Name Description

Zaixiang Zhu Mr. Zhu Zaixiang is the Chief Financial Officer of Xinhua Winshare Publishing and Media Co. Ltd. Mr. Zhu completed a master’s degree in business administration from Renmin University of China in August 2002. He possesses the qualification as a senior qualified accountant. Mr. Zhu was the deputy department head of the planning and audit office, department head and chief officer of the planning and finance department of Sichuan Province Xinhua Bookstore from 1982 to 2000. Mr. Zhu worked as the head of the financial management department of Xinhua Publishing Group from 2000 to May 2005 and served as the general chief accountant of Xinhua Publishing Group from 2004 to May 2005. Currently, he is also the director of Sichuan Xinhua Shang Paper Co., Ltd. Mr. Zhu has over 28 years of experience in financial accounting.

Miao Yang Mr. Yang Miao is the General Manager, Executive Director of Xinhua Winshare Publishing and Media Co., Ltd. Mr. Yang is currently Deputy General Manager of the Company; director of Sichuan Winshare Education Technology Co., Ltd., Sichuan Xin Wen Newspapers and Periodicals Distribution Co., Ltd. and Ming Bo Education Technology Co., Ltd. He held the positions of deputy sales manager and sales manager and deputy manager of Sichuan Province Xinhua Bookstore Textbook Company; deputy manager of Sichuan Xinhua Book & Trading Co., Ltd.; manager of the textbook distribution company of Sichuan Xinhua Publishing Group. From June 2005 to July 2008, Mr. Yang successively served as Deputy General Manager of the Company and general manager of textbook distribution department, dean of management research institute, general manager and executive Director. He has been Deputy General Manager of the Company since July 2008. Mr. Yang graduated from the University of Chengdu and majored in public relations and economic law; later he graduated from Sichuan College of Business Administration with a master’s degree in Business Administration Major. He successively completed two research courses in business administration at the School of Economics and Management of Tsinghua University and People’s University of China, respectively. He is also an economist.

Dali Chen Mr. Chen Dali is the Deputy General Manager of Xinhua Winshare Publishing and Media Co., Ltd. Mr. Chen obtained his master’s degree in the history of Chinese language from Sichuan Normal University and a PhD Degree in ancient Chinese literature from Sichuan University. Mr. Chen worked as the vice president at Sichuan Bashu Book Shop in September 2000. From May 2001 to May 2005, Mr. Chen worked as the deputy general manager of Xinhua Publishing Group and general manager of Xinhua Publication Company. Currently, he is also a director of Beijing Huaxia Shengxuan Books Co., Ltd. Ren Min Eastern (Beijing) Book Industry Co., Ltd., Guizhou Xinhua Winshare Distribution Co., Ltd. and Hainan Publishing House Co., Ltd. Mr. Chen has more than 22 years of experience in the book publication and distribution industry.

Qingguo An Mr. An Qingguo is the Deputy General Manager of Xinhua Winshare Publishing and Media Co., Ltd. Mr. An graduated from Sichuan University majoring in philosophy. He possesses the qualification as an editor. From September 1981 to May 2004, Mr. An served as the editor of politics room and deputy head and head of editorial room of “To the Future” of Sichuan People’s Publishing House; deputy secretary of Yanquan County of Sichuan Province; and deputy director of Sichuan People’s Publishing House. Mr. An was the director of Sichuan Education Press from May 2004 to December 2010. He is also a director of Xinhua Winshare Chain (Beijing) Co., Ltd. Mr. An has over 30 years of experience in the publishing industry.

Qiang Li Mr. Li Qiang is the Deputy General Manager of Xinhua Winshare Publishing and Media Co., Ltd. He is the chairman of Sichuan Winshare Education Technology Co., Ltd.; and director of Sichuan Yaxinshengxiang Education Technology Co., Ltd. He held the positions of deputy manager of the sales department and manager of the marketing center and operations center of Sichuan Xinhua Publishing Group Textbook Company, assistant to general manager, deputy manager and manager of the textbook service department of the Company, as well as general manager of Sichuan Winshare Education Technology Co., Ltd. Mr. Li served as an employee representative Supervisor of the Company from June 2005 to September 2011. He has been deputy general manager of the Company since March 2015. Mr. Li graduated from Wuhan University with a bachelor’s degree in Book Publication. He is also an economist.

