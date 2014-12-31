Name Description

Kam Chu Foo Madam Foo (Grace) Kam Chu is Executive Chairman of the Board of Soundwill Holdings Limited. She is the founder of the Company. Madam Foo has extensive experience in the property market. She has been engaged i n the property business in Hong Kong since early 1970s, particularly specialised in the acquisition of old buildings for redevelopment into commercial or residential buildings. Madam Foo is currently responsible for the Group’s overall development direction and strategies. Furthermore, she serves as a standing committee member of the 10th, 11th and 12th Guangzhou Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference and has been elected as an honorary citizen of Guangzhou and executive commi t tee member of the 10th Guangdong Province (Women) Members Association. She is familiar with the political and economic affairs of the PRC.

Wai Chan Ms. Chan Wai Ling is Executive Director of Soundwill Holdings Limited. She is in charge of the Hong Kong property department and is responsible for the property development and leasing of Hong Kong properties of the Group. She graduated from the University of Toronto, Canada with a bachelor degree in commerce and also obtained a Master of Business Administration Degree from University of Strathclyde, United Kingdom. Before joining the Group in September 1998, she had worked in an international property consultant firm and had operated her own property investment business.

Siu Man Kong Mr. Kong (Kenny) Siu Man is Executive Director of Soundwill Holdings Limited., since November 6, 2009. Mr. Kong is responsible for the property development of the Group. Mr. Kong graduated from the Hong Kong Polytechnic University. He is a Chartered Surveyor of The Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors of Hong Kong, a Registered Professional Surveyor and an Authorized Person under Buildings Ordinance of Hong Kong SAR Government. He joined the Group in 2009 and has over 27 years experience in the Mainland and Hong Kong property market.

So Him Tang Ms. Tang So Him is Company Secretary of the company. She is an associate member of both the Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries and the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators. She has extensive professional experience in company secretarial practice.

Kai Nang Chan Mr. Chan Kai Nang is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Soundwill Holdings Ltd since March 11, 2009. Mr. Chan received a Postgraduate Diploma in Management Studies from The University of Hong Kong and Bachelor of Laws from the University of London. Mr. Chan is an associate member of The Chartered Institute of Management Accountants in the UK and The Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and a fellow member of The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants in the UK. He is also a member of the Chartered Global Management Accountant. Mr. Chan worked for more than 40 years as senior executive in major multinational and local corporations. Mr. Chan was the executive director of Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (formerly known as K. Wah Construction Materials Limited) and managing director of K. Wah Construction Materials Limited from February 2002 to May 2008. The shares of the above-named company are listed on the Stock Exchange. He served as an adviser of K. Wah Construction Materials Limited until his retirement on June 2014.Mr. Chan was also appointed as independent non-executive director of Asian Capital Holdings Limited and Steed Oriental (Holdings) Company Limited, the shares of which are l isted on the Growth Enterpr ise Market of the Stock Exchange and Prosperity International Holdings (H.K.) Limited, a company listed on Main Board of the Stock Exchange.

Chi Keung Ng Mr. Ng Chi Keung is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Soundwill Holdings Ltd., since March 18, 2011. Mr. Ng holds a Master Degree in Business Administration and is an associate member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants, the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales and the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants. He has over 30 years of financial management experience with renowned multinational corporations. Mr. Ng was the executive director of Fairwood Holdings Limited for 15 years until his retirement at the end of year 2009 and re-designated as non-executive director after his retirement.