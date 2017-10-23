Name Description

Sing Loi Chui Mr. Chui Sing Loi Alias Tsui Sing Loi is an Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of ARA Asset Management (Fortune) Limited, the Manager of Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust. He is a non-executive director of the following private subsidiaries of Cheung Kong Property Holdings Limited and CK Hutchison Holdings Limited: Property Enterprises Development (Singapore) Pte Ltd, Japura Pte Ltd, Japura Development Pte Ltd, Glenfield Investments Pte Ltd, Grand Waterfront Development Pte Ltd, Luxury Green Development Pte Ltd, Kovan Treasure Pte Ltd, HWP Finance (Singapore) Private Limited, HWP Investment Holdings (Singapore) Private Limited, CK Capital (Singapore) Pte Limited, Hutchison Biofilm Solutions Pte Limited, Hutchison Ports Jakarta Pte Limited, Hutchison Water International Holdings Pte Limited and Advent Investments Pte Ltd (collectively, the "Relevant Companies"). Each of the Relevant Companies is regarded as a connected person of Fortune REIT for the purpose of the Hong Kong Code on Real Estate Investment Trusts by virtue of being an associate or associated company of Focus Eagle Investments Limited, a significant holder of Fortune REIT.

Yu Chiu Ms. Chiu Yu is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of ARA Asset Management (Fortune) Limited, Manager of Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust. She is also a Responsible Officer and the Chairman of each of the Disclosures Committee and the Designated Committee of the Manager. She is responsible for the overall performance and direction of Fortune REIT. Prior to her current appointments, she was the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Manager responsible for day-to-day management of Fortune REIT from 2010 to 1 February 2015 and the Chief Operating Officer of the Manager overseeing strategic planning, investment, asset management and investor relations from 2009 to 2010. Ms. Chiu holds a Master of Science degree in Real Estate Economics and Finance, a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting and Finance, a Postgraduate Certificate in Laws and a Postgraduate Diploma in Law. She is also a solicitor of the High Court of the HKSAR, a CFA Charterholder and a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Ms. Chiu is a member of the 13th Changzhou Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference of the People’s Republic of China.

Yuen Chun Hung Ms. Hung Yuen Chun is Director - Investment and Investor Relations of ARA Asset Management (Fortune) Limited, Manager of Fortune Real Estate Investment TrustMs. Hung joined the Manager in 2006. She is the Director, Investments and Investor Relations and a Responsible Officer of the Manager. Ms. Hung is responsible for communicating and liaising with Unitholders and investors of Fortune REIT. Ms. Hung is also responsible for identifying and evaluating potential acquisitions or divestments which are consistent with the Manager’s investment strategy. Ms. Hung has more than 15 years of experience in the real estate industry with exposure to the Hong Kong and PRC markets. Prior to joining the Manager, Ms. Hung worked for Cheung Kong for six years. Ms. Hung holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Surveying (First Class Honours) from the University of Hong Kong. She is a qualified General Practice Surveyor and an associate member of the Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors.

Kar Choo Yeoh Ms. Yeoh Kar Choo is Company Secretary of ARA Asset Management (Fortune) Limited., the Manager of Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust. Ms. Yeoh has over 25 years of corporate secretarial experience. She is an associate member of the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators, UK and a member of the Singapore Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators.

Kwok Hung Chiu Dr. Chiu Kwok Hung is Non-Executive Director of ARA Asset Management (Fortune) Limited, Manager of Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust. He is also the Chairman and Non-Executive Director of ARA, the holding company of the Manager and the Chairman of ARA Asset Management (Prosperity) Limited (the manager of Prosperity REIT). ARA is listed on the Main Board of the SGX-ST while Prosperity REIT is listed on the Main Board of the SEHK. Dr. Chiu is also a Director of ARA Fund Management (Asia Dragon) Limited as the manager of the ARA Asia Dragon Fund and ARA Asia Dragon Limited. Dr. Chiu serves as a member of the Standing Committee of the 12th Shanghai Committee of Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference of the People’s Republic of China, and is a Council Member and a Fellow of The Hong Kong Institute of Directors, a Fellow of Hong Kong Institute of Real Estate Administrators and a member of the Board of Governors of Hong Kong Baptist University Foundation. Dr. Chiu holds Bachelor degrees in Sociology and Economics from Trent University in Ontario, Canada, and was conferred with the degree of Doctor of Social Sciences, honoris causa by Hong Kong Baptist University and the degree of Doctor of Laws, honoris causa by Trent University, Canada.

