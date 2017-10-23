Name Description

Kwok Hung Chiu Dr. Chiu Kwok Hung (Justin) serves as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of ARA Asset Management (Prosperity) Limited, the Manager of Prosperity Real Estate Investment Trust. He is also the Chairman and Non-executive Director of ARA Asset Management Limited (“ARA”), the holding company of the REIT Manager, and the Chairman and Non-executive Director of ARA Asset Management (Fortune) Limited (the manager of Fortune REIT). ARA is listed on the Main Board of Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (“SGX-ST”) and Fortune REIT is dual-listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (“SEHK”) and SGX-ST. Dr. Chiu is also a Director of ARA Fund Management (Asia Dragon) Limited as the manager of the ARA Asia Dragon Fund. He was previously the Chairman and Non-executive Director of ARA Trust Management (Suntec) Limited (the manager of Singapore–listed Suntec REIT). Dr. Chiu serves as a member of the Standing Committee of the 12th Shanghai Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference of the People’s Republic of China, and is a Council Member and a Fellow of The Hong Kong Institute of Directors, a Fellow of Hong Kong Institute of Real Estate Administrators and a member of the Board of Governors of Hong Kong Baptist University Foundation. Dr. Chiu holds Bachelor degrees in Sociology and Economics from Trent University in Ontario, Canada, and was conferred with the degree of Doctor of Social Sciences, honoris causa by Hong Kong Baptist University and the degree of Doctor of Laws, honoris causa by Trent University in Ontario, Canada.

Lai Hung Wong Ms. Wong Lai Hung (Mavis) serves as Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of ARA Asset Management (Prosperity) Limited, the Manager of Prosperity Real Estate Investment Trust. She is also the Chairman of the Disclosures Committee and a member of the Designated (Finance) Committee of the REIT Manager. Ms. Wong has led and/or been a key member Ms. Wong has led and/or been a key member of the Investment and Asset Management Team of the REIT Manager since Prosperity REIT was listed in December 2005. She was the Director, Investment and Asset Management of the REIT Manager overseeing the business plans of Prosperity REIT’s properties including leasing, property management and asset enhancement strategies, and is responsible for investment strategy and policy. She was then promoted as Acting Chief Executive Officer and re-designated as the Chief Executive Officer on 1 January 2013. Ms. Wong has been a Responsible Officer of the REIT Manager since July 2007. Ms. Wong has over 20 years of real estate industry experience. Prior to joining the REIT Manager, Ms. Wong worked in the leasing, marketing and asset/property management departments of various developers, management companies and corporations including Cheung Kong, New World Development Company Limited, Jardine Matheson & Co., Limited, Goodwill Management Limited (a wholly-owned subsidiary of Henderson Land Development Company Limited) and Yaohan Department Store (HK) Limited. Ms. Wong is a Member of The Hong Kong Institute of Directors. Ms. Wong holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from the Chinese University of Hong Kong, a Postgraduate Certification in HK Law from City University of Hong Kong and a Diploma in Property Development from SPACE, University of Hong Kong

Ka Yee Kwan Ms. Kwan Ka Yee (Carey) serves as Investor Relations Manager of ARA Asset Management (Prosperity) Limited, the Manager of Prosperity Real Estate Investment Trust. Prior to joining the REIT Manager, Ms. Kwan was with Shun Tak Holdings Limited, a company listed on the Main Board of SEHK, where she served as the Assistant Investor Relations Manager. During her tenure with Shun Tak Holdings Limited, Ms. Kwan was tasked to maintain an open channel of communication with various stakeholders and hence had developed a network among the investment community. Prior to that, Ms. Kwan was the Associate, Business Development of Fitch Ratings, a global credit rating agency. In this capacity, Ms. Kwan was involved in communicating product and service developments to prospective clients, as well as overseeing the preparation of marketing literature. Ms. Kwan holds a Master of Business Administration degree from University of Iowa, and a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering and Computer Science from University of California, Berkeley.

Ka Yee Au Ms. Au Ka Yee (Irene) serves as Assistant Director - Legal & Compliance of ARA Asset Management (Prosperity) Limited, the Manager of Prosperity Real Estate Investment Trust. She is responsible for ensuring that Prosperity REIT and the REIT Manager comply with the Trust Deed, the REIT Code, the applicable Listing Rules, the Securities and Futures Ordinance, and other applicable laws, rules and regulations. She is also responsible for overseeing all legal issues arising from the operation of Prosperity REIT and the REIT Manager. Ms. Au was concurrently the Hong Kong-based Compliance Manager of ARA Asset Management (Fortune) Limited (the manager of Fortune REIT) from March 2010 to April 2012. Prior to joining the REIT Manager in 2007, Ms. Au was a solicitor in private practice for over 8 years. She holds a Bachelor of Laws degree and Postgraduate Certificate in Laws. Apart from being a solicitor of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, she is also an associate of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators of the United Kingdom, East Asia Branch.

