Name Description

Chuan Liang Duan Mr. Duan Chuan Liang serves as Executive Chairman of the Board of China Water Affairs Group Limited. He graduated from the North China College of Water Conservancy and Hydro Power with a bachelor degree, major in irrigation and water conservancy works. Mr. Duan had been working for the Water Conservancy Department of the PRC Government for more than ten years. At present, Mr. Duan is a director of numerous enterprises in the PRC. He joined the Group in January 2003.

Yong Liu Mr. Liu Yong serves as an Executive General Manager of China Water Affairs Group Limited. Mr Liu graduated from the Southeast University in 1991, majoring in detection technology and instrument of the Department of Automatic Control. He studied water supply and drainage in the Southeast Jiao Tong University from 1993 to 1994 and was awarded the qualification of senior water supply and drainage engineer in 2004. He obtained the PRC Certified Asset Appraiser Qualification Certificate in 1997. Mr Liu has over 13 years of senior management experience in water project design, water construction project management and water plant operation in water industry in China.

Bin Ding Ms. Ding Bin serves as Executive Director of China Water Affairs Group Ltd since June 28, 2013. She has over 10 years of experience in financial management and tax planning. Ms. Ding graduated from Zhengzhou University of Technology in finance and computing management. Ms. Ding is a Certified Public Accountant in the PRC and a member of the Chinese Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Ms. Ding joined the Group in 2007 and was the general manager assistant and general manager of finance department of the Group prior to her appointment as executive director.

Zhong Li Mr. Li Zhong is Executive Director of the Company. He graduated from the Beijing University of Chemical Technology with a major in Polymer Materials, and obtained a Master Degree in Business Administration from Saint Mary’s University of Canada in 1997. He holds registered engineer certifications from both Mainland China and Canada, and has served in large State-owned enterprises, United States-based corporations and renowned global enterprises in Mainland China and Hong Kong for over 20 years. Since 2002, he has dedicated himself to urban public utilities with a focus on water affairs, as well as the investment, management and operation of infrastructure projects. Since 2004, he has been a director of Shenzhen Bus Group Co., Ltd.. Mr. Li did not hold any other directorship in any public listed companies in the last three years. Mr. Li also serves as a member of the Standing Committee of the All-China Youth Federation, a member of the Standing Committee of the Shenzhen Municipal Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, the honorary chairman of the Hong Kong Volunteers Association.

Yu Jie Liu Ms. Liu Yu Jie has been appointed as an Executive Director of China Water Affairs Group Limited., with effect from 10 September 2014. She graduated from University of International Business and Economic in Beijing and obtained a master’s degree in business administration. Ms. Liu has been working in Hong Kong, Singapore and the PRC for over 20 years in total and is familiar with the business environment and regulatory system of the three places. She has comprehensive experience in capital market, business promotion and corporate management: participated in IPO and underwriting of over 30 companies on the Hong Kong stock exchange; led and completed merger and acquisition of three companies in Hong Kong and Singapore; assisted capital raising and management of large-scale industrial fund for investment in China; acted as executive directors of listed companies in Hong Kong and Singapore which engage in utilities and infrastructure investment. Prior to joining the Company, Ms. Liu was the executive director of SIIC Environment Holdings Ltd. from 19 November 2009 to 8 August 2014, which is a company listed on the Singapore Exchange.

Chi Wing Lie Mr. Lie (Aston) Chi Wing serves as Company Secretary of China Water Affairs Group Limited since January 14, 2011. He holds a Bachelor Degree of Business Administration (First Class Honors) from The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology. He is a fellow member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants and a practicing member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. He is also a Chartered Financial Analyst. Mr. Lie has experience in auditing and corporate advisory services with international accounting firms. He joined the Group in April 2010.

Makoto Inoue Mr. Makoto Inoue serves as Non-Executive Director of China Water Affairs Group Limited. He graduated from Chuo University in Japan with a Bachelor of Law in 1975. Mr. Makoto joined ORIX Corporation, a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Osaka Securities Exchange and New York Stock Exchange, in 1975, where he is currently a director, representative executive officer, and the president and chief operating officer. He has over 38 years of experience in leasing and finance, investment banking, and alternative investment in a global context. He joined the Group in July 2012.

Xiaoqin Wang Ms. Wang Xiaoqin has been appointed as Non-Executive Director of China Water Affairs Group Limited., with effect from 9 June 2015. She graduated from the Shenzhen University majoring in International Finance, and received a Master Degree in Business Administration from the University of Ballarat in Australia. She has held senior management position in finance and technology companies, and has extensive experience in such fields. She joined the Group in 2004 and is currently a director of a subsidiary of the Company. Ms. Wang did not hold any other directorship in any public listed companies in the last three years.

Hai Hu Zhao Mr. Zhao Hai Hu serves as Non-Executive Director of China Water Affairs Group Limited. He graduated from Zhejiang University with a master degree in Engineering. He is a general manager of an irrigation technology company which is engaged in the research and development of irrigation and hydroelectric technology. Mr. Zhao is primarily responsible for project management, research and development of irrigation, water supply. Mr. Zhao acted as an assistant to the head of North China College of Water Conservancy and Hydro Power, he was also the head of the infra-structure department and the head of the personnel department. Mr. Zhao has over 28 years' experience in engineering. He joined the Group in July 2003.

Wen Zhi Zhou Mr. Zhou Wen Zhi serves as Non-Executive Director of China Water Affairs Group Limited since October 19, 2004. He graduated from Liaoning Agriculture University. He was the vice minister of Ministry of Water Resources of the PRC from 1991 until his retirement in June 2001. Mr. Zhou has over 11 years' experience in the development and construction of the PRC water resources.

Kam Wing Chau Mr. Chau (Donald) Kam Wing is an Independent Non-Executive Director of China Water Affairs Group Limited. He has over 20 years of experience in auditing, taxation and financial management and had been appointed as financial controller of a number of companies listed in Hong Kong. Mr. Chau obtained a master degree in business administration from the University of San Francisco, the United States in 2000. He is also a Fellow of The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants and a practicing member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Mr. Chau is currently a finance director of Winox Holdings Limited (stock code: 6838), an independent non-executive director of Carpenter Tan Holdings Limited (stock code: 837) and Zhejiang Shibao Company Limited (stock code: 1057), which are listed on the main board of the Stock Exchange. Mr. Chau is also an independent non-executive director of Eco-Tek Holdings Limited (stock code: 8169), which is listed on the Growth Enterprise Market of the Stock Exchange. He joined the Group in March 2007. He is also the chairman of the audit committee and remuneration committee and a member of the nomination committee of the Company.

Ping Ho Ms. Ho Ping is an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. She graduated from Inner Mongolia Finance and Economics College with a bachelor degree in accounting. She has over 15 years experience in the securities industry in the PRC and was a senior manager at the investment banking department of China Investment Securities Limited Liability Company.

King Keung Ong Mr. Ong King Keung is an Independent Non-Executive Director of China Water Affairs Group Limited. He is the chief financial officer and company secretary of a company whose shares are listed on the main board of the Stock Exchange. He is a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Accountancy from The Hong Kong Polytechnic University and master degree in Corporate Finance from the City University of Hong Kong. He has ample of experiences in auditing, financial management and initial public offering. He was senior management of several listed companies. He is also a member of the audit committee and remuneration committee of the Company.