Hwee Chiang Lim Mr. Lim Hwee Chiang is Non-Executive Director of ARA Asset Management (Fortune) Limited, Manager of Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust. He has been a Director of the Manager since April 2003. He is also the Group Chief Executive Officer and an Executive He is also the Group Chief Executive Officer and an Executive Director of ARA, the holding company of the Manager. He has been a Director of ARA since its establishment. He is also a Non-Executive Director of ARA Trust Management (Suntec) Limited (the manager of Suntec REIT), ARA Asset Management (Prosperity) Limited (the manager of Prosperity REIT), ARA-CWT Trust Management (Cache) Limited (the manager of Cache Logistics Trust) and Hui Xian Asset Management Limited (the manager of Hui Xian REIT). ARA, Suntec REIT and Cache Logistics Trust are listed on the Main Board of the SGX-ST and Prosperity REIT and Hui Xian REIT are listed on the Main Board of the SEHK. addition, Mr. Lim is the Chairman of APM Property Management Pte. Ltd., Suntec Singapore International Convention & Exhibition Services Pte. Ltd., and the management council of The Management Corporation Strata Title Plan No. 2197 (Suntec City). Mr. Lim is an Independent Director of Teckwah Industrial Corporation Limited (“Teckwah”) which is listed on the Main Board of the SGX-ST. He is also a Director of Chinese Chamber Realty Private Limited, a Director of the Financial Board of the Singapore Chinese Chamber of Commerce, the Chairman of the Property Management Committee of the Singapore Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and a member of the Consultative Committee to the Department of Real Estate, National University of Singapore. Mr. Lim holds a Bachelor of Engineering (First Class Honours) in Mechanical Engineering, a Master of Science in Industrial Engineering, as well as a Diploma in Business Administration, each from the National University of Singapore.

Lai Chee Ma Mr. Ma Lai Chee, Gerald is Non-Executive Director of ARA Asset Management (Fortune) Limited, the Manager of the Company. He is currently a member of Executive Committee and General Manager, Corporate Business Development Department of CK Property and was previously a member of Executive Committee and General Manager, Corporate Business Development Department of Cheung Kong and a member of Executive Committee of CK Hutchison. He also serves as a Non-Executive Director and a member of the Designated (Finance) Committee of ARA Asset Management (Prosperity) Limited (the manager of Prosperity REIT). Mr. Ma is an Alternate Director to Mr. Lai Kai Ming, Dominic, Non-Executive Director of Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings Limited (“HTHKH”). CK Property, CK Hutchison, Prosperity REIT and HTHKH are listed on the Main Board of the SEHK. Mr. Ma is also a Director of aircraft leasing companies, Accipiter Holdings Limited and Vermillion Aviation Holdings Limited, members of CK Hutchison. Mr. Ma has over 26 years of experience in finance, investment and portfolio management, real estate development and marketing and managing IT related ventures and services. He is a member of the Hospitality Services Committee of Caritas Hong Kong. He is also a member of the President’s Circle, the Dean’s Advisory Board for the Faculty of Arts and the China Advisory Council for the Sauder School of Business of the University of British Columbia, Canada. He holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree in Finance and a Master of Arts degree in Global Business Management.

