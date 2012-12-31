Guangzhou Baiyunshan Pharmaceutical Holdings Co Ltd (0874.HK)
0874.HK on Hong Kong Stock
24.60HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Summary
|Name
Chuyuan Li
Hong Li
Guangfeng Su
Ning Cheng
Jianhui Pang
Longde Huang
Shanmin Li
Jinxiang Liu
Hongzhong Qiu
Yonghua Zhang
Biographies
|Name
Chuyuan Li
|Mr. Li Chuyuan has been serving as Chairman of the Board in GUANGZHOU BAIYUNSHAN PHARMACEUTICAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED since August 9, 2013. He is also Vice Chairman of the Board and General Manager in a group, Chairman of the Board in another Guangzhou-based pharmaceutical company which he served as Assistant General Manager and Deputy General Manager, General Manager in a Guangzhou-based traditional Chinese medicine company, Chairman of the Board in a medicine company, as well as Director in other four Guangzhou-based pharmaceutical companies, a Guangzhou-based medicine import and export company and another pharmaceutical company. He holds Master of Business Administration.
Hong Li
Guangfeng Su
|Mr. Su Guangfeng has been Deputy General Manager in GUANGZHOU BAIYUNSHAN PHARMACEUTICAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED since June 2005. He used to be Chairman of the Board and General Manager in other two pharmaceutical companies. He holds a Bachelor of Engineering.
Ning Cheng
|Ms. Cheng Ning has been Executive Director in GUANGZHOU BAIYUNSHAN PHARMACEUTICAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED. She is also Deputy General Manager, Chief Financial Officer and Head of Finance in a Guangzhou-based group company. She is a Certified Public Accountant and Certified Tax Agent.
Jianhui Pang
|Mr. Pang Jianhui has been Secretary of the Board in GUANGZHOU BAIYUNSHAN PHARMACEUTICAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED since July 2008. He is also Secretary of Joint Company, as well as Director in another pharmaceutical comapny, a Guangzhou-based company and a Guangxi-based comapny. He used to be Director in another pharmaceutical comapny. He holds Bachelor of Science in Medicine.
Longde Huang
|Mr. Huang Longde has been Independent Non-Executive Director in GUANGZHOU BAIYUNSHAN PHARMACEUTICAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED since June 28, 2010. He is also Non-Executive Independent Director in other eight companies. He holds a Ph.D. in Business Philosophy. He is Part-time Professor in The Hong Kong Polytechnic University, Hongkong. He is Certified Tax Agent (Hongkong) and a member of The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants.
Shanmin Li
|Mr. Li Shanmin has been Independent Non-Executive Director in GUANGZHOU BAIYUNSHAN PHARMACEUTICAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED since June 15, 2007. He is also Independent Director in a Hubei-based company, a Guangdong-based group, a Dongguan-based development company, an electronic company and a Guangdong-based trust company, as well as Director in a Guangzhou-based industry development company. He obtained his Ph.D. in Management from Nanjing Agricultural University, China in 1990. He is a Professor in Sun Yat-Sen University, China.
Jinxiang Liu
|Mr. Liu Jinxiang has been Independent Non-Executive Director in GUANGZHOU BAIYUNSHAN PHARMACEUTICAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED since June 15, 2007. He is also Independent Director in a Guangzhou-based development industry company and a Guangzhou-based media company. He used to be Chairman of the Board in a group, an investment company and a traffic company.
Hongzhong Qiu
|Mr. Qiu Hongzhong has been Independent Non-Executive Director in GUANGZHOU BAIYUNSHAN PHARMACEUTICAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED since June 28, 2010. He is a Professor in Guangzhou University of Chinese Medicine, China.
Yonghua Zhang
|Mr. Zhang Yonghua has been Independent Non-Executive Director in GUANGZHOU BAIYUNSHAN PHARMACEUTICAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED since June 15, 2007. He used to be Associate Professor in Huazhong Normal University, China. He obtained his Bachelor of Law (LLB) from Huazhong Normal University, China in 1982 and his Master's degree in Law from Huazhong Normal University, China 1989.
Basic Compensation
|Name
Chuyuan Li
Hong Li
Guangfeng Su
Ning Cheng
Jianhui Pang
Longde Huang
Shanmin Li
Jinxiang Liu
Hongzhong Qiu
Yonghua Zhang
As Of 31 Dec 2012
Options Compensation
|Name
Chuyuan Li
Hong Li
Guangfeng Su
Ning Cheng
Jianhui Pang
Longde Huang
Shanmin Li
Jinxiang Liu
Hongzhong Qiu
Yonghua Zhang
