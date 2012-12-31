Name Description

Chuyuan Li Mr. Li Chuyuan has been serving as Chairman of the Board in GUANGZHOU BAIYUNSHAN PHARMACEUTICAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED since August 9, 2013. He is also Vice Chairman of the Board and General Manager in a group, Chairman of the Board in another Guangzhou-based pharmaceutical company which he served as Assistant General Manager and Deputy General Manager, General Manager in a Guangzhou-based traditional Chinese medicine company, Chairman of the Board in a medicine company, as well as Director in other four Guangzhou-based pharmaceutical companies, a Guangzhou-based medicine import and export company and another pharmaceutical company. He holds Master of Business Administration.

Guangfeng Su Mr. Su Guangfeng has been Deputy General Manager in GUANGZHOU BAIYUNSHAN PHARMACEUTICAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED since June 2005. He used to be Chairman of the Board and General Manager in other two pharmaceutical companies. He holds a Bachelor of Engineering.

Ning Cheng Ms. Cheng Ning has been Executive Director in GUANGZHOU BAIYUNSHAN PHARMACEUTICAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED. She is also Deputy General Manager, Chief Financial Officer and Head of Finance in a Guangzhou-based group company. She is a Certified Public Accountant and Certified Tax Agent.

Jianhui Pang Mr. Pang Jianhui has been Secretary of the Board in GUANGZHOU BAIYUNSHAN PHARMACEUTICAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED since July 2008. He is also Secretary of Joint Company, as well as Director in another pharmaceutical comapny, a Guangzhou-based company and a Guangxi-based comapny. He used to be Director in another pharmaceutical comapny. He holds Bachelor of Science in Medicine.

Longde Huang Mr. Huang Longde has been Independent Non-Executive Director in GUANGZHOU BAIYUNSHAN PHARMACEUTICAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED since June 28, 2010. He is also Non-Executive Independent Director in other eight companies. He holds a Ph.D. in Business Philosophy. He is Part-time Professor in The Hong Kong Polytechnic University, Hongkong. He is Certified Tax Agent (Hongkong) and a member of The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants.

Shanmin Li Mr. Li Shanmin has been Independent Non-Executive Director in GUANGZHOU BAIYUNSHAN PHARMACEUTICAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED since June 15, 2007. He is also Independent Director in a Hubei-based company, a Guangdong-based group, a Dongguan-based development company, an electronic company and a Guangdong-based trust company, as well as Director in a Guangzhou-based industry development company. He obtained his Ph.D. in Management from Nanjing Agricultural University, China in 1990. He is a Professor in Sun Yat-Sen University, China.

Jinxiang Liu Mr. Liu Jinxiang has been Independent Non-Executive Director in GUANGZHOU BAIYUNSHAN PHARMACEUTICAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED since June 15, 2007. He is also Independent Director in a Guangzhou-based development industry company and a Guangzhou-based media company. He used to be Chairman of the Board in a group, an investment company and a traffic company.

Hongzhong Qiu Mr. Qiu Hongzhong has been Independent Non-Executive Director in GUANGZHOU BAIYUNSHAN PHARMACEUTICAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED since June 28, 2010. He is a Professor in Guangzhou University of Chinese Medicine, China.