Kar Shun Cheng Dr. Cheng Kar-shun (Henry) is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of New World Department Store China Limited. Dr. Cheng has been the Chairman and a non-executive Director since June 2007. Dr. Cheng is also a director of a number of the subsidiaries of the Company. He is responsible for the overall planning, strategic development and major policy making of the Group. Dr. Cheng holds offices in various listed public companies, including being the chairman of New World Development Company Limited, the chairman and the managing director of New World China Land Limited, the chairman and a non-executive director of Newton Resources Ltd, the chairman and an executive director of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, NWS Holdings Limited and International Entertainment Corporation, a non-executive director of Lifestyle International Holdings Limited and SJM Holdings Limited and an independent non-executive director of HKR International Limited. He is also the chairman of New World Hotels (Holdings) Limited, a director of Cheng Yu Tung Family (Holdings) Limited, Cheng Yu Tung Family (Holdings II) Limited, Chow Tai Fook Capital Limited and Chow Tai Fook (Holding) Limited and Chow Tai Fook Enterprises Limited, all of which are substantial Shareholders. He acts as the chairman of the Advisory Council for The Better Hong Kong Foundation and a Standing Committee Member of the Twelfth Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference of the People’s Republic of China. In 2001, Dr. Cheng was awarded the Gold Bauhinia Star by the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

Wei Niu Mr. Niu Wei is the Chief Executive Officer of New World Department Store China Limited. He has over 20 years’ experience in business administration and management. From October 2014 to May 2016, Mr. Niu was the vice president and chief operating officer of Intime Retail (Group) Company Limited (stock code: 1833). From April 2014 to October 2014, Mr. Niu was the assistant to senior president of the Wanda Group and deputy general manager of Wanda Department Store. From June 1996 to March 2014, Mr. Niu worked for the Company and its subsidiaries and held various positions (including district director and general manager of department store). Mr. Niu re-joined us on 1 June 2016 and he is currently a director of certain subsidiaries of the Company. Mr. Niu graduated from the Department of Law of Nanjing University in 1987 and is currently studying EMBA at Fudan University.

Chi-Kong Cheng Mr. Cheng Chi-Kong (Adrian) is Executive Director of New World Department Store China Limited. He has been an executive Director since June 2007. He is also the chairman of the Executive Committee and a member of the Remuneration Committee and the Nomination Committee. Mr. Cheng joined the Group in 2007 and is responsible for overseeing the corporate affairs of the Group. He is an executive director and joint general manager of New World Development Company Limited, an executive director of each of New World China Land Limited, Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited and International Entertainment Corporation and a nonexecutive director of each of Giordano International Limited and Modern Media Holdings Limited. Mr. Cheng is also a director of Chow Tai Fook (Holding) Limited and Chow Tai Fook Enterprises Limited, both of which are substantial Shareholders. He is also the chairman of New World Group Charity Foundation Limited. Mr. Cheng is a vice-chairman of the Youth Federation of the Central State-owned Enterprises, a vice-chairman of All-China Youth Federation, a member of the Tianjin Municipal Committee of The Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, the chairman of China Young Leaders Foundation, the honorary chairman of K11 Art Foundation and the honorary chairman of Fundraising Committee, Wu Zhi Qiao (Bridge to China) Charitable Foundation. Mr. Cheng has substantial experience in corporate finance and worked in a major international bank prior to joining New World Development Company Limited. He holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree (Cum Laude) from Harvard University.

Fai-yet Cheung Mr. Cheung Fai-yet (Philip) is an Executive Director of New World Department Store China Limited. He has been the Managing Director and an executive Director since June 2007. He is also a member of the Executive Committee and the Remuneration Committee and a director of a number of the subsidiaries of the Company. Mr. Cheung joined the Group in 1993 and has been responsible for the overall management of the Group. He had over 30 years of experience in the retail industry and possesses extensive experience in managing retailing stores in the PRC, Hong Kong and Taiwan. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Cheung has held various senior management positions in large retail groups in Hong Kong and Taiwan including worked as a general manager in a large Japanese department store and as a general manager in the retail division of a UK based conglomerate in Hong Kong and as a general manager in a large pharmaceutical retail company in Taiwan.

