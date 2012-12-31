Edition:
Guangzhou Baiyunshan Pharmaceutical Holdings Co Ltd (0874.HK)

0874.HK on Hong Kong Stock

24.60HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$1.65 (+7.19%)
Prev Close
HK$22.95
Open
HK$23.35
Day's High
HK$24.65
Day's Low
HK$22.90
Volume
10,986,000
Avg. Vol
1,702,782
52-wk High
HK$24.90
52-wk Low
HK$18.14

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Chuyuan Li

50 2013 Chairman of the Board

Hong Li

50 2017 General Manager

Guangfeng Su

49 2005 Deputy General Manager

Ning Cheng

48 Executive Director

Jianhui Pang

41 2008 Secretary of the Board

Longde Huang

66 2010 Independent Non-Executive Director

Shanmin Li

51 2007 Independent Non-Executive Director

Jinxiang Liu

74 2007 Independent Non-Executive Director

Hongzhong Qiu

57 2010 Independent Non-Executive Director

Yonghua Zhang

55 2007 Independent Non-Executive Director
Biographies

Name Description

Chuyuan Li

Mr. Li Chuyuan has been serving as Chairman of the Board in GUANGZHOU BAIYUNSHAN PHARMACEUTICAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED since August 9, 2013. He is also Vice Chairman of the Board and General Manager in a group, Chairman of the Board in another Guangzhou-based pharmaceutical company which he served as Assistant General Manager and Deputy General Manager, General Manager in a Guangzhou-based traditional Chinese medicine company, Chairman of the Board in a medicine company, as well as Director in other four Guangzhou-based pharmaceutical companies, a Guangzhou-based medicine import and export company and another pharmaceutical company. He holds Master of Business Administration.

Mr. Su Guangfeng has been Deputy General Manager in GUANGZHOU BAIYUNSHAN PHARMACEUTICAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED since June 2005. He used to be Chairman of the Board and General Manager in other two pharmaceutical companies. He holds a Bachelor of Engineering.

Ning Cheng

Ms. Cheng Ning has been Executive Director in GUANGZHOU BAIYUNSHAN PHARMACEUTICAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED. She is also Deputy General Manager, Chief Financial Officer and Head of Finance in a Guangzhou-based group company. She is a Certified Public Accountant and Certified Tax Agent.

Jianhui Pang

Mr. Pang Jianhui has been Secretary of the Board in GUANGZHOU BAIYUNSHAN PHARMACEUTICAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED since July 2008. He is also Secretary of Joint Company, as well as Director in another pharmaceutical comapny, a Guangzhou-based company and a Guangxi-based comapny. He used to be Director in another pharmaceutical comapny. He holds Bachelor of Science in Medicine.

Longde Huang

Mr. Huang Longde has been Independent Non-Executive Director in GUANGZHOU BAIYUNSHAN PHARMACEUTICAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED since June 28, 2010. He is also Non-Executive Independent Director in other eight companies. He holds a Ph.D. in Business Philosophy. He is Part-time Professor in The Hong Kong Polytechnic University, Hongkong. He is Certified Tax Agent (Hongkong) and a member of The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants.

Shanmin Li

Mr. Li Shanmin has been Independent Non-Executive Director in GUANGZHOU BAIYUNSHAN PHARMACEUTICAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED since June 15, 2007. He is also Independent Director in a Hubei-based company, a Guangdong-based group, a Dongguan-based development company, an electronic company and a Guangdong-based trust company, as well as Director in a Guangzhou-based industry development company. He obtained his Ph.D. in Management from Nanjing Agricultural University, China in 1990. He is a Professor in Sun Yat-Sen University, China.

Jinxiang Liu

Mr. Liu Jinxiang has been Independent Non-Executive Director in GUANGZHOU BAIYUNSHAN PHARMACEUTICAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED since June 15, 2007. He is also Independent Director in a Guangzhou-based development industry company and a Guangzhou-based media company. He used to be Chairman of the Board in a group, an investment company and a traffic company.

Hongzhong Qiu

Mr. Qiu Hongzhong has been Independent Non-Executive Director in GUANGZHOU BAIYUNSHAN PHARMACEUTICAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED since June 28, 2010. He is a Professor in Guangzhou University of Chinese Medicine, China.

Yonghua Zhang

Mr. Zhang Yonghua has been Independent Non-Executive Director in GUANGZHOU BAIYUNSHAN PHARMACEUTICAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED since June 15, 2007. He used to be Associate Professor in Huazhong Normal University, China. He obtained his Bachelor of Law (LLB) from Huazhong Normal University, China in 1982 and his Master's degree in Law from Huazhong Normal University, China 1989.

Basic Compensation

Name Fiscal Year Total

Chuyuan Li

1,142,000

Hong Li

--

Guangfeng Su

451,000

Ning Cheng

--

Jianhui Pang

351,000

Longde Huang

80,000

Shanmin Li

80,000

Jinxiang Liu

80,000

Hongzhong Qiu

80,000

Yonghua Zhang

80,000
As Of  31 Dec 2012

Insider Trading

