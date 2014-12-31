Name Description

Tianren Zhang Mr. Zhang Tianren is an Executive Chairman of the Board, President and Founder of Tianneng Power International Limited. Mr. ZHANG is responsible for our overall management and formulation of our business strategies. Mr. ZHANG has had 28 years of experience in technological research and development and management of rechargeable battery industry in China. Mr. ZHANG was the factory manager of Zhejiang Changxing Storage Battery Factory during the period between 1989 and 2002, and has been the chairman and the general manager of Tianneng Battery since 2003. In April 2002, Mr. ZHANG was qualified as a senior economist and an engineer. In addition to his key position in our Group, Mr. ZHANG has held various roles in the energy, battery and other related industries in China. Mr. ZHANG is currently a vice chairman of the Asian Photovoltaic Industry Association, first council chairman of the New Battery Industry Technology Innovation Strategic Alliance, a vice council chairman of the China Energy Association, vice council chairman of China Battery Industry Association, vice council chairman of China Electrical Equipment Industry Association, vice council chairman of Chinese Cycling Association, vice president of the National Technology and Equipment Industry Association, the chairman of the Rechargeable Battery Industry Association in Zhejiang Province, the chairman of Zhejiang Merchants Association and the visiting professor of Zhejiang Sci-Tech University. Mr. ZHANG was elected as a member of the 12th National People’s Congress in 2013. He has also been named as one of the township entrepreneurs in China and awarded as one of the World Outstanding Chinese at 11th World Outstanding Chinese Award, 1st New Technological Merchants in Zhejiang in 2001, 2009 Outstanding Zhejiang Merchants, Top Ten Influential Persons of the PRC Electric Appliance Industry 2009, 2012 Bauhinia Cup Outstanding Entrepreneur, and the 2012 Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year, 2014 Honorary Zhejiang Merchant and Distinguished Zheijiang Merchan.

Minru Chen Mr. Chen Minru is an Executive Director and Standing Vice President of Tianneng Power International Limited. Mr. Chen is responsible for our capital market and corporate culture and the liaison with the financial management centre. Mr. CHEN joined us as a deputy general manager of Tianneng Battery in February 2003. Mr. CHEN graduated from Central Party School of The Communist Party of China, majoring in economics management. He also attended the senior seminar of modern management (CFO) in Zhejiang University of Finance & Economics from April 2006 to May 2007, the seminar of business management for senior president in Zhejiang University from August 2007 to September 2008 and the senior seminar of investment and finance in Shanghai University of Finance and Economics from March 2009 to March 2010. Mr. CHEN is an qualified accountant, a senior economist and an affiliated member of the Association of International Accountants. He has 36 years of experience in corporate management and financial management. Prior to joining us, Mr. CHEN was the deputy general manager of Zhejiang Huzhou Bianshan Building Materials Group Corporation and Huzhou Kingsafe Group Co.,Ltd.

Borong Shi Mr. Shi Borong is an Executive Director and Vice President of Tianneng Power International Limited. Mr. Shi is fully responsible for the management of the business of our company in Anhui. Mr. SHI joined Zhejiang Changxing Storage Battery Factory in 1989 and acted as deputy factory manager of Zhejiang Changxing Storage Battery Factory in 1990 and as deputy general manager of Tianneng Battery in 2003 and appointed as the standing deputy general manager of Tianneng Battery in 2010. In September 2013, Mr. SHI was appointed as the chairman of Tianneng Battery (Anhui) Co., Ltd. Mr. SHI attended the seminar of business management for senior president in Zhejiang University from August 2007 to September 2008. Mr. SHI is a senior economist and has had 25 years of management experience in rechargeable battery enterprises.

Aogen Zhang Mr. Zhang Aogen is an Executive Director and Vice President of Tianneng Power International Limited. Mr. Zhang is responsible for the procurement centre and Material Trading Co., Limited and the liaison with the Group’s sales management centre. Mr. ZHANG joined Zhejiang Changxing Storage Battery Factory as a deputy factory manager in 1988 and was appointed as a deputy general manager of Tianneng Battery in 2003. Mr. ZHANG attended the seminar of business management for senior president in Zhejiang University from September 2007 to December 2008. Mr. ZHANG is a senior economist and has had 28 years of management experience in sales of rechargeable battery products.

Jianzhong Zhou Mr. Zhou Jianzhong is Vice President, Executive Director of Tianneng Power International Limited. Mr. Zhou is in charge of the sales management centre and the new energy department. He also takes charge of Zhejiang Tianneng Energy Technology Co., Ltd, Meishan Base and Wushan Base. In the meantime, he joined the Group in 1996 and has been the head of market management section, deputy general manager of Tianneng Battery, deputy general manager of Tianneng Energy Technology, general manager of Tianneng Power Energy and general manager of Tianneng Power Supply Material. He was appointed as vice-president of the Group in 2011. He attended the seminar of business management for senior president in Zhejiang University from September 2007 to December 2008. He is a senior economist with 20 years’ experience in the sales and management of rechargeable batteries and corporate management. Mr. Zhou has entered into a service contract with the Company for a term of three years commencing from 27 March 2015 to 26 March 2018 and his term is subject to retirement and re-election according to the articles of association of the Company.

Kaihong Zhang Mr. Zhang Kaihong is an Executive Director and Vice President of Tianneng Power International Limited. Mr. Zhang is fully responsible for the management of our Wuhu branch. Mr. ZHANG joined Zhejiang Changxing Storage Battery Factory in 1988 and acted as deputy factory manager of Zhejiang Changxing Storage Battery Factory in 1992. Mr. ZHANG was also appointed as deputy general manager of Tianneng Battery in 2003 and as general manager of Tianneng Wuhu in 2006. From February 2014, Mr. ZHANG was appointed as a vice-president of national level technology centre of Tianneng Group. Mr. ZHANG attended the seminar of business management for senior president in Zhejiang University from August 2007 to September 2008. Mr. ZHANG is a senior engineer with 28 years of experience in research and development, quality control and corporate management of rechargeable battery products.

Siu Fai Lau Mr. Lau Siu Fai is an Vice President of Tianneng Power International Limited and chief representative of the Hong Kong office. Mr. Lau is responsible for the corporate international finance, acquisition and merger, investor relations of the Group and is in charge of the Hong Kong office. He joined the Group in 2010. Prior to joining us, he held various managerial positions in three Hong Kong listed companies and an international accounting firm. Mr. Lau has more than 21 years of managerial working experience in direct investment, project management, corporate international finance and financial management. He obtained a bachelor degree in Accountancy from the City University of Hong Kong. He is a fellow member of Association of Chartered Certified Accountants and a member of Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

Zhikun Wang Mr. Wang Zhikun is an Vice President of Tianneng Power International Limited. Mr. Wang is responsible for the management of capital market, securities investment and financial innovation. He joined the Group in 2005. He was appointed as listing office director, manager of securities investment, chief investment officer and Head of President Office. Mr. Wang was promoted as our vice president in 2010. Mr. Wang obtained an MBA from SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA UNIVERSITY FOR PROFESSIONAL STUDIES in America. He attended the seminar of international financing in Fudan University (Shenzhen Party School of CPC) in 1999 and attended the seminar of business management for senior president in Zhejiang University from August 2007 to September 2008. Mr. Wang is a senior economist with 22 years of experience in investment management. Mr. Wang also acts as a chief secretary of the National Technology and Equipment Industry Association Huzhou. Prior to joining us, Mr. Wang worked in Century Securities (Shenzhen) Company Limited and Zhejiang Huaxin Home Textile Company Limited and was responsible for the investment management and corporate management.

Haimin Zhao Mr. Zhao Haimin is an Vice President of Tianneng Power International Limited. Mr. Zhao is responsible for our human resources. Mr. Zhao joined us in 2004 as an assistant to our general manager and took charge of after-sales services and was appointed to manage the Department of Human Resources in 2005. He was appointed as a director of Tianneng Battery in 2006 and deputy general manager of Tianneng Battery in 2008. Mr. Zhao graduated from Central Party School of The Communist Party of China, majoring in economics management. Later, he attended the seminar of business management for senior president in Zhejiang University from August 2007 to September 2008 and enrolled in the MBA programme in China University of Geosciences in 2009. Mr. Zhao is a senior engineer. Prior to joining us, Mr. Zhao was an assistant to the general manager in Huzhou KINGSAFE Group Co., Ltd. and was responsible for the management of sales, production and procurement.

Jing Wang Ms. Wang Jing is Financial Controller of Tianneng Power International Limited. Ms. Wang is responsible for the financial management of the Group. She joined the Group in 2004 as the manager of financial department of Tianneng Battery and was appointed as our financial controller in 2009. She has more than 34 years of financial management experience. Ms. Wang graduated from Hangzhou Dianzi College in industrial accounting in July 1988 and attended the senior seminar of modern management (CFO) in Zhejiang University of Finance & Economics from June 2008 to June 2009. Prior to joining us, Ms. Wang worked in Zhejiang Leomax Cement Company Limited, Huzhou Kingsafe Group and Huzhou Tianheng United CPA Limited and was responsible for the financial management and audit.

Wai Man Hui Ms. Hui Wai Man is Company Secretary of Tianneng Power International Limited. Ms. Hui is responsible for the company secretarial affairs of the Group. She joined the Group in September 2009. She is a certified public accountant in Hong Kong, a fellow member of Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators as well as a fellow of Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries. Also, she is a member of Society of Chinese Accountants and Auditors and Hong Kong Securities Institute. Ms. Hui has over 25 years of professional experience in public accounting and corporate financing.

Konghui Guo Mr. Guo Konghui is Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He graduated from Jilin University of Technology in 1956, majoring in automotive and tractor. From October 1956 to October 1993, Mr . Guo joined the Beijing Automotive and Tractor Research Laboratory and was subsequently re-designated as vice-president of Jilin University of Technology in October 1993. Mr. Guo has been the head of the Automobile College of Jilin University since October 1993 and was elected as an academician of Chinese Academy of Engineering in 1994.

Dongliang Huang Mr. Huang Dongliang is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Tianneng Power International Limited. Mr. HUANG obtained the qualifications of professor, senior accountant and registered tax agent in China. Mr. HUANG is a certified public accountant registered under the Chinese Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Mr. Huang is currently an independent director of Zhejiang Material Industrial Zhongda Yuantong Group Co. Ltd. and Lander Real Estate Co.,Ltd., which are listed companies on Shanghai Stock Exchange and Shenzhen Stock Exchange in China, respectively. Mr. HUANG graduated from Zhongnan Finance University in 1988 with a bachelor degree majored in economics.