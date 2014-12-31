Name Description

Ka Pak Tin Mr. Tin (Timmy) Ka Pak is Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of Value Convergence Holdings Ltd since May 14, 2013. He joined the Group as Executive Director in July 2011. He has been appointed as the Chief Executive Officer of the Company on 14 May 2013. Currently, he is the chairman of the Executive Committee and a director of certain subsidiaries of the Company. Mr. Tin holds a Bachelor degree of Business Administration from Oxford Brookes University in the United Kingdom. Mr. Tin has several years management experience in listed companies, whose shares are listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “Stock Exchange”), duties including group management, strategic planning, investment evaluation and investor relationship.

Wai Har Fung Ms. Fung Wai Har (Amanda), CPA, is Finance Director of Value Convergence Holdings Ltd. She joined the Group in September 2009. Currently, she is the Finance Director of the Company, a member of the Regulatory Compliance Committee and a non-voting member of the Executive Committee and Finance Committee of the Company. Ms. Fung has over 20 years extensive professional accounting experience in the auditing, information technology, investment and financial services, and leisure and entertainment sectors. She is a fellow member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants and a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. She graduated with a Bachelor of Arts (Honours) Degree in Accountancy from The Hong Kong Polytechnic University.

Man hoi Ng Mr. Ng (Paul) Man Hoi is Chief Operating Officer of Value Convergence Holdings Ltd. He possesses over 29 years of experience in the finance and banking industry. Currently, he is the Chief Operating Officer of the Company, a member of the Regulatory Compliance Committee, a non-voting member of the Executive Committee and Finance Committee and a director of certain subsidiaries of the Company. Mr. Ng joined the CEF Group in 1992 and was transferred to the present VC Brokerage Limited in December 2001. He was appointed as the Chief Operating Officer of the Company in January 2003. During his service with the CEF Group, Mr. Ng had assumed the positions of Group Financial Controller and Head of Group Operations & System, and had worked in Singapore for about 3 years. Prior to joining the CEF Group, he held responsible positions at The Chase Manhattan Bank, N. A. and Dao Heng Bank in the areas of financial management and management information systems. Mr. Ng holds a Master of Business Administration from Newport University, U.S.A.

Chi Shing Chung Mr. Chung Chi Shing is Non-Executive Director of Value Convergence Holdings Ltd. He joined the Company as non-executive director in March 2015. He has more than 25 years of working experience. Currently, Mr. Chung is an executive director of China Nuclear Energy Technology Corporation Limited (Stock Code: 611) and a general manager of several subsidiaries of GCL New Energy Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 451), both companies being listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “Stock Exchange”). He is also the director and beneficial owner of Power Global Group Limited, the substantial shareholder of the Company. Mr. Chung was an executive director of GCL New Energy Holdings Limited from 4 July 2011 to 8 May 2014. Save as disclosed above, Mr. Chung does not hold any directorships in other listed public companies in the past three years and does not hold any other position with the Company and other members of the Group.

Hoi Kwong Lin Mr. Lin Hoi Kwong is Executive Director of the Company. He joined the Company as Director of China Affairs in January 2014. Currently, he is a director of China Fortune Foundation Limited and Coffee Assembly Limited. Mr. Lin is also the honorary secretary of Hong Kong Skating Union Limited, the associate member of the Sports Federation and Olympic Committee of Hong Kong. Save as disclosed above, Mr. Lin does not hold any directorships in other listed public companies in the past three years and does not hold any other position with the Company and other members of the Group. Mr. Lin holds a Bachelor Degree in Business Administration from the Thames Valley University, United Kingdom and a Master of Science Degree in Marketing from The National University of Ireland. He has over 20 years experience in corporate development and business strategic.

Jintai Xie Mr. Xie Jintai serves as Executive Director of the Company. He is a general manager and chairman of Shanghai Wuhe Industrial Co., Ltd., a diversified investment management company incorporated in the PRC. He has been the director of Xiamen Xinya Economic Technology Research Institute, a senior economist, senior business analyst and the general manager and chairman of a corporate group for around 20 years. Save as disclosed above, Mr. Xie does not hold any directorships in other listed public companies in the past three years and does not hold any other position with the Company and other members of the Group. Mr. Xie graduated from Xiamen University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Economics Management. He has been working in economic research and corporate investment planning, and had participated in the business management of various industries including international trade, warehouse and logistics, construction and real estate etc. for many years. Mr. Xie is familiar with business management and has abundant experience in management and business operation.

King Fai Chau Mr. Chau King Fai (Philip) is Managing Director of VC Capital Limited, subsidiary of the Company. He joined the Group in May 2004 and has been appointed as Executive Director of the Company in September 2009. Currently, Mr. Chau is the Managing Director of VC Capital Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. He is also the chairman of the Regulatory Compliance Committee, a member of the Executive Committee, Nomination Committee and Finance Committee and a director of certain subsidiaries of the Company. Meanwhile, Mr. Chau was a non-executive director of Pizu Group Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 8053) for the period from 6 September 2011 to 13 December 2012, a company listed on the Growth Enterprises Market (“GEM”) of the Stock Exchange. Mr. Chau has over 25 years of experience in banking and corporate finance. He has held senior positions with several major international banks. Mr. Chau has been involved in numerous corporate finance transactions including floatation of various companies on stock exchanges in Hong Kong and the PRC, fund raising exercises of listed companies in the secondary market and financial advisory work of various nature for public and private companies in the Greater China region. Mr. Chau holds a bachelor degree in business administration majoring in finance from The Chinese University of Hong Kong.

Man Hin Wong Mr. Wong (Charles) Man Hin is Managing Director of VC Brokerage Limited, subsidiary of Value Convergence Holdings Ltd. He joined the Group in June 2004. Currently, he is the Managing Director of VC Brokerage Limited, a non-voting member of the Executive Committee of the Company and a director of certain subsidiaries of the Company. Mr. Wong has more than 28 years of experience in securities and financial industry. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Wong held senior management positions at various financial institutions including Kim Eng Securities (Hong Kong) Limited, Ong Asia Securities (HK) Limited, Core Pacific – Yamaichi International (H.K.) Limited and Yuanta Brokerage (HK) Limited. Mr. Wong is a graduate of the University of East Asia, Macau and holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree majoring in marketing.

Yee Wah Wong Ms. Wong Yee Wah (Daphne) is Company Secretary of Value Convergence Holdings Ltd since September 23, 2009. Ms. Wong is an associate member of the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators and the Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries. She has 10 years’ experience in company secretarial practice.

Miu Man Siu Mr. Siu Miu Man is an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He is an independent non-executive director and a member of audit committee, remuneration committee and nomination committee of Asia Energy Logistics Group Limited (Stock Code: 351), a company with it shares listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. He is also a director of a consultancy firm, an engineering firm and an electronic manufacturing company. Mr. Siu had served in many public listed companies as senior management and has over 25 years of managerial experience in general management, commerce, banking, finance, real estate development and construction business. Mr. Siu graduated from The Hong Kong Polytechnic University with a Polytechnic Associateship in Building Technology and Management and a Master of Science in Electronic Commerce. He is a corporate member of the Hong Kong Institution of Engineers, Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors (General Practice Stream), Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (General Practice Stream) and Chartered Institute of Arbitrator. Mr. Siu is an Authorized Person under the Hong Kong Building Ordinance of the Government of the HKSAR. He is also a Registered Professional Engineer (Building Stream) and a Registered Professional Surveyor (General Practice Stream).

Chung Kin Wong Mr. Wong Chung Kin (Quentin) is Independent Non-Executive Director of Value Convergence Holdings Ltd with effect from March 5, 2012. Mr. Wong joined the Group as Independent Non-executive Director in March 2012. Mr. Wong is the chairman of the Audit Committee and a member of the Nomination Committee and Remuneration Committee of the Company. He has set up his own practice, Quentin Wong & Co. Certified Public Accountants (Practising) since 1 January 2005. Currently, Mr. Wong is an independent non-executive director, the chairman of the audit committee and a member of the remuneration committee of China Investment Fund Company Limited (Stock Code: 612), a company being listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange. Mr. Wong is a fellow member of Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants, The Taxation Institute of Hong Kong and Association of Chartered Certified Accountants. Meanwhile, he is a member of The Society of Chinese Accountants & Auditors and The Institute of Chartered Accountants in England & Wales. Mr. Wong holds a bachelor of Arts degree in Accounting and Financial Management from University of Essex and a master degree of Science in Internal Auditing and Management from The City University, London. He has over 12 years working experience in audit and accounting gained from a sizeable international firm and has had almost 10 years of practicing experience.