Li Xiong Cheng Mr. Cheng Li Xiong is re-designated as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Glorious Property Holdings Ltd. Mr. Cheng is also a director of a number of subsidiaries of the Company. He is in charge of the overall strategy and investment of the Company. Mr. Cheng joined the Group on 1 September 2001 as the general manager of the Company’s subsidiary, Shanghai Haosen Property Co., Ltd. Mr. Cheng was appointed as the executive vice chairman of the Company on 28 August 2012. On 26 November 2012, he ceased to be the executive vice chairman and chief executive officer of the Board and was appointed as the chairman of the Board of the Company. Between July 1992 and September 2001, Mr. Cheng worked for Shanghai Property and Land Resources Bureau. Mr. Cheng has more than 21 years of experience in the planning, development, construction and management of land and property. Mr. Cheng is also a qualified property valuer in the PRC. Mr. Cheng graduated with a bachelor’s degree from Shanghai International Studies University in July 1992.

Xiang Yang Ding Mr. Ding Xiang Yang is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of Glorious Property Holdings Ltd since August 28, 2012. Mr. Ding is also a director of a number of subsidiaries of the Company. With more than 13 years of experience in corporate and strategic management of real estate enterprises in the PRC, Mr. Ding is primarily responsible for the Group’s overall strategic planning and development. Mr. Ding joined the Group on 18 March 2001 and played an integral role in formulating the Group’s development strategies, operational management and supervising the construction of the Group’s projects. On 30 May 2014, Mr. Ding was appointed as the chief executive officer of the Company. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Ding worked for more than 10 years at the enterprise management department of China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, a company listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “Hong Kong Stock Exchange”). Mr. Ding obtained a bachelor’s degree in law from Fudan University in July 1989, and a master’s degree in law from Fudan University in July 2002.

Jing Hua Xia Mr. Xia Jing Hua is Chief Financial Officer, Vice President, Executive Director of Glorious Property Holdings Ltd. He is responsible for devising the financial strategies, the overall financial and asset management of the Group. Mr. Xia is also a director of a number of subsidiaries of the Company. On 30 May 2014, Mr. Xia was appointed as the chief financial officer of the Company. Mr. Xia joined the Group on 2 May 1999 and had been the manager of the auditing department and supervisor of the finance and treasury department of the Company. Between 1994 and 1999, Mr. Xia worked in the loans department of the Zhoushan City branch of Bank of China, a company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the Shanghai Stock Exchange. Mr. Xia has more than 15 years of experience in financial management in the property industry. He received a bachelor’s degree in economics from the Zhejiang University of Finance and Economics and a master’s degree in public economics and investment from the Shanghai University of Finance & Economics in July 1994 and September 2002 respectively. In 2012, Mr. Xia completed the CEIBS Executive MBA Programme and was awarded the degree of Master of Business Administration by China Europe International Business School.

Zhi Rong Yan Mr. Yan Zhi Rong is Executive Director of Glorious Property Holdings Ltd. Mr. Yan is also a director of a number of subsidiaries of the Company. With more than 16 years of experience in managing the construction and budgets of property projects, Mr. Yan is primarily responsible for supervision of the development and construction of projects, and management of project budgets of the Company. Mr. Yan joined the Group on 8 December 1996 as the manager of the project budgeting department. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Yan served as the deputy general manager of the property development subsidiary company of Shanghai Materials Bureau from 1989 to 1996. Mr. Yan received a graduate diploma in Industrial and Civil Architecture from the Suzhou Industrial College in 1981 and is a qualified engineer in the PRC.

Ka Hang Cheng Mr. Cheng Ka Hang Francis is Company Secretary of the Company. Mr. Cheng joined the Company in 2011. He is an associate member of both The Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators and The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries. He has over 17 years of experience in compliance and company secretarial profession.

Ping Han Mr. Han Ping is Independent Non-Executive Director of Glorious Property Holdings Ltd. From September 1990 to October 1996, From September 1990 to October 1996, Mr. Han worked for the Jiangsu Province Supply and Marketing Co-operative and was responsible for the management of its construction and capital investment. In November 1996, Mr. Han became the chief economist of Jiangsu Huaxia Construction Project Management Co., Ltd., a company engaged in the provision of construction supervision, project management and construction costs auditing services to property developers and government entities. Since June 2001, Mr. Han has served as the deputy general manager of Jiangsu Huaxia Construction Project Management Co., Ltd. Mr. Han had been a project manager and auditor of engineering costs for a large number of project developments involving the construction of various kinds of properties, such as hotels, villas and other residential properties, government buildings, logistic centres and warehouses. In 2002, Mr. Han was selected as an industry expert for the assessment of tenders for property construction and urban infrastructure projects by the Office of the Tendering and Bidding of Construction Projects of Jiangsu Province. Over a period of 6 years, Mr. Han had participated in the assessment of tenders for over 20 construction projects in Jiangsu Province and Beijing. Mr. Han has accumulated more than 21 years of experience in the management and supervision of property construction projects in the PRC. Mr. Han joined the Group on 17 June 2008, resigned on 16 March 2009 and rejoined the Group on 9 September 2009. He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in construction engineering and economic management from the Southeast University in 1990. He obtained a master’s degree in construction and civil engineering from the Southeast University in 2005.

Tao Liu Ms. Liu Tao is an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. She is currently an associate professor in accounting and professor of EMBA and EDP programs at Antai College of Economics & Management, Shanghai Jiao Tong University. Prof. Liu focuses on the research of, including financial accounting, analysis of financial statements, corporate auditing, corporate internal control and corporate governance. She has also issued several academic papers related to share incentive in recent years, including the “Research in Impact Factors of Share Incentive” and the “Research in Surplus Management and its Impact Factors of the Share Incentive in a Listed Company” and participated in several researches of national social science fund and natural science fund. Prof. Liu has also published numerous articles related to financial management and accounting including “Strategic Financial Management”, “Concepts in Accounting", “Cost Accounting”, “Tutorial of Advanced Financial Management” and “Management Account” etc.. Prof. Liu has received several recognitions and awards related to teaching. From 2004 to 2015, she was awarded the Teaching Excellence Award of Antai College of Economics & Management, the Most Welcomed MBA Teacher of Antai College of Economics & Management, MBA, and the Outstanding Teachers Award of Shanghai Jiao Tong University. Prof. Liu graduated from the Finance Department of Shaanxi Institute of Finance and Economics (incorporated into Xi’an Jiaotong University in 2000) with a bachelor’s degree (Finance) in 1986 and a master’s degree (Financial Management) in 1989. Prof. Liu was appointed as financial advisor and independent director of several large and medium scale enterprises.