Name Description

Cheng Hye Cheah Dato' Seri Cheah Cheng Hye is an Executive Chairman of the Board, Co-Chief Investment Officer of Value Partners Group Ltd. He is in charge of Value Partners’ operations, and is actively engaged in all aspects of the Group’s activities, including investment research, fund management, business and product development, and corporate management. He sets the Group’s overall business and portfolio strategy. (Note: In July 2010, Mr. Louis SO was promoted to become Co-CIO of Value Partners, working alongside Dato' CHEAH.) Dato' Cheah has been in charge of Value Partners since he co-founded the firm in February 1993 with his partner, Mr. V-Nee YEH. Throughout the 1990s, he held the position of Chief Investment Officer and Managing Director of Value Partners, responsible for managing both the firm’s funds and business operation. He led Value Partners to a successful listing on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2007, the first and only asset management company listed in Hong Kong. Dato' Cheah has more than 30 years of investment experience, and is considered one of the leading practitioners of value-investing in Asia and beyond. Value Partners and he personally have received numerous awards – a total of more than 90 professional awards and prizes since the firm’s inception in 1993.

King Lun Au Dr. Au King Lun, Ph.D. is the Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of the Company. He joined Value Partners in December 2016, bringing almost 30 years of industry experience and network in the Asian asset management industry to his role with the Group. Previously, Dr. Au was CEO of Eastspring Investments (Hong Kong) Limited, an ultimately wholly owned subsidiary of Prudential plc of the United Kingdom. He also served as CEO of BOCHK Asset Management Limited (a wholly owned subsidiary of BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited) and held various senior management positions at other financial institutions including 11 years’ service with HSBC Global Asset Management (Hong Kong) Limited. Dr. Au was named CEO of the Year in Hong Kong by Asia Asset Management in 2012 and 2014. He was awarded the Medal of Honour (“MH”) by the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (“Hong Kong SAR”) for his valuable contributions to the securities and asset management industry in 2008. Currently, Dr. Au sits on the Advisory Committee of Hong Kong’s Securities and Futures Commission and the Market Development Committee of the Financial Services Development Council (“FSDC”), a high-level, cross-sector advisory body established by the Hong Kong SAR Government. From 2015 to 2016, Dr. Au served as a member of FSDC. In addition, he was the Chairman of the Hong Kong Securities and Investment Institute from 2006 to 2008 and the Chairman of the Hong Kong Investment Funds Association in 2004/2005. Dr. Au holds a CFA, and he earned a Bachelor’s degree in Physics from the University of Oxford and a PhD in Theoretical Particle Physics from Durham University.

Chun Ki So Mr. So Chun Ki is the Deputy Chairman of the Board, Co-Chief Investment Officer of Value Partners Group Ltd. He is responsible for assisting Dato’ Cheah Cheng Hye, Chairman of the Board, in overseeing group affairs and activities, as well as daily operations and overall management of the firm’s investment management team. He holds a leadership role in the Group’s investment process, including a high degree of responsibility for portfolio management. Mr. So has over 15 years of experience in the investment industry, with a solid track record in research and portfolio management. He joined the Group in May 1999 and was promoted to take up various research and fund management roles since then. His extensive management capability and on-the-ground experience helped the Group establish an unparalleled research and investment team. In the 2011 Best of the Best Awards by Asia Asset Management , he was the co-winner of “CIO of the Year in Asia” along with Dato’ Cheah. He is graduated from the University of Auckland in New Zealand with a Bachelor’s degree in Commerce and obtained a Master’s degree in Commerce from the University of New South Wales in Australia.

Ngai Sze Wong Ms. Wong Ngai Sze is the Chief Financial Officer of Value Partners Group Limited. She joined the Group in June 2008 and has been the Head of Finance of the Group since June 2012.

