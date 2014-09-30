Name Description

Jinbing Zhang Mr. Zhang Jinbing is Executive Chairman of the Board of Ming Fung Jewellery Group Limited. He founded the China Golden Holdings Limited in 2006 and is currently its chairman and executive director. He has over five years of corporate management experience. From 2004 to 2006, he worked as a general manager for Guangdong Copper Alloy Material Company Limited. Mr. Zhang graduated from Guangzhou Foreign Language Institute with a bachelor’s degree of Arts in 1994. Mr. Zhang was an executive director of Synertone Communication Corporation (stock code: 1613), shares of which are listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ‘‘Stock Exchange’’), for the period from August 2012 to April 2014.

King Fung Ho Mr. Ho King Fung, Eric is an Executive Co-Chairman of the Board of the Company. has extensive experience in investment banking origination, capital markets and legal practice. He was an analyst at JP Morgan in 2000 and then was a solicitor at Linklaters between 2003 and 2006. Between 2007 and 2010, Mr. Ho worked at Deutsche Bank AG, Hong Kong Branch and his last position held was vice president and the head of Hong Kong and Macau Origination. Mr. Ho is a committee member of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference of Beijing, a role which he has been in since 2008. He is also the president of the Macau Money Exchangers’ Association. Mr. Ho was awarded the Chinese Economics Elite Award in 2009. From April 2011 and April 2012, Mr. Ho was the non-executive director of United Energy Group Limited (HKSE Stock Code: 467). He has been appointed as an independent nonexecutive director of Nature Home Holding Company Limited (HKSE Stock Code: 2083) since May 2011. And, Mr. Ho was the non-executive director of AGTech Holdings Limited (HKSE Stock Code: 8279) from 23 May 2013 to 10 August 2016. Mr. Ho was the non-executive director of EPI Holdings Limited (HKSE Stock Code: 689) on 4 April 2013 and was re-designated as the nonexecutive chairman on 30 July 2013, and he resigned both positions on 19 October 2016. In Macau, Mr. Ho is the chairman of P&W Money Changer Limited and Jing Yang Company Limited. Mr. Ho graduated from the University of New South Wales, Australia with a Bachelor of Commerce degree, majoring in Finance. Mr. Ho has also obtained his Bachelor of Laws degree from the University of New South Wales. He is a practicing solicitor in Hong Kong.

Chi Kit Ho Mr. Ho Chi Kit is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of the Company. He joined the Company on 9 October 2017 and is responsible for the overall management, business strategy and development, as well as merger and acquisition activities of the Group. Mr. Ho has over 25 years of experience in private equity industry. He joined CVC Asia Pacific Limited (‘‘CVC’’) in 1999 and served as its partner and headed the CVC office in Beijing, and was a member of the CVC’s Asia Investment Committee before he retired in April 2017. Mr. Ho had led buyout investment activities in Greater China and was responsible for sourcing, structuring, executing and supervising deals for CVC. He has completed numerous deals in Greater China, Japan, Korea and Southeast Asia regions and gained in-depth knowledge in various sectors including branded consumer products, retail and distribution, education, healthcare, services, food and beverages, financial services, telecommunications, environmental management, as well as various industrial sectors including automobile. Mr. Ho had also assisted CVC in raising 4 buyout funds in the total amount of over US$10 billion in Asia. Before he joined CVC, Mr. Ho served on the Citigroup’s Asia direct investment team for the period from 1993 to 1999 focusing on investments in Greater China and Southeast Asia. Mr. Ho served as a non-executive director of C.banner International Holdings Limited, a company listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (The ‘‘Stock Exchange’’) (stock code: 1028) for the period from June 2012 to September 2015. He was a non-executive director of Sun Hung Kai & Co., Ltd, a company listed on The Stock Exchange (stock code: 86) for the periods from July 2010 to January 2011 and from August 2013 to June 2015 and an alternate director to a non-executive director for the period from January 2011 to August 2013.

