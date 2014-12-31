Name Description

Zhaohua Chang Dr. Zhaohua Chang is Executive Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer of MicroPort Scientific Corp with effect from September 20, 2012. He is the company's founder and executive Director and chairman of the Company. Dr. Zhaohua Chang has served as a Director since July 14, 2006 and assumed the responsibility of the chief executive officer of the Company from April 2008 to July 2010. Dr. Zhaohua Chang has over 20 years of experience in the medical device industry, and he is currently a professor and associate dean of the Medical Device College of the University of Shanghai for Science and Technology. Prior to founding MP Shanghai in 1998, Dr. Zhaohua Chang was the vice president of research and development of Endocare Inc., a NASDAQlisted medical device company based in California, U.S., from 1996 to 1997. From 1990 to 1995, he was the senior engineer and senior scientist, director of research and development and vice president of engineering at Cryomedical Sciences Inc., a medical device company in Maryland, U.S., which was listed on NASDAQ prior to its acquisition by a third party. Dr. Zhaohua Chang has published a number of articles in biomedical science magazines, and holds 14 patents in China and the United States. Dr. Zhaohua Chang received a bachelor’s degree in refrigeration engineering in 1983 and master’s degree in cryogenics in 1985 from the University of Shanghai for Science and Technology. Dr. Zhaohua Chang received his Ph.D. degree in biological sciences from the State University of New York at Binghamton in 1992.

Hongbin Sun Mr. Hongbin Sun is Chief Financial Officer of MicroPort Scientific Corp. Mr. Sun has served as a Director and the company's chief financial officer since July 22, 2010. He was also a supervisor of MP Shanghai until July 2010. Mr. Sun has over 10 years of finance experience. Mr. Sun was the director and general manager of Otsuka China from 2006 to July 2010. From 2004 to 2006, he served as a financial director of Otsuka China. From 1998 to 2003, Mr. Sun was an assistant manager of the Shanghai office of KPMG. Mr. Sun is a member of Chinese Institute of Certified Public Accountants and is also a Chartered Financial Analyst. Mr. Sun received his bachelor’s degree in economics from Shanghai Jiao Tong University in China in 1998.

Junder Chiang Mr. Junder Chiang is Chief Human Resource Officer of MicroPort Scientific Corporation. He served as the CHRO of the Company since 15 December 2014. Mr. Chiang has gained rich international experience as Human Resource Senior Executive in top multinational corporations. Before joining the Company, Mr. Chiang served as Chief People Officer for McDonald Corporation (China Operations) in 2014, and worked as Ashland Asia Pacific HRD from 2009 to 2014, Senior HR Leader for General Motors (JV Liaison China) from 2005 to 2008. Mr. Chiang has also gained valuable experience working for Delphi in Singapore and USA between 1995 and 2004. Mr. Chiang earned a Bachelor’s Degree from Taiwan-based Tamkang University, majoring in Business Economics, and achieved his Master’s degree in Business Administration in Human Resources and Organization Development from University of Illinois Urbana- Champaign in the USA.

Jonathan Chen Mr. Jonathan Chen is Senior Vice President - International Operations & Investor Relations of MicroPort Scientific Corporation. Mr. Jonathan Chen has been with the Company since July 2012. Mr. Chen’s primary responsibilities include growing MicroPort’s International business in markets outside of China primarily in U.S., Europe and South America geographies. Mr. Chen has over 19 years’ experience in the medical devices industry. Prior to joining MicroPort, Mr. Chen worked for Angiotech Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for 6 years where he was Senior Vice President, Business Development where he led the management team to build a US$300 million in revenue medical products business through various acquisitions and licensing transactions. Prior to joining Angiotech, Mr. Chen was a life sciences investment banker for Credit Suisse and Alex. Brown & Sons where he helped his clients raise in excess of US$2 billion in equity and debt capital and advised on over US$3 billion in M&A transactions. Mr. Chen has a Bachelor of Arts in Economics and a Bachelor of Sciences with honors in Biological Sciences from Stanford University.

