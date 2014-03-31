Name Description

Wei Guo Mr. Guo Wei is the Executive Chairman of the Board of Digital China Holdings Ltd. Mr. Guo is responsible for the strategic development and management of the Group. Mr. Guo has been the Vice Chairman, the President and the Chief Executive Officer of the Group since February 2001 and was appointed as the Chairman of the Board of the Company in December 2007. He is also a director of certain subsidiaries and associates of the Company. Mr. Guo obtained a Master’s Degree from the Graduate School of the Chinese Academy of Science (formerly known as Graduate School of the University of Science and Technology of China) in 1988. He joined the Legend group in 1988 and was once an Executive Director and Senior Vice President. He was also selected as the 50 Most Powerful Businesspeople in China by Fortune Magazine (Chinese version) in 2011 and 2012. Mr. Guo is currently a Non-executive Director of HC International, Inc. (a company listed on the Growth Enterprise Market of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited). Mr. Guo is also a Director of SJI Inc. (a company listed on The Jasdaq Securities Exchange Inc.) and an Independent Director of Shanghai Pudong Development Bank Co., Ltd. (a company listed on The Shanghai Stock Exchange). Besides, Mr. Guo is currently a Standing Committee Member of the 11th National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, a member of the 4th Advisory Committee for State Informatization and the Chairman of Beijing Informatization Association. He has over 25 years of experience in business strategy development and business management.

Shing Fai Yip Mr. Denis Shing Fai Yip is President, Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of the Company. He has over 26 years of worldwide industry experience in information management, software and global sales and services. Mr. YIP holds a Bachelor of Science and Master of Science degrees in Electrical Engineering and Computer Science from University of California, Berkeley. He also holds an MBA degree from Golden Gate University. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. YIP has been the Global Senior Vice President and the President of Greater China of EMC Corporation (“EMC”) since July 2006, and was in charge of the overall business operations in mainland China, Hong Kong and Taiwan. Upon the merger of Dell Inc. (“DELL”) and EMC, Mr. YIP continued to be appointed as the Global Senior Vice President of DELL and the President of Greater China of EMC. He was also a key member in the integration of DELL and EMC in Greater China region. From January 1999 to July 2006, Mr. YIP held a variety of senior management positions at International Business Machines Corporation (“IBM”), including Global Vice President, General Manager of the Asia Pacific Storage Division, President of the AS/400 Business in Asia Pacific Region, and General Manager of the AS/400 and RS/6000 Businesses in Greater China region. Mr. YIP was in charge of various businesses at IBM based in Guangzhou, Beijing, Tokyo and Shanghai, and was at the time the youngest Global Vice President of IBM in 2003. In June 2016, Mr. YIP was also elected to the Board of Trustees of The Webb Schools, a private Boarding School in Claremont, CA in the United States.

Yang Lin Mr. Lin Yang is the Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Digital China Holdings Ltd. He is responsible for the overall business management of the Group. He is also a director of certain subsidiaries of the Company. Mr. Lin graduated in 1988 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Computing Communications from the Xidian University and in 2005 with a Master Degree in Business Administration from Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business. Mr. Lin was previously the Executive Vice President and the President of the Group and was appointed the Chief Executive Officer of the Group in April 2011. He joined the Legend group in 1990 and has over 22 years of management experience in distribution business. Mr. Lin was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award by the IT Channel Elite Panel in 2001, recognized as the Most Influential Figure in IT Distribution of 20 Years in 2005. He has been appointed as the Director for IT Channel Profession Council, under the MIIT (Ministry of Industry and Information Technology).

Chi Keung Wong Mr. Wong Chi Keung is the Company Secretary of Digital China Holdings Ltd. Mr. Wong graduated from The University of Hong Kong with a Bachelor’s Degree in Social Sciences and is a fellow member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants and an associate of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Mr. Wong has over 23 years of experience in financial management and corporate administration. He is mainly responsible for the financial reporting and listing issues of the Group.

Daniel Lai Mr. Lai Daniel, BBS, JP, is Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He is a seasoned Information Technology professional with over 40 years’ experience in Hong Kong, Mainland, and Australia. He is a graduate of The Hong Kong Polytechnic University (“PolyU”) and Griffith University with a Master’s Degree in Technology Management. He is a Distinguished Fellow of Hong Kong Computer Society, a Fellow of The Hong Kong Institution of Engineers, and a Fellow of The Hong Kong Institute of Directors. Mr. Lai has been appointed as Professor of Practice (Computing) in the Department of Computing, PolyU for the period of 19 September 2015 to 18 September 2017. He was also the Interim Vice President (Administration) of PolyU from 19 March 2015 until 18 September 2015. Mr. Lai was the Government Chief Information Officer of the Hong Kong SAR Government (the “Government”) from January 2012 to January 2015. Prior to joining the Government, Mr. Lai was the Head of Information Technology (“IT”) at MTR Corporation Limited from 1999 to 2011 and held senior managerial positions in IT field at The Hong Kong Jockey Club in Hong Kong and Australia between 1978 and 1999. Mr. Lai was an independent non-executive director of Tradelink Electronic Commerce Limited (listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited) from 20 May 2011 to 1 January 2012. He was also a director and an alternate director of Hong Kong Cyberport Management Company Limited (wholly-owned by the Government) respectively, and a director of Hong Kong Internet Registration Corporation Limited, Hong Kong Domain Name Registration Company Limited, E-Business Solutions Limited, Hong Kong Quality Assurance Agency and Pearl River Delta IT Cooperation and Exchange Centre. Mr. Lai contributed significantly in promoting the application of IT in Hong Kong and the region.

Yun Liu Dr. Liu Yun is Independent Non-Executive Director of Digital China Holdings Limited. He has been and is currently the Chief Business Officer of Qihoo 360 Technology Co. Ltd. since 2014. Prior to that, he held senior positions in various renowned companies in the communication or networking or software arena as follows: Corporate Vice President and Head of Greater China of Google Inc. from 2008 to 2013; Chief Executive Officer of China Operations of SK Telecom Co., Ltd. from 2002 to 2007; General Manager of Greater China of FreeMarkets Inc. from 2000 to 2002; Chief Executive Officer of China Operations of SITA Communication from 1999 to 2000; General Manager of Telecommunication Group of The Lion Group from 1997 to 1999 and Country Director of Greater China of Singapore Telecommunications Limited from 1994 to 1997. Dr. Liu graduated from Beijing Normal University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Mathematics in 1983 and obtained his Ph.D in Telecommunications Network Management from Technical University of Denmark in 1997. In 2011, Dr. Liu undertook a Senior Executive Program of Harvard Business School.

Hong Ni Ms. Ni (Hope) Hong is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Digital China Holdings Ltd since September 29, 2010. Ms. Ni received her J.D. Degree from the University of Pennsylvania Law School and her Bachelor’s Degree in Applied Economics and Business Management from Cornell University. Ms. Ni joined the Company in September 2010. Currently, Ms. Ni is the Chief Executive Officer and Director of Inspire Capital (formerly known as Rising Year Group Limited). From August 2004 to January 2008, Ms. Ni served as the Chief Financial Officer and Director for Cogo Group Inc. (“Cogo”), and served as Vice Chairman of Cogo until end of 2009, a NASDAQ Select Global Market-listed company (NASDAQ: COGO). Prior to joining Cogo, Ms. Ni spent six years as a Practicing Attorney at Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP in New York and Hong Kong, specializing in corporate finance. Prior to that, Ms. Ni worked at Merrill Lynch’s investment banking division in New York. Ms. Ni is currently serving as Independent Director and acting as the Audit Committee Chairman as well as Compensation and Nomination Committee member at JA Solar Holdings, Co. Ltd., a NASDAQ-listed company (NASDAQ: JASO) and ATA Inc., a NASDAQ-listed company (NASDAQ: ATAI). Ms. Ni is also an Independent Director at Kongzhong Corporation, a NASDAQ-listed company (NASDAQ: Kong). Ms. Ni was previously a Non-executive Director and a member of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee and the Compensation Committee of ChinaCast Education Corporation, (the shares of which were withdrawn from listing on NASDAQ, USA in 2012).

Man Chung Wong Mr. Wong (Francis) Man Chung is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Digital China Holdings Ltd. He holds a Master Degree in Management conferred by Guangzhou Jinan University, the People's Republic of China. Mr. Wong is a fellow member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants and the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants, a Certified Tax Advisor of the Taxation Institute of Hong Kong, an associate member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales and a member of the Society of Chinese Accountants and Auditors. He is a Certified Public Accountant (Practising) and has over 25 years of experience in auditing, taxation, management and financial advisory. Mr. Wong joined the Company in August 2006. Previously, Mr. Wong worked for KPMG, an international accounting firm, for 6 years and the Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited for 2 years. Mr. Wong is currently an Independent Non-executive Director, the Chairman of the Audit Committee and the Remuneration Committee as well as a member of the Nomination Committee of China Oriental Group Company Limited; and an Independent Non-executive Director, the Chairman of the Audit Committee and a member of the Nomination Committee and the Remuneration Committee of both Wai Kee Holdings Limited and eForce Holdings Limited (all listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited). Mr. Wong is the Managing Director of Union Alpha C.P.A. Limited and a Director of Union Alpha CAAP Certified Public Accountants Limited, both being professional accounting firms, and a Founding Director and member of Francis M C Wong Charitable Foundation Limited, a charitable institution.