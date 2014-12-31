Name Description

Kin San Ieong Mr. Ieong Kin San is Marketing Director and General Manager of Southchina Engineering and Manufacturing Limited, a subsidiary of Alltronics Holdings Limited. He is a co-founder of Southchina and currently is the marketing director and general manager of Southchina. He is responsible for overseeing the sales and marketing activities of Southchina and has over 30 years of management experience in manufacturing field.

Po Wah Yeung Ms. Yeung Po Wah is Co-Founder, Executive Director of the company. Ms. Yeung is a co-founder of the Group and responsible for the overall administrative functions and strategic planning of the Group. From 1967 to 1984, Ms. Yeung worked at the Bank of Tokyo with the last position being assistant manager of the remittance department.

Chee Tai Lam Mr. Lam Chee Tai is Executive Director of Alltronics Holdings Limited. He holds a Bachelor Degree in Commerce (Marketing) and a Master Degree in Business Systems from Monash University, Australia. Mr. Lam joined the Group as an assistant Marketing Manager in June 2004 and is currently the General Manager of a major subsidiary of the Group. Mr. Lam has extensive experience in production and customer management and is mainly responsible for the overall supervision of the Group’s manufacturing operations in China and for business development in China market.

Jing Liu Ms. Liu Jing has been appointed as an Executive Director of the Company, with effect from 5 March 2016. Ms. Liu holds a Master Degree in Finance, Trade and Economics from the Graduate School of Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, and is a senior accountant and a member of The Chinese Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Ms. Liu currently is an executive director of Beijing Extraordinary Leading Investment Management Co. Ltd., and is responsible for financial administration. Ms. Liu has over twenty years experience in corporate strategic development, business operation management and finance, and has over six years experience in management of investment funds. During the period from July 1994 to July 2009, Ms. Liu held various positions in HNA Group Co. Ltd. and its affiliates, including assistant general manager, general manager and chief financial officer, and was responsible for financial, investment and corporate finance activities of the group. During the period from July 2009 to July 2012, Ms. Liu set up Shanghai Rich-yield Investment Management Centre (Limited Partnership) with other founders, and was responsible for its investment and corporate finance activities.

Fei Meng Mr. Meng Fei is an Executive Director of the Company. He has completed the master degree study in Macro Economy at Tianjin University of Finance and Economics. Mr. Meng has over ten years experience in trade, corporate management, finance and investment, business re-structuring and capital market, and currently is the Deputy General Manager of Shenzhen Ao Ying Investment Co., Limited. Mr. Meng was the Deputy General Manager of South Huitong Shihua Micro Hard-Drive Company from 2004 to 2006, and was the Deputy General Manager of International Business Office of China Potevio Company Limited from 2006 to 2016.

Kin Hung So Mr. So Kin Hung is Executive Director of Alltronics Holdings Limited. He graduated from the University of East London (previously known as “North East London Polytechnic”) in the United Kingdom in 1982, with a degree of Bachelor of Science (Electrical and Electronic Engineering). Mr. So joined the Group since 1997 and is also the general manager of two of the Group’s subsidiaries, namely Alltronics Tech. Mftg. Limited and Shenzhen Allcomm Electronic Co. Ltd. He has over 25 years of experience in the electronic industry and is responsible for the marketing and engineering operations of the Group. Prior to joining the Group in 1997, Mr. So worked for a Hong Kong listed company as the assistant general manager.

On Bong Lam Mr. Lam On Bong is Operation Director of Southchina Engineering and Manufacturing Limited, a subsidiary of Alltronics Holdings Limited. He is a co-founder of Southchina and currently is the operation director of Southchina. He is responsible for the overall management of Southchina’s production facilities in the PRC and has over 30 years of management experience in manufacturing field.

Hon Kwong Leung Mr. Leung Hon Kwong is Financial and Purchasing Director of Southchina a subsidiary of Alltronics Holdings Limited. He is a co-founder of Southchina and is currently the financial and purchasing director of Southchina. He is responsible for overseeing the purchasing and financial functions of Southchina and has over 30 years of management experience in manufacturing field.

Fuk Cheung Leung Mr. Leung Fuk Cheung is Company Secretary of Alltronics Holdings Limited. He is responsible for the Group’s overall financial administration. He has extensive experience in finance, accounting, auditing and company secretarial practice and is currently a fellow member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Association of the Chartered Certified Accountants. Mr. Leung has worked for international accounting firms for over 12 years. Prior to joining the Group in August 2002, Mr. Leung worked as the financial controller for a jewelry manufacturing company.

