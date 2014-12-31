Name Description

Po Sum Wu Mr. Wu Po Sum is an Executive Chairman of the Board of Central China Real Estate Ltd. He is a director of a number of subsidiaries of the Company. Mr. Wu is responsible for the formulation of development strategies, making decisions on investment projects and development directions of the Group. He graduated from Zhengzhou University majoring in English in 1979 and completed the CEO Program for China in China Europe International Business School on 27 March 2005. Mr. Wu is the father of Ms. Wu Wallis, a non-executive Director. Mr. Wu has 22 years of experience in real estate development and investment. He started his career with China Textile Import and Export Corporation Henan Branch in 1979. From 1982 to 1985, Mr. Wu was sent by the Department of Foreign Trade of Henan Province to work in Hong Kong. From 1985 to 1986, he was the assistant general manager of Central China International Economic Trade Company Limited (“CCIET”). From 1986 to 1988, Mr. Wu worked as the president and the general manager in Guoguang Industrial Company Limited, a subsidiary of CCIET. From 1988 to 1991, Mr. Wu served as the assistant general manager and the general manager in Central China International (Group) Limited and Central China Overseas Development Company Limited, respectively. He then entered the PRC real estate market in May 1992, when he laid the foundation for the Group and established the (Jianye) brand name. Mr. Wu devotes himself not only to the development of the Group’s business, but also to public services and promoting the PRC real estate industry. Mr. Wu has an interest in the shares of the Company, details of which are set out in the section headed “Directors’ and chief executives’ interests in shares, underlying shares or debentures” under Directors’ report in this annual report.

Xujun Yuan Mr. Yuan Xujun is the Chief Executive Officer of the Company. He has over 20 years of experience in finance and management. He obtained a certificate of graduation in finance from Shanghai Motor Technical College in 1986 and a master degree in business administration from Macau University of Science and Technology in 2001. Mr. Yuan held several positions in China Vanke Co., Ltd. (‘‘Vanke’’) from 1994 to January 2017 with his last position as general manager and legal representative of the companies under Vanke. He joined the Company in February 2017 as the president of CCRE China, and the chairman of Henan Zhongyuan Central China City Development Limited*, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.

Jen Yuh Loh Mr. Loh Jen Yuh has been appointed as Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of Central China Real Estate Limited., with effect from 1 October 2014. He is currently a director of Sino Joy Enterprises Limited and Cheer World Limited, both of which are indirect wholly-owned subsidiaries of the Company. With effect from 1 October 2014, Mr. Loh will be appointed as a director of each of four wholly-owned subsidiaries of the Company, namely, Joy Ascend Holdings Limited, Central China Real Estate Holdings Limited, Central China Real Estate Investments Limited and Central China Real Estate Group (China) Company Limited. Mr. Loh is the Chief Executive Officer (‘‘CEO’’) of CapitaLand China Holdings Pte Ltd (‘‘CapitaLand China’’). CapitaLand China is a wholly-owned subsidiary of CapitaLand Limited (‘‘CapitaLand’’, together with its subsidiaries, ‘‘CapitaLand Group’’), one of Asia’s largest listed real estate companies, headquartered and listed in Singapore. CapitaLand China is a long-term real estate developer of high quality homes, commercial properties and mixeduse developments in China. CapitaLand China is the holding company of CapitaLand LF (Cayman) Holdings Co., Ltd., a substantial shareholder of the Company. Mr. Loh joined CapitaLand Group in September 2001 and has been based in China since August 2004. Prior to his appointment as CEO, he was the Deputy CEO cum Chief Investment Officer as well as Regional General Manager for South China of CapitaLand China. He has also held several appointments within CapitaLand Group, including Managing Director for China of The Ascott Limited (‘‘Ascott’’). Mr. Loh holds a Bachelor of Science (Second Class Upper Honours) degree in Estate Management from the National University of Singapore. He also holds a Master of Business Administration degree from Oklahoma City University and attended the Advanced Management Program at Harvard Business School in 2013.

Ping Hu Mr. Hu Ping is the Chief Financial Officer of the Company. He has over 10 years of experience in management and finance. He graduated from Qingdao Technological University with a major in accounting in 2002 and obtained a master of accounting from Jiangxi University of Finance and Economics in 2006. Mr. Hu held several positions in Vanke from 2006 to February 2017 with his last positions as manager of the companies under Vanke.

Weixing Liu Mr. Liu Weixing is an Executive Director of the Company. He has over 35 years of experience in banking and finance. He obtained a certificate of graduation in banking management from Henan Banking College in 1979, a certificate of graduation in financial management from Zhengzhou University in 1983, a master degree in economics from Henan University in 1998 and a certificate of graduation in law from Tsinghua University in 2005. Mr. Liu held positions of officer and vice division chief responsible for industrial and commercial credit facilities Luoyang Region Center Branch of People’s Bank of China from 1979 to 1984. Mr. Liu held several positions in Industrial and Commercial Bank of China from 1985 to August 2016, including vice president of Luoyang Region Center Branch, vice president of Sanmenxia City Branch, officer of Henan Province Branch, assistant to president of Henan Province Branch, vice president of Henan Province Branch, president of Anhui Province Branch, president of Chongqing City Branch, president of Henan Province Branch and head of Internal Audit Department of Main Branch. Mr. Liu joined the Company in August 2016 as vice president of the Company and the chairman of Central China Real Estate Group (China) Company Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company (‘‘CCRE China’’).

