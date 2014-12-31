Name Description

Mao Ru Huang Mr. Huang Mao Ru is Executive Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer of Maoye International Holdings Ltd. He is the founder of the Group and the Chairman, Executive Director, Chief Executive Officer and the Chairman of Nomination Committee of the Company. He is also a director of various companies in the Group. Besides, he is a director and owner of Maoye Department Store Investment Limited and MOY International Holdings Limited, the controlling shareholders of the Company. Mr. Huang is responsible for the overall development and strategic planning of the Group. He has experience in department store and commercial real estate industries and has been engaged in department store business for over 10 years. Before commencing his department store business, Mr. Huang established Maoye (Shenzhen) Real Estate Development Co., Ltd. in 1992 and Shenzhen Maoye (Group) Co., Ltd. in 1995. Mr. Huang had been a director and the Chairman of Chengshang Group Co., Ltd., a company listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, since July 2005 and resigned on 9 February 2009.

Pengyi Zhong Mr. Zhong Pengyi is Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of Maoye International Holdings Ltd. He joined the Group in August 2007. Mr. Zhong received a master’s degree in business administration from Hong Kong Baptist University in 2003. Mr. Zhong has over 20 years of experience in the operational management of the department store industry, real estate industry and trading industry. Mr. Zhong has been the chairman of Friendship Trade Center Company Limited since February 2006 and the independent director of Shenzhen Changcheng Investment Holding Co., Ltd. (a company listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, stock code: 000042) since 2008 and deputy director of the expert committee of China’s Urban Commercial Planing Mangegement Association. He is also a councilor of China Commerce Association for General Merchandise and a Vice Chairman of China Friendship External Supplier Association of Commerce.

Bo Liu Mr. Liu Bo serves as Chief Financial Officer, Vice President, Executive Director of the Company. is the vice president and chief financial officer of the Company. He joined the Group in September 2015 and has been appointed as the vice president of the Company since September 2015 and as the chief financial officer of the Company since December 2015. Mr. Liu holds a Master of Business Administration degree from Webster University, obtained the Senior International Finance Manager Certification from the International Financial Management Association, and is a senior member of CPA Australia. Mr. Liu has over 20 years of financial management experience in China. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Liu worked as the vice president for CR Double-Crane Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., the general manager of the finance and accounting department, director of finance department and vice president for CR Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd. and the business director of the strategic development department of China Resource (Holdings) Co., Ltd.

Yuk Tai Soon Ms. Soon Yuk Tai, ACS, ACIS, is Company Secretary of Maoye International Holdings Ltd since July 2008. She is a director of the Corporate Services Division of Tricor Services Limited, a global professional services provider specializing in integrated business, corporate and investor services. Ms. Soon is a Chartered Secretary and a fellow of both the Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries and the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators in the United Kingdom. Apart from the Company, Ms. Soon has been providing professional secretarial services to a number of listed companies.

Bin Wang Mr. Wang Bin is Non-Executive Director of Maoye International Holdings Ltd. He joined the Group in 2010. He is also a director of various companies in the Group. Mr. Wang had been the Chief Financial Officer of the Company since 20 October 2010 and resigned on 7 December 2015. He had also been the Vice President of the Company since 14 January 2013 and resigned on 7 December 2015. Mr. Wang is a senior accountant. He received a bachelor’s degree majoring in finance and accounting from Shanghai Maritime University in 1988 and received a Master of Business Administration degree from Murdoch University of Australia in 2001. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Wang worked for China Merchants Group (formerly known as and served as financial controller of Huafu Holdings Limited. He has more than 20 years of experience in financial management. Mr. Wang had been a director of Maoye Communication and Network Co., Ltd. (a company listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, Stock Code: 000889) and ceased to be its director after the conclusion of the 2015 annual general meeting held on 30 June 2016. Mr. Wang has been appointed as a director of Maoye Commercial Co., Ltd. ( a company listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, Stock Code: 600828 and a non-wholly owned subsidiary of the Company) on 9 November 2010 and a director of Shenyang Commercial City Co., Ltd. (a company listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, Stock Code: 600306) on 14 March 2014.

Chan Lum Chow Mr. Chow Chan Lum is Independent Non-Executive Director of Maoye International Holdings Ltd. He is the Chairman of the Audit Committee and a member of both the Remuneration Committee and Nomination Committee of the Company. He joined the Group in October 2007. He is a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and is the precedent partner of Wong Brothers & Co., Certified Public Accountants. Mr. Chow obtained a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from The Chinese University of Hong Kong in 1974 and received a Postgraduate Diploma in Accountancy from the University of Strathclyde in Glasgow, United Kingdom in 1975. He has been qualified as a Scottish Chartered Accountant since 1979, and was awarded a Postgraduate Diploma in China Law by the Research Institute of University of East Asia (now known as the University of Macau) in 1987. Mr. Chow is a member of the Foreign Experts Consultative Committee on China Independent Auditing Standards of the PRC Ministry of Finance and had served on a number of committees of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants, including as the deputy chairman of the Auditing & Assurance Standards Committee and a member of the Investigation Panel and the Professional Standards Monitoring Committee. He was a past President of The Taxation Institute of Hong Kong. Mr. Chow serves as an honorary advisor and committee member of various social bodies, and has been a member of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference of Guangdong Province, the PRC from 1997 to 2012. As announced by China Electronics Corporation Holdings Company Limited (a company listed on the Stock Exchange, stock code: 85) on 20 August 2014, He was awarded the Medal of Honor by the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region on 1 July 2013.

Hon Chuen Leung Mr. Leung Hon Chuen is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Maoye International Holdings Ltd. He is a member of the Audit Committee of the Company. He joined the Group in October 2007. He is currently operating a consultation company providing corporate finance services. Mr. Leung obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree with a major in economics from the University of Western Ontario in Canada in 1976. He has over 25 years of experience in financial services industry in Canada and Asia. Since 1976, Mr. Leung worked for the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in Canada and Asia for 15 years, where he held senior management positions in investment banking, retail and corporate banking and private banking.