Yin Kee Lam Mr. Lam Yin Kee is Executive Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, Founder of the company. He is an executive Director and the Chairman of the Company. Being the founder of the Group, Mr. Lam has over 40 years of marketing experience in the electronic industry and he is responsible for the Groups’ overall strategic planning and business development. He is also responsible for overseeing the overall operation in the sales and marketing and administration management of the Group. Prior to establishing the Group in 1997, Mr. Lam was the vice-chairman of a listed group in Hong Kong engaging in the manufacture and sales of electronic products for over 20 years.

Chung Yue Fan Mr. Fan Chung Yue is Non-Executive Director of Alltronics Holdings Limited. He is a solicitor in Hong Kong and has officially retired in April 2013. He is also a non-executive director of Chinney Investments, Limited since 1987 and an independent non-executive director of National Agricultural Holdings Limited since January 2015, both of which are companies listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange.

Fai Lau Mr. Lau Fai Lawrence is the Non-Executive Director of the Company. He is currently a practising certified public accountant in Hong Kong, a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and a fellow member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants in the United Kingdom. Mr. Lau graduated from The University of Hong Kong with a bachelor’s degree in business administration in 1994 and obtained a master’s degree in corporate finance from Hong Kong Polytechnic University in 2007. Mr. Lau joined BBMG Corporation (a company listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “Stock Exchange”)) (Stock Code: 2009) on 6 August 2008 as joint company secretary and qualified accountant. Since 26 October 2012, Mr. Lau serves as the company secretary of BBMG Corporation. Before joining BBMG Corporation, Mr. Lau has served as the group financial controller and qualified accountant of Founder Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 418) and Peking University Resources (Holdings) Company Limited (Stock Code: 618), both companies are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange. Mr. Lau is an executive director of Future World Financial Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 572), being a company listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange. Mr. Lau is also an independent non-executive director of Artini China Co. Ltd. (Stock Code: 789), Titan Petrochemicals Group Limited (Stock Code: 1192) and Topsearch International (Holdings) Limited (Stock Code: 2323) respectively, all of these companies are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange.

Kam Sui Lin Mr. Lin Kam Sui is an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He was graduated from Hong Kong Technical College (now known as Hong Kong Polytechnic University) and has over 45 years of experience in the field of electrical and mechanical engineering. Mr. Lin is a Chartered Engineer of the Engineering Council UK, a Fellow Member of The Chartered Institution of Building Services Engineers (UK), a Fellow Member of The Hong Kong Institution of Engineers, and a Life Member of American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air Conditioning Engineers. Mr. Lin is also the Honorary Life President of The Hong Kong Air Conditioning and Refrigeration Association Limited. Mr. Lin currently is the Business Development Director of Midea Electric (HK) Limited.

Kwong Wah Pang Mr. Pang Kwong Wah is Independent Non-Executive Director of Alltronics Holdings Limited. He graduated from the University of Southern California in the United States of America with a Master of Business Administration and has extensive experience in finance and administration, business and general management. Mr. Pang was a principal of corporate services division of an international audit firm during 1985 to 1988 and had held senior positions including the chief operating officer and chief executive officer of a listed company in Hong Kong during 1988 to 2002. Mr. Pang was also a non-executive director of a listed company in Hong Kong during 2004 to 2005.

Ming Kim Yau Mr. Yau Ming Kim is Independent Non-Executive Director of Alltronics Holdings Limited. He graduated from Wah Yan College and has extensive experience in the textile and clothing industry and worldwide trade affairs. He served as a trade officer in the Hong Kong Government from 1964 to 1971. In 1970, he was seconded to the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade (“GATT”) Secretariat (now known as “World Trade Organisation”) in Geneva, Switzerland and was awarded GATT Fellowship. Mr. Yau had held senior positions including chief executive and managing director of various major international and local apparel companies since 1971. In addition, from 1998 to 2004, he was appointed as the vice chairman of Hong Kong Exporters’ Association, member of the Executive Committee of The Hong Kong Shippers’ Council and member of the Garment Advisory Committee of the Hong Kong Trade Development Council. Mr. Yau is currently an independent non-executive director of Parkson Retail Group Limited and Tungtex (Holdings) Company Limited since 1 January 2007 and 18 September 2006 respectively. The shares of these two companies are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange.