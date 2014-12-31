Name Description

Qinglin Na Mr. Na Qinglin is re-designated as an Executive Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of O-Net Communications (Group) Ltd. Mr. Na joined the Company as the Chief Executive Officer in January 2002 and was subsequently appointed as the Co-Chairman of the Board of the Company. He was also appointed as an executive Director of the Company on 12 November 2009. He is the chairman of each of the nomination committee (the “Nomination Committee”) and the corporate governance committee (the “CG Committee”) and a member of the remuneration committee of the Company (the “Remuneration Committee”). Mr. Na is also a director of each of O-Net Communications (Shenzhen) Limited, O-Net Communications (HK) Limited and O-Net Communications Holdings Limited, all are subsidiaries of the Company. He is responsible for the Company’s overall corporate strategy, management team development and daily operations. Mr. Na is a director of each of Butterfly Technology (Shenzhen) Limited and Butterfly Technology (Hong Kong) Limited since 21 May 2008 and 30 May 2008 respectively. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Na co-founded and became the co-managing partner of Mandarin Venture Partners Limited in 2000. Previous to that, Mr. Na worked at the Hong Kong office of Salomon Smith Barney between 1997 and 2000. He also worked at the New York office of Salomon Brothers from 1995 to 1997. During his tenure at Salomon Brothers Inc., Mr. Na specialized in corporate finance for the Asia Pacific region. Mr. Na holds a master’s degree in Business Administration from Vanderbilt University and a bachelor’s degree in International Economics from Peking University.

Fotis Konstantinidis Mr. Fotis Konstantinidis is Chief Executive Officer of Avensys Inc. a wholly-owned subsidiary of O-Net Communications Group Ltd., effective 12 January 2015. Mr. Konstantinidis joined the Company as Vice president of Marketing for industrial and optical networking products on 12 November 2014. Mr. Konstantinidis is responsible for overall management team and daily operations of Avensys Inc. Mr. Konstantinidis has over 25 years of solid experience in engineering, marketing, and management with some of the industry’s leading technology companies, including tenures at Norden Systems (Northrop Grumman), Intel, TranSwitch, Vitesse, Infineon and Crimson Microsystems. Mr. Konstantinidis also held several positions in sales and marketing department for 3SP between October 2007 and October 2014. Prior to joining 3SP, Mr. Konstantinidis held a position of senior director of marketing for JDSU from 2005 to 2007. Mr. Konstantinidis obtained a master’s degree in Electrical Engineering from University of Bridgeport in 1988.

Sze Wai Kung Mr. Kung Sze Wai is Vice President of Finance and Company Secretary of O-Net Communications (Group) Ltd. He is a member of the CG Committee. He is responsible for the financial, accounting and company secretarial functions as well as investor relations and corporate finance functions of the Group. He has over 18 years’ experience in finance, accounting, auditing, taxation and company secretarial services as well as over 12 years’ experience in investor relations and corporate finance which he gained from working in the companies listed on the SEHK. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Kung held various positions including chief financial officer and company secretary in several companies listed on the SEHK, in addition to being executive director and authorized representative for a company that is listed on the SEHK. Mr. Kung holds a master’s degree in Corporate Finance from Hong Kong Polytechnic University and a bachelor’s degree in Business from Monash University, Australia. He is a Fellow of the Association of International Accountants and the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

Yingzhong Shi Mr. Shi Yingzhong is Vice President of Operations of O-Net Communications Group Ltd. He joined the Group on 22 July 2013. He is in charge of supervising the department of production, engineering, supply chain management and fixed assets with the goal of achieving operational excellence for the Group. Mr. Shi has over 18 years of experience in research and development, operation and project management in relation to the optical networking industry. He has held prominent positions at several renowned telecommunication companies, including Senior Operation Manager of E-Tek USA, Senior Director of JDSU USA and China, and Vice President of Production of Source Photonics China. Mr. Shi possesses in-depth knowledge and experience in optical components, modules, subsystems, EDFAs, TOSAs, ROSAs and transceivers, as well as modern manufacturing techniques. Mr. Shi graduated from Shandong University and holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering and a Master of Science degree in Communications and Electronics System.