Kin Wah Cheung Mr. Cheung Kin Wah (Samuel), CPA, serves as Finance Manager of ARA Asset Management (Prosperity) Limited, the Manager of Prosperity Real Estate Investment Trust. He is responsible for the financial management of Prosperity REIT. He has over 17 years of experience in audit and finance areas. From 2000 to 2006, Mr. Cheung was the Chief Financial Controller and Company Secretary of Joinn Holdings Limited (“Joinn”) (currently named as Chinasing Investment Holdings Limited), a company listed on the Main Board of SGX-ST. He was in charge of the accounting and finance functions of the group. He also performed company secretarial duties to ensure compliance with all legal and listing requirements and helped to ensure proper corporate governance. Mr. Cheung also helped to manage Joinn’s Initial Public Offering in Singapore and was responsible for helping with the spinning-off of one associate company on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange’s Growth Enterprise Market. Prior to joining Joinn, Mr. Cheung served as an auditor with Messrs. Ernst & Young (Hong Kong) from 1995 to 2000 and also with Messrs. Kwan, Wong, Tan & Fong (which has merged with Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu) from 1993 to 1994. Mr. Cheung is a Certified Public Accountant in Hong Kong and a fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants. He is also an associate of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants, and of the Taxation Institute of Hong Kong.

Wai Yan Chin Ms. Chin Wai Yan (Ally), CPA) serves as Internal Auditor of ARA Asset Management (Prosperity) Limited, the Manager of Prosperity Real Estate Investment Trust. She is responsible for reviewing Prosperity REIT’s implementation of corporate governance practices and internal control systems and measures. She formulates risk-based internal audit plan and independently assesses the effectiveness of the REIT Manager’s internal control procedures, operational functions and key processes. Prior to joining the REIT Manager, Miss Chin was the Senior Internal Auditor of Lotus International Limited responsible for formulating and executing internal audit plan, performing riskbased internal audit reviews on operations and internal control systems for various business units. Prior to that, Miss Chin joined Ernst & Young’s Assurance & Advisory Business Services Department after obtaining a Bachelor of Accounting & Finance degree from the University of Hong Kong. She is a Certified Public Accountant, a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and a Certified Internal Auditor with The Institute of Internal Auditors.

Meng Him Chung Mr. Chung Meng Him, Vicho serves as Assistant Finance Manager of ARA Asset Management (Prosperity) Limited. the Manager of Prosperity Real Estate Investment Trust. He is responsible for conducting market research and feasibility studies, performing financial due diligence and analysis, and participating in financial models for potential acquisition target. In terms of asset management, he is responsible for performing financial analysis for asset enhancement projects, thereby providing financial analysis support for budgeting rental projection and leasing strategy. Mr. Chung has about 8 years of experience in the account and audit field, covering the areas of general accounting, marketing, financial analysis and auditing. From 2004 to 2008, he worked with Ernst and Young as Senior Auditor — Global Financial Services. Mr. Chung holds a Bachelor degree in Commerce (Accounting and Information System) from Curtin University of Technology, Australia.

Chi Wah Ng Mr. Ng Chi Wah (Kevin) serves as Asset Manager of ARA Asset Management (Prosperity) Limited, the manager of Prosperity Real Estate Investment Trust. He is responsible for strategic asset enhancement planning and asset management of Prosperity REIT. Prior to joining the REIT Manager, he was the Assistant Technical Manager for Goodwell Property Management Limited responsible for formulating project development strategies, policies and overseeing the renovation projects for various commercial mall, office building and service apartment in Hong Kong and China. Mr. Ng is a Registered Professional Engineer and Chartered Engineer. He holds a Master of Science degree in Environmental Engineering from The Hong Kong Polytechnic University and a Bachelor of Engineering degree in Building Services Engineering from The Northumbria University in UK. He is also a member of The Hong Kong Institution of Engineers, The Chartered Institution of Building Services Engineers and The Institution of Engineering and Technology.

Ka Mee Seng Sze Ms. Seng Sze Ka Mee (Natalia) serves as Company Secretary of ARA Asset Management (Prosperity) Limited, the Manager of Prosperity Real Estate Investment Trust. She holds a Masters degree in Business Administration from City University of Hong Kong.

Hwee Chiang Lim Mr. Lim Hwee Chiang (John) has been Non-Executive Director of ARA Asset Management (Prosperity) Limited, the Manager of Prosperity Real Estate Investment Trust. He has been a Director of ARA since its establishment. He is also a Director of ARA Trust Management (Suntec) Limited (the manager of Suntec REIT), ARA Asset Management (Fortune) Limited (the manager of Fortune REIT), ARA-CWT Trust Management (Cache) Limited (the manager of Cache Logistics Trust) and Hui Xian Asset Management Limited (the manager of Hui Xian REIT). ARA, Suntec REIT and Cache Logistics Trust are listed on the Main Board of SGXST, Fortune REIT is dual-listed on the Main Board of SEHK and SGX-ST, and Hui Xian REIT is listed on the Main Board of SEHK. In addition, Mr. Lim is the Chairman of APM Property Management Pte. Ltd., Suntec Singapore International Convention & Exhibition Services Pte. Ltd. and the management council of The Management Corporation Strata Title Plan No. 2197 (Suntec City). Mr. Lim is also an Independent Director and the Chairman of the Remuneration Committee of Teckwah Industrial Corporation Limited which is listed on the Main Board of SGX-ST. He is also a Director of Chinese Chamber Realty Private Limited, a Director of the Financial Board of the Singapore Chinese Chamber of Commerce, the Chairman of the Property Management Committee of the Singapore Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and a member of the Consultative Committee to the Department of Real Estate, National University of Singapore.

