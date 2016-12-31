Name Description

Gaoning Ning Mr. Ning Gaoning serves as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. He joined Sinochem Group in January 2016, and currently serves as the chairman of the board of directors of Sinochem Group, Sinochem Corporation and Sinochem Hong Kong (Group) Company Limited. He also serves as the chairman of the board of directors of Sinofert Holdings Limited (stock code: 00297) and Far East Horizon Limited (stock code: 03360). From October 1986 to December 2004, Mr. NING held various senior positions in China Resources (Holdings) Company Limited and certain of its subsidiaries, including business manager and deputy and general manager. Mr. NING served as the chairman of the board of directors of COFCO Corporation and a director of certain of its subsidiaries from December 2004 to January 2016. Mr. NING held various positions such as chairman of the board of directors of China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (stock code: 02319) and a non-executive director of China Foods Limited (stock code: 00506), China Agri-Industries Holdings Limited (stock code: 00606) and CPMC Holdings Limited (stock code: 00906) until February 2016. In addition, Mr. NING also served as an executive director of China Foods Limited until November 2013. Mr. NING was also an independent director of Huayuan Property Co., Ltd. (a company listed of BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (stock code: 02388) until October 2014. Mr. NING has nearly 30 years’ experience in real estate development and investment, business management, capital market and discipline inspection and internal control. Mr. NING graduated from Shandong University in China with a Bachelor’s degree in Politics and Economics in 1983 and graduated from University of Pittsburgh in the United States with a Master of Business Administration degree in 1986.

Congrui Li Mr. Li Congrui is Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of Franshion Properties (China) Limited. Mr. LI also holds positions in a number of subsidiaries of the Company and has been serving as the nonexecutive director of Jinmao (China) Investments Holdings Limited and Jinmao (China) Investments Manager Limited since 25 March 2014. He also has been serving as the chairman of Sinochem Franshion Properties (Beijing) Co., Ltd. and a director of Jinmao Investment Management (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., and Jinmao Investment (Changsha) Co., Ltd. Mr. LI joined Sinochem Group in 1997, and had held various senior management positions in Shanghai Orient Terminal Co., Ltd. and Sinochem International Industrial Corp. From 2003 and prior to joining the Company, Mr. LI was the director and the general manager of Zhoushan State Oil Reserve Base Company Limited. Mr. LI has over 10 years of experience in strategy management, corporate g o v e r n a n c e , o r g a n i s a t i o n a l c o n s t r u c t i o n , a p p r a i s a l and analysis on project investment, project management and large project construction. Mr. LI obtained a bachelor’s degree in Petroleum Geology and Exploration from the Petroleum Department of China University of Geosciences (Wuhan) in 1994. He earned a master’s degree in Petroleum Development from the Research Institute of Petroleum Exploration & Development in 1997 and an executive master’s degree in Business Administration from China Europe International Business School (CEIBS) in 2007.

Nan Jiang Mr. Jiang Nan is Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of China Jinmao Holdings Group Ltd. He has been involved in the day-to-day management of the Company since then. Mr. JIANG served as an executive Director of the Company from 2007 to 2011, and has been an executive Director of the Company since 25 August 2015. Mr. JIANG also holds positions in a number of subsidiaries of the Company and has been a non-executive director of Jinmao (China) Hotel Investments and Management Limited and Jinmao (China) Investments Manager Limited since 25 March 2014. He is in charge of the direction and management of the Company’s accounting and finance, capital market, investor relations and budget assessment. He joined Sinochem Group in August 1995 and worked in the finance department of Sinochem Group from 1995 to 2002. He was the Treasurer of Sinochem Hong Kong from August 2002 to January 2006, responsible for handling the financial management and investment projects, and the operation of overseas funds of Sinochem Group. Mr. JIANG has over 20 years of experience in corporate finance and accounting management. Mr. JIANG earned a bachelor’s degree in finance from China Institute of Finance in 1995 and a master’s degree in finance from Central University of Finance and Economics in 2003. He obtained the Accounting Qualification Certificate in 1999 and is now a member of the Association of International Accountants (AIA).