Boon Thong Tan Mr. Tan (Steven) Boon Thong is Vice President and Sales for Optical Networking Business of O-Net Communications (Group) Ltd. He is in charge of domestic and overseas sales of the Group. He has been leading the Group’s international sales division since 1 February 2002, and the global sales and marketing division since 18 January 2004. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Tan worked in a project engineering capacity at Shenzhen Kaifa. Prior to that, Mr. Tan worked as a technical staff at Thomson Electric (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd. and Seagate Technologies (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd. Mr. Tan holds a bachelor’s degree in Physics from the National University of Malaysia.

Zhigang Gong Dr. Gong Zhigang is Vice President of Global Marketing for the optical networking business of O-Net Communications Group Ltd. He is responsible for advancing the product marketing, product strategy development and product management operations of the optical networking business. He joined the Group on 14 October 2013. Dr. Gong has extensive experience in product development, product management, product marketing and sales engineering management in respect of the optical networking industry. Prior to joining the Group, he held various senior positions with JDSU, and was entrusted with product line management and sales engineering management. In the seven years that Dr. Gong was with JDSU, he made significant contributions to the rapid growth of their transmission business. Preceding his tenure at JDSU, Dr. Gong served at a number of leading corporations in the United States, including Intel Corporation and Vitesse Semiconductor where he was tasked with product development and product marketing. Dr. Gong holds a bachelor’s degree in physics from Peking University and a master’s degree in physics from the Chinese Academy of Science. He has also held a master’s degree in electrical engineering majoring in computer network and a Ph.D. degree in physics, both from the University of Southern California, U.S.A.

Fei Shen Dr. Shen Fei is Vice President of Automation Division at O-Net Communications (Group) Ltd. He joined the Group on July 1, 2012. He joined the Group on 1 July 2012. Dr. Shen is responsible for overseeing new product development, manufacturing and business development of Automation Division and leading our team to develop automatic production equipments and advanced vision inspection systems. Dr. Shen has over 13 years’ extensive experience in research and development as well as product marketing in automation industry, with his expertise in vision inspection and intelligent machine learning. Prior to joining the Group, he held a senior position at the advanced engineering center of Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd, where he headed up the business and product development of vision inspection and intelligent machine learning solutions. Dr. Shen holds a PhD in Computer Vision and Machine Learning from Nanyang Technological University, Singapore and a bachelor degree in Computer Science from University of Science and Technology of China under Special Class for Gifted Young program.

Yimin Hua Dr. Hua (Ben) Yimin is Vice President of Research and Development of the optical networking business of O Net Communications (Group) Ltd. Dr. Hua has over 22 years of solid experience in research and development and product marketing in the optical networking industry. His experience is also derived from his previous jobs at various technology corporations. Prior to joining the Group, Dr. Hua held senior positions at various companies in the U.S.A., where he led the development and marketing of various fiber optic components and optical networking sub-system products. Dr. Hua holds a PhD in Physics from Shanghai Jiao Tong University. He had also conducted a one-year research at the University of California, Irvine, U.S.A. and a one year post-doctoral research at the Telecommunication Research Labs of the University of Alberta, Canada.

Qing Zhong Liu Dr. Liu Qing Zhong is Vice President of Research and Development and Head of U.S.A. Research and Development Centre at O-Net Communications (Group) Ltd. He is the Vice President of Research and Development for the active optical networking business and Head of Research and Development Centre located in U.S.A., where he is responsible for new product development for active optical networking products. He joined the Group on 30 July 2012. Dr. Liu has over 28 years’ solid experience in research and development as well as business development, which he attained from his work in optical networking industry. His extensive knowledge and expertise are also acquired from his preceding jobs in several technology corporations in U.S.A. and Canada. Prior to joining the Group, Dr. Liu held senior positions at various optical networking companies, he was responsible for product development, manufacturing and business development of high-speed optical products.