Hong Xiong Mr. Xiong Hong is the Deputy General Manager of Xinhua Winshare Publishing and Media Co., Ltd. He is the chairman of Sichuan Xinhua Winshare Media Co., Ltd. and Winshare VIVI Advertising Media (Chengdu) Co., Ltd.; and director of Sichuan VIVI Bride Magazine Co. He held the positions of head of the editorial office and vice president of Sichuan Literature & Art Publishing House Co., Ltd., vice president, president, general manager and executive director of Sichuan Tiandi Publishing House Co., Ltd., as well as deputy editor-in-chief of the Company. He has been deputy general manager of the Company since March 2015. Mr. Xiong graduated from the Department of Chinese in Peking University majoring in classical literature and obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree. He possesses the professional qualification as an editor.

Chuan Zheng Mr. Zheng Chuan is the Deputy General Manager of Xinhua Winshare Publishing and Media Co., Ltd. Mr. Zheng worked at the Propaganda Department of the Chengdu Municipal Committee of the Communist Party of China from December 1986 to January 2003. He took up a part time job in Yaxiang International Cultural Exchange Center during the period from May 1994 to January 2003. Mr. Zheng successively assumed positions of assistant to general manager, director and chief operating officer of Xinhua Publishing Group from February 2003 to January 2010. He also assumed the positions of director and general manager of Hainan Chuangxiang Cultural Investment Company until now. He is currently also the director of Chengdu Xinhui Industrial Co., Ltd. Mr. Zheng has over 16 years of experience in corporate management and project operation.

Yong Luo Mr. Luo Yong is the Executive Director of Xinhua Winshare Publishing and Media Co., Ltd. He was appointed as the General Manager of the Company in July 2008 and resigned on December 11, 2013. He was appointed as executive Director of the Company on 29 September 2011. Mr. Luo graduated from the Faculty of Chinese Language of Southwest University for Nationalities, majoring in journalism, and completed a journalism course at the College of Arts of Southwest University for Nationalities and an advance program on business administration from Renmin University of China, respectively. He possesses the professional qualification as an editor. Mr. Luo was a journalist in Ganzi News in 1982 and had worked as the office head, assistant to director, deputy director, director, party secretary and editor-in-chief of Sichuan Nationalities Press from November 1987 to November 2003. From November 2003 to July 2008, he was appointed as the deputy head of management committee of SPG and the president of Sichuan Nationalities Press. Mr. Luo has been the deputy secretary of the Communist Party of China of SPG since July 2008. Mr. Luo was granted special government subsidy by the State Council. Mr. Luo has over 24 years of experience in the publication industry and operating management.

Zugang You Mr. You Zugang is the Company Secretary of Xinhua Winshare Publishing and Media Co., Ltd. Mr. You completed a master’s degree in business administration from Renmin University of China in August 2002. Mr. You is also a member of the Institute of International Internal Auditors. Mr. You was the deputy department head of the finance department of Sichuan Province Xinhua Bookstore, deputy manager of Guangyuan City Xinhua Bookstore, person-in-charge of Sichuan Audio-visual Products Wholesale Market Operations Office, and deputy head of the planning and finance department and head of the audit office of Sichuan Province Xinhua Bookstore from February 1989 to May 2000. From May 2000 to May 2005, Mr. You was deputy head of the financial management department, the head of the audit office, and head of the manager’s office of Xinhua Publishing Group. He was also the head of Guangyuan City Management Centre from April 2004 to May 2005. He was also the Chief Administrative Officer of the Company from June 2005 to July 2008. Currently, he is also the director of Chengdu Xinhui Industrial Co., Ltd. and Bank of Chengdu Co., Ltd. Mr. You has over 29 years of experience in financial accounting.

Jun Luo Mr. Luo Jun is the Non-Executive Director of Xinhua Winshare Publishing and Media Co., Ltd., since 30 July 2008. Mr. Luo graduated from Shaanxi Institute of Finance and Economics with an economics bachelor’s degree in materials, economics and management. He obtained a master’s degree in economics management at the Central Chinese Communist Party School. He was the secretary of the directly administered entities youth league committee and deputy head and head of the personnel education department of Sichuan Province Press and Publication Bureau from 1990 to 2006. He was appointed as the chief officer of the training centre of Sichuan Province Press and Publication Bureau in November 2001. Mr. Luo joined Xinhua Publishing Group in January 2006, worked as a director and the vice president of Xinhua Publishing Group and still assumes that position. Mr. Luo was Supervisor from April 2006 to July 2008 and Chairman of the Supervisory Committee from May 2006 to July 2008. Furthermore, Mr. Luo is also the chairman of Sichuan Xinhua Hotel Management Co., Ltd. Mr. Luo has over 26 years of experience in the publication industry and government and corporate management.