Jiangao Gai Mr. Gai Jiangao is Senior Vice President, General Counsel of the Company. He has been the Vice President of the Company since January 2007, the General Counsel of the Company since October 2011 and the Senior Vice President of the Company since 1 March 2017. Mr. GAI joined Sinochem Group in July 2000, in charge of litigation matters and legal matters in real estate industry, and served as the deputy general manager of the legal department from November 2005 to January 2007. Prior to joining Sinochem Group, he worked in Rong Bao Zhai, responsible for risk control and auction of artistic products from July 1997 to June 2000. He has approximately 20 years of experience in corporate legal affairs. Mr. GAI earned a Bachelor of Laws degree from the Capital University of Economics and Business in 1997. He obtained an executive master’s degree in Business Administration from Guanghua School of Management, Peking University in 2010. He qualified as a PRC lawyer in March 2000, as in-house legal counsel in January 2003, respectively, and has been an associated member of Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries since July 2008.

Liuyi Song Mr. Song Liuyi is Senior Vice President, Executive Director of the Company. He joined the Company as the assistant to the president of the Company in May 2011 and became the vice president of the Company in January 2013. He has been serving as the senior vice president of the Company since March 2017. Currently, Mr. SONG also serves as a director and general manager of a number of subsidiaries of the Company, including Sinochem Franshion Properties (Beijing) Co., Ltd.. Mr. SONG joined Sinochem Group in 2001 and worked at the investment business department of Sinochem International Corporation, the investment department and president office of Sinochem Group, and served as an assistant to the head of president office of Sinochem Group. Mr. SONG has nearly 20 years of experience in project investment, real estate development and corporate management. Mr. SONG obtained a bachelor’s degree in high polymer materials and processing from the Beijing Institute of Technology in 1998 and a master’s degree in materials from the Beijing Institute of Technology in 2001.

Haiqing Lan Ms. Lan Haiqing is Senior Vice President of the Company. She was Vice President of China Jinmao Holdings Group Ltd., since December 2007. Ms. LAN successively served as the deputy general manager and general manager of Sinochem Qingdao Golden Beach Hotel from May 1997 to March 2002, the general manager and chairman of Wangfujing Hotel Management Co., Ltd. between March 2002 and December 2007. She has been a non-executive director of Jinmao (China) Hotel Investments and Management Limited and Jinmao (China) Investments Manager Limited since 29 April 2016. She is currently a director of Sinochem Franshion Properties (Beijing) Co., Ltd., Jinmao Investment (Changsha) Co., Ltd. and China Jin Mao Group Co., Ltd. Ms. LAN has over 20 years of hotel management experience and has accumulated extensive experience in the appraisal and analysis of investments, product positioning and project operational management of real estate complex projects. Ms. LAN graduated from Ocean University of China and Shandong University with an executive master’s degree in Business Administration in 1988 and 1998, respectively, and obtained a master’s degree from Les Roches School of Hospitality Management in Switzerland in June 2000.

Feng Liu Mr. Liu Feng is Senior Vice President of the Company. He was Vice President of the company. since August 2013. Mr. LIU joined China Jin Mao Group Co., Ltd. in July 2000 and had held a number of senior positions including secretary to the president office, deputy general manager of the investment management department, general manager of the operational management department, chief operation officer and deputy general manager of China Jin Mao Group Co., Ltd. During such period, Mr. LIU also served as the owner’s representative of Hilton Sanya Yalong Bay Resort & Spa, The Ritz-Carlton Sanya Yalong Bay and JW Marriot Shenzhen. Prior to joining China Jin Mao Group Co., Ltd., Mr. LIU was the assistant translator in No. 59322 Troop of People’s Liberation Army and legal assistant at Fudan Law Office. Mr. LIU has been the general manager of Sanya Yazhouwan Economic Development Co., Ltd. since May 2012. Mr. LIU graduated from Fudan University with a bachelor’s degree in International Politics in July 1992 and a master’s degree in International Relations in July 1997. In 2003, he earned a master’s degree in Laws from the University of Connecticut.

