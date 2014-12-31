Name Description

Yin Yee Lee Mr. Lee Yin Yee is Executive Chairman of the Board of Xinyi Glass Holdings Ltd since June 25, 2004. Mr. LEE Yin Yee, M.H. has 25 years’ experience in the automobile glass industry. Prior to establishing the Group, Mr. LEE Yin Yee, M.H. was involved in the trading of automobile parts. Mr. LEE Yin Yee, M.H. is a national committee member of the Twelfth Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference and an honorary citizen of Shenzhen in the PRC. Mr. LEE Yin Yee, M.H. was appointed in December 2003 as the first chairman of Shenzhen Fujian Corporate Association. Mr. LEE Yin Yee, M.H. is also the Life Honorary Chairman of the Hong Kong Quanzhou Clans United Association and the Fukienese Association Limited in Hong Kong. Mr. LEE Yin Yee, M.H. was appointed as our executive Director on 25 June 2004. Mr. LEE Yin Yee, M.H. is the chairman and non-executive Director of Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited (”Xinyi Solar“) a company listed on the main board of the Stock Exchange. Save as disclosed above, Mr. LEE Yin Yee, M.H. has no relationship with any Directors, senior management or substantial shareholders (as defined in the Listing Rules) or controlling shareholders (as defined in the Listing Rules) of the Company. Save as disclosed above, Mr. LEE Yin Yee, M.H. has not held any directorship in other publicly listed companies in the last three years.

Ching Sai Tung Mr. Tung Ching Sai is Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of Xinyi Glass Holdings Ltd. Mr. TUNG has been with us for 25 years since our inception in November 1988 and is responsible for overseeing our daily operations. Mr. TUNG Ching Sai is a committee member of The Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference of Fujian Province, vice chairman of the China Architectural and Industrial Glass Association, the chairman of the Shenzhen Federation of Young Entrepreneurs, the Third Shenzhen Municipal Ten Outstanding Young Entrepreneur and was awarded the “Young Industrialist Awards of Hong Kong 2006”. Mr. TUNG graduated from the Sun Yat-Sen University with a executive master degree of business administration. Mr. TUNG Ching Sai was appointed as our executive Director on 25 June 2004. Mr. TUNG Ching Sai is the vice chairman and executive Director of Xinyi Solar, a company listed on the main board of the Stock Exchange. Save as disclosed above, Mr. TUNG Ching Sai has not held any directorship in other publicly listed companies in the last three years.

Ching Bor Tung Mr. Tung Ching Bor is an Executive Vice Chairman of the Board and Chief Purchasing Officer of Xinyi Glass Holdings Ltd. Prior to joining us in January 2000, Mr. TUNG Ching Bor had over 14 years’ experience in automobile parts purchase. Mr. TUNG Ching Bor is a member of The Tenth Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference of Anhui Province since 1 January 2011 and also a member of Nanping Committee of Fujian Province. Mr. TUNG Ching Bor is the brother-in-law of Mr. LEE Yin Yee, M.H., brother of Mr. TUNG Ching Sai, our chief executive officer and executive Director, and uncle of Mr. LEE Shing Kan, our executive Director. Mr. TUNG Ching Bor was appointed as our executive Director on 25 June 2004. Save as disclosed above, Mr. TUNG Ching Bor has no relationship with any Directors, senior management or substantial shareholders (as defined in the Listing Rules) or controlling shareholders (as defined in the Listing Rules) of the Company. Save as disclosed above, Mr. TUNG Ching Bor has not held any directorship in other publicly listed companies in the last three years.

Sik Yuen Lau Mr. Lau Sik Yuen, CPA, is Chief Financial Officer and Group Company Secretary and Qualified Accountant of Xinyi Glass Holdings Ltd. Mr. Lau had over thirteen years’ experience in auditing and financial accounting industry. Mr. LAU Sik Yuen is responsible for the Group’s financial, management and cost accounting, taxation, treasury and investor relations strategy and operation. Mr. Lau had worked for PricewaterhouseCoopers for over five years, and had been the financial controller of a subsidiary of a company listed on the main board of the Stock Exchange for over three years. Mr. Lau is a fellow member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

Bi Zhong Xu Mr. Xu Bi Zhong is Executive Vice President- domestic automobile glass operation and sales of Xinyi Glass Holdings Ltd. He is responsible for implementing float glass operation and sales. Mr. XU Bi Zhong obtained a diploma of administrative management from Shenzhen University. Prior to joining the Group in May 2004, Mr. XU Bi Zhong worked for a float glass trading company and a float glass plant in PRC for over twelve years.

Yi Yang Mr. Yang Yi is the Group Vice President - Construction Glass Division of Xinyi Glass Holdings Ltd. He is responsible for implementing construction glass operation and sales. Mr. Yang obtained a diploma of applied material from South China University of Technology. Prior to joining the Group in July 2001, Mr. Yang worked for a float glass plant in PRC for eight years.

Xue Song Zha Mr. Zha Xue Song is Vice President-Sales of float glass operation of Xinyi Glass Holdings Ltd. Mr. Zha had been working for our automobile glass overseas market division for more than fourteen years. Prior to joining the Group in March 1996, Mr. Zha taught at the Hubei Chinese Medical School for two years, after graduation from Hubei University in 1994 with a bachelor degree in arts. Mr. Zha has completed the course of postgraduate certificate in International Laws at Shenzhen University in 2002. Mr. Zha graduated with an executive master degree of business administration in Peking University in 2007.

Ming Zhang Mr. Zhang Ming is Group Vice President - Building of Deyang Production Complex of Xinyi Glass Holdings Ltd. Mr. Zhang has obtained qualification as a senior engineer. Prior to joining the Group in February 1998, Mr. Zhang worked at a float glass plant in the PRC. Mr. Zhang graduated from Wuhan Construction Materials Institute in 1982 with a bachelor degree in construction materials and mechanics. Mr. Zhang obtained a master’s degree in business administration from Peking University in 2010.

Shing Kan Lee Mr. Lee Shing Kan is Executive Director of Xinyi Glass Holdings Ltd., and has been General Manager of Xinyi Plastics Products (Shenzhen) Development Co., Ltd., subsidiary of the Company, since 9 May 2008. Mr. LEE Shing Kan joined the Company in January 2005. Mr. LEE Shing Kan holds a bachelor’s degree in commerce from The University of Melbourne, Australia and a master’s degree in applied finance from Monash University, Australia. Mr. LEE Shing Kan is the member of the Fujian Province Committee of Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference. Mr. LEE Shing Kan is the director (2012/2014) of Tung Wah Group of Hospitals. Mr. LEE Shing Kan has not held any directorship in other publicly listed companies in the last three years.

Ching Leung Li Mr. Li Ching Leung is Non-Executive Director of Xinyi Glass Holdings Ltd. Mr. LI Ching Leung was the assistant general manager of our Wuhu production complex. Prior to joining us, Mr. LI Ching Leung has worked in the trading of automobile parts industry, manufacturing of plastic products and mould industry, and manufacturing of leather products industry. Mr. LI Ching Leung was appointed as our executive Director on 25 August 2004 and was re-designated as non-executive Director on 14 September 2005. Save as disclosed above, Mr. LI Ching Leung has no relationship with any Directors, senior management or substantial shareholders (as defined in the Listing Rules) or controlling shareholders (as defined in the Listing Rules) of the Company. Save as disclosed above, Mr. LI Ching Leung has not held any directorship in other publicly listed companies in the last three years.

Ching Wai Li Mr. Li Ching Wai is Non-Executive Director of Xinyi Glass Holdings Ltd. Prior to joining us, Mr. LI Ching Wai has worked in the trading of automobile parts industry. Mr. LI Ching Wai was appointed as our non-executive Director on 25 June 2004. Save as disclosed above, Mr. LI Ching Wai has no relationship with any Directors, senior management or substantial shareholders (as defined in the Listing Rules) or controlling shareholders (as defined in the Listing Rules) of the Company. Save as disclosed above, Mr. LI Ching Wai has not held any directorship in other publicly listed companies in the last three years.

Ngan Ho Ng Mr. Ng Ngan Ho is Non-Executive Director of Xinyi Glass Holdings Ltd. Mr. Ng was responsible for overseeing the financial and purchasing matters of our Dongguan production complex. Mr. Ng was appointed as our executive Director on 25 June 2004 and was re-designated as non-executive Director on 1 July 2007. Save as disclosed above, Mr. Ng has no relationship with any Directors, senior management or substantial shareholders (as defined in the Listing Rules) or controlling shareholders (as defined in the Listing Rules) of the Company. Save as disclosed above, Mr. Ng has not held any directorship in other publicly listed companies in the last three years.

Nang Sze Sze Mr. Sze Nang Sze is Non-Executive Director of Xinyi Glass Holdings Ltd. Prior to joining us, Mr. SZE Nang Sze has worked in the trading of automobile parts industry. Mr. SZE Nang Sze was appointed as our non-executive Director on 25 June 2004. Save as disclosed above, Mr. SZE Nang Sze has no relationship with any Directors, senior management or substantial shareholders (as defined in the Listing Rules) or controlling shareholders (as defined in the Listing Rules) of the Company. Save as disclosed above, Mr. SZE Nang Sze has not held any directorship in other publicly listed companies in the last three years.

Kwong Siu Lam Mr. Lam Kwong Siu is Independent Non-Executive Director of Xinyi Glass Holdings Ltd. He is the vice chairman of BOC International Holdings Limited, the honorary chairman of Hong Kong Federation of Fujian Associations, the Life Honorary Chairman of Hong Kong Fukien Chamber of Commerce, the vice chairman of Fujian Hong Kong Economic Co-operation, the Life Honorary Chairman of the Chinese General Chamber of Commerce and Adviser of the Hong Kong Chinese Enterprises Association, the honorary president of the Chinese Bankers Club of Hong Kong and thus has the appropriate professional required under Rule 3.10(2) of the Listing Rules. Mr. LAM Kwong Siu has been the director of Bank of China International Limited (formerly named “BOCI Capital Limited”) since July 2002, the non-executive director of CITIC International Financial Holdings Limited since September 1996 which was withdrawal of listing on 5 November 2008, CITIC Bank International Limited (Formerly known as CITIC Ka Wah Bank Limited) since January 2002, Bank of China International Limited (formerly named “BOCI Capital Limited”) since July 2002, China Overseas Land & Investment Limited since September 2003 and Fujian Holdings Limited since December 2003 and Yuzhou Properties Company Limited since October 2009 and Far East Consortium International Limited since September 2011. Mr. LAM Kwong Siu was awarded the HKSAR Silver Bauhinia Star in 2003. Mr. LAM Kwong Siu was appointed as independent non-executive Director on 30 August 2004.

Wai Hung Tam Mr. Tam Wai Hung (David) is Non-Executive Independent Director of Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited effective December 31, 2012. He has more than 40 years of experience in commercial banking industry in Hong Kong and China. Mr. Tam started his career in 1968 when he joined The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation (“HSBC”). During his career with HSBC, Mr. Tam held various senior positions in Hong Kong and overseas and his last position with HSBC was Senior Executive — Payments and Cash Management — Asia Pacific in 1999. Since March 1999, Mr. Tam worked with Hang Seng Bank Limited and held various senior positions in corporate and commercial banking and risk management. Mr. Tam retired from Hang Seng Bank Limited in January 2012 as a Deputy General Manager and his last position with the bank was Chief Risk Officer. Mr. Tam is currently a director of Yantai Bank a commercial bank in Shandong Province, the PRC and an executive committee member of the Business and Professionals Federation of Hong Kong, a think-tank in Hong Kong on various public matters. Mr. Tam became a fellow member of each of the Institute of Bankers in the United Kingdom and the Hong Kong Institute of Bankers in 1986 and 1995, respectively. Mr. Tam received a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Toronto in 1991.

Chuen Wah Tran Mr. Tran Chuen Wah (John), CPA, is Non-Executive Independent Director of Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited effective December 31, 2012. He obtained a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Simon Fraser University in June 1993. Mr. Tran is currently a minister of Evangelical Free Churches of China Tung Fook Church Limited. Mr. Tran has over 15 years of experience in accounting and investment banking industry, during which Mr. Tran had worked in Price Waterhouse (now known as PricewaterhouseCoopers) and various financial institutions and investment banks in Hong Kong. During the period between 2003 and 2006, Mr. Tran was the Managing Director and the Head of Investment Banking of Kingsway Financial Services Group Limited (“Kingsway Group”). Mr. Tran was a consultant to Kingsway Group during the period from 2006 to 2009. Mr. Tran became a member of each of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants in 1996 and 1997, respectively. Mr. Tran has been a Chartered Financial Analyst (granted by the Association for Investment Management and Research) since September 1999.

Chat Chor Wong Mr. Wong Chat Chor (Samuel) is Independent Non-Executive Director of Xinyi Glass Holdings Ltd. He is currently a Barrister-at-Law in Hong Kong and a Chartered Arbitrator. Mr. Wong is a member of several arbitration institutions, is a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators, a Fellow of the Hong Kong Institute of Arbitrators, Executive Council member of the Hong Kong Society for Rehabilitation and Crime Prevention, the president of the Hong Kong Institute of Arbitrators 2002 and 2003, a member of the International Chamber of Commerce (“ICC”) and the ICC Arbitration Committee of Hong Kong. Mr. Wong is on the panels of the China International Economic and Trade Arbitration Commission, the Hong Kong International Arbitration Center and on the panels of the Arbitration Commissions of Wuhan, Dalian, Tsingdao, Guangzhou, Suzhou and Huizhou of China. In addition, Mr. Wong is a director of Nan Fung (Singapore) Pte Limited and was the chairman of the BPC Group of Companies, Malaysia. Mr. Wong is a standing committee member of the Peoples’ Political Consultative Committee of Wenzhou, Zhejiang, the PRC. Mr. Wong received a master degree in business administration from Harvard University and a master and a bachelor degree in Arts from Tufts University, Massachusetts. Mr. Wong was appointed as independent non-executive Director on 30 August 2004.