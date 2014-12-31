Name Description

Yuk Fung Cheung Mr. Cheung Yuk Fung is Chairman and an Executive Director of the Company. He graduated from the Faculty of Radio Electronics at Peking University in the People’s Republic of China (the “PRC”) and worked as a professor at Peking University thereafter. Prior to joining the Group in 2001, Mr. Cheung was a chairman of a company listed in the PRC, namely Founder Technology Group Corporation, and a director of a company listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “Stock Exchange”), namely Founder Holdings Limited, and has work experience in international trade, finance, asset management and strategic planning. Mr. Cheung was honoured with many awards, including being selected as the young entrepreneur with outstanding contribution to China, and won the first prize of national golden award for enterprise initiators in the 4th National Technology Industrialist Award

Man Kui Mr. Kui Man Chun is Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of Hi Sun Technology (China) Ltd since June 20, 2008. He graduated from Peking University in the PRC with a Master degree in International Relations and has over 24 years of experience in the information technology industry and investment activities. Mr. Kui is also Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Hi Sun Limited (“HSL”), the Company’s substantial shareholder. Prior to joining HSL in 2000, Mr. Kui was President of an enterprise in the PRC. He joined the Group in 2000.

Xiaoguang Li Mr. Li Xiaoguang is Chairman of Beijing Hi Sunsray Information Technology Limited, a subsidiary of Hi Sun Technology (China) Ltd. He graduated from Peking University in the PRC with a Master’s degree in Computer Science. Prior to joining the Group in 2000, Mr. Li was Member of a company’s senior management in Beijing. He has over 20 years of experience in corporate management.

Yue Hui Zhao Mr. Zhao Yue Hui is Chief Executive Officer of Hangzhou PAX Electronic Technology Limited, a subsidiary of Hi Sun Technology (China) Ltd. He graduated from Zhejiang University with a Bachelor degree in Engineering, and received a Master degree in Engineering from Tongji University. He has over 14 years of experience in corporate management. He joined the Group in 2000.

Lok Yan Hui Ms. Hui Lok Yan, CPA, is Group Financial Controller and Joint Company Secretary of Hi Sun Technology (China) Ltd since 2011. She graduated from the Chinese University of Hong Kong with a Bachelor degree in Business Administration. Ms. Hui is currently a certified public accountant of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Prior to joining the Group, she was a manager of an international public accountancy firm.

Wenjin Li Mr. Li Wenjin is Executive Director of Hi Sun Technology (China) Ltd since June 2001. He graduated from Peking University in the PRC with a master degree in law. He has over 24 years of experience in investment and administrative affairs. Mr. Li is also the managing director of HSL. Prior to joining HSL in 1999, he had worked for several companies in the PRC and Hong Kong. He joined the Group in 2000. Mr. Li has also been appointed as Executive Director of PAX Global Technology Limited, an associated corporation of the Company since February 24, 2010. He is of the Company's Nomination Committee and Remuneration Committee.

Chang Xu Mr. Xu Chang Jun is Executive Director of Hi Sun Technology (China) Ltd since July 2001. He graduated from Peking University in the PRC with a Master degree in International Economics. Prior to joining the Group in 2001, Mr. Xu had worked for several companies in the PRC and Hong Kong. He has over 24 years of experience in corporate management of enterprise in Hong Kong and the PRC.

Wensheng Xu Mr. Xu Wensheng is Executive Director of Hi Sun Technology (China) Ltd since February 2003. He graduated from the Dalian University of Technology with a Bachelor degree in computer science and engineering. Mr. Xu is also Director of HSL. Prior to joining the Group in 2003, Mr. Xu was President of a system integration company and has experience in computer systems integration of the financial industry..

Yiu Kwong Chan Mr. Chan Yiu Kwong is Joint Company Secretary of Hi Sun Technology (China) Ltd since December 3, 2007. He graduated from the University of Hong Kong with a bachelor’s degree in social sciences. Mr. Chan is currently a fellow member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and is a fellow member of the Chartered Association of Certified Accountants in the United Kingdom. Mr. Chan is also the director of HSL. Prior to joining the Company, he was the financial controller and company secretary of a listed company on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and was a manager of an international public accountancy firm. Mr. Chan is currently an independent non-executive director of a company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. He has experience in auditing, business advisory and corporate management.

Kai-Tzung Chang Mr. Chang Kai-Tzung (Richard) has been re-designated as Independent Non-Executive Director of Hi Sun Technology (China) Ltd with effect from 26 February 2016. He graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, United States of America, with a bachelor’s degree in Statistics and Operations Research. Mr. Chang possesses more than 20 years of experience in electronic payments industry in Southeast Asia, Japan and the Great China. Mr. Chang was the Senior Vice President, Global Clients APCEMEA of VISA Inc. (“VISA”) in Singapore. He was previously VISA’s Greater China General Manager, Japan General Manager, and senior country manager for Singapore, Thailand, the Philippines and Indochina. He joined the Group in 2009.

Wai Man Leung Mr. Leung Wai Man (Roger) is Independent Non-Executive Director of Hi Sun Technology (China) Ltd since September 23, 2004. He obtained a bachelor degree in Law (1981) and a Postgraduate Certificate in Laws from the University of Hong Kong. He also obtained a Juris Doctor degree (1990) from the University of Western Ontario, Canada. Mr. Leung has been a practicing solicitor in Hong Kong since 1984 and is now a partner of the law firm, Messrs Foo, Leung & Yeung. He was also admitted as a solicitor in England and Wales and as a barrister, solicitor and notary public in Ontario, Canada. Mr. Leung has working experience in law both in Hong Kong and in Canada. He served as a member of the Inland Revenue Board of Review from 1997 to 2005 and has been appointed as a China-appointed Attesting Officer since January 2003. Mr. Leung is currently Independent Non-Executive director of China Flavors and Fragrances Company Limited, a company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. He joined the Group in 2004. He is Chairman of the Company's Nomination Committee and Member of the Audit and Remuneration Committees.