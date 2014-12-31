Name Description

Zongjian Cai Mr. Cai Zongjian serves as Executive Chairman, Chief Executive Officer of IGG Inc since October 31, 2007. Mr. Cai is one of the Founders and is primarily responsible for the corporate strategic planning and overall business development of our Group. Mr. Cai has approximately 14 years of experience in online game industry. He worked at Fujian NetDragon Computer Information Network Technology Co. as a vice president from May 2000 to November 2003 by whom 17173.com was developed. Mr. Cai also worked as the chief executive officer of 17173.com, which is acquired by Sohu.com Inc., a company listed on NASDAQ (Stock Code: SOHU), from November 2003 to January 2005 and a consultant for both Beijing Sohu New Era Information Technology Co., Ltd. and 17173.com from January 2005 to June 2005. Mr. Cai graduated from Fuzhou University with a college diploma in computer and accounting in June 1998. In the three years preceding the date of this annual report, Mr. Cai had not been a director of any other listed company..

Jessie Shen Ms. Jessie Shen serves as Chief Financial Officer, Joint Company Secretary, Executive Director of the Company. Ms. Shen is the Group’s chief financial officer and one of the joint company secretaries. Ms. Shen has approximately 19 years of experience in accounting and corporate finance. She was appointed as the chief financial officer of the Group on 10 November 2014. She joined the Group in March 2009 as the senior vice president of finance and has been primarily responsible for corporate finance, accounting and tax management of the Group. Prior to joining the Group, she worked as an auditor at Diwan, Ernst & Young from July 1992 to August 1994, and a finance associate manager of Aurora Corporation, a company listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 2373), from March 1995 to March 1998 and from August 2001 to January 2002. Ms. Shen also held finance and company secretary positions at Rock Mobile Group from January 2003 to March 2007. She worked at Neo Solar Power Corp., a company listed on Taiwan Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 3576), as a finance manager from December 2007 to March 2009. Ms. Shen graduated from Tunghai University with a bachelor’s degree in accounting in June 1992. She also graduated from Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey with a master degree in business administration in October 1999. Ms. Shen passed the exam of a certified public accountant in both Washington State and Taiwan, and was a member of the Institute of Internal Auditors and a member of Taiwan Institute of Internal Auditors.

Yuan Xu Mr. Xu Yuan serves as Chief Operating Officer, Executive Director of IGG Inc. Mr. Xu has approximately 14 years of experience in project and corporate management. He joined our Group in September 2007 and is primarily responsible for business operation and development of our Group outside the PRC. Prior to joining our Group, Mr. Xu worked as a graduate researcher at University of California, Santa Cruz, from September 1999 to July 2004. He also worked at Nanoconduction Inc as a project leader from September 2004 to June 2007. Mr. Xu graduated from Beijing University of Technology with a bachelor’s degree in applied physics in July 1998. He also graduated from University of California, Santa Cruz, with a degree of doctor of philosophy in electrical engineering in June 2004.

Hong Zhang Mr. Zhang Hong serves as Senior Vice President, Chief Technology Officer, Executive Director at IGG Inc. Mr. Zhang has approximately 17 years of experience in information technology industry. He joined our Group in December 2008 and is primarily responsible for the overall technology operation of our Group. Prior to joining our Group, Mr. Zhang worked at Charles Schwab as a senior staff technology from August 2000 to November 2005. He was also employed by Corporate Computer Services Inc. from November 2005 to November 2008 as a software engineer, assigned to Barclays Global Investors as an information technology consultant. Mr. Zhang graduated from Zhejiang University with a bachelor’s degree in engineering in June 1994, a master degree in engineering in June 1997. He also graduated from University of California, San Francisco, with a master degree in science in September 2000.

Zhixiang Chen Mr. Chen Zhixiang serves as Senior Vice President of IGG Inc. He is a director of IGG Singapore. Mr. Chen has approximately 10 years of experience in online game industry. He is primarily responsible for the business operation and development of our Group in the PRC. Mr. Chen joined our Group in December 2005 and participated in founding our Group and our IGG.com platform from December 2005 to June 2006. He was our chief operation officer from December 2007 to June 2009. He was the president of IGG Singapore from August 2009 to August 2012, responsible for expanding our overseas (South East Asia) business. Prior to joining our Group, Mr. Chen worked at Beijing Sohu New Era Information Technology Co., Ltd. Fuzhou branch from June 2004 to September 2004 and from January 2005 to November 2005. Mr. Chen graduated from Fujian Normal University with a bachelor’s degree in mathematics education in July 1999. He also obtained a second bachelor’s degree in software engineering from Xiamen University in July 2004..

