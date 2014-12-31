Name Description

.. Fung Dr. Fung (William) Kwok Lun serves as the Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Global Brands Group Holding Limited since May 9, 2014. He is responsible for giving strategic advice and guidance on the business and operations of the Group. Li & Fung Group Chairman since 2012 and a non-executive director of various companies within the Fung Group including Convenience Retail Asia Limited and Trinity Limited since 2001 and 2006, respectively. A director of King Lun Holdings Limited and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Fung Holdings (1937) Limited and a controlling shareholder of the Group. An independent non-executive director of VTech Holdings Limited, Shui On Land Limited, Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited, The Hongkong and Shanghai Hotels, Limited and Singapore Airlines Limited. Graduated from Princeton University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Engineering in 1970 and from the Harvard Graduate School of Business with an MBA degree in 1972. Degrees of Doctor of Business Administration, honoris causa, were conferred by the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology and by the Hong Kong Polytechnic University in 1999 and 2008 respectively. A director of the Fung Global Institute, an independent nonprofit think-tank based in Hong Kong. Past Chairman of the Hong Kong General Chamber of Commerce, the Hong Kong Exporters’ Association and the Hong Kong Committee for Pacific Economic Cooperation. Awarded the Silver Bauhinia Star by the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government in 2008.

Dow Famulak Mr. Dow Peter Famulak serves as President of Global Brands Group Holding Limited. Mr Famulak responsible for managing the Group’s business operations globally. In 2000, joined Li & Fung Group and assumed various senior management roles at the operating groups at Li & Fung Limited until April 2014. Previously served as Chief Operating Officer of Colby International Limited and a former partner in the law firm of Baker & McKenzie, Hong Kong office. Graduated from the University of British Columbia with a BA (Honours) in 1983 and from the University of Saskatchewan with a bachelor of laws degree in 1988. Formerly a member of The Law Society of Hong Kong until 2002. Became a member of The Law Society of England and Wales in 1993 and The Law Society of British Columbia (Canada) in 1989.

Bruce Rockowitz Mr. Bruce Philip Rockowitz is Executive Vice Chairman, Chief Executive Officer of Global Brands Group Holding Limited since May 9, 2014. Mr Rockowitz responsible for the overall strategic direction and business operations of the Group. In 2001, joined Li & Fung Limited as Executive Director until June 2014, and was the President of the Li & Fung Group from 2004 to 2011, and Group President and Chief Executive Officer of the Li & Fung Group from 2011 to June 2014. In 1981, joined Colby International Limited, and was the Chief Executive Officer until 2000, when Colby was acquired by the Li & Fung Group. Non-Executive Chairman of the Pure Group, a lifestyle, fitness and yoga group operating in Hong Kong, Singapore, Taiwan and mainland China. An independent non-executive director of Wynn Macau, Limited since 2009. A member of the Advisory Board for the Wharton School’s Jay H Baker Retailing Center, an industry research centre for retail at the University of Pennsylvania. A board member of the Educational Foundation for the Fashion Industries, the private fundraising arm of the Fashion Institute of Technology. A member of the Global Advisory Council of the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) since 2012. In 2008, ranked first by Institutional Investor for the Asia’s Best CEOs in the consumer category. In the years 2010 and 2011, ranked as one of the world’s 30 best CEOs by Barron’s. In 2011, received the Alumni Association Achievement Award from the University of Vermont. In 2012, named Asia’s Best CEO at Corporate Governance Asia’s Asian Excellence Recognition Awards, and was also presented with an Asian Corporate Director Recognition Award by the same organization in 2012 and 2013.

Kwok Yee Leong Mr. Leong Kwok Yee is Chief Financial Officer of Global Brands Group Holding Limited. Mr Leong responsible for overall management of all aspects of the Group’s finance and treasury matters. Previously served as the Chief Financial Officer of the Li & Fung Group from 1995 to 2004, and Trinity (Management Services) Limited from 2007 to 2009. Formerly a director of Trinity Limited, an Adviser of Li & Fung (Trading) Limited and a Consultant of Fung (1937) Management Limited. In 1990, served as the Finance Director of Inchcape Buying Services Limited until it was acquired by Li & Fung Limited in 1995. Previously, an independent non-executive director of Carotech Berhad, a company that was listed on the Bursa Malaysia and delisted in 2012, and an independent non-executive director of its holding company, Hovid Berhad, a company listed on the Bursa Malaysia until April 2014. Became an associate of The Institute of Chartered Accountants of New Zealand and The Institute of Chartered Accountants in Australia in 1977 and 1979 respectively. Became a fellow of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants in July 2014. Graduated from the University of Otago with a Bachelor of Commerce degree in 1974 and from the Macquarie University with a Master in Business Administration in 1989. In 2004, named the Best CFO in the retail sector, sell-side view by the Institutional Investor Research Group.

Ronald Ventricelli Mr. Ronald Ventricelli serves as Chief Operating Officer of Global Brands Group Holding Limited since May 9, 2014. Mr Ventricelli responsible for the Group’s overall operating platform and business support. Joined GBG USA Inc. in 2004 and was the Chief Operating Officer of GBG USA in 2006, responsible for the operating platform and business support of GBG USA, and leading various corporate acquisition transactions for GBG USA. Formerly, Chief Financial Officer at each of Frederick Atkins, Inc. and Adrienne Vittadini, Inc. Previously worked in public accounting with KPMG on the audit side of the business. Graduated from St. John’s University, New York with a Bachelor of Science degree in 1981. A member of the Board of Governors at the Young Men’s Association Fashion Scholarship Fund.

Srinivasan Parthasarathy Mr. Srinivasan Parthasarathy is Chief Compliance Officer of the Company since July 2014. Also, the Group Chief Compliance Officer of Fung Holdings (1937) Limited, a substantial shareholder of the Company and of the Fung Group of companies including Li & Fung Limited, Convenience Retail Asia Limited and Trinity Limited of which he is also their respective Group Chief Compliance Officer. With over 30 years of experience and held various financial and commercial positions within the Fung Group since 1999, and the Inchcape Group before that, in Hong Kong, Singapore, the UK and the Middle East. A Commerce Graduate of Bombay University and qualified as a Chartered Accountant in India, securing fourth position in the All India Merit Rankings. A Fellow Member of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants, UK.

Jason Rabin Mr. Jason Andrew Rabin is Chief Merchandising Officer /President Licensed Brands of Global Brands Group Holding Limited since January 1, 2014. Mr Rabin is responsible for overseeing the Group’s merchandising strategy and global brand portfolio. Formerly, President of LF Asia Limited managing its fashion and home distribution business in Asia, and President of Kids Headquarters, a children’s and young men’s apparel manufacturer. Joined the Li & Fung Group in 2009 when Kids Headquarters was acquired by the Li & Fung Group. Graduated from the University of Miami with a Bachelor of Business Administration Degree in 1992. Received awards on behalf of Kids Headquarters from the children’s clothing industry, including the Supplier Performance Award by Retail Category, the Ernie Awards and the International Licensing Industry Merchandisers’ Association (LIMA) Licensing Excellence Award.

Cho Wa Law Mr. Law Cho Wa, Richard is Company Secretary of Global Brands Group Holding Limited. He is a fellow member of the Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries, the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants, the Hong Kong Institute of Directors, the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators, and the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants. Mr. Law has over 28 years’ experience covering company secretarial practice, compliance, corporate reporting, finance and corporate directorship. He was the company secretary of, among others, Hopewell Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 54). Mr. Law obtained a Master of Science in Real Estate degree and a Master of Business Administration degree, both from The University of Hong Kong. He also obtained a Post-graduate Diploma in Corporate Administration and a Professional Diploma in Accountancy, both from The Hong Kong Polytechnic University.

Hau Leung Lee Prof. Hau Leung Lee serves as Non-Executive Director of Global Brands Group Holding Limited. Professor Lee is responsible for giving independent strategic advice and guidance to the Group. The Thoma Professor of Operations, Information and Technology at the Graduate School of Business at Stanford University. Chairman of the Board of SCM World, which is a leading global community of senior supply chain professionals. An independent non-executive director of each of Synnex Corporation, which is listed on the New York Stock Exchange; Pericom Semiconductor Company, which is listed on the NASDAQ; 1010 Printing Group Limited and Frontier Services Group Limited, which are both listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. An independent nonexecutive director of Esquel Enterprises Limited, a private company based in Hong Kong. Has published widely and has served on the editorial boards of many international journals. Formerly, Editor-in-Chief of Management Science. Graduated from The University of Hong Kong with a Bachelor of Social Sciences degree in Economics and Statistics in 1974, from the London School of Economics with a Master of Science degree in Operational Research in 1975 and from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania with a Doctor of Philosophy degree in Operations Research in 1983. Awarded an Honorary Doctor of Engineering degree by the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology in 2006 and an Honorary Doctorate from the Erasmus University of Rotterdam in 2008. Elected to the US National Academy of Engineering in 2010.

Wang Lo Ms. Lo (Audrey) Wang serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of Global Brands Group Holding Limited since June 22, 2014. Ms Lo is responsible for giving independent strategic advice and guidance to the Group. The founder and a director of ALPS Advisory (HK) Limited since 2003. Formerly, the Managing Director and then Chairman of Julius Baer Investment Advisory (Asia) Limited until 2003. Previously held various senior positions with Citibank NA Hong Kong and Bank of America. Graduated from the University of Alberta with a Bachelor of Commerce degree with Distinction in 1976. Received Chartered Accountant qualification in Canada in 1979 and qualification with the Hong Kong Society of Accountants in 1980.

Stephen Long Mr. Stephen Harry Long serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of Global Brands Group Holding Limited since June 22, 2014. Mr Long is responsible for giving independent strategic advice and guidance to the Group. President and Chief Executive Officer of SHL Global Advisors LLC, an investment and advisory firm which Mr Long founded in 2007 and a founding partner of Ansera Capital Partners, a private investment firm. An independent director of Citibank China, Co., Ltd. in China, a director of Gold Group Enterprises, Inc. in the United States and Moving Media Group, Inc. in Canada. Formerly, a Trustee Emeritus of the Asia Society (New York) and a trustee of the Japan Society (New York). Previously worked for Citigroup for more than 35 years, including President and the Chief Operating Officer of Citigroup International, and Chief Executive Officer of Corporate and Investment Banking of Citigroup in Asia. Previously served on numerous boards including Citibank N.A., Nikko Cordial Corporation in Japan and Shanghai Pudong Development Bank in China.

Ann Scichili Ms. Ann Marie Scichili is an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. Ms. Scichili is the founder of AMS Design Inc., an international fashion consultancy, since 1992. Ms. Scichili currently holds a number of consulting positions, including Value Retail, Plc.. Ms. Scichili formerly developed and managed some of the most influential global brands today, including Banana Republic, Donna Karan and Lucky Brand Jeans. Further, Ms. Scichili is also a founding member of the Elton John AIDS Foundation and a member of The Circle, a charitable organization set up by Annie Lennox and Oxfam. Ms. Scichili formerly lectured at St. Martins College and developed courses for Polimoda International Institute of Fashion Design and Marketing in Italy. Ms. Scichili graduated from the University of Texas with a Bachelor of Science and Arts degree.

Paul Selway-Swift Mr. Paul Edward Selway-Swift serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of Global Brands Group Holding Limited since June 22, 2014. Mr Selway-Swift responsible for giving strategic advice and guidance on the business and operations of the Group. An independent non-executive director of Li & Fung Limited since 1992. Chairman of PureCircle Ltd, a producer of natural food ingredients, which is quoted on the London Stock Exchange. Previously served as the Deputy Chairman of HSBC Investment Bank PLC, a director of The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited in Hong Kong and a director of Temenos Group AG.