Xiong Wen Mr. Wen Xiong is Senior Vice President of the Company., since 1 March 2017. He was Vice President of the Company. Mr. WEN served as the Party committee member and deputy director of Changsha Municipal Bureau of Land and Resources from August 2003 to July 2014. He worked at the Management Committee of Changsha Dahexi Pilot Zone as Party working committee member and head of the state planning department from June 2008 to July 2014. Mr. WEN obtained a bachelor’s degree in Logic from the Faculty of Philosophy of Nankai University in July 1991, a master’s degree in Law from Hunan Normal University in June 2002 and a doctor’s degree in Management from Hunan Agricultural University in June 2011.

Yanhua Ren Ms. Ren Yanhua was Vice President of the Company. Ms. REN joined China Jin Mao (Group) Company Limited (“Jin Mao Group”) in November 2003 and served as the deputy general manager of Jin Mao Group in November 2011. During her office with Jin Mao Group, Ms. REN had held the positions of general manager of the commercial development department of Jin Mao Group, general manager of Jin Mao (Sanya) Tourism Co., Ltd., general manager of Jin Mao Beijing Real Estate Co., Ltd. and general manager of Jin Mao Sanya Resort Co., Ltd. as well as the owner’s representative of Westin Beijing, Chaoyang, The Ritz - Carlton, Sanya, Hilton Sanya Resort & Spa and Grand Hyatt Shanghai under Jin Mao Group. Ms. REN has extensive and innovative management experience in hotel and retail business development and operation. She has been successively accredited as Mall China Professional Elite and March 8 Red Banner Holder in Shanghai. Ms. REN graduated from Heilongjiang University with a college degree in foreign affairs secretary and obtained an executive master’s degree in Business Administration from Fudan University in 2009.

Chi Chiun Liao Mr. Liao Chi Chiun is Company Secretary, Chief Accountant and Qualified Accountant of China Jinmao Holdings Group Ltd., since March 2007. He has been the Chief Accountant, Qualified Accountant and Company Secretary of the Company since March 2007. Prior to joining the Company, he served as an accountant of S E A Holdings Ltd between 1997 and 2006. He has over 15 years of experience in Hong Kong and PRC accounting practice relating to property leasing and development. Mr. LIAO earned a BA (Hons) degree in Accounting from De Montfort University, England in 1995. He is a fellow member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants and also an associate member of the HKICPA.

Hongjun An Mr. An Hongjun is Non-Executive Director of the Company. Mr. AN joined New China Asset Management Corporation Limited in May 2010 and served successively as the deputy general manager of the project investment department (in charge of daily operations) and the general manager of the international business department. He has been an executive director and the president of New China Asset Management (Hong Kong) Limited since April 2013. Prior to joining New China Asset Management Corporation Limited, Mr. AN had held various positions, including project manager, macro researcher and research analyst, in Northeast Securities Co., Ltd., The People’s Insurance Company (Group) of China Limited and China Life Franklin Asset Management Company Limited. Mr. AN has over 15 years’ practical experience in securities, insurance and investment sectors, and has mastered a general knowledge in macroeconomic, securities investment and real estate industries, and developed an in-depth study in corporate governance , development strategy, etc. Mr. AN obtained his bachelor’s degree in Economics at Jilin University in 1998, and the master’s degree in Economics at Jilin University in 2002, and then the doctor’s degree in Economics at Jilin University in 2006. Mr. AN obtained the Securities Practitioner Qualification Certificate issued by the Securities Association of China and the license to carry on businesses including advising on securities and asset management granted by Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong.