Aihua Yu Dr. Yu Aihua is the Vice President of Research and Development of Modules and Subsystems at O-Net Communications (Group) Ltd. He was appointed as the Vice President of Marketing for optical networking business on 3 March 2015, where he is responsible for overseeing the marketing of modules and subsystems. Dr. Yu Aihua also held a position of the Vice President of Research and Development – Modules and Subsystems for optical networking business of the Group since 16 April 2004. Dr. Yu has over 33 years of solid experience in research and development in the optical networking industry. Prior to joining the Group, he was the chief research officer in the Department of Electronic Systems Engineering of Essex University. He has also gained international work experience having worked in various information technology companies including Lucent Technologies in the United Kingdom and Innvonance Networks in Canada. Dr. Yu holds a Master of Science degree, majoring in Electrical Engineering, from Nanjing Institute of Technology. Dr. Yu also obtained his doctorate degree in Electronic Systems Engineering from Essex University, United Kingdom.

Nigel Holehouse Mr. Nigel Holehouse is Vice President of Product Engineering of ITF Laboratories Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Avensys Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of O-Net Communications Group Ltd. He is in charge of its research and development department. He joined ITF Laboratories Inc. on 1 September 2004. Mr. Holehouse has over 25 years of solid experience in the telecommunication, sensing and fiber laser markets. Prior to joining ITF Labs, Mr. Holehouse held several positions of Co-Founder, Director of Operations and Vice-President of Packaging Engineering for Alfalight, Inc. Mr. Holehouse obtained a higher national diploma of Applied Physics from Sheffield City Polytechnic in 1982.

Zhiming Yi Dr. Yi Zhiming is Senior Sales Director of O-Net Communications (Group) Ltd. He joined the Group on September 3, 2012. He joined the Group on 3 September 2012. He has been leading the sales and marketing of the Group’s optical coating and coating processing products. Prior to joining the Group, Dr. Yi held senior positions of research and development, production and sales in various optical and electronic technology companies including leading the development, production and sales of optical coating products. He had over 18 years of experience in the optical and electronic industry. Dr. Yi holds a master’s degree in Engineering Optics from Beijing Institute of Technology and conducted the research of optical films and design and research of optical systems. Dr. Yi also holds a doctoral degree in Military Optics from Beijing Institute of Technology and conducted the design and research of new type optical component (binary optical component).

Zhujiang Chen Mr. Chen Zhujiang is Non-Executive Director of O-Net Communications (Group) Ltd since November 30, 2009. He is also a director of O-Net Communications (Shenzhen) Limited, a whollyowned subsidiary of the Company. As a non-executive Director of the Company, he is not involved in the day-today operations of the Group. He is engaged in providing industry-related information and advice to the Group. Mr. Chen is a qualified engineer and economic administrator. Mr. Chen is currently the chairman of each of Kaifa- O&M Components Co., Ltd. and Shenzhen Kaifa Micro- Electronics Co., Ltd. He has held these positions since April 2005. He is also the chairman of Suzhou Kaifa Technology Co., Ltd. since July 2005. Mr. Chen is currently the vice-president of Shenzhen Kaifa (Stock Code: 000021), a company listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange. Mr. Chen is also the executive vice-president of the Shenzhen Computer Industry Association and the standing director of the Shenzhen Electronic Chamber of Commerce. With regards to Mr. Chen’s past positions, he had previously served Shenzhen Huaming Computer Co., Ltd. as a director and general manager. He had also served China Great Wall Computer Shenzhen Company Limited (Stock Code: 000066), a company listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, as its vice chief of office. Mr. Chen holds a master’s degree from the Business School of Jilin University and a bachelor’s degree in Engineering from Tianjin University.

Bin Huang Mr. Huang Bin is Non-Executive Director of O-Net Communications (Group) Ltd. He was appointed as a Director on November 30, 2009. He is also a director of O-Net Communications (Shenzhen) Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. As a non-executive Director of the Company, he is not involved in the day-today operations of the Group. He is engaged in providing financial and investment advice to the Group. Mr. Huang began his financial services career at Citibank in 1990 where he served as the assistant vice president and chief representative of the bank’s Beijing Office. In that position, he was responsible for China’s client coverage. Later on, in 1993, he joined Lehman Brothers as an associate and started the firm’s Beijing Office. In 1995, he joined Salomon Brothers Asia Pacific as vice president, and was a director of Salomon Smith Barney engaged in corporate finance for the China market until he left the firm in 2000. He joined Mandarin Venture Partners Limited in 2000. Since 2000, he has been responsible for investment project origination at Mandarin Venture Partners Limited. Mr. Huang was appointed as an executive director of Theme International Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 990), a company listed on the SEHK, since December 2009, and re-designated as a non-executive Director on 30 April 2010. Mr. Huang holds a bachelor’s degree in Economics from Harvard University.

