Name Description

Wantian Chen Mr. Chen Wantian is Executive Chairman of the Board of China Silver Group Ltd. He is a co-founder of the Group. Mr. Chen Wantian has over ten years of experience in the nonferrous metal mining and processing industry. Since May 2002, Mr. Chen Wantian has served as director and deputy general manager of Longtianyong Nonferrous Metals. He is responsible for the overall corporate strategies, management, planning and business development of the Group.

Kin Man Sung Mr. Sung Kin Man is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of the Company. He graduated from the University of Southern California and obtained a Bachelor’s Degree of Science in Business Administration majoring in finance and minoring in marketing. Mr. Sung has been working in the finance industry and international capital markets in Hong Kong and other parts of Asia since 1994. He has extensive management experience and was an executive director of UBS Securities Asia Ltd., responsible for business in the Greater China. He was also a director of the Global Equity Division of Merrill Lynch Asia Inc. from 2005 to 2007. Mr. Sung was an executive director and the chief executive officer of Sino Prosper (Group) Holdings Limited, a company listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange, between November 2009 to March 2015, and was an executive director of China Netcom Technology Holdings Limited, a company listed on the Growth Enterprise Market of the Stock Exchange, between May 2014 to March 2015.

Yee Wo Moy Mr. Moy Yee Wo is the Chief Financial Officer, Company Secretary of China Silver Group Ltd. Mr. Moy joined the Group in 2012 and is responsible for the supervision of financial management, investor relations and company secretarial functions of the Company. Mr. Moy has over 10 years of experience in the financial industry. Mr. Moy graduated with a bachelor’s degree in business administration in accounting and obtained a master’s degree in business administration at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology. Mr. Moy is a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

Guoyu Chen Mr. Chen Guoyu is the Vice President and Executive Director of China Silver Group Ltd. Mr. Chen joined the Group in 2011 and was appointed to the Board on August 16, 2012. He is responsible for strategic and development planning, management and human resources development of the Group. Mr. Chen graduated at Zhejiang University with a master’s degree in philosophy.

Guosheng Song Mr. Song Guosheng is the Vice President and Executive Director of China Silver Group Ltd. Mr. Song joined the Group in 2002 and was appointed to the Board on August 16, 2012. Mr. Song has approximately 18 years of experience in the production management in the non-ferrous metallurgical industry. He is responsible for production management of the Group. Mr. Song graduated from Suzhou University of Science and Technology Trade Unions in July 2004 with a diploma of business management.

Pengzhan Jiang Mr. Jiang Pengzhan is the Chief Financial Officer of Longtianyong Nonferrous Metals, a subsidiary of China Silver Group Ltd. Mr. Jiang joined the Group in 2007 and is responsible for the financial management of our operating subsidiary in the PRC. He has over 10 years of experience in audit, accounting and management. Mr. Jiang obtained a bachelor degree in management from Sun Yat-sen University in 2001. He is a member of The Chinese Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

Chaohui Lu Mr. Lu Chaohui is the Secretary of the Board of China Silver Group Ltd. Mr. Lu joined the Group in 2011 and is responsible for the handling of secretarial and administrative functions. Mr. Lu obtained a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree in economics from Xiamen University in 1996 and 2001, respectively. He completed a board secretary qualification training programme at Shanghai Stock Exchange in 2005.

Bin Guo Mr. Guo Bin is Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Guo received his Bachelor’s degree of computer science from Tianjin University of Science & Technology in China in 2012. He has been the head of sales and operation of a real estate company in Chengdu since August 2014 and has expertise in online sales and marketing strategy.

Haitao Li Dr. Li Haitao is an Independent Non-Executive Director of China Silver Group Ltd. Dr. Li has extensive research experience in the areas of hedging, derivatives and risk management. Dr. Li is currently appointed as Dean’s Distinguished Chair Professor of Finance and Associate Dean of MBA Program at the Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business. Dr. Li undertook the Ph.D program in geophysics at Yale University between 1991 and 1992. He received his Ph.D in finance from Yale University in 1998.

Hongbing Song Mr. Song Hongbing is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He is a well-known Chinese economist with focus on the areas of global financial history and international commodity market. Mr. Song is a recognised expert in precious metals, especially silver, and is an authoritative scholar in the silver universe in China. He obtained a Bachelor’s degree in engineering from Northeastern University in China in 1990 and a Master’s degree in education from American University in the United States in 1996. Mr. Song’s book “Currency Wars” has been one of the best-sellers in China since its publication in 2007 and received universal acclaim for his unique insight. In 2009, Mr. Song was elected by BusinessWeek as one of the 40 most influential persons in China.