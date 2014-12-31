Name Description

Hwo Jie Zhang Mr. Zhang Hwo Jie is Executive Chairman of the Board of EVA Precision Industrial Holdings Ltd. He is responsible for the overall strategic planning and marketing development of the Group. Prior to the establishment of the Group, Mr. Zhang had worked for a PRC joint venture company engaging in civil engineering projects. He started his first business in 1983 by acting as a contractor for civil engineering projects of the local government. In 1993, Mr. Zhang established EVA Limited and thereafter Mr. Zhang acquired experience in customer relationship development and corporate management. He has over 20 years of experience in marketing, strategic planning and corporate management in manufacturing industry and was granted with the “Young Industrialist Award of Hong Kong” by the Federation of Hong Kong Industries in December 2008. He is also the honorary chairman of The Hong Kong Metals Manufacturers Association, vice president of Hong Kong Young Industrialists Council and the chairman of automobile components committee of the Chinese Manufacturers’ Association of Hong Kong. Mr. Zhang is one of the founders of the Group in 1993.

Yaohua Zhang Mr. Zhang Yaohua is the Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of EVA Precision Industrial Holdings Ltd. He is responsible for the operation and management of the Group. He joined the Group in 1993 and was one of the co-founders of the Group. Mr. Zhang has over 20 years of operational management experience in the industry of precision mould and component manufacturing. He is presently the president of the Shenzhen Machinery Association, the vice president of the Shenzhen Baoan Entrepreneur Confederation, Guangdong Die & Mould Industry Association, Shenzhen Council for the Promotion of International Investment, shenzhen Enterprise Confederation, and Shenzhen Association of Enterprises with Foreign Investment, and the council member of China Entrepreneur Association. Mr. Zhang has obtained the international chief human resource officer qualification from the Hong Kong International Enterprise Management Institute in September 2003 and was accredited as one of the outstanding people in machinery industry by the Shenzhen Machinery Association in 2004. Further, Mr. Zhang was accredited as a “Creative and Outstanding Person of China Enterprises” by China Marketing Association and China Enterprises News Society in July 2006, an “Outstanding Entrepreneur in China Machinery Industry” by China Machinery Industry Federation in January 2009 and a “Remarkable Person of Commerce in Shenzhen” by Shenzhen General Chamber of Commerce and Shenzhen Business Daily in August 2010. He was also accredited as a “Certified International Organisation Planning Consultant” by the American Certification Institute, China Human Resources Expert Science and Economic Consultancy Centre and International Professional Qualification Certificate China Examination and Instruction Centre. Mr. Zhang was appointed as a director on 11 January 2005.

Jian Hua Zhang Mr. Zhang Jian Hua is the Vice Chairman of EVA Precision Industrial Holdings Ltd. He is responsible for the overall supervision of day-to-day operations of the Group. Mr. Zhang graduated from the University of Shenzhen with a diploma in finance and taxation. Prior to joining the Group, he operated his own business in the civil engineering industry where he obtained substantial experience in business development and management.

Hoi Chu Wong Mr. Wong Hoi Chu, FCCA CPA is the Chief Financial Officer, Company Secretary of EVA Precision Industrial Holdings Ltd. Mr. Wong is responsible for the accounting, taxation and financial affairs of the Group. Mr. Wong has over 20 years of experience in the field of auditing, accounting and taxation. He is a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and a Fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants. Prior to joining the Group in September 2004, he served as a senior manager of an international accounting firm. Mr. Wong holds a bachelor’s degree in business management from the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology and an Executive MBA degree from the Chinese University of Hong Kong.

Tak Ho Choy Mr. Choy Tak Ho is an Independent Non-Executive Director of EVA Precision Industrial Holdings Ltd. He is the chairman of the remuneration committee of the Company and a member of its audit committee and nomination committee. Mr. Choy has over 40 year's of experience in international trading business in Hong Kong. He is the president of Union International (H.K.) Co., Ltd., the founding chairman of Hong Kong Kwun Tong Industries and Commerce Association Limited and the honorary president of the Chinese Manufacturers’ Association of Hong Kong. He is also a member of National Committee of the 8th and 9th Chinese People’s Political Consultation Conference, the honorary director of China Overseas Friendship Association, a member of the 6th, 7th and 8th executive committee of All China Federation of Industry and Commerce, the 4th honorary president of Guangdong Chamber of Foreign Investors, the honorary vice president of Pui Ching Commercial College, the charter president of Hong Kong and Overseas Chinese Association of Commerce Ltd., the honorary permanent president of Hong Kong Commerce and Industry Associations Limited and the honorary life chairman of Chinese General Chamber of Commerce Hong Kong. He currently also serves as the independent non-executive director of Sino Golf Holdings Limited and China Solar Energy Holdings Limited. He was appointed as a director on 11 January 2005.

Hiu Lo Lam Mr. Lam Hiu Lo has been appointed as Non-Executive Independent Director of Eva Precision Industrial Holdings Ltd., effective January 11, 2013. He has over 25 year's of experience in sales and marketing in China. Over the years, he has built up a business and personal network in China. Mr. Lam is currently an executive director of Yugang International Limited and Qualipak International Holdings Limited respectively and he was an executive director of C C Land Holdings Limited from 10 November 2000 to 12 July 2012.