Tak-Cheong Au Mr. Au Tak-cheong is Non-Executive Director of New World Department Store China Limited. He has been a non-executive Director since June 2007 and is responsible for overseeing compliance of policy and procedures in relation to accounting matters of the Group. Mr. Au is also an executive director and the senior director of the finance and accounts department of New World Development Company Limited. He possesses over 30 years of experience in the area of finance and accounting.

Man-ying Ngan Ms. Ngan Man-ying (Lynda) is Non-Executive Director of New World Department Store China Limited. She has been a Director since January 2007, designated as an executive Director since June 2007 and re-designated as a non-executive Director since December 2012. Ms. Ngan is a director of certain subsidiaries of the Company. She joined the Group in 2007 and is responsible for the financial planning and corporate governance of the Group. Ms. Ngan is also an executive director, the financial controller and the company secretary of New World China Land Limited. She has over 25 years of experience in auditing, accounting, business advisory and tax consultancy. Ms. Ngan has previously worked for an international accounting firm in Hong Kong and a tax consulting company in Australia. She possesses a Bachelor Degree in Business from University of Southern Queensland and is a Practising Certified Public Accountant of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and a fellow member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants of the United Kingdom.

Yiu-tong Chan Mr. Chan Yiu-tong (Ivan) is Independent Non-Executive Director of New World Department Store China Limited. He is also the chairman of the Audit Committee and a member of the Remuneration Committee. Mr. Chan has more than 20 years of audit and consulting experience with multinational and PRC corporations. He was the audit engagement partner for many of the B-share and H-share listings in the early 90s. In addition, Mr. Chan had been with a British merchant bank and an international accounting firm, specializing in mergers and acquisitions in the PRC. Mr. Chan graduated from the London School of Economics with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Economics.

Ying-chew Cheong Mr. Cheong Ying-chew (Henry) is Independent Non-Executive Director of New World Department Store China Limited. He is also a member of the Audit Committee and the Remuneration Committee. Mr. Cheong has over 30 years experience in the securities industry. He has been a director of the Worldsec Group of companies which he founded in 1991 together with The Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Ltd. in Japan (formerly known as “The Mitsubishi Bank”). Mr. Cheong currently serves as an executive director and the deputy chairman of Worldsec Limited, a company listed on the London Stock Exchange. Prior to setting up the Worldsec Group in 1991, he was a director of James Capel (Far East) Limited for 5 years with overall responsibility of Far East sales. His earlier professional experience includes 11 years with Vickers da Costa Limited in Hong Kong, latterly as managing director. Mr. Cheong holds a Bachelor of Science (Mathematics) Degree from Chelsea College, University of London and a Master of Science (Operational Research and Management) Degree from Imperial College, University of London. He is an independent non-executive director of each of Cheung Kong (Holdings) Limited, Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings Limited, Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings Limited, SPG Land (Holdings) Limited, TOM Group Limited, CNNC International Limited and Creative Energy Solutions Holdings Limited. He is also an independent director of BTS Group Holdings Public Company Limited, a company listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand. Mr. Cheong was an independent non-executive director of Excel Technology International Holdings Limited. Mr. Cheong is also a member of the Securities and Futures Appeals Tribunal, a member of the Advisory Committee of the Securities and Futures Commission and was previously a member of Disciplinary Panel A of Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

Hang-chan Tong Mr. Tong Hang-chan (Peter) is Independent Non-Executive Director of New World Department Store China Limited. He is also the chairman of the Remuneration Committee and a member of the Audit Committee and the Nomination Committee. Mr. Tong is currently the managing director of Global Corporate Services Limited. He has more than 40 years of management experience with leading international retail chains and high-tech companies in Hong Kong and South East Asia, specializing in high-fashion and accessories brand management as well as in establishing sales and distribution networks through joint ventures and franchises. Mr. Tong was the chief operating officer of Mongolia Energy Corporation Limited (formerly known as “New World CyberBase Limited”), an executive director of Sa Sa International Holdings Limited, a vice president of Tiger Enterprises Limited and the president of Giordano Japan Limited (both subsidiaries of Giordano International Limited), the managing director of Longchamp Company Limited, an executive director of Dickson Development Company Limited, and the managing director of Christabel Trading Company Limited and Verwin Company Limited (both affiliates of The Swank Shop). Mr. Tong has been appointed as the chairman of Staff Panel, a vice chairman of Scout Supply Services Committee and a member of executive committee of Scout Association of Hong Kong.