Lai Chee Ma Mr. Ma Lai Chee (Gerald) serves as Non-Executive Director of ARA Asset Management (Prosperity) Limited, the Manager of Prosperity Real Estate Investment Trust. He is a member of the Designated (Finance) Committee of the REIT Manager. He is Member of Executive Committee of CK Hutchison (a company listed on SEHK since 18 March 2015). He is also Member of Executive Committee & General Manager, Corporate Business Development Department of Cheung Kong, whose listing status on SEHK was replaced by CK Hutchison on 18 March 2015. Mr. Ma is an Alternate Director to Mr. Ip Tak Chuen, Edmond, Non-executive Director of ARA Asset Management (Fortune) Limited (the manager of Fortune REIT), and an Alternate Director to Mr. Lai Kai Ming, Dominic, Non-executive Director of Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings Limited (“Hutchison Telecommunications”). Fortune REIT is dual-listed on the Main Board of SEHK and SGX-ST, and Hutchison Telecommunications is listed on the Main Board of SEHK. Mr. Ma has over 25 years of experience in banking, investment and portfolio management, real estate development and marketing, as well as managing IT related ventures and services. He is a member of the Hospitality Services Committee of Caritas Hong Kong, a member of the President’s Circle, the Dean’s Advisory Board for the Faculty of Arts and the China Advisory Council for the Sauder School of Business of the University of British Columbia, Canada (“UBC”). He holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree in Finance and a Master of Arts degree in Global Business Management.

Hong Tsung Lan Mr. Lan Hong Tsung (David) serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of ARA Asset Management (Prosperity) Limited, the Manager of Prosperity Real Estate Investment Trust. He is also an Independent Non-executive Director and a member of the Audit Committee of ARA Asset Management (Fortune) Limited (the manager of Fortune REIT). Mr. Lan is also an Independent Non-executive Director of other listed companies in Hong Kong including Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings Limited (“CK Infrastructure”) (in which he is a member of the Audit Committee), HTHKH (in which he is a member of each of the Audit Committee and Remuneration Committee), Hutchison Harbour Ring Limited and SJM Holdings Limited. Mr. Lan is currently the Chairman of David H T Lan Consultants Ltd., Supervisor of Nanyang Commercial Bank (China), Limited and holds a directorship at Nanyang Commercial Bank Ltd. as well as being a Senior Advisor of Mitsui & Co. (H.K.) Ltd. Mr. Lan was the Secretary for Home Affairs of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region until his retirement in July 2000. He had served as civil servant in various capacities for 39 years and was awarded the Gold Bauhinia Star Medal (GBS) on 1 July 2000. In January 2003, he was appointed as National Committee Member of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference of the People’s Republic of China. Mr. Lan is a Chartered Secretary and a fellow member of The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries and The Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators. Mr. Lan received his Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of London and completed the Advanced Management Program (AMP) of the Harvard Business School, Boston. He was also awarded Fellow, Queen Elizabeth House (Oxford).

Sow-Mei Sng Ms. Sng Sow-Mei (alias Poon Sow Mei) serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of ARA Asset Management (Prosperity) Limited, the Manager of Prosperity Real Estate Investment Trust. She is also an Independent Nonexecutive Director and a member of the Audit Committees of CK Infrastructure, Hutchison Port Holdings Management Pte Limited (the manager of Hutchison Port Holdings Trust (“HPH Trust”)) and ARA Asset Management (Fortune) Limited (the manager of Fortune REIT), and an Independent Director and a member of the Audit Committee of ARA Trust Management (Suntec) Limited (the manager of Suntec REIT). CK Infrastructure is listed on the Main Board of SEHK, Fortune REIT is listed on the Main Board of both SEHK and SGX-ST, and HPH Trust and Suntec REIT are listed on the Main Board of SGX-ST. Since 2001, Ms. Sng has been a Senior Consultant (International Business) of Singapore Technologies Electronics Ltd. Concurrently she is a Director of INFA Systems Ltd. Prior to her appointments with Singapore Technologies Pte Ltd, where she was Director of Special Projects (North East Asia) in 2000 and a Consultant in 2001, Ms. Sng was the Managing Director of CapitaLand Hong Kong Ltd for investment in Hong Kong and the region including Japan and Taiwan. In Hong Kong from 1983 to 1997, Ms. Sng was the Centre Director and then Regional Director of the Singapore Economic Development Board and Trade Development Board respectively. She was Singapore’s Trade Commissioner in Hong Kong from 1990 to 1997. Mrs. Sng, who holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from the Nanyang University of Singapore, has wide experience in various fields of industrial investment, business development, strategic and financial management, especially in property investment and management. In 1996, Mrs. Sng was conferred the title of PPA (P) — Pingat Pentadbiran Awam (Perak), the Singapore Public Administration Medal (Silver).