Lin Yang Mr. Yang Lin has been appointed as Non-Executive Director of Franshion Properties China Limited., with effect from 26 February 2014. Mr. YANG joined Sinochem Group in 1994 and had held various positions, including deputy general manager of the finance and accounting department, general manager of the finance department, deputy general manager of the investment and development department, general manager of the fund management department, deputy chief accountant of Sinochem Group, and deputy chief financial officer of Sinochem Corporation. Mr. YANG is currently the chief accountant of Sinochem Group and the chief financial officer of Sinochem Corporation. He also holds directorships and senior management positions in various subsidiaries and/or affiliates of Sinochem Group. Mr. YANG was a supervisor of China State Construction Engineering Corporation Limited, a company listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange (stock code: 601668), from 2007 to 2010. Since October 2009, Mr. YANG has been a nonexecutive director of Far East Horizon Limited (of which Sinochem Group is a substantial shareholder (stock code: 03360)). Mr. YANG has been a director of Sinochem I n t e r n a t i o n a l Corporation, a subsidiary of Sinochem Group listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange (stock code: 600500) since June 2010. Mr. YANG has been a nonexecutive director of Sinofert Holdings Limited (stock code: 00297), a subsidiary of Sinochem Group since August 2010. Mr. YANG has over ten years’ experience in fund management. Mr. YANG worked at Siemens AG and Wella AG from 1993 to 1994. Mr. YANG graduated from Tianjin University of Commerce with a bachelor’s degree in Commercial Enterprise Management in 1985. He pursued a study of enterprise management courses in University of Stuttgart in Germany from 1990 to 1993.

Shibin Gao Dr. Gao Shibin is an Independent Non-Executive Director of China Jinmao Holdings Group Ltd. He is concurrently a China board member of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors. Mr. GAO worked for the Beijing office of Jones Lang LaSalle from April 2003 to May 2008 and was a national director before departure. He served as the managing director for China of Standard Chartered Asia Real Estate Fund Management Company from June 2008 to September 2009. He was the managing director of Tishman Speyer Properties from October 2009 to October 2015. Mr. GAO worked as a project manager, a senior business manager and a senior investment manager for several investment and project management companies in the UK, Hong Kong and Canada between 1996 and 2003. Mr. GAO has over 20 years of experience in real estate development and investment, real estate finance and asset management. Mr. GAO obtained a bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering and a master’s degree in Building Economics and Management from Tsinghua University in 1987 and 1989, respectively. He obtained his PhD degree in Property Development and Management from th e University of Manchester in the UK in 1998. Mr. GAO is a member of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors and an assessor of this institution member ship qualification.

Hon Chuen Lau Mr. Lau Hon Chuen (Ambrose) is an Independent Non-Executive Director of China Jinmao Holdings Group Ltd., since March 2007. He is a senior partner of Messrs. Chu & Lau, Solicitors & Notaries. Mr. LAU is currently a standing committee member of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference. He is also a Justice of the Peace. In 2001, Mr. LAU was awarded the “Gold Bauhinia Star” by the Hong Kong Government. Mr. LAU is currently an independent non-executive director of the following listed companies: Brightoil Petroleum (Holdings) Limited, Glorious Sun Enterprises Ltd., Yuexiu Property Co., Ltd., Yuexiu Transport Infrastructure Limited, Joy City Property Limited (formerly known as The Hong Kong Parkview Group Ltd.) and The People’s Insurance Company (Group) of China Limited. He served as an independent non-executive director of Beijing Enterprises Holdings Limited between 1997 and 2008; an independent nonexecutive director of Qin Jia Yuan Media Services Co., Ltd. between 2003 to 2012. He is also a director of OCBC Wing Hang Bank Ltd., OCBC Wing Hang Bank (China) Limited, Bank of China Group Insurance Co., Ltd., BOC Group Life Assurance Co., Ltd., Nanyang Commercial Bank, L t d . , Cinda F i n a n c i a l Holdings Co., Limited, Chu & Lau Nominees Ltd., Sun Hon Investment & Finance Ltd., Wydoff Ltd., Wytex Ltd., Wyman Investments Limited, Trillions Profit Nominees & Secretarial Services Limited, Helicoin Limited and Polex Limited. Mr. LAU also served as the chairman of the Central and Western District Board between 1988 and 1994, the president of the Law Society of Hong Kong from 1992 to 1993, a member of the Bilingual Laws Advisory Committee between 1988 and 1997 and a member of the Legislative Council of Hong Kong from 1995 to 2004 (between 1997 and 1998 he was a member of the Provisional Legislative Council). Mr. LAU obtained a Bachelor of Laws degree from the University of London in 1969. He is a solicitor of the High Court of Hong Kong, an attesting off