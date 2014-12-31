Name Description

Liping Huang Mr. Huang Liping is Executive Chairman of the Board and President of Optics Valley Union Holding Co Ltd since July 15, 2013. Mr. Huang is the ultimate Controlling Shareholder of the Group. Mr. Huang joined the Group in 1998, and was appointed as a Director on 15 July 2013. He is responsible for the overall strategy, business and investment planning of the Group. Mr. Huang has over 21 years of experience in business management. He was one of the founders of Hongtao K Group Company Limited. He also served as a director and the chairman of the board of Wuhan East Lake High Technology, a company listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange (Shanghai stock code: 600133). Mr. Huang was the vice chairman of Wuhan United Real Estate from September 1998 to December 2002 and has been the chairman of the board of Wuhan United Real Estate since December 2002. He has been the chairman of the board of Wuhan Optics Valley Union since June 2005. Mr. Huang received his bachelor’s degree in vessels and ports electrification from Wuhan University of Technology (formerly known as Wuhan Institute of Water Transportation Engineering) in July 1983 and his double bachelor’s degree in law from Central China Normal University in June 1986. He was qualified as professor in economics management and real estate appraiser. Mr. Huang is the Vice President of Wuhan General Chamber of Commerce, Vice President of Wuhan Enterprises Association, and Vice President of Wuhan Real Estate Association. Mr. Huang received various honors, awards and recognitions for his contributions to the society, including Award for Wuhan’s Outstanding Entrepreneurial Youth in Technology, one of the Top Ten Persons in Wuhan Real Estate Sector, Medal of May Day Honorable Workers in Hubei Province, Hubei Outstanding Entrepreneurs for Year 2002 (Golden Bull Award), Star of Wuhan Charity an

Bin Hu Mr. Hu Bin serves as Executive President and Executive Director of Optics Valley Union Holding Co Ltd since March 6, 2014. Mr. Hu joined the Group in 1997 and was appointed as a Director on 6 March 2014. He is responsible for assisting the president of the Group on overall business operation and management and has been a vice general manager and a director of Wuhan United Real Estate since 1997. Mr. Hu has 17 years of experience in business management. Mr. Hu graduated from Hubei University of Economics (formerly known as Hubei Planning and Management Cadres College) in the bachelor’s program of national economic management in July 2000 and from South-Central University for Nationalities in the master’s program of China’s ethnic economy in June 2003. He was granted the qualification as a senior economist in real estate. Mr. Hu received the awards of One of the China Real Estate Top 100 in 2006 and Medal of May Day Honorable Workers in Wuhan in April 2012.

Yongjin Jiang Mr. Jiang Yongjin serves as Chief Financial Officer of Optics Valley Union Holding Co Ltd. He joined the Group in February 2014 and is responsible for the financial management, financing and corporate communications of the Group outside the PRC. Mr. Jiang has more than 21 years of experience in investment, financing, investor relationship management and strategic planning. Before joining the Group, he worked for Sinochem Corporation in various positions and Sinochem Europe Holdings Plc in London, UK, in charge of the Sinochem Group’s European investment, financing and strategic planning. Mr. Jiang worked for China Overseas Finance and Investment Co. as the deputy general manager and China Overseas Holding Ltd. as the general manager of its public relations department in charge of financing and investor and media relations. Mr. Jiang acted as the vice president and chief financial officer of Glorious Property Holding Limited, a company listed on the Stock Exchange (stock code: 845), responsible for its investment, financing and corporate communications. Mr. Jiang obtained his bachelor’s degree in economics from Shandong University in 1986, his master’s degree in economics from the University of International Business and Economics in 1991 and his master’s degree in business administration from the Richard Ivey Business School of the University of Western Ontario, Canada, in 2003. In October 2011, Mr. Jiang completed the Rongsheng & Glorious Global Leaders Program in The Wharton Business School, University of Pennsylvania. Mr. Jiang acquired his qualifications from the Certified General Accountants Association of Canada and is currently a member of the Canadian Certified General Accountants Association of Hong Kong.

