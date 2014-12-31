Name Description

Shu Sing To Mr. To Shu Sing has been appointed as Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company effective 18 May, 2017. He is currently serves as Executive Director of Playmates Toys Limited. He joined the Group in 1986 and was appointed an executive director of the Company in 2008. Mr. To holds an Executive Master of Business Administration degree from Simon Fraser University, British Columbia, Canada. Prior to joining the Group, he had 9 years working experience with multi-national marketing and manufacturing companies. Over the years, Mr. To has served the Group in a number of functional areas including sales and marketing, licensing, strategic business development and corporate communication. Mr. To is also an executive director of Playmates Holdings Limited (“PHL”) and the Board of Directors of PHL (“PHL Board”) also recommends him to succeed Mr. Chan as Chairman of the PHL Board.

Bing Kin Cheng Mr. Cheng Bing Kin is an Executive Director of Playmates Toys Limited, since March 2010. He is the Group Legal Counsel and also an executive director of Playmates Holdings Limited. Mr. Cheng was admitted to practise as solicitor in Hong Kong in 1996 and in England and Wales in 1997. Mr. Cheng is also a Chartered Accountant and a CPA of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

Ka Yan Ng Ms. Ng Ka Yan is Company Secretary of Playmates Toys Limited. She joined the Group in 2000. She graduated from The University of Hong Kong with Bachelor of Laws degree and was admitted to practise as solicitor in Hong Kong in 1999. Ms. Ng has 10 years of experience in the legal field. She holds a Master of Business Administration degree from The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology. She is the Company Secretary of Playmates Holdings Limited.

Yu Chun Chow Mr. Chow Yu Chun is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Playmates Toys Limited. He Group in 2007. He is a CPA of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. He has over 37 years of experience in commercial, financial and investment management in Hong Kong and China. Mr. Chow is currently an independent non-executive director of Sympony Holdings Limited, Top Form International Limited and China Strategic Holdings Limited. He was a non-executive director of New World China Land Limited and resigned on 28 December 2012, shares of which are listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

Ching Kwok Lee Mr. Lee Ching Kwok is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Playmates Toys Limited. He joined the Group in 2007. He has over 32 years of experience as a legal practitioner in the fields of property and financing, and was a partner and consultant in one of Hong Kong’s largest law firms. Mr. Lee is previously a solicitor qualified to practise in Hong Kong and England and Wales, he now serves as an adviser to a number of private companies and organizations.