Jian Sheng Wang Mr. Wang Jian Sheng is Executive Chairman of the Board of Strong Petrochemical Holdings Ltd. He is an executive Director and the chairman of the Company (the “Chairman”) since February 2008. He has been a member of the remuneration committee and nomination committee of the Company since November 2008 and March 2012 respectively. In October 2000, Mr. Wang invested in Group and acted as a substantial shareholder. At the same time he joined the Group as the supervisor. He graduated from Henan University of Science and Technology, formerly known as Luoyang Industrial College with a Bachelor´s degree in metallic materials and heat process, He is responsible for overseeing the function of the Board, formulating corporate and business strategies, and identifying business goals and the related business plan at the high level. He has been an independent non-executive director of China Financial Services Holding Limited (formerly known as K.P.I. Company Limited) (stock code: 605) whose shares are listed on the Main Board of the HKEx. Mr. Wang owns the entire issued share capital of Sino Century Holdings Limited which in turn holds 50% shareholding in Forever Winner International Limited (”Forever Winner”), a shareholder of the Company holding 1,041,446,000 shares of the Company.

Guoliang Yao Mr. Yao Guoliang is Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director and Chief of Strong Petrochemical Holdings Ltd. He is an executive Director and the chief executive officer of the Company (the “CEO”) since February 2008. In November 1999, Mr. Yao founded our Group, and has been a director and a trader of our Group since then. He graduated from University of International Business and Economics with a bachelor degree in economics. He has more than 20 years of experience in handling crude oil trading and associated hedging activities. Leveraging on his extensive experience in the oil industry, Mr. Yao is responsible for formulating our corporate and business strategies, business development and management, trade solicitation as well as hedging implementation, Mr. Yao owns the entire issued share capital of Jin Yao Holdings Ltd. (“Jin Yao”) which in turn holds 50% shareholding in Forever Winner, a shareholder of the Company holding 1,041,446,000 shares of the Company.

Si Jue Wang Mr. Wang Si Jue is General Manager of Nantong Strong International Trading Company Limited and Chairman of Huizhi, subsidiaries of Strong Petrochemical Holdings Ltd. Mr. Wang holds an executive master of business administration degree from University of Houston in 2007, a master degree of chemical engineering in 2001 and a bachelor’s degree in science majoring in petroleum refining in 1984 both from East China Institute of Chemical Technology (now known as East China University of Science and Technology), Mr. Wang joined the Group in 2011 and has over 30 years’ experience in oil refinery and operations and management in enterprises.

Yuan Ho Mr. Ho Yuan is the vice president of Strong Macao. Mr. Ho obtained his bachelor of chemical engineering degree from South China University of technology in 1984. He joined China Petrochemical Corporation after university graduation and worked on petroleum refining. During the period from 1994 to 2011, he was responsible for trading crude oil and related products, derivatives trading, processing business and logistics. Mr. Ho joined the Group in 2011 and he is currently responsible for the daily operations of crude oil team of Strong Macao.

Oystein Berentsen Mr. Berentsen Oystein is the managing director of Strong Singapore. Mr. Berentsen holds a bachelor degree in management sciences from University of Manchester Institute of Science and Technology in 1975. He has more than 30 years of experience in the oil industry. He joined Statoil ASA (“Statoil”) crude oil trading department in 1981 and was responsible for crude oil price analysis, marketing and trading physical and derivatives. In 1985, he opened Statoil’s crude oil trading office in London and worked as Head of Global spot crude oil trading and marketing. During the period from 1993 to 2004, Mr. Berensten was working as manager of crude oil trading in Statoil head office which is located at Stavanger and later worked as manager of Far East crude oil business development of Statoil in London. Starting from 2005, Mr. Berentsen was the vice president of crude oil trading in Statoil Singapore and was responsible for Middle East and Asia crude oil trading until he joined the Group in May 2013. He is currently responsible for negotiating terms and pricing of crude oil trades with suppliers and customers, and considering and executing hedging strategies.