Tongju Chen Mr. Chen Tongju serves as Vice President of Optics Valley Union Holding Co Ltd. Mr. Chen joined the Group in 1996 and is responsible for the management of Creative Capital Hotel Branch of Wuhan Optics Valley Union, Wuhan Ziyuan Hotel Management Co., Ltd., property services O2O system construction; management of the office of the Group, Wuhan Lido Property Management, Wuhan Quanpai Catering Management Company Limited, Wuhan Lido Human Resources Service Company Limited, Wuhan Optics Valley Energy Conservation Technology Company Limited. Mr. Chen served as a director and supervisor of Wuhan United Real Estate from 1996 to 2011 and has been a director and a general manager of Wuhan Lido Property Management, Wuhan Quanpai Catering Management Co., Ltd. and Wuhan Ziyuan Hotel Management Co., Ltd. Mr. Chen received his bachelor’s degree in law from Zhongnan University of Economics and Law (formerly known as Zhongnan University of Economics ) in July 1987 and his master’s degree in western philosophy from Wuhan University in July 1993. He was elected as the chairman of Hongshan Area Property Management Association and the vice chairman of Wuhan City Property Management Association in February 2006. He was qualified as a lecturer by Wuhan University and was awarded the Top Ten Talents in Brand Building in Wuhan, the Best Leader in property management in Wuhan and the honour of China Property Management Outstanding Contribution Entrepreneurs.

Xianhong Wang Mr. Wang Xianhong serves as Vice President of Optics Valley Union Holding Co Ltd. Mr. Wang joined the Group in 1996 and is responsible for the work of Huanggang operation team, aftermath work of relevant project for Hingshancun in Hingshan District, work of Wuhan Optics Valley Union Architectural Design Institute Company Limited. He served as the manager in comprehensive department and development department, the assistant to the general manager and the project manager of Wuhan United Real Estate, respectively. Mr. Wang received his bachelor’s degree in infrastructure management engineering from Tianjin University in July 1991 and was qualified as a senior engineer.

Yuancheng Wang Mr. Wang Yuancheng serves as Vice President of Optics Valley Union Holding Co Ltd. Mr. Wang joined the Group in 1996 and is responsible for the work of Qingdao OVU Development and management of Shenyang OVU Development and Hefei OVU Development; for coordination in the work of Wuhan Lido Technology, Wuhan Lido Curtain Wall Manufacture Company Limited. He served as the manager of comprehensive technique department of Wuhan United Real Estate from 1996 to 2000, the general manager of Wuhan Lido Technology from 2000 to 2010 and has been the director of Wuhan Lido Technology since 2000. Mr. Wang received his college diploma in municipal construction engineering from Jianghan University in August 1986 and obtained his master’s degree in business administration from The University of Northern Virginia in July 2008. He was qualified as an engineer. Mr. Wang was awarded the excellent enterprise manager in Wuhan district.

Xin Ma Mr. Ma Xin serves as General Manager of the Human Resources Center for Optics Valley Union Holding Co Ltd. Mr. Ma joined the Group in 2011 and is responsible for human resources management and has been the general manager of the human resource center since then. Before joining the Group, he held senior positions with Tsingtao Beer South China Distribution Co., Ltd., China Telling Communications Co., Ltd. and China Fortune Land Development Co., Ltd.. Mr. Ma received his bachelor’s degree in business management from Sichuan University in July 1999 and was awarded the master’s degree in business administration from the Hong Kong Asia Business College in March 2007. He was granted the qualification of attaining the senior level in human resources and level A of the corporate management in human resources.

Min Huang Ms. Huang Min serves as Assistant President and General Manager of the Finance Center of Optics Valley Union Holding Co Ltd. responsible for the overall financial management; management of audit room of the Group. Ms. Huang joined the Group in 2002. She served as the manager in the finance department. Before joining the Group, Ms. Huang served as the accountant and chief accountant of Wuhan East Lake High Technology. Ms. Huang received her college diploma in audit from Hubei College of Finance and Economics in June 1996 and graduated from Zhongnan University of Economics and Law in the bachelor’s program of accounting (a self-learning course) in June 2001. She received her master’s degree in MBA from Wuhan University in June 2006. Ms. Huang is a member of Hubei Institute of Certified Public Accountants and was qualified as a senior accountant in December 2006. She was awarded the first prize of Wuhan Professional Skills Competition and Medal of May Day Honorable Workers in Wuhan and the third prize of The Second “Jindie Cup” National Accounting Knowledge Competition.

