Name Description

Wing Mau Hui Mr. Hui Wing Mau is Executive Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer of the Board of Shimao Property Holdings Limited. He is the Chairman and Executive Director of Shimao Property Holdings Limited (the “Company”) and the founder of the Group. With over 27 years’ experience in property development, property investment and hotel operation, he is primarily responsible for the Group’s overall strategic planning and business management. Mr. Hui is currently a member of the National Committee of the Twelfth Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (“CPPCC”) and deputy director of the Economic Committee of the National Committee of the CPPCC, vice president of All-China Federation of Returned Overseas Chinese, the president of China Federation of Overseas Chinese Entrepreneurs, vice president of China Overseas Chinese Entrepreneurs Association, chairman of Shanghai Overseas Chinese Chamber of Commerce, president of The Association for the Promotion of Global Chinese Traders Fraternity, executive president of China Red Ribbon Foundation and president of New Home Association Hong Kong. Mr. Hui obtained a Master’s Degree in Business Administration from the University of South Australia. Mr. Hui is also the non-executive chairman of Shanghai Shimao Co., Ltd. (“Shanghai Shimao”), a 58.92%-owned subsidiary of the Company listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange and the chairman and a director of Shimao International Holdings Limited. He is a director of Gemfair Investments Limited and Shiying Finance Limited, substantial shareholders of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong). He has been the Chairman and Executive Director of the Company since 8 November 2004.

Sai Tan Hui Mr. Hui Sai Tan (Jason) is Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of Shimao Property Holdings Ltd. He He has been the Group Sales Controller since he joined the Group in March 2000. Mr. Jason Hui is responsible for the sales, marketing, management and design of the Group’s projects. He has more than 18 years’ experience in the property development industry and has presided over the sales and marketing of Shanghai Shimao Riviera Garden which boasted top sales proceeds among residential projects in Shanghai for four consecutive years from 2001 to 2004. Mr. Jason Hui obtained a Master of Science Degree in Real Estate from the University of Greenwich, the United Kingdom in 2001 and a Master’s Degree in Business Administration from the University of South Australia in 2004. He is a member of the Standing Committee of All-China Youth Federation and a member of Shanghai Committee of the CPPCC. He has been an Executive Director and the Vice Chairman of the Company since 17 November 2004 and 21 April 2008 respectively. He is also a director of Shanghai Shimao. Mr. Jason Hui is the son of Mr. Hui Wing Mau, the Chairman, an Executive Director and a controlling shareholder (as defined in the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities (the “Listing Rules”) on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “HKEx”)) of the Company,

Lujiang Liao Mr. Liao Lujiang is Chief Operation Officer, Executive Director of Shimao Property Holdings Ltd. He has joined the Group since January 2011 and was appointed an Executive Director of the Company since 6 February 2013. Mr. Liao is currently the Chief Operation Officer of the Group, responsible for management of enterprise operation and information system of the Group. Mr. Liao holds a Master’s Degree in Public Administration from Tsinghua University and has over 14 years’ experience in corporate management. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Liao worked in Ianjia Group as senior human resources manager of northern district from 2003 to 2006. From 2006 to 2010, he worked for Beijing Longfor Properties Co., Ltd. as deputy human resources general manager and chief human resources officer (property).

Fei Tang Ms. Tang Fei is Vice President - Financial Control, Executive Director of Shimao Property Holdings Ltd. She has joined the Group since July 2004 and was appointed an Executive Director of the Company since 6 February 2013. Ms. Tang is currently a Vice President of the Group, responsible for the financial control of the Group. Ms. Tang holds a Master’s Degree in Business Administration from the University of South Australia and has over 23 years’ experience in financial management and internal audit. Prior to joining the Group, Ms. Tang worked in the internal audit department of Bank of China, Head office from 1992 to 1998. She also worked in the audit department and treasury department of Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited from 1999 to 2004.

Yee Mei Lam Ms. Lam Yee Mei (Katherine) is Company Secretary of Shimao Property Holdings Ltd. She obtained a Bachelors Degree and a Masters Degree in Law from the University of London and has over 18 years’ experience in company secretarial practice. Prior to joining the Company, Ms. Lam was the company secretary of Kingway Brewery Holdings Limited from 1997 to 2005. Ms. Lam is an associate member of both the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators and The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries.

Sai Fei Liu Mr. Liu Sai Fei is Non-Executive Director of Shimao Property Holdings Limited. He has joined the Group since 2003, was appointed an Executive Director of the Company on 1 February 2010 and has been re-designated as a Non-executive Director of the Company since 9 January 2015. He is also a director and the president of Shanghai Shimao. He obtained a Master’s Degree in Project Management from the University of Western Sydney, Australia in 2000. Mr. Liu has over 32 years’ experience in architectural design and project management. Prior to joining the Group, he worked for CRG Contractors Dte from 1998 to 2001. From 2001 to 2003, he worked for Shanghai Merry Land Co., Ltd. as project manager.

Lai Kuen Kan Ms. Kan Lai Kuen (Alice), CPA, has been an Independent Non-executive Director of Shimao Property Holdings Ltd., since 16 March 2006 and has more than 25 years’ experience in corporate finance. She is the responsible officer, the managing director and the controlling shareholder of Asia Investment Management Limited, a licensed corporation accredited by the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong. Ms. Kan currently serves as an independent non-executive director on the boards of the following companies which are listed on the HKEx: Shougang Concord International Enterprises Company Limited, Regal Hotels International Holdings Limited, China Energine International (Holdings) Limited and Cosmopolitan International Holdings Limited. She is also an independent director of AVIC International Maritime Holdings Limited, a company listed on the Catalist Board of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited. She is an associate member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and a fellow member of the Hong Kong Institute of Directors, the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants and the Australian Society of Certified Practising Accountants. Ms. Kan held various senior positions in international and local banks and financial institutions.

Ching Kam Lam Mr. Lam Ching Kam is Independent Non-executive Director of Shimao Property Holdings Ltd., since 1 June 2006. He is currently a fellow member of The Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors. Mr. Lam obtained a Master’s Degree in Business Administration from the Hong Kong Open University in 2004 and is a fellow member of the Chartered Institute of Civil Engineering Surveyors and the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors. Mr. Lam was the Vice Chairman of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors China Group from 2003 to 2006. He is a member of the China Civil Engineering Society and also a registered China Costing Engineer Mr. Lam has been a consultant to the Beijing Construction Project Management Association since 2003 and has engaged in professional training and vocational education in China for more than 15 years. Mr. Lam has been in the property development and construction industry for 33 years, and has worked for construction contractors such as Shui On Building Contractors Limited, China State Construction Engineering Corporation and Hopewell Construction Co., Ltd. Mr. Lam was employed as a quantity surveyor and worked in London from 1990 to 1991. He was employed by certain consultant firms and the Architectural Services Department of the Hong Kong Government before he emigrated to Australia in 1996 and operated a project management firm in Sydney. Mr. Lam was the project controller of Sino Regal Ltd. (HK) for investment projects in China from 1994 to 1996. In 1998, Mr. Lam established a surveying and management consultant firm which has been participating in many large-scale projects in China and Macau, including a Beijing Olympic 2008 project involving the hotels, offices towers and commercial complex in Olympic Park, Beijing. In October 2016, Mr. Lam’s company merged with ShineWing (Beijing) International Construction Consulting Co., Ltd. (“ShineWing”) and he became a partner of ShineWing on 1 October 2016.