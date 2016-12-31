Name Description

Hung Sun Ho Dr. Ho Hung Sun, OBE, is the Executive Chairman of the Board of SJM Holdings Ltd. was appointed a director of the Company in 2006 and is currently the Chairman and an Executive Director of the Company. Dr. Ho has been a member of the Executive Committee of the board of directors of the Company (the “Board”) since 2009. He is a director of Sociedade de Jogos de Macau, S.A. (“SJM”) and was the Managing Director of SJM from 2001 to 2010. Dr. Ho is also a director of a number of principal subsidiaries of the Company. Dr. Ho is the founder of and has been the Managing Director of Sociedade de Turismo e Diversões de Macau, S.A. (“STDM”) since 1962. He is also the co-chairman of the Advisory Committee of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (Macau) Limited and the chairman of the board of directors of Macau Horse Racing Company, Limited. Dr. Ho is the group executive chairman of Shun Tak Holdings Limited, which is listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (“HKSE Main Board”), and the chairman of the board of directors of the Euronext Lisbon listed Estoril-Sol, SGPS, S.A. Dr. Ho is the honorary life president of The Real Estate Developers Association of Hong Kong, an honorary member of The Hong Kong Polytechnic University Court, the honorary lifetime chairman of The University of Hong Kong Foundation for Educational Development and Research, as well as a vice patron of The Community Chest of Hong Kong. In Macau, Dr. Ho is a consultant to the Economic Development Council of the Macau Special Administrative Region (“Macau SAR”) Government, a member of the University Assembly of the University of Macau, and an honourable patron of the University of Macau Development Foundation. Dr. Ho was a vice-president of both the Preparatory Committee and the Basic Law Drafting Committee for the Macau SAR, as well as a member of the Consultative Committee for the Basic Law of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (“Hong Kong SAR”).

Shu Fai So Dr. So Shu Fai is a Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of SJM Holdings Ltd., He is responsible for execution of the Company’s strategy and the overall management of the Company’s business. Dr. So has been the Chairman of the Executive Committee of the Board since 2009. He was the Chairman of each of the Remuneration Committee and the Nomination Committee of the Board from 2008 to March 2012 and thereafter changed to act as a member of the said committees. He has been a director of SJM and a member of the senior management of SJM since 2002, and was elected as the chairman of the board of directors of SJM in March 2013. Dr. So is a director of a number of principal subsidiaries, an associate and a joint venture of the Company. He joined STDM in 1976 and has over 35 years of experience in the casino business. Dr. So is an executive director of China Merchants Land Limited and an independent non-executive director of SHK Hong Kong Industries Limited, both companies are listed on the HKSE Main Board. He is also a director of Estoril-Sol, SGPS, S.A. which is listed on Euronext Lisbon and the chairman of the board of directors of MACAUPORT – Sociedade de Administração de Portos, S.A. Dr. So is a member of the 12th National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (“CPPCC”), a member of the Committee of Foreign Affairs of the National Committee of CPPCC, the honorary consul of the Republic of Portugal in Hong Kong SAR, as well as a member of the Economic Development Council and of the Cultural Consultative Council of the Macau SAR Government. He is the president of Clube Militar de Macau, a member of the board of directors of The University of Hong Kong Foundation for Educational Development and Research, as well as a committee member of the 9th National Committee of the China Federation of Literary and Art Circles. Dr. So was awarded the Medal of Merit – Culture by the Macau SAR Government in 2009.

Robert McBain Mr. Robert Earle McBain is a Chief Financial Officer of SJM Holdings Limited. He has experience in investment and commercial banking in Macau, Hong Kong, Tokyo and New York. Prior to joining SJM in 2006 he served as the Group General Manager of SHB in Macau since 2005. Previously, he was the Group Managing Director of a joint-venture merchant banking firm in Hong Kong and worked as the Chief Financial Officer for an infrastructure development company in Singapore. Mr. McBain is Vice Chairman of the American Chamber of Commerce in Macau, a member of the Professional Advisory Board of the Asian Institute of International Financial Law of the University of Hong Kong, Treasurer and a director of Hong Kong-America Center, Ltd., Honorary Treasurer and a member of the Executive Committee of St. James Settlement in Hong Kong, a member of the Global Association of Risk Professionals, and was named “Asian Banker of the Year” in 1991 by Asian Finance magazine. He is also a member of the Supervisory Board of the Millennium Institute of Education, Limited in Macau and an Honorary Professor at Macau Millennium College. Mr. McBain holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Princeton University in Princeton, New Jersey, and a Master of Business Administration degree from Columbia University Graduate School of Business in New York.