Yeuk Yan Hung Ms. Hung Yeuk Yan is the Deputy Chief Investment Officer, Executive Director of Value Partners Group Ltd. She is responsible for the overall management of the investment management team. She also holds a leadership role in the Group’s investment process and commands a high degree of responsibility for portfolio management. Ms. Hung has extensive experience in the investment industry, with a solid track record in research and portfolio management. She joined the Group as an Analyst in April 1998. She was promoted to the roles of Fund Manager and Senior Fund Manager in 2004 and 2005, respectively. In March 2009, she was promoted to her current role of Deputy Chief Investment Officer. Ms. Hung has been serving as a Director of the Tung Wah Group of Hospitals (“TWGH”) since April 2012. With over 145 years of history, TWGH is one of the largest charitable organizations in Hong Kong and provides medical and health, education as well as community services to the Hong Kong society. She graduated from the University of California in Los Angeles with a Bachelor’s degree in Applied Mathematics.

Wai Chiu Chow Mr. Chow Wai Chiu is the Managing Director - ETF Business of Value Partners Limited, a subsidiary of Value Partners Group Ltd. Mr. Chow has extensive experience in the ETF industry, with a solid track record in product development and strategy, as well as ETF portfolio management. Previously, he was a Senior Portfolio Manager at Blackrock North Asia Limited, participating in iShares ETF portfolio management. He was also the Lead Portfolio Manager of a number of ETFs established under iShares, including iShares FTSE A50 China Index ETF (one of the largest ETFs in Asia). Prior to joining iShares, Mr. Chow spent four years at State Street Global Advisors Asia Limited (“SSgA”) as a Portfolio Manager, responsible for various institutional equity indices, asset allocation and currency hedging strategies. Tracker Fund of Hong Kong is among the ETFs that were managed by him. Before joining SSgA, Mr. Chow worked for UBS AG. He is graduated with a Master’s degree in Science in Operational Research from the London School of Economics and Political Science (UK). He also obtained a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering (Hons) in Civil Engineering from the University College London (UK).

Man Kei Ho Mr. Ho Man Kei is the Senior Investment Director of Value Partners Limited, a subsidiary of Value Partners Group Ltd. He holds a leadership role in the Group’s investment process, including a high degree of responsibility for portfolio management. He has been participating in the development of investment management team. Mr. Ho has over 25 years of experience in the fund management and investment industry, with a focus on research and portfolio management. Mr. Ho joined the Group in November 1995. He was promoted to the roles of Investment Director and Senior Investment Director in 2010 and January 2014, respectively. Prior to joining the Group, he was an Executive with Dao Heng Securities Limited and had started his career with Ernst & Young. he is graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Social Sciences (majoring in Management Studies) from The University of Hong Kong. He is a CFA charterholder.

Yuk Ming Law Mr. Law Yuk Ming is the Chief Risk Officer of Value Partners Limited, a subsidiary of Value Partners Group Ltd. He oversees the Group’s risk management function and provides guidance and supervision to the Company’s compliance and corporate audit departments. Mr. Law joined the Group in February 2015. Mr. Law has been in the financial industry for over 20 years and has extensive experience in compliance, audit and regulatory supervision. Previously, he served as the Head of Compliance at Societe Generale Newedge and Scotiabank. Prior to this, he led the compliance teams at BNP Paribas and Fortis Bank. He had also worked for Hong Kong’s Securities and Futures Commission and PricewaterhouseCoopers. He is graduated from the Hong Kong Baptist University with a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration. He is a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

Vivienne Lee Ms. Lee Vivienne is the Chief Compliance Officer of Value Partners Limited, a subsidiary of Value Partners Group Ltd. Ms. Lee has broad experience in the industry with a particular focus on compliance functions and scope, expertise in regulatory statutes, as well as other related functions. She joined the Group in May 2004 as an Assistant Compliance Manager. She was promoted to the roles of Compliance Manager, Senior Manager of Compliance and Compliance Director in 2004, 2005 and 2008, respectively. In May 2012, she was promoted to Chief Compliance Officer. Previously, she was an Assistant Manager with Hong Kong’s Securities and Futures Commission, responsible for monitoring and inspecting portfolios of licensed intermediaries. Prior to that, she was a staff accountant in Ernst & Young responsible for providing financial audit and business advisory services to a number of companies. She is graduated from the University of New South Wales in Australia with a Bachelor’s degree in Economics. She is a member of the CPA Australia.

