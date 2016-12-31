Name Description

Kong Lam Mr. Lam Kong serves as Executive Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, President of China Medical System Holdings Limited. He was appointed as an executive Director, on 18 December 2006. He acquired Shenzhen Kangzhe Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (“Shenzhen Kangzhe”) through his company over 20 years ago, building the business from a small company engaged in trading of pharmaceutical products to a leading pharmaceutical service company providing marketing, promotion and sale services. Mr. Lam is responsible for the creation, implementation and management of the Group’s development and growth strategy and the management of the overall operation of the Group. Mr. Lam possesses clinical experience and has nearly 21 years of experience in marketing, promotion, sale and other value-added services for pharmaceutical products in China. He received his bachelor’s degree in medicine from Zhanjiang Medical College in 1986, the name of which was changed to Guangdong Medical College in 1992. Mr. Lam is a member of the Nomination Committee of the Company and sole director of Treasure Sea Limited, one of the controlling shareholders of the Company.

Yanling Chen Ms. Chen Yanling serves as Chief Financial Officer, Vice President, Executive Director of China Medical System Holdings Limited. She was appointed as an executive Director on 18 December 2006. She joined the Group in 1995 and has remained with the Group since then. Ms. Chen is responsible for the Group’s financial management, investor relations affairs and office administration. She received EMBA from the International East-West University and is a senior accountant. Ms. Chen was awarded the Top Place of 2016 “All-Asia Best CFO (Overall) in Healthcare and Pharmaceutical Industry” 2016 by the Institutional Investor magazine in July 2016. She earned the honour for the fifth time consecutively.

Hongbing Chen Mr. Chen Hongbing serves as Chief Operating Officer, Vice President, Executive Director of China Medical System Holdings Limited. Mr. Chen was appointed as an executive Director on 18 December 2006. He joined the Group in 1995 and has remained with the Group since then. Mr. Chen is responsible for the operation of the Group’s marketing, promotion and sale business and management of product manufacture. He had acquired about 4 years’ clinical experience as a resident doctor with Nanjing Gulou Hospital from 1990 to 1994 prior to joining the Group in 1995. He graduated from Nanjing Medical College with a bachelor’s degree in clinical medicine in 1990.

Wai Ming Wong Dr. Wong Wai Ming serves as Chief Technical Officer of China Medical System Holdings Limited since 2010. He first joined the Group in 2000 and then became the Chief R&D Officer in 2007. He is responsible for dealing with technical issues in introducing products and providing technical advice to the Group for selecting pharmaceutical products. Prior to this, Dr. Wong worked as manager of China pharma department for Jebsen Co. Ltd. He studied bio-chemistry and received his bachelor’s degree in science and PhD from the University of Hong Kong in 1983 and 1993, respectively.

Manlin Sa Ms. Sa Manlin serves as Executive Director of China Medical System Holdings Limited., since December 11, 2012. Ms. Sa joined the Group in 1995 and has remained with the Group since then. Ms. Sa is responsible for the products’ marketing and promotion strategy of Shenzhen Kangzhe Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (“Shenzhen Kangzhe”). She had acquired about 10 years’ clinical experience prior to joining the Group in 1995. Ms. Sa received a bachelor’s degree in medicine from Shanghai University of Traditional Chinese Medicine in 1984 and a master’s degree in Business Administration from the Asia International Open University (Macau) in 2003, which was renamed as City University of Macau.

Sanyan Wu Ms. Wu Sanyan is the Company Secretary of the Company. Ms. Wu joined the Group in 2009 and currently serves as Director of the Legal Department. Ms. Wu is primarily responsible for overseeing the legal and regulatory compliance matters of the Group (including compliance with the Listing Rules). The responsibilities of Ms. Wu since her joining of the Group include advising on compliance of laws and regulations applicable to the Group(including the Listing Rules). Considering that Ms. Wu is familiar with the Group matters and has extensive experience in compliance matters, the Board believes Ms. Wu is a qualified candidate for the position of company secretary. Ms. Wu has obtained a double bachelor’s degree in history and law in 2004, and a master’s degree in international law in 2008, both from the Wuhan University.

Kam Shing Cheung Mr. Cheung Kam Shing (Terry) serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of China Medical System Holdings Limited. He was appointed as an independent non-executive Director of the Company on 18 August 2010. Mr. Cheung has more than 20 years’ experience in securities broking, investment banking, fund management, private equity and other financial areas. The companies he worked for after graduating from the University of Hong Kong in 1984 included Sanyo Securities (Asia) Limited, Fidelity International Investment Management Limited, Kerry Securities Limited, Sassoon Securities Limited, and Core-Pacific Yamaichi International (HK) Limited from 1984 to 2000. Mr. Cheung served as Managing Director at Culturecom Holdings Limited (a company listed on the Stock Exchange with stock code 0343) from 2000 to 2005. He later served as Managing Director of Nouveau Investment Group Limited from 2005 to mid 2010. He served as the Chief Operating Officer of Greater China Professional Services Limited, being a professional services company providing corporate governance, asset valuation, and other corporate advisory services, since July 2010, and stopped acting as the Chief Operating Officer of Greater China Professional Services Limited since 18 March 2015. Mr. Cheung was an independent non-executive director of Greens Holdings Limited (a company listed on the Stock Exchange with stock code 1318) from 22 December 2014 to 14 March 2015, stopped acting as the independent non-executive director of Greens Holdings Limited since 14 March 2015 and was appointed as the executive director of Greens Holdings Limited on the same day. Mr. Cheung received his bachelor’s degree in social sciences from the University of Hong Kong in 1984 and his master’s degree in science (financial economics) from the University of London in 1995.

Ming Huang Mr. Huang Ming serves as an Independent Non-Executive Director of China Medical System Holdings Limited., since October 9, 2013. Mr. Huang was an Assistant Professor and Associate Professor of Finance at Stanford University, Graduate School of Business from 1998 to 2002, and was the Associate Dean and Visiting Professor of Finance and the Professor of Finance at Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business from 2004 to 2005 and from 2008 to 2010 respectively, and was the Head of School of Finance of Shanghai University of Finance and Economics from 2006 to April 2009. He has been a Professor of Finance at the Johnson Graduate School of Management at Cornell University since July 2005, and has been a Professor of Finance at China Europe International Business School since July 2010. Mr. Huang has been a non-executive Director of the Annuity Fund Management Board of China National Petroleum Corporation since 2007. He has been a non-executive Director of Yingli Green Energy Holding Company Limited (stock code: YGE) and Qihoo 360 Technology Co. Ltd. (stock code: QIHU), companies listed on the New York Stock Exchange, since 2008 and 2011 respectively. He has been an independent non-executive Director of Fantasia Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (stock code: 1777), a company listed on the Stock Exchange, since 2009. On 16 July 2014, Mr. Huang was appointed as an independent director of WH Group Limited (HKEx Stock Code: 00288) and the effective date of the appointment was 5 August 2014, since which Mr. Huang has been an independent director of WH Group Limited. Mr. Huang is currently an independent non-executive Director of 360buy Group and Guosen Securities Co. Ltd.. Mr. Huang graduated from Peking University in 1985 majoring in physics, and then obtained his doctor’s degree in physics and finance from Cornell University and Stanford University respectively.