Qiyi Luo Mr. Qiyi Luo is Chief Technology Officer of MicroPort Scientific Corp. Mr. Luo has served as a Director since July 22, 2010. Mr. Luo has over 19 years of experience in medical device industry. Prior to joining the company in 2003, he worked as principal research and development engineer and senior manufacturing/development engineer at Medtronic AVE in the United States from 1995 to 2002. From 1991 to 1995, he worked as supervisor and engineer of the angioplasty research and development team at Vas-Cath Inc., a subsidiary of C.R. Bard, Inc., in Canada. Mr. Luo, jointly with others, holds 30 patents and has 52 patent applications pending in China, the United States, Japan and the European Union. Mr. Luo received his bachelor’s degree in applied science from Yunnan University of Technology in China in 1983 and his master’s degree in applied science from Queen’s University in Canada in 1990.

Yee Har Lo Ms. Yee Har Lo, FCS (PE), FCIS, is Company Secretary of MicroPort Scientific Corp., with effect from 29 June 2012. Ms. Lo is a director of corporate services division and the head of professional development and training of Tricor Services Limited. Ms. Lo is a fellow member of both The Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators and The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries. Ms. Lo has over 25 years of experience in the company secretarial area. She is currently the named company secretary of four Hong Kong Stock Exchange listed companies, including Shanghai Forte Land Co., Ltd. (2337.HK), Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited (489.HK), China National Building Material Company Limited (3323.HK), and NVC Lighting Holding Limited (2222.HK).

Norihiro Ashida Mr. Norihiro Ashida is Non-Executive Director of MicroPort Scientific Corp. Mr. Ashida has served as a Director since November 1, 2006 and has also served as a director of MP Shanghai since March 2004. Mr. Ashida is an executive operating officer of Otsuka Holdings, and the director of its corporate development department. He joined Otsuka Pharmaceutical in April 2003 from Mizuho Corporate Bank Ltd., where he was a general manager from 2002 to 2003. From 1999 to 2002, Mr. Ashida was a general manager of the Industrial Bank of Japan (“IBJ”), where he headed the credit department for western Japan. From 1995 to 1999, Mr. Ashida served as vice president responsible for business development at 3iBJ Ltd., a venture capital firm formed by 3i Group plc and IBJ. From 1989 to 1995, Mr. Ashida was a senior vice president of IBJ (Canada). He joined IBJ in 1977 in its Tokyo branch. Mr. Ashida received his bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Tokyo in 1977.

Weiwei Chen Ms. Weiwei Chen is Non-Executive Director of MicroPort Scientific Corporation., with effect from 30 June 2014. She is a director of Shanghai Medical Devices (Group) Co., Ltd, Leader City Limited and MicroPort Medical Limited (other members of the Company). She is now the Deputy General Economist and Manager of Investment Management Department of Shanghai Zhangjiang (Group) Co., Ltd. (which indirectly holds the shareholding interests of Shanghai ZJ Hi-Tech Investment Corporation, a substantial shareholder (as defined in the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited of the Company. Ms Chen has extensive experience in management.

Junyuan Feng Ms. Junyuan Feng is Non-Executive Director of the Company. She joined the Carlyle Group in 1998. She is currently a managing director of the Carlyle Group. Ms. Feng has been involved in many direct investments by the Carlyle Group in consumer, financial, and industrial companies in the PRC. Prior to joining the Carlyle Group, Ms. Feng worked for Credit Suisse First Boston’s New York office, engaging in investment banking business. She was a non-executive director of China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd., a company listed on the Stock Exchange (stock code: 2601) and Shanghai Stock Exchange (stock code: 601601), from 2007 to 2013, a non-executive director of Natural Beauty Bio-Technology Limited, a company listed on the Stock Exchange (stock code: 157), from 2009 to 2014, and a non-executive director of Haier Electronics Group Co., Ltd., a company listed on the Stock Exchange (stock code: 1169) from 2011 to 2015. Ms. Feng has also served as an alternate director in China Fishery Group Limited, a company listed on Singapore Exchange (stock code: B0Z), from 2010 to 2015. Ms. Feng is currently serving as a non-executive director of Hedy Holding Company Limited a company listed on Shenzhen Stock Exchange (stock code: SZ: 002027), and a non-executive director of Meinian Onehealth Healthcare (Group) Co., Ltd., a company listed on Shenzhen Stock Exchange (stock code: SZ:002044). Ms. Feng received a Master of Business Administration degree from Harvard Business School and a Bachelor of Arts degree from Middlebury College.

Hiroshi Shirafuji Mr. Hiroshi Shirafuji is Non-Executive Director of MicroPort Scientific Corp. Mr. Shirafuji has served as a Director since November 1, 2006 and has also served as a Director of MP Shanghai since March 2004. Mr. Shirafuji is currently holding directorship in the following subsidiaries of the Group namely MP Medical, Leader City and MP Shanghai. Mr. Shirafuji is the Chairman of JIMRO Co., Ltd. (“JIMRO”), a subsidiary of Otsuka Pharmaceutical. Prior to joining JIMRO in June 2003, he was an Executive Director responsible for pharmaceuticals marketing at Otsuka Pharmaceutical from 1997 to 1998. Mr. Shirafuji joined Otsuka Pharmaceutical in 1967. Mr. Shirafuji received his bachelor’s degree in economics from Doshisha University in Kyoto in 1967. Mr. Shirafuji was also appointed as president and CEO, representative director of Otsuka Medical Devices Co., Ltd. in February 2011.

Jonathan Chou Mr. Jonathan H. Chou is Independent Non-Executive Director of MicroPort Scientific Corp. He was appointed as the company's independent non-executive Director on September 3, 2010. Mr. Chou has over 15 years of finance experience in the United States and Asia. Mr. Chou has served as chief financial officer of American Dairy Inc., a company listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: ADY), since April 2008. From February 2006 to June 2007, Mr. Chou served as the Asia Pacific corporate chief financial officer and vice president of mergers & acquisitions for Honeywell International. From September 2003 to June 2006, Mr. Chou served as the Asia regional chief financial officer of Tyco Fire & Security, a division of Tyco International. From May 2000 to September 2003, Mr. Chou served as the Asia Pacific chief financial officer of Lucent Technologies, where he oversaw regional Sarbanes-Oxley compliance and restructuring efforts during the downturn of the telecommunications sector. Mr. Chou received a bachelor of arts degree from the State University of New York at Buffalo in 1988 and a master’s degree in business administration from Fuqua School of Business at Duke University in 1999.

Guoen Liu Dr. Guoen Liu is Independent Non-Executive Director of MicroPort Scientific Corp. He was appointed as the company's independent non-executive director on September 3, 2010. Dr. Liu is a noted scholar in the fields of health and development economics, health reform and pharmaceutical economics. Dr. Liu has served as professor of economics at Guanghua School of Management of Peking University, executive director of the Guanghua School of Management Health Economics and Management Institute of Peking University, and director of the China Center for Pharmaceutical Economics and Outcomes Research of Peking University since 2006. From 2000 to 2006, Dr. Liu was tenured associate professor of University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. From 1994 to 2000, Dr. Liu was assistant professor of University of South Carolina. Dr. Liu also serves as editor or a member of the editorial board in various periodic in the field of pharmaceutical economics. Dr. Liu received his bachelor’s degree in mathematics from Southwestern University for Nationalities in 1981, his master’s degree in statistics from Southwestern University of Finance and Economics in 1985, his Ph.D. in economics from the City University of New York in 1991, and post-doctoral training in health economics from Harvard University in 1994.