Chi Sing Ng Mr. Ng Chi Sing is Chief Operating Officer, Executive Director of SJM Holdings Limited. He has been a member of the Executive Committee of the Board since 2009. Mr. Ng has been a director and the Chief Operating Officer of SJM since 2002. He is responsible for overseeing SJM’s operations. He is also a director of a number of principal subsidiaries of the Company and a director of a joint venture of the Company. Mr. Ng joined STDM in 1978 and has more than 39 years of experience in the casino business. He served as the deputy general manager for Casino Administration and Operations of STDM from 1999 to 2002. He is a Standing Committee member of the 12th Shanghai Municipal Committee of CPPCC. Mr. Ng was awarded as Chevalier dans l’Ordre National du Mérite by the French Government in 2015. Mr. Ng holds a Bachelor’s degree from The University of Hong Kong and a Master of Management Studies degree from Asia International Open University (Macau). He is a fellow member of The Hong Kong Institute of Directors.

On Kei Deputada Leong Ms. Deputada Leong On Kei is Executive Director of SJM Holdings Limited. She has been a member of each of the Remuneration Committee and the Nomination Committee of the Board since 2008 and a member of the Executive Committee of the Board since 2009. Deputada Leong has been the Chairman of the Staff Welfare Consultative Committee of SJM since 2005, a director of SJM since 2007, the Managing Director of SJM since 2010, and Chief Administrative Officer of SJM since 2014. She has been a director of STDM since 2005. Deputada Leong is actively involved in public and community services in China, Hong Kong and Macau. She is a Standing Committee member of the Jiangxi Provincial Committee of CPPCC, and a vice-chairman of Jiangxi Federation of Returned Overseas Chinese. In 2005, 2009 and 2013, respectively, Deputada Leong was elected a member of the 3rd, 4th and 5th Legislative Assemblies of the Macau SAR. She is currently the president of the General Association of Administrators and Promoters for Macau Gaming Industry. Deputada Leong was a Standing Committee member of Zhuhai Municipal Committee of CPPCC until December 2016. She was a director of Po Leung Kuk from 2005 to 2015, a vice-chairman of Po Leung Kuk from 2011 to 2014, the chairman of Po Leung Kuk from 2014 to 2015 and a member of Advisory Board of Po Leung Kuk from 2015 to 2016. Deputada Leong was awarded the Medal of Merit — Industry and Commerce by the Macau SAR Government in 2009. She was awarded the Bronze Bauhinia Star by the Hong Kong SAR Government in 2015. Deputada Leong is a fellow member of The Hong Kong Institute of Directors.

Tsun Ting Fok Mr. Fok Tsun Ting has been appointed as an Executive Director of SJM Holdings Limited. Mr. Fok is the chairman of Fok Ying Tung Group and the chairman of Fok Ying Tung Foundation. He is a member of the National Committee of CPPCC, a vice-chairman of the Committee of Education, Science, Culture, Health and Sports of CPPCC, a member of the International Olympic Committee, the president of the Sports Federation and Olympic Committee of Hong Kong, China, a vice-president - East Asia of the Olympic Council of Asia and the president of the Hong Kong Football Association. Mr. Fok was awarded the Gold Bauhinia Star Medal and the Silver Bauhinia Star Medal by the Hong Kong SAR Government in 2004 and 1999 respectively. He is currently a Justice of the Peace in Hong Kong. Mr. Fok was educated at the University of Southern California, U.S.A. He is a fellow member of The Hong Kong Institute of Directors.

Chiu Fung Ho Ms. Ho Chiu