Chun Wah Mo Mr. Mo Chun Wah is the Chief Operating Officer of Value Partners Limited, a subsidiary of Value Partners Group Ltd. He oversees the Group’s middle– and backoffice operations. Mr. MO joined the Group in July 2012 as Director, Operations, and was appointed to the role of Chief Operating Officer in July 2013. Prior to joining Value Partners, Mr. MO worked at HSBC Institutional Trust Services (“HSBC”) for a number of years. He was Head of Client Services, Alternative Products, a division providing fund administration, custodian and related services to managers of hedge funds and alternative funds operating in the Asia-Pacific region. In this role, Mr. MO was responsible for developing fund service solutions, monitoring operations and services delivery, as well as minimizing operational risks. Before joining HSBC, Mr. MO worked at PricewaterhouseCoopers and specialized in providing auditing and advisory services to investment management companies and investment funds. He is graduated from the City University of Hong Kong, with a Bachelor’s degree in Accountancy. He is a certified public accountant and is a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

Hin Tat Tam Mr. Tam Hin Tat is the Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Head of Sales of Value Partners Limited, a subsidiary of Value Partners Group Ltd. He holds a leadership role in the Company’s sales and marketing activities, overseeing both retail and institutional businesses. Mr. Tam joined the Group in April 2008. He currently serves as President and Principal Executive Officer of Asia Pacific Fund, Inc. (a New York-listed closed-end management investment company that appointed Value Partners as an investment manager since October 2013.) Mr. Tam has over 18 years of experience in the asset management industry. Previously, he served as Vice President at BlackRock, responsible for sales and marketing of both retail and institutional (pension business) channels. Prior to that, he worked at JP Morgan Asset Management (formerly Jardine Fleming Asset Management), where he was responsible for direct sales and fund distribution. He is graduated from the University of Western Ontario in Canada with a Bachelor’s degree in Economics.

Kwong Chi Cheung Mr. Cheung Kwong Chi is the Company Secretary of Value Partners Group Ltd. Mr. Cheung is a member of The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries and the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators. He has more than 10 years’ experience in company secretarial practice in listed companies.

Shih-Ta Chen Dr. Chen Shih-Ta is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Value Partners Group Ltd. Dr. Chen was appointed as a member of Harvard Business School’s Asia-Pacific Advisory Board and a member of the Investment Committee of the Croucher Foundation in Hong Kong in November 2014 and January 2015, respectively. He was the Executive Director of the Harvard Business School Asia Pacific Research Center, the first international research office established by the Harvard Business School in Asia. Prior to joining the Center in October 2005, he worked in both the private and public sectors. Previously, he served as Head of the Risk Management Unit of the Private Sector Operations Department of the Asian Development Bank, Head of International Private Banking in Hong Kong of Standard Chartered Bank, and Regional Director of National Westminster Bank. He served on the boards of a number of companies invested by Asian Development Bank. He also wrote cases and taught at various educational entities and universities. graduated with a BA (Honors) Degree in Economics from the University of California, Berkeley in the U.S.A., received an MBA from Harvard University in the U.S.A. in 1972 and obtained a PhD in Economics from Cornell University in the U.S.A. in 1973.

Siang Chin Lee Mr. Lee Siang Chin is an Independent Non-executive Director of Value Partners Group Ltd. Mr. Lee is a Director of the Social Security Organization of Malaysia and a member of its investment panel. Mr. Lee also serves as an Independent Non-executive Director for Maybank Investment Bank Bhd, Tune Insurance Malaysia Bhd, Star Publications (Malaysia) Bhd (a company listed on the Malaysian Stock Exchange) and Hilong Holding Ltd. (a company listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited). Mr. Lee previously served as Chairman and Managing Director of Surf88.com Sdn Bhd and AmSecurities Sdn Bhd, respectively. He also worked in corporate finance departments of leading investment banks in London, Sydney and Kuala Lumpur. In addition, Mr. Lee held various public offices. He was a board member of the Kuala Lumpur Stock Exchange and President of the Association of Stock Broking Companies in Malaysia. he became a member of the Malaysian Institute of Certified Public Accountants in 1975, and a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales in 1979.