Man Chi Tam Mr. Tam Man Chi is the Non-Executive Director of O-Net Communications (Group) Ltd. He was appointed as a non-executive Director on 30 November 2009. He is a member of each of the Remuneration Committee and the Nomination Committee. Mr. Tam is also a director of each of O-Net Communications Holdings Limited, O-Net Communications (HK) Limited and O-Net Communications (Shenzhen) Limited, all are subsidiaries of the Company. As a non-executive Director, Mr. Tam is not involved in the day-to-day operations of the Group. He is engaged in providing business, financial and investment advice to the Company. Mr. Tam is also responsible for coordinating all matters and transactions that have or may have conflicting interests among Directors. Mr. Tam is currently the chairman of Shenzhen Kaifa Technology Co., Limited (“Shenzhen Kaifa”) (Stock Code: 000021), a company listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange. He started working for Shenzhen Kaifa as a director since July 1985 and he was re-designated as the chairman of the Shenzhen Kaifa in January 2008. From March 1998 to July 2014, Mr. Tam served as an executive director of Great Wall Technology Company Limited, a company which has been privatized and was delisted on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “SEHK”) in July 2014. From 1999 to September 2012, Mr. Tam served as a director of China Great Wall Computer Shenzhen Company Limited (Stock Code: 000066), a company listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange. From October 2009 to November 2012, Mr. Tam also served as a non-executive director of TPV Technology Limited (Stock Code: 903), a company listed on the SEHK. Mr. Tam was awarded the “Shenzhen Honor Citizen” in 1994, the “National Friendship Award” in 2005, the “Title of Excellent Worker of Guangdong Province” and the “Leadership Award for Businessmen in Shenzhen” in 2006.

Xinping Deng Mr. Deng Xinping is Independent Non-Executive Director of O-Net Communications (Group) Ltd since April 9, 2010. He is the chairman of the Remuneration Committee and a member of each of the Audit Committee and Nomination Committee. Mr. Deng founded Guangzhou FENet System Networks Co., Ltd, a provider of software electronic products, computer systems and related technology, in July 1995, Mr. Deng served as the chief executive officer of Guangzhou FENet Software Co., Ltd., Guangzhou FENet Software Co., Ltd. and Guangzhou FENet System Networks Co., Ltd., all of which are wholly-owned subsidiaries of FEnet Co. Ltd., from 2001 to July 2007, Mr. Deng also served as a vice president of Longtop Financials Technologies, a company listed on the New York Stock Exchange, from July 1, 2007 to June 30, 2012. He holds a Master of Science degree from South China University of Technology. He also graduated from Hubei University where he majored in Mathematics.

Chor Wei Ong Mr. Ong Chor Wei CPA, is Independent Non-Executive Director of O-Net Communications (Group) Ltd since April 9, 2010. Mr. Ong is also the chairman of the Audit Committee and a member of each of the Remuneration Committee and the Nomination Committee. Mr. Ong has over 24 years of experience in finance and accounting. Mr. Ong is currently an executive director of Net Pacific Financial Holdings Limited and a non-executive director of Joyas International Holdings Limited, both companies are listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited. Mr Ong is an executive director of Zibao Metals Recycling Holdings Plc, a company trading on AIM, a market operated by the London Stock Exchange. Mr. Ong is an independent nonexecutive director of Man Wah Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 1999), which is a company listed on the SEHK). Mr. Ong is also a non-executive director of Hong Wei (Asia) Holdings Company Limited (Stock Code: 8191), which is a company listed on the Growth Enterprise Market of the SEHK. Previously, he served as a non-executive director of Jets Technics International Holdings Limited, a company which is listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited. Mr. Ong holds a Master of Business Administration degree that was jointly awarded to him by the University of Wales and the University of Manchester. Mr. Ong also holds a Bachelor of Laws degree from The London School of Economics and Political Science, University of London. Mr. Ong is an associate member of The Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales and a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants.