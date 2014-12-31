Name Description

Xiaokun Zhu Mr. Zhu Xiaokun serves as Executive Chairman of the Board of Tiangong International Company Ltd. He is responsible for the overall business development strategy of the Group and has over 25 years of experience in HSS and cutting tools industry. Mr. Zhu graduated from the Economic and Management Department of Jiangsu Open University (Jiangsu Radio & TV University). In 1984. he joined Danyang Houxiang Television Antenna Factory (the predecessor of TG Group) as the general manager. He led the factory to transform from a television antenna factory to an enterprise of HSS cutting tools in 1987 and also subsequently to expand to include the production of HSS in 1992 and the production of die steels in 2005. He has been acting as the Chairman of the Group since July 1997. In 1998, he was awarded as a National Township Factory Manager, named as a National Township Entrepreneur in 2004 by Ministry of Agriculture, awarded as Model of Work Force in the Jiangsu Province in 2006, Model of the National Steel Industry Work Force in 2008, Top Ten Annual Jiangsu Businessman in 2010 and Most Benevolent Model on Charitable Donations in Jiangsu Province in 2011 and awarded National Labor Medal in 2012.

Suojun Wu Mr. Wu Suojun serves as Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of Tiangong International Co Ltd. Mr. Wu joined the Group in 1993 as a workshop officer. He is in charge of the production, operation management and purchase of die steels. is an Executive Director of the Company and a deputy general manager of TG Tools, and a deputy general manager of Tianfa Forging. Mr. Wu joined the Group in 1993 as a workshop officer. He is in charge of the sales, production, operation management and purchase of high speed steel and die steel. He is also responsible for the security and environmental works.

Gang Wang Mr. Wang Gang is Chief Financial Officer of the company. He graduated with a master degree from the Royal Institute of Technology, Sweden. He is a member of The Chinese Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Prior to joining the Group in August 2015, he worked in KPMG Hong Kong and KPMG China and was promoted to the position of audit manager of KPMG China. Mr. Wang then joined Jiangsu Tiangong Group Company Limited as chief accountant in 2014. He was appointed as a director and the financial controller of Jiangsu Tiangong Technology Company Limited (“TG Tech”) (a subsidiary of the Company, the shares of which are quoted on the National Equities Exchange and Quotations System) from August 2015 and subsequently resigned from the position of financial controller in TG Tech in January 2017, in preparation for the appointment as the chief financial officer of the Company. Mr. Wang has over 8 years of experience in the fields of finance, auditing, accounting and administration and is familiar with the business and operation of the Group.

Jun Liao Mr. Liao Jun has been appointed as the Chief Technology Officer of the Company, with effect from 3 January 2017. He graduated from the College of Materials Science and Engineering of Chongqing University and acquired an Executive MBA Shanghai Jian Tong University in 2008. Prior to joining the Company in July 2014 as head of innovation and technology department, he worked as Deputy Chief of technical section of Equipment Engineering of Shanghai No. 5 Steel Co., Ltd. He then served as deputy head of technical center of China Bao Steel Group and director of its branch steel plant. He has over 30 years of experience in special steel production and technology innovation.

Zefeng Zhu Mr. Zhu Zefeng has been appointed as the Chief Investment Officer of the Company, with effect from 3 January 2017. He graduated with Advanced Diploma in Business Operation Management from the Durham College. He joined the Company as management trainee in January 2016 to acquire the relevant experience and knowledge of the manufacturing process of the Group’s products. He also involved in investigation and investment project on downstream subcontractor. Prior to his joining, he worked for TopTech Tools Manufacturing Inc. as an operation manager, with over 7 years of experience in overlooking and integration of upstream and downstream operation of its special steel business.

Wah Lung Cheung Mr. Cheung (Warren) Wah Lung serves as Financial Controller of Tiangong International Company Ltd. Mr. Cheung joined the Group in November 2010. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Cheung was a manager with the assurance and advisory business services department of Ernst & Young Certified Public Accountants. Mr. Cheung graduated with a Bachelor of Business and Administration degree from the Simon Fraser University in Canada. He is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

Guangqing Jiang Mr. Jiang Guangqing serves as Executive Director of Tiangong International Co Ltd since March 27, 2013. He joined the Group in 1993 and currently is the special assistant of the general manager. He is in charge of the production, operation and management of high speed steel cutting tools. He graduated from Aerospace Industry 061 Base Technical School.

Ronghua Yan Mr. Yan Ronghua serves as an Executive Director of Tiangong International Company Ltd. He graduated from the Economic and Management Department of Jiangsu Open University (Jiangsu Radio & TV University). He joined the Group in 1994. He was appointed as the head of office administration and subsequently the assistant general manager of the Group. Mr. Yan is currently in charge of human resources management, external relations, secretarial and office administration of the Group.

Jianguo Chen Mr. Chen Jianguo serves as an Assistant General Manager of TG Tools and Executive Director of TG Aihe, subsidiaries of Tiangong International Company Ltd. He joined the Group in 1996. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Chen worked at the Houxiang branch of Danyang Construction Engineering Company, Jiangsu Feida Tools Company Limited. Mr. Chen is currently in charge of the department of production security, corporate management and human resources.

Rongjun Jiang Mr. Jiang Rongjun serves as an Executive Director & Deputy General Manager of TG Tools, a subsidiary of Tiangong International Company Ltd. He joined the Group in 1985 as a workshop officer. Mr. Jiang is currently in charge of the production, sales and management of titanium alloy plant.

Wanglong Zhu Mr. Zhu Wanglong serves as an Executive Director and Deputy General Manager of TG Aihe, a subsidiary of Tiangong International Company Ltd. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Zhu worked for Qianxiang Village and Danyang Machining Tools Factory. He joined the Group in July 1997 and has been in charge of product innovation, technology improvement, investment development and quality inspection. He has over 20 years of experience in the management of tools production, HSS and die steels.

Johnly Lee Mr. Lee Johnly is Company Secretary of the Company. Mr. Lee graduated with a bachelor’s degree in accountancy from the Hong Kong Polytechnic University. He is a member of The Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Mr. Lee Johnly has over 14 years of experience in the fields of finance, auditing, accounting and administration.

Xiang Gao Mr. Gao Xiang serves as an Independent Non-Executive Director of Tiangong International Company Ltd. He joined the Group in 2007 as an Independent Non-Executive Director. In July 1966, he graduated from Wuhan Institute of Mechanics, majoring in production craftsmanship of machines and equipment. He is a senior engineer. Under his leadership, the study of twist drill extrusion technology by Chengdu Tools Research Institute was honoured with Third Class Award of Technical Findings of the Ministry of Mechanics. His achievements are widely recognized in the industry, and he has been granted special government subsidy by the State Council since 1999 as a result of such achievements.

Cheuk Yin Lee Mr. Lee (Dannis) Cheuk Yin, CPA serves as an Independent Non-Executive Director of Tiangong International Company Limited. He joined the Group in 2010 as an Independent Non-Executive Director. He is a graduate of Bachelor of Business Administration from Texas A&M University in the United States and is an associate member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Mr. Lee worked in an international accounting firm and an international cigarette manufacturer. He possesses over 20 years of experience in accounting and auditing field. Mr. Lee is an independent non-executive director of Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (HK Stock Code: 175). He was an executive director of both AMCO United Holding Limited (HK Stock Code: 630) and AMVIG Holdings Limited (HK Stock Code: 2300) and a non-executive director of Kam Hing International Holdings Limited (HK Stock Code: 02307).