Yingchun Yan Ms. Yan Yingchun is an Executive Director of Central China Real Estate Ltd. She is head of the Board’s office. She is a director of a number of subsidiaries of the Company. Ms. Yan is responsible for the day-to-day operation of the Board and internal audit of the Group. She obtained a Diploma of Accounting from Zhongnan Financial and Economic University in 1986 and qualified as a senior accountant in the PRC in 2000. Ms. Yan has 22 years of experience in financial management. Before joining the Group in February 1992, she worked in the Financial Section of Zhengzhou Hardware and Electric Appliance Company Limited as the deputy manager from 1985 to 1988. From 1988 to 1991, Ms. Yan served as the deputy general manager of the Finance Department of Central China Overseas Development Company Limited. She has served in the posts of finance manager, human resources manager, assistant to general manager, accountant in chief, vice-president and chief financial officer of CCRE China since joining the Group. Ms. Yan has an interest in the shares of the Company, details of which are set out in the section headed “Directors’ and chief executives’ interests in shares, underlying shares or debentures” under Director’s report in this annual report.

Tze Shyang Puah Mr. Puah Tze Shyang is Non-Executive Director of the Company. He has been appointed as a non-executive Director with effect from 1 April 2015. With effect from 1 April 2015, Mr. Puah has also been appointed as a director of each of six wholly-owned subsidiaries of the Company, namely, Joy Ascend Holdings Limited, Central China Real Estate Holdings Limited, Central China Real Estate Investments Limited, Sino Joy Enterprises Limited, Cheer World Limited and Central China Real Estate Group (China) Company Limited. Mr.Puah is the Chief Executive Officer (‘‘CEO’’) of CapitaLand Township Holdings Pte Ltd (‘‘CapitaLand Township’’), a wholly-owned subsidiary of CapitaLand Limited (‘‘CapitaLand’’, together with its subsidiaries, ‘‘CapitaLand Group’’) and part of CapitaLand China Holdings Pte Ltd (‘‘CapitaLand China’’). He concurrently holds the position of CapitaLand China’s Regional General Manager, South-West China. CapitaLand China is also a wholly-owned subsidiary of CapitaLand and is a long-term real estate developer of high quality homes, commercial properties and integrated developments in China. Mr. Puah joined Surbana Corporation in July 2003 and has been based in China since September 2012. Surbana Corporation was first acquired by CapitaLand in July 2011 and CapitaLand Township (formerly part of Surbana Corporation) became a wholly-owned subsidiary of CapitaLand in March 2015. Prior to his appointment as CEO of CapitaLand Township in April 2010, he was the Deputy CEO of CapitaLand Township and managed the CapitaLand Township Development Funds with a combined fund size of US$450 million. As CEO, Mr. Puah led CapitaLand Township to gross over RMB13 billion of residential sales, with La Botanica Township becoming the best selling project in terms of residential unit sales in Xi’an in 2014 and Botanica Township being one of the top 10 best selling projects in Chengdu in 2010.

Wallis Wu Ms. Wu Wallis, alias Li Hua, is Non-Executive Director of Central China Real Estate Ltd. She is a director of a number of subsidiaries of the Company. Ms. Wu obtained a Bachelor of Architecture degree from the University of New South Wales in Australia in 2006, and a Master of Applied Finance degree from Macquarie University in 2007. Before joining the Group in 2006 she worked in Woodhead International (Beijing) and Banatex Architects Pty Ltd in Sydney Australia in 2005.

Shek Lun Cheung Mr. Cheung Shek Lun is Non-Executive Independent Director of Central China Real Estate Ltd. He obtained a bachelor degree in Business Administration from the Chinese University of Hong Kong in 1986, a bachelor degree in Business from the University College of Southern Queensland in 1990, and a bachelor degree in Law from the University of Wolverhampton in 2002. Mr. Cheung worked as an assistant assessor in the Inland Revenue Department of the Hong Kong government from November 1986 to January 1989, an accountant in Hong Kong Telephone Company Limited from July 1989 to April 1990, an accounting manager, group senior vice president — accounting and other positions of Fortune (Shanghai) Limited from May 1990 to September 2006, and a senior executive of T.C.C. International Limited from October 2006 to October 2007 and vice-chairman of InsiteAsset Management Group Ltd. since September 2008. Currently he is a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants, a fellow member of the Chartered Association of Certified Accountants, a member of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants, a member of the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators in the UK and a member of The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries. Mr. Cheung was appointed as an independent non-executive Director in January 2008.

Kin Yau Muk Mr. Muk Kin Yau is Independent Non-Executive Director of Central China Real Estate Ltd since August 1, 2013. He has over 20 years of real estate investment experience. He obtained a Bachelor of Science Degree (Civil Engineering) from Leeds University in 1983, a Master of Science Degree (Civil Engineering) from Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 1985 and a Master of Business Administration Degree from National University of Singapore in 1992. Mr. Muk worked as an engineer in Mass Rapid Transit Corporation, Singapore from December 1984 to October 1989, a manager in Construction Industry Development Board (now Building Construction Authority) of Singapore from November 1989 to March 1992, a manager in Strait Steamship Land (now Keppel Land) from March 1992 to April 1994 and the Managing Director in GIC Real Estate Pte Ltd from April 1994 to July 2009. Mr. Muk is currently an advisor to Pacific Eagle Group Pte Ltd.