Boon Chye Tan Mr. Tan Boon Chye (Francis) is General Manager and Director of Strong Petroleum Singapore Pte Ltd., a subsidiary of Strong Petrochemical Holdings Ltd. Mr. Tan is a member of the Institute Of Petroleum (London) since 1984. Mr. Tan has over 30 years of experience in the oil Industry from cargo and blending operations, shipping & chartering, oil broking (middle distillates) as well as oil trading, Mr. Tan is responsible for the overall oil operations since he joined the Group in 2009.

Jia Zhuang Mr. Zhuang Jia is Deputy General Manager of Strong Petrochemical Holdings Ltd. He is responsible for the trading, shipping and business development of Group and overseeing petrochemical trading business. He is also a trader of Company. His duties include negotiating with suppliers and customers on terms and pricing of trades, considering and executing hedging strategies, and monitoring open positions of derivative financial instruments of Company. He obtained his bachelor of engineering degree from East China University of Science and Technology, previously known as East China Institute of Chemical Technology in the PRC, majoring in petroleum processing in 1988, He has nearly 20 years of experience in the oil industry. After university graduation, he joined Sinochem Shanghai as a salesman in the petroleum department and was involved in the hedging activities from April 1993 to February 1994. During the period from March 1994 to January 1997, he was seconded to SCHECO (Hong Kong) Co., Limited, an overseas branch of Sinochem Shanghai, as a trading manager and later promoted to deputy general manager. After the secondment, he returned to Sinochem Shanghai and accepted the position as a manager in the import department until March 1998. Prior to joining Group in March 2007, he was the trading manager for ICC Chemical Corporation (Shanghai Office) for more than 8 years and was responsible for trading petrochemical products.

Wai Han Wong Ms. Wong Wai Han is Company Secretary of Strong Petrochemical Holdings Ltd since July 31, 2012. Ms. Wong is currently a practicing solicitor in Hong Kong. She has experience in corporate finance and compliances matters for the listed companies in Hong Kong, Ms. Wong obtained a bachelor of laws from City University of Hong Kong in 1998 and obtained the second degree in Chinese laws from Tsinghua University in 2004. Ms. Wong is also one of the joint company secretaries of Techcomp (Holdings) Limited, a company whose shares are listed on the main board of the Stock Exchange (stock code: 1298) and the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited.

Yee Kwong Chan Dr. Chan Yee Kwong is an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He obtained his business degrees (BBA, MBA and PhD) from the Chinese University of Hong Kong. He also acquired his law degrees (LLB and LLM) and Barrister qualification from the University of London and the Honourable Society of the Middle Temple, respectively. Dr. Chan currently serves as an associate head and associate professor of the Department of Management and Marketing at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University. He has been appointed as a subject specialist (Marketing) by the Hong Kong Council for Accreditation of Academic and Vocational Qualifications since 2008. He is currently serving as an external examiner/academic assessor for the Hong Kong Vocational Training Council (Technological and Higher Education Institute of Hong Kong) and HKU School of Professional and Continuing Education. In addition to academic research, Dr. Chan was engaged in consultancy projects for such organisations as the Hongkong Electric Company, Limited, Sa Sa International Holdings Limited and the Direct Selling Association of Hong Kong Limited.

Siu Wan Cheung Ms. Cheung Siu Wan (Bolivia) is Independent Non-Executive Director of Strong Petrochemical Holdings Ltd since January 1, 2012. Ms. Cheung has been the chairman of the Audit Committee and a member of the Nomination Committee of the Company since 1 January 2012 and 16 March 2012 respectively. Ms. Cheung graduated from both Hong Kong University of Science and Technology with a Master of Science in Accounting in 1995 and City University of Hong Kong with a Bachelor of Arts in Business in 1988 respectively, Ms. Cheung has experience in China tax services. Ms. Cheung joined KPMG Hong Kong in 1996, and from 2004 to 2011, she was a partner of KPMG China. Ms. Cheung serves as the member of Steering Team of ACCA Southern China from May 2008, of which from May 2009 to April 2011, as Chairman of Steering Team of ACCA Southern China. Ms. Cheung has also been the member of Steering Team of ACCA Shanghai since March 2010. From April 2009 onwards, Ms. Cheung acted as member of the Accountancy Training Board of Vocational Training Council. Ms. Cheung is a fellow member of Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants, and member of both Association of Certified Chartered Accountants and Certified Public Accountants of Australia.