Peng Zhang Mr. Zhang Peng is the Non-Executive Director of Xinhua Winshare Publishing and Media Co., Ltd. He is the assistant to the chief executive and office manager of SPG. He held the positions of editor and the manager of the chief editor office of Sichuan People’s Publishing House. He has been office manager of SPG since September 2006, assistant to the chief executive of Sichuan Publication Group Co., Ltd. since July 2011 and non-executive Director of the Company since May 2013.

Junhuai Zhao Mr. Zhao Junhuai is the Non-Executive Director of Xinhua Winshare Publishing and Media Co., Ltd., with effect from 16 October 2007. Mr. Zhao obtained a bachelor’s degree in agricultural economic management from Sichuan Agricultural University. He also obtained a master’s degree in finance and a PhD degree in financial investment from Southwestern University of Finance and Economics. Mr. Zhao was the vice-director of the committee of Chengdu Economic Development Zone, president of the eighth sub-branch of Sichuan branch of China Construction Bank and deputy general manager of the International Business Department of the Sichuan Branch of China Construction Bank. Mr. Zhao is currently the vice-chairman of Hua Sheng Group, and president of Shu Du sub-branch of Musical Kindergarten of Chengdu Conservatory of Music, Chengdu Hezhengyang Investment Co., Ltd. and Chengdu Xinhui. He is currently also the director of Winshare Logistics, Winshare Properties and Winshare Preschool Education.

Yuk Tong Chan Mr. Chan (Jimmy) Yuk Tong is Independent Non-Executive Director of Xinhua Winshare Publishing and Media Company Ltd. He is an independent non-executive director of FDG Electric Vehicles Limited, Ground Properties Company Limited and Kam Hing International Holdings Limited, which are companies listed on the Stock Exchange. Mr. Chan was an independent non-executive Director from April 2006 to July 2013, during which he had been the chairman and member of the Audit Committee and a member of the remuneration committee of the Company. During the last three years, he was also an independent non-executive director of Ausnutria Dairy Corporation Ltd., BYD Electronic (International) Company Limited, Daisho Microline Holdings Limited, Global Sweeteners Holdings Limited and Trauson Holdings Company Limited (now delisted), which are/were companies listed in Hong Kong. Mr. Chan obtained a Bachelor’s degree in Commerce from the University of Newcastle of Australia and a Master’s degree in Business Administration from the Chinese University of Hong Kong. Mr. Chan is a practicing fellow member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certificate Public Accountants and a member of CPA Australia. Mr. Chan has more than 30 years of experience in corporate finance, financial advisory services and management and professional accounting and auditing.

Liyan Han Mr. Han Liyan is no longer an Independent Non-Executive Director of Xinhua Winshare Publishing and Media Co Ltd., with effect from 26 October 2017. Mr. Han was graduated from Beijing Normal University majoring in science, where he got a PhD of science, and then he committed himself in macroeconomics postdoctoral research at Vienna University of Economics and Business, Austria. During that period, he was engaged in an economic research project on the global banks at the Chinese Economy Research Centre of Peking University in 1997; and in 1999 and 2004, he conducted senior visiting researches at the Economic Institute of Ruhr University in Bochum, Germany and the Department of Finance of University of New South Wales, Australia respectively. Mr. Han has even presided over ten national and ministerial scientific foundation projects and administration projects of certain enterprise groups. Mr. Han is currently serving as an finance professor-in-charge, doctoral supervisor and dean of the Finance Department in the Economic and Management Institute of Beihang University and enjoying a State Council granted special government allowance. Mr. Han also holds a concurrent post as a doctoral supervisor in quantitative economy at Capital University of Economics and Business, a visiting professor of the EMBA program of the Business School of University of North Alabama, USA, EMBA program of Sichuan University and also Shanxi University of Finance and Economics, a standing council member of China Quantitative Economics Association, a council member of the Chinese Finance Annual Meeting, vice chairman of Beijing Operation Research Society, and an independent non-executive director of Aerospace Capital Holding Co. Ltd. Mr. Han has over 30 years of experience in economic and financial theory research and management and teaching fields.