Yongping Huang Mr. Huang Yongping serves as Assistant President and General Manager of the Residential Property Management Department for Optics Valley Union Holding Co Ltd. Mr. Huang joined the Group in 2000 and is responsible for the work of residential career department of the Group, Lido Mason and Lido 2046. Mr. Huang has held various positions within the Group, including the project managers of Lido Mason and Lido 2046, the manager of the residence department and the vice manager of the sales department and the chairman of the labor committee of Wuhan United Real Estate and the head of sales and marketing of Wuhan Xuefu. Mr. Huang received his college diploma in administration from Hubei University in July 1991 and his master’s degree in administration from Central China Normal University in January 2000. He was awarded as one of Ten Outstanding Young Persons of Wuchang district, Wuhan city, Hubei province in 2000.

Jingsong Li Ms. Li Jingsong serves as Assistant President, General Manager of the Development Center for Optics Valley Union Holding Co Ltd. Ms. Li joined the Group in 1996 and is responsible for the development organization work of development center, new projects. Ms. Li was the manager of the development department of Wuhan United Real Estate from 1996 to 2008, the deputy head of the development center of Wuhan Optics Valley Union from 2008 to 2011 and has been the manager of the development center of Wuhan Optics Valley Union since 2011.

Tao Peng Mr. Peng Tao serves as Assistant President and General Manager of the Project Management Center of Optics Valley Union Holding Co Ltd. Mr. Peng joined the Group in 2000 and is responsible for the work of Optics Valley new projects working group, Lido 2046 project management and Biolake Innovation Business Park project. He served as the chief engineer and the manager in engineering department of Wuhan Optics Valley Union from 2000 to 2008. Mr. Peng has been the member of National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference of Hannan District. Before joining the Group, he served as the chief of the design department of Wuhan Commercial Construction Design Institute. Mr. Peng graduated from Wuhan University of Technology (formerly known as Wuhan University of Industry) in the bachelor’s program of industrial and civil construction engineering in June 1993 and was qualified as a senior engineer.

Hua Yao Ms. Yao Hua serves as Assistant President and General Manager of the Sales and Marketing Center of Optics Valley Union Holding Co Ltd. Ms. Yao joined the Group in 1998 and is responsible for the marketing centre, preparation work of art business system; promotion of the Group in 2015. She is also responsible for the management of real estate career department, Wuhan Qianbao Media Company Limited and Hefei art museum. Ms. Yao was the head of sales and marketing of Wuhan United Real Estate from 1998 to 2006. Ms. Yao was the head of marketing and enterprise planning and the manager of the enterprise planning department of Wuhan Xuefu from 2006 to March 2008 and the head of the enterprise planning center of Wuhan Optics Valley Union from 2008 to 2010.

Dabin Chen Mr. Chen Dabin is General Manager of Wuhan Optics Valley Union, a subsidiary of the company. He responsible for the general operation of Huangshi OVU Development. Mr. Chen has been the vice general manager and the general manager of Huangshi Union Property Co., Ltd., now known as Huangshi OVU Development, since then. Before joining the Group, Mr. Chen served as the chief financial officer of Wuhan East Lake High Technology Chopper Biology Co., Ltd. a subsidiary of Wuhan East Lake High Technology and Wuhan Kernel Bio-Tech Co., Ltd. Mr. Chen graduated from Harbin University of Science and Technology, specializing in industry management and projects, in July 1989 and obtained the MBA certificate from Zhongnan University of Economics and Law in December 2000. He was qualified as a senior economist.

Hui Yong Ms. Yong Hui is General Manager of Hefei OVU Development, a subsidiary of the company. Ms. Yong joined the Group in 1996 and is responsible for the work of Hefei OVU Development,. Ms. Yong worked at comprehensive technique department of Wuhan United Real Estate from November 1996 to December 2000 and Wuhan Lido Technology from January 2001 to October 2010. She served as the general manager of Wuhan Lido Technology from October 2010 to January 2015, and has been the general manager of Wuhan Lido Curtain Wall Manufacture Co., Ltd. since January 2013. Before joining the Group, Ms. Yong worked in Wuhan Number Two Light Industry Scientific Research and Design Institute Ms. Yong was awarded as one of the Outstanding Enterprise Managers for Architecture and Decoration in Wuhan Area

Ching Ching Leung Ms. Leung Ching Ching serves as Joint Company Secretary of Optics Valley Union Holding Co Ltd. She is a manager of Corporate Services of Tricor Services Limited. Ms. Leung is a Chartered Secretary and an Associate of both The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries and The Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators in the United Kingdom. Ms. Leung graduated from The Chinese University of Hong Kong and obtained the degree of bachelor of social science in December 2003. She also received a master of arts in professional accounting and information system from City University of Hong Kong in November 2006.

Xuelian Zhang Ms. Zhang Xuelian serves as Joint Company Secretary, Chief of Legal & Compliance Department of Optics Valley Union Holding Co Ltd. Ms. Zhang joined the Group in 2008 and is responsible for the secretariat of the Board and the legal and compliance department of the Group. She held various positions within the Group, including a supervisor of Wuhan Financial Harbour Development, the head of the administration center, secretary to the board of directors and the chief of the legal and compliance department of the Group. Before joining the Group, Ms. Zhang served as the secretary, representative of securities matters, general manager of the business development department, chief of the audit and legal compliance department, deputy general economist and supervisor of Wuhan East Lake High Technology. Ms. Zhang received her bachelor’s degree in economics law from Zhongnan University of Economics and Law (formerly known as Zhongnan College of Politics and Law in July 1998. She was qualified as a senior operation specialist and a senior human resources management specialist, and a senior economist. Ms. Zhang attended training programs for company secretary to board, senior management and independent non-executive director of listed companies and received the relevant qualifications by the Shanghai Stock Exchange in June 2001, May 2007 and April 2008, respectively.

Jun Lu Mr. Lu Jun serves as Non-Executive Director of Optics Valley Union Holding Co Ltd since March 6, 2014. Mr. Lu has 35 years of experience in business management. Mr. Lu joined the Group in September 2008 and has held various positions within the Group, including a supervisor of Wuhan Optics Valley Union from September 2008 to October 2010 period and a director of Wuhan Optics Valley Union since October 2010 (including the vice chairman of its board since May 2011). Mr. Lu is the vice chairman of the board and the general manager of Hubei Science & Technology Investment. He held senior positions with Changfa Group’s Wuhan Company, Wuhan East Lake New Technology and Wuhan Hi-Tech Holding Group Co., Ltd., and served as vice director of Wuhan Municipal Bureau of Finance, the chief in Productivity Promotion Center of East Lake New Technology Development Zone and also the chief of Land Reserve Center, East Lake New Technology Development Zone. Mr. Lu was granted the award as the outstanding Party affairs worker by Wuhan Committee of the Communist Party of China in June 2011.

Qiuju Wang Ms. Wang Qiuju has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director of the Company. She graduated from Hangzhou University of Electronics and Technology with a bachelor’s degree in industrial financial accounting and from the School of Economics of Xiamen University with a master’s degree in finance. Ms. Wang is a senior accountant. Ms. Wang is currently the financial controller of China Electronics Corporation Holdings Company Limited (Hong Kong Stock Code: 00085) (‘‘CECH’’, the controlling shareholder of the Company), a director of Zhuhai Southern Software Park Development Co., Ltd, a subsidiary of China Electronics International Information Service Co., Ltd (‘‘CEIIS’’, formerly known as Shenzhen SED Electronics Group Co., Ltd (formerly known as Shenzhen SED Electronics Corp which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of China Electronics Corporation Limited (‘‘CEC’’, the ultimate holding company of CECH), and a member of the supervising committee of Shenzhen SED Industry Co., Ltd. (Shenzhen Stock Code: 000032) (an indirect subsidiary of CEC). Ms. Wang was previously the head of the finance department, financial controller, chief accountant and general manager of the finance department of CEIIS.

Qunxiong Xiang Mr. Xiang Qunxiong has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director of the Company. He graduated from Zhongnan University of Economics and Law (formerly known as Zhongnan Institute of Politics and Law) with a master’s degree in law. He was admitted to practise law in the People’s Republic of China and is a registered corporate lawyer. Mr. Xiang is qualified as a second class legal consultant for state-owned companies of the People’s Republic of China. Mr. Xiang is a member of the Shenzhen Arbitration Commission. Mr. Xiang is currently the vice general manager and the principal legal consultant of China Electronics Shenzhen Company (‘‘CEIEC’’, an indirect subsidiary of CEC) and a consultant of CECH. Mr. Xiang has held various positions in CEIEC, including, legal consultant, deputy director in charge of legal affairs department, head of general manager’s office and head of legal affairs.

Jie Zhang Mr. Zhang Jie has been appointed as Non-Executive Director of Optics Valley Union Holding Company Limited., with effect from 12 June 2014. Mr. Zhang has over 21 years of experience in real estate management. Mr. Zhang is currently the general manager of the property construction and operation centre of Sunshine Insurance Group Corporation Limited, the Chairman of Beijing Sunshine Ronghe Property Company Limited, a shareholder of the Company, and the managing director of Hainan Sunshine Yihe Development Company Limited and Hainan Sunshine Xinhai Development Company Limited, subsidiaries of Sunshine Insurance Group Corporation Limited. Mr. Zhang worked with COFCO Corporation from August 1993 to November 2011, during which period he had served as the assistant manager of three departments of the project management department, manager of the technology and equipment department of COFCO Property Development Company Limited, and the director of engineering, assistant to president and subsequently vice president of Sanya Yalong Development Company Limited. Mr. Zhang was a committee member of the Sanya Municipal Committee of the Fifth Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference from January 2007 to January 2012, and has been a member of the Standing Committee of the Sanya Municipal Committee of the Sixth Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference since January 2012. Mr. Zhang has also been the vice president of the Sanya Real Estate Association since 2002. Mr. Zhang graduated from Tsinghua University with a bachelor’s degree in engineering in June 1993, and obtained a master’s degree in engineering majoring in real estate management from Tsinghua University in May 2004. Mr. Zhang obtained a certificate of national registered real estate appraiser issued by the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development of the People’s Republic of China in May 1998, and a certificate of supervising eng

Man Kit Leung Mr. Leung Man Kit (Michael) serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of Optics Valley Union Holding Co Ltd since 2014. Mr. Leung is the chairman of the Audit Committee and a member of the Remuneration Committee of the Company. Mr. Leung held senior positions with Peregrine Capital Limited, SG Securities (HK) Limited (formerly known as Crosby Securities (HK) Limited) and UBS, AG, Hong Kong Branch. Mr. Leung was a director of Emerging Markets Partnership (Hong Kong) Limited, the principal advisor to the AIG Infrastructure Fund L.P., a director of Nuada Capital Limited (formerly known as Genesis Global Strategies Limited) and a corporate finance executive of BZR Capital Limited. Mr. Leung was an independent non-executive director of Infoserve Technology Corp., a company listed on the Stock Exchange (stock code: 8077), Anhui Expressway Company Limited, a company listed on the Stock Exchange (Hong Kong Stock Code: 0995), and Junefield Department Store Group Limited, a company listed on the Stock Exchange (Hong Kong stock code: 0758). Mr. Leung has 12 years of experience in financial management. He has been the chairman of the audit committee of various listed companies, and attended seminars in accounting or auditing. Mr. Leung received his bachelor’s degree in social science from the University of Hong Kong in October 1977.

Min Qi Mr. Qi Min serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of Optics Valley Union Holding Co Ltd since 2014. Mr. Qi is the chairman of the Remuneration Committee, and a member of the Audit Committee and Nomination Committee of the Company. Mr. Qi previously worked in Hubei Provincial Bureau of Statistics and general office, research office of Hubei Provincial Government, and served as director of fiscal office of CPC Hubei Province. He served as a director and a vice general manager of Hubei Qingjiang Hydroelectric Development Co., Ltd., the vice general manager and a director of Wuhan Hi-Tech Holding Group Co., Ltd. and the chairman of board of Wuhan Sante Cableway Group Co., Ltd., a company listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (Shenzhen stock code: 002159). Mr. Qi is the vice president of Hubei Association of Economics, a supervisor of Humanwell Healthcare Group Co., Ltd., a company listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange (Shanghai stock code: 600079.SH) and a part-time professor of Huazhong University of Science and Technology (formerly known as Huazhong University of Science). Mr. Qi received his bachelor’s degree in economics from Wuhan University in August 1982 and received his doctor’s degree in economics from Huazhong University of Science and Technology in June 2002. He was granted the qualification as a senior economist. Mr. Qi was awarded as China Outstanding Entrepreneur in Technology Companies in November 2002.