Chun Pong Lau Mr. Lau Chun Pong is Company Secretary, Financial Controller of Ming Fung Jewellery Group Limited. He joined the Group in 2008 and is responsible for the financial and accounting matters of the Group. Mr. Lau holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from University of California, Los Angeles and is an associate member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and American Institute of Certified Public Accountants. He has over 15 years of experience in the field of finance, accounting and auditing.

Chi Ming Wong Mr. Wong Chi Ming is Executive Director of Ming Fung Jewellery Group Limited. Mr. Wong, with extensive experience in the jewellery industry in Hong Kong and extensive knowledge in the jewellery industry of the United States and Europe, is responsible for the overall strategic planning and policy making of the Group. He was appointed as a director on 28 February 2002.

Qiang Gao Mr. Gao Qiang is Senior Finance Manager of Ming Fung Jewellery Group Limited. He joined the Group in 2008 and is responsible for the financial and accounting matters of the Group. He has over 20 years of experience in the field of finance and accounting.

Kang Bor Wong Mr. Wong Kang Bor is Assistant Financial Controller of Ming Fung Jewellery Group Ltd. He joined the Group in 2008 and is responsible for the financial matters of the Group. Mr. Wong holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from San Francisco State University. He has over 15 years of experience in the field of finance and accounting.

Gang Xiao Mr. Xiao Gang is Non-Executive Director of the Company. He has over 10 years of experience in legal and investment fields, he is currently an investment director and a legal director of Hengdeli Holdings Limited (stock code: 3389) (‘‘Hengdeli’’), shares of which are listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ‘‘Stock Exchange’’). Hengdeli is a substantial shareholder of the Company. Mr. Xiao joined Hengdeli in 2013 as a legal director. For the period from 2001 to 2012, Mr. Xiao was a lawyer and a partner of Beijing Kangda Law firm in the People’s Republic of China (‘‘PRC’’) focusing on corporate and commercial matters and capital markets. Mr. Xiao obtained a Bachelor of Science in Engineering from Beijing Union University in 1992, and also holds a Master of Laws from University of International Business and Economics in the PRC. Mr. Xiao was admitted as a lawyer in the PRC in 2001.

Yifei Li Dr. Yifei Li is Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He has over 25 years of experience in management in China. In 1993, Dr. Li founded China Guardian Auctions Co., Ltd. set up Guangzhou Huayi Enterprise Group Co., Ltd. and has been serving as its chairman of the board of directors since 1993. From 1985 to 1987, Dr. Li worked at the Department of Foreign Trade and Economic Cooperation of Guangdong Province. Dr. Li served as a manager at Zhongnan Economic and Technology Development Co., Ltd and Huatian Company of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade from 1988 to 1990 and from 1990 to 1992 respectively. Dr. Li graduated from the School of Economics of Wuhan University in 1985 and obtained a doctoral degree in economics from the School of Economics of Wuhan University in 2000. Dr. Li is currently the chairman of the board of directors of Guangzhou Huayi Enterprise Group Co., Ltd. Dr. Li is also a standing committee member of Guangdong Federation of Industry and Commerce, committee member of the Guangdong Province Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, standing officer of Chinese Young Volunteers Association vice-president of the Standing Committee of the Guangdong Province Private Enterprise Cultural Association, standing vice-president of Guangdong Province Cantonese Opera Development Fund, founder and president of Guangzhou Dayi Culture and Arts Fund and the standing vice-president of Guangdong Hunan Chamber of Commerce.

Ping Kuen Daniel Tam Mr. Tam Ping Kuen is Independent Non-Executive Director of Ming Fung Jewellery Group Ltd. He is the Founder of Daniel Tam & Co., Certified Public Accountants (Practising). Mr. Tam holds a Master of Financial Economics degree from the University of London and is an associate member of Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and a fellow member of Association of Chartered Certified Accountants.