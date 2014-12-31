Name Description

Shaoxiong Huang Mr. Shaoxiong Huang is Executive Director of Huadian Fuxin Energy Co Ltd. He holds a Bachelor from Fuzhou University, as well as a Master of Business Administration from University of Northern Virginia, the United States.

Yi Yang Ms. Yang Yi is Chief Financial Officer at Huadian Fuxin Energy Corp Ltd . Ms. Yang obtained her bachelor’s degree in auditing from Shanghai University of Finance and Economics and was granted the titles of Senior Economist and Senior Auditor. She served as the chief officer and division chief of the audit department of State Power Corporation of China, division chief of the audit division and director auditor of the audit department of China Huadian Corporation, the deputy general manager of Hangzhou Banshan Power Plant Limited, and the chief accountant of Huadian New Energy Development Co., Ltd..

Guangzhao Huo Mr. Huo Guangzhao is Vice President at Huadian Fuxin Energy Corp Ltd . Mr. Huo obtained his bachelor’s degree in thermal power of power plant from Xi’an Jiaotong University and was granted the title of Senior Engineer. He served as senior engineer and chief engineer with Northeast Electric Power Design Institute of Ministry of Electric Power, the project manager of North China Power Engineering Co., Ltd. of China Power, head of the initial development office of the Planning and Development Department of China Huadian Corporation, and deputy general manager of Huadian New Energy Development Co., Ltd..

Zheng Fang Mr. Fang Zheng is Executive Director of Huadian Fuxin Energy Corporation Ltd . Mr. Fang obtained his bachelor’s degree in thermal power of power generation plant from Xi’an Jiaotong University and was granted the title of professorate senior engineer with special governmental allowance (2012). He served as deputy division chief and deputy chief engineer of Southwest Electric Power Design Institute division chief of the mechanical department of Electrical Planning and Design Institute chief engineer and the vice president of China Power Construction Engineering Consulting Corporation the division chief of the strategic planning division, the deputy director-general of the planning and development department of China Huadian Corporation, the general manager of Huadian New Energy Development Co., Ltd., the executive Director and the President, the chairman and executive director of the 1st session of the Board of Huadian Fuxin Energy Corporation Limited.

Lixin Li Mr. Li Lixin is Executive Director of Huadian Fuxin Energy Corporation Ltd . Mr. Li obtained his bachelor’s degree in thermal power machinery and equipment and master’s degree in power equipment from Shanghai Jiao Tong University and was granted the title of senior engineer. He has become the general manager of Fujian branch of Huadian Fuxin Energy Corporation Limited since April 2013, then the deputy chief engineer, chief engineer and general manager of Fujian No.1 Electric Power Construction Company the director-general of the planning and infrastructure department of Fujian branch of China Huadian Corporation, the deputy general manager and general manager of Fujian Huadian Kemen Power Generation Co., Ltd., the deputy general manager of Huadian Fujian Power Generation Co., Ltd. the deputy general manager of Fujian branch of Huadian Fuxin Energy Corporation Limited, the deputy general manager of Huadian Fuxin Energy Corporation Limited and the executive director of the 1st session of the Board of Huadian Fuxin Energy Corporation Limited.

Ming Wai Mok Ms. Mok Ming Wai is Joint Company Secretary at Huadian Fuxin Energy Corp Ltd. She is a director of KCS Hong Kong Limited. Ms. Mok has over 20 years of professional and in-house experience in the company secretarial field. She is a fellow member of the Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries and the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators in the United Kingdom. Ms. Mo is currently company secretary of several listed companies or joint company secretary.

Yinan Li Mr. Li Yinan is the Non-Executive Director of the Company. He graduated from North China Electric Power University with a bachelor degree majoring in administrative engineering. He is also a professorate senior engineer. Since August 2016, he has been serving as chairman of China Power Engineering Consulting (Group) Investment Co., Ltd. He had served as director of specialty department, chief engineer and deputy general manager of the center for technological economy of North China Electric Power Design Institute Co., Ltd. of China Power Engineering Consulting Group, general manager of North China Power Engineering (Beijing) Co., Ltd., and deputy chief engineer and deputy general manager of North China Electric Power Design Institute Co., Ltd. of China Power Engineering Consulting Group.

Yunpeng Tao Mr. Tao Yunpeng is Non-Executive Director of Huadian Fuxin Energy Corporation Ltd since June 28, 2013. Mr. Tao obtained his bachelor’s degree in machinery design and manufacture and his master’s degree in industrial engineering from Tsinghua University and was granted the title of senior accountant. Mr. Tao has become the director-general of capital operation and property management department of China Huadian Corporation since September 2012, and he served as the deputy chief accountant of Huadian Power International Corporation Limited, the deputy director of asset management department, the deputy director of capital operation and property management department of China Huadian Corporation, and the vice president of Huadian Fuxin Energy Corporation Limited, and the non-executive director of the 1st session of the Board of Huadian Fuxin Energy Corporation Limited. Mr. Tao is currently the vice chairman of Huadian Fuxin Energy Corporation Limited (stock code: 600726.SH), the director of Guodian Nanjing Automation Co., Ltd. (stock code: 600268.SH), the director of Shenyang Jinshan Energy Co., Ltd. (stock code: 600396. SH), all of which are companies listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, and the director of Guizhou Qianyuan Power Co., Ltd. (stock code: 002039.SZ), a company listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange.

Zhigang Tao Mr. Tao Zhigang is Independent Non-Executive Director of Huadian Fuxin Energy Corporation Ltd . Tao obtained his doctor’s degree in economics from Princeton University. Currently, Mr. Tao is professor in strategic management and economics as well as the superintendent of Institute for China and Global Development of University of Hong Kong. He is engaged by China Centre for Economic Research and Centre for China in the World Economy of Tsinghua University as senior researcher and specially-appointed researcher, respectively, and also a specially-appointed professor of Fudan University management school. His major research fields include commercial organizations and management, competing strategies and economy restructure.

Yiqiang Wu Mr. Wu Yiqiang is an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He graduated from Jilin University and is a professorate senior engineer. Since October 2011, he has been a consultant of China Power Construction and Engineering Consulting Co., Ltd. He had served as deputy director of chief engineers’ office of Shanxi Investigation Academy, head of the management section of the exploration department and deputy director of the exploration department of Electric Power Planning & Engineering Institute under Ministry of Energy, assistant to the dean and director of business planning section of Electric Power Planning and Engineering Institute under Ministry of Power Industry, assistant to the general manager and head of business planning department, and deputy general manager of China Power Engineering and Construction Consulting Co., Ltd., assistant to the general manager and head of business planning department of China Power Engineering Consulting Corporation, Chairman of China Electric Power Planning & Engineering Association, vice chairman of China Engineering and Consulting Association, vice chairman of the engineering general contracting branch under China Engineering and Consulting Association, a standing member of Geotechnical Engineering Academic Committee under Architectural Society of China, deputy director of the second session of the Survey and Design Standardization Committee in the Electric Power Industry and deputy general manager of China Power Construction Engineering Consulting Co., Ltd.