Feng Chen Mr. Feng Chen serves as Executive Director of the Company. He was one of the individual investors investing in the Company prior to the listing of the Company on the Stock Exchange in 2013. In April 2014, Mr. Chen joined the Company as the senior vice president of corporate strategy and has been responsible for leading several strategic investments made by the Company in external startups and internal incubated projects. Mr. Chen also acts as a director of certain subsidiaries of the Company, including Tap Media Technology Inc. and Nerd Kingdom, Inc. Prior to joining the Company, from July 1996 to August 2001, Mr. Chen served as a senior design engineer at Broadcom Corporation (currently known as Broadcom Ltd.), an American fabless semiconductor company, and was responsible for the development of one of the world’s first DOCSIS standard compliant cable modem chipset. From May 2002 to June 2007, Mr. Chen served various positions at NetDragon Websoft Inc. (“NetDragon”), an online game developer and operator in the PRC listed on the Stock Exchange, including the senior vice president of overseas business development from May 2002 to June 2007, during which Mr. Chen was responsible for (i) spearheading the launch of free-to-play MMORPG game, Conquer Online, in early 2004, and grew it to an MMORPG game with over 60,000 concurrent peak players and over US$2.0 million monthly revenue; (ii) negotiating and executing of a number of strategic investments and mergers and acquisitions, including the investment of IDG Technology Venture Fund into NetDragon and the sale of 17173.com by NetDragon to Sohu Inc. at a consideration of US$20.5 million; and (iii) taking a key role in the initial public offering of NetDragon. In August 2007, Mr. Chen founded Ingle Games Ltd., a publisher that aimed at publishing MMORPG games developed by Chinese game developers in the western market, and served as the chief executive officer of Ingle Games Ltd. from August 2007 to December 2010.

Yin Ping Kwong Ms. Kwong Yin Ping (Yvonne) serves as Joint Company Secretary at IGG Inc. Ms. Kwong has experience in providing company secretarial and compliance services to numerous private and listed companies. She is a vice president of a specialty corporate services provider focusing the provision of listing company secretarial and compliance services. She is also a named company secretary of Chengdu Putian Telecommunications Cable Company Limited (Stock Code: 1202), HC International, Inc. (Stock Code: 8292) and Xinhua News Media Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 309) and joint company secretary of China Tianrui Group Cement Company Limited (Stock Code: 1252), all of which are listed companies on the Stock Exchange. Ms. Kwong graduated from the Hong Kong Polytechnic University with a bachelor degree of arts in accountancy in November 1997. She is a member of The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries and a fellow of The Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators..

Yuan Chi Mr. Chi Yuan serves as Non-Executive Director of the Company. He was Executive Director of IGG Inc since August 16, 2007. Mr. Chi is one of the Founders and he is primarily responsible for the game development of our Group. Mr. Chi has approximately 16 years of experience in information technology industry. Prior to joining our Group, Mr. Chi worked as the general manager of Fujian Window Network Information Co., Ltd. from April 1998 to June 2007. He was the vice president of Fujian Rongji Software Co., Ltd.* , a company listed on Shenzhen Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 002474), from November 2000 to September 2003. Mr. Chi also worked at Fujian NetDragon Computer Information Network Technology Co., Ltd. from October 2003 to November 2007. Mr. Chi graduated from Fuzhou University with a bachelor’s degree in water resources and hydropower engineering in July 1982 and a master degree in hydraulic structure in March 1990. Save as disclosed above, in the three years preceding the date of this annual report, Mr. Chi had not been a director of any other listed company.

Horn Kee Leong Dr. Leong Horn Kee serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of IGG Inc since September 16, 2013. He is currently the chairman of CapitalCorp Partners Private Limited and a member of the Securities Industry Council of Singapore. He has been the non-resident High Commissioner (designate) to Cyprus since March 2013 and non-executive independent director of SAC Capital Private Limited since 20 September 2013. He has also been the independent non-executive chairman and director of SPH Reit Management Pte Ltd and VIVA Industrial Trust Management Pte Ltd, both of which are management company of REITs listed on Singapore Stock Exchange, since 10 June 2013 and 10 October 2013, respectively. Since 1983, until prior to joining CapitalCorp Partners Private Limited, Dr. Leong held various management positions including as an executive director and consultant of Far East Organization Centre Pte. Ltd., the chief executive officer of Yeo Hiap Seng Ltd, the managing director of Orchard Parade Holdings Limited, a corporate finance director of Rothschild (Singapore) Limited. From 1977 to 1983, Dr. Leong held various positions at the Ministry of Finance and at the Ministry of Trade & Industry of Singapore. He was a member of Parliament of Singapore from 1984 to 2006. He was Singapore’s non-resident ambassador to Mexico from September 2006 to February 2013. In addition to the above, Dr. Leong held directorships in the following listed companies..

Zhao Lu Ms. Lu Zhao serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of IGG Inc since September 16, 2013. She is currently the president of Fujian New Media Animation Game Associate. She was the general manager of Fuzhou Lingdong Network Science and Technology Co., Ltd. from February 2009 to December 2012 and the general manager of Tian Liang Customer Service of Fujian NetDragon Computer Information Network Technology Co., Ltd. from December 2003 to February 2009. Ms. Lu graduated from Beijing University of Posts and Telecommunications (formerly known as Beijing Institute of Posts and Telecommunications with a bachelor degree in compunication in July 1989. In the three years preceding the date of this annual report, Ms. Lu had not been a director of any other listed company.