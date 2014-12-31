Name Description

Jialin Li Mr. Li Jialin is Executive Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer of VST Holdings Ltd effective November 18, 2013. Mr. Li is also the director of VST Computers (H.K.) Limited (“VST Computers”), a subsidiary of the Company. He is responsible for the overall management and strategic positioning of the Group. Mr. Li graduated from Tsinghua University of the People’s Republic of China with a Degree of Bachelor of Engineering in 1983 and a Master Degree in Management Engineering in 1986.

Wei Hiam Ong Mr. Ong Wei Hiam is Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of VST Holdings Limited. Mr. Ong is also the director of VST Computers and an Executive Director and the Group Chief Executive Officer of ECS Holdings Limited (a public listed company on the Main Board of the Singapore Stock Exchange until 23 February 2015), both are the subsidiaries of the Company. He is responsible for the overall financial management of the Group. Mr. Ong holds a Bachelor Degree in Economics from University College London and a Master Degree in Analysis, Design & Management of Information Systems from the London School of Economics and Political Science. Mr. Ong is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales, and a fellow of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

Ying Chi Chow Ms. Chow Ying Chi is Group Chief Operating Officer and the Executive Director of VST Holdings Ltd effective November 18, 2013. Ms. Chow has been working with the Group since 1996. Ms. Chow started working in business development for the East and North China region and was appointed as operation director of the Company in 2002. Currently, Ms. Chow is the director of VST Computers and the executive director of ECS Technology (China) Limited (“ECS China”), both are subsidiaries of the Company. Ms. Chow is responsible for the overall business operations and management of VST Computers, and operation review and management of the development in ERP solution for ECS China. Ms. Chow holds a Bachelor Degree of Arts (Honours) in International Business from the University of Huddersfield in the United Kingdom.

Hoi Chau Chan Mr. Chan Hoi Chau is Executive Director of the VST Holdings Limited with effect from 2 July 2009. He holds a Bachelor Degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in the United States of America. Mr. Chan has over 20 years of experience in personal computer and semiconductor industry. Mr. Chan is currently the Senior Vice President — Product Management of VST Computers, an indirectly wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. Prior to joining the Company in 2005, Mr. Chan served as the Distribution Director of Advanced Micro Devices and was in charge of the distribution business in China and Hong Kong.

Yue Li Mr. Li Yue serves as Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Li joined the Company in 2012 and is currently the Vice President — Channel Sales of VST Computers (H.K.) Limited, a subsidiary of the Company. Mr. Li is responsible for sales and distribution in Hong Kong. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from the University of Chicago in the United States of America.

Jie Yao Mr. Yao Jie serves as Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Yao joined the Company in October 2015 as Senior Vice President, Strategy and Investment. Mr. Yao is mainly responsible for strategy development, merger and acquisition projects and investment, brand communication as well as corporate social responsibility of the Company. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Yao served as Executive Director and President of New Energy Exchange Limited, which is a subsidiary of China Merchants New Energy Group, and Chief Communications Officer and Spokesperson of United Photovoltaics Group Limited, a Hong Kong listed company under China Merchants Group, responsible for investor relations management and capital market practices. From 2009 to 2013, Mr. Yao served as Chief Representative and General Manager of Investor Relations at China XLX Fertiliser Limited, the largest private-owned urea producer in PRC, responsible for investor relations and offshore fundraising. Previously, Mr. Yao worked in several sizable and prestigious companies including a NASDAQ listed company, a largest independent brand communications firm in the United Kingdom as well as a top Chinese public relation company. Mr. Yao has more than 15 years’ extensive experiences in listed company management, investor relations, capital market fundraising as well as brand communications. Mr. Yao obtained a bachelor’s degree in Economics from Peking University in 2001. Currently, Mr. Yao is Chairman of Peking University Hong Kong Alumni Association, Chairman of Partnership Committee of Hong Kong Investor Relations Association (HKIRA), Secretary General of Peking University HK Entrepreneurs Finance & Investment Club and Founding Member and Council Member of Chinese Financial Association of Hong Kong (HCFA).

Cheuk Ying Yue Ms. Yue Cheuk Ying has been appointed as Company Secretary of VST Holdings Ltd., with effect from September 28, 2011. Ms. Yue is responsible for the secretarial matters of the Group. She holds a Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Public and Social Administration and a Master of Science in Professional Accounting and Corporate Governance from the City University of Hong Kong. She is a member of The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries and The Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators. She joined the Group in December 2009.