Eirene Yeung Ms. Yeung Eirene is Non-Executive Director of ARA Asset Management (Fortune) Limited, Manager of Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust since 2003. Ms. Yeung is also a member of the Executive Committee, General Manager, Company Secretarial Department and the Company Secretary of CK Property. She is also the Company Secretary of Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings Limited (“CK Infrastructure”) and CK Life Sciences Int’l., (Holdings) Inc. (“CK Life Sciences”). She was previously a member of the Executive Committee and the Company Secretary of Cheung Kong and CK Hutchison. She is also the Alternate Director to the Group Managing Director of CK Infrastructure. Ms. Yeung joined Cheung Kong in 1994. She advises the Board on corporate strategy, and currently heads the corporate legal and secretarial team that oversees listing, regulatory and origination compliance, and advises and drives mergers and acquisitions, property investments and acquisitions, securities placement and investments, private equity investment, fund investment, bond and note issue and other financing exercises, as well as derivative and swap transactions and investment in structured products. CK Property, CK Hutchison, CK Infrastructure and CK Life Sciences are listed on the Main Board of the SEHK. Prior to joining Cheung Kong, Ms. Yeung was in private practice at the law firms of Messrs. Robert W.H. Wang & Co and Deacons for a total of 10 years from 1984 to 1994 where she handled a wide spectrum of corporate and commercial legal work. She has been a solicitor of the High Court of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (“HKSAR”) from 1986 and of the Senior Courts of England and Wales from 1990. Ms. Yeung is a fellow member of The Hong Kong Institute of Directors, The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries and The Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators. She holds a Master of Science degree in Finance, a Master degree in Business Administration from CUHK, and a Bachelor degree in Laws from The University of Hong Kong.

Ai Phing Cheng Ms. Cheng Ai Phing is an Independent Non-Executive Director of ARA Asset Management (Fortune) Limited, the Manager of Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust. She is a partner of GIG Consulting Pte Ltd which provides consulting services. She is also a non-executive director of Amare Investment Management Group Pte Ltd (“Amare”) and senior partner of Aric Partners LLP. Amare is in the business of property fund management while Aric Partners LLP is an accounting firm which provides taxation, accounting, corporate and consulting services. Ms Cheng was a senior partner in Assurance from Deloitte & Touche LLP from September 1987 to August 2015 when she retired from the firm after being with the firm for 36 years. She was the firm's practice leader for Global Financial Services, Real Estates, Banking and Complex Financial Instruments during the course of her professional career with the firm. Ms Cheng was also the chairman of the firm's Corporate Governance Committee for several years up to her retirement. Ms Cheng is a fellow Chartered Accountant of Institute of Singapore Chartered Accountants (“ISCA”), a fellow Certified Public Accountant of CPA Australia and a fellow Chartered Certified Accountant of Association of Chartered Certified Accountants, United Kingdom.

Poh Wah Koh Ms. Koh Poh Wah is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Manager of the Company. She has more than 30 years of working experience in the areas of operations management, technology, financial and business re-engineering areas. Ms. Koh was previously the Regional Accountant (Alpha Asia Pacific) of Alpha International, a non-profit organization, from 2012 to 2015, where she took full responsibility for the finance functions for Alpha Asia Pacific region, Alpha Singapore and AAP Publishing Pte Ltd. Prior to Alpha International, she was a Director with Future Positive Pte. Ltd and Minds@Work Ventures working extensively on Information Technology/Business Re-engineering consultancy areas. Ms. Koh also spent 15 years in American International Assurance Co. Ltd from 1986 to 2000, with her last position as Vice President - Quality Support & Operations Management. Prior to this role, Ms. Koh held various executive positions in Singapore Bus Service Co. Ltd, Singapore Computer Systems Co. Ltd and Malvern & Co. Chartered Accountants (UK). Ms. Koh holds a Master of Science in Management Science and Operational Research, a Bachelor of Arts Degree (Honours) in Accounting and a Diploma from Institute for the Management of Information Systems (previously known as Institute of Data Processing Management, UK). Ms. Koh is also a Fellow of Life Management Institute and an Associate of Customer Service for the Life Management Organization, USA.