Xin Liang Mr. Liang Xin is Non-Executive Director of VST Holdings Limited since December 16, 2013. Mr. Liang graduated with a Bachelor Degree from the Department of Statistics of the Shanghai University of Finance and Economics in the People’s Republic of China in 1992. Mr. Liang obtained a Master Degree in Finance from the Xiamen University in the PRC in 2005. From 1992 to 2004, Mr. Liang has held various positions in the PRC government and the private sector. Mr. Liang has worked as a section officer in the Division of Human Resources and Education of Fujian Provincial Department of Finance. Mr. Liang has also worked as a section officer in (Fujian Huaxing Trust and Investment Company Limited). Mr. Liang has worked as a head of general office in(Huaxing Securities Company Limited) (“Huaxing Securities”) and has held the position of general manager in the Research and Development Department, the Securities Trading Department and the Investment Banking Department in Huaxing Securities where he was responsible for the stock and futures trading and investment banking businesses. Mr. Liang has participated in a number of initial public offering, listing recommendation, reorganisation and acquisition and distribution work in the PRC. Since June 2004, Mr. Liang has served as head of investment department, secretary of the board of directors, and vice president in Shenzhen Eternal Asia Supply Chain Management Ltd. the issued shares of which are listed in the Shenzhen Stock Exchange.

Wai Man Hung Mr. Hung Wai Man, JP serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Hung, is the President of Internet Professional Association, Executive Chairman of Chinese Big Data Society, Academic Committee Member of PanGoal Institution and Principal Liaison Officer for Hong Kong, Shenzhen Qianhai Authority. Mr. Hung is a professional ICT investor. He has worked in the computer industry for almost 30 years, being a well-known figure in the industry, Mr. Hung has extensive experience in management consulting, project management and outsourcing services. Mr. Hung is a Chartered Information Technology Professional and a fellow of the British Computer Society, the Chartered Management Institute, U.K., the Hong Kong Institute of Directors, the Hong Kong Computer Society and the Internet Professional Association. He has been appointed as the Director and the eminent expert representing Hong Kong and China by the World Summit Awards. Mr. Hung is currently the Vice Chairman of China Overseas Friendship Association’s Youth Committee, Member of the Shenzhen Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, Member of the Chinese Association of Hong Kong and Macau Studies, Vice President of Guangdong’s Association For Promotion of Cooperation between Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao, Chairman of Hong Kong Road Safety Association, Chairman Emeritus of the Y.Elites Association, Vice Chairman of the Monte Jade Science and Technology Association of Hong Kong, Secretary General of Hong Kong-ASEAN Economic Cooperation Foundation and Council Member of Hong Kong Professionals and Senior Executives Association etc. In 2012 to 2014, he had served as a consultant of the Central Policy Unit of the HKSAR Government. He was the 11th Standing Member of the All China Youth Federation. In 2015, he was appointed as a Justice of the Peace by the Hong Kong SAR Government. Mr. Hung graduated from the Hong Kong Polytechnic University with a Higher Diploma in Maths, Statistics and Computing.

Hin Chi Lam Mr. Lam Hin Chi is Non-Executive Independent Director of VST Holdings Limited., with effect from 16 June 2014. Mr. Lam graduated from the Hong Kong Polytechnic University with a Professional Diploma in Management Accountancy and a Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Accountancy. He is a fellow member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants and an associate member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales, the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants. Mr. Lam has over 25 years of experience in finance, auditing and accounting. Mr. Lam currently is an independent non-executive director of Merry Garden Holdings Limited, the shares of which are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange. He also serves as the Chairman of Audit Committee and members of Remuneration Committee and Nomination Committee of the Company.

Wei Li Mr. Li Wei is Independent Non-Executive Director of VST Holdings Ltd. He was educated in the PRC, Germany and Australia. He has over 20 years of experience in establishing and operating businesses in Asia, particularly in Hong Kong and the PRC. Mr. Li has previously served as the Managing Director of a number of listed companies in Hong Kong. Mr. Li has been appointed as an Independent Non-executive Director of the Company in August 2007. He also serves as the Chairman of Remuneration Committee and members of Audit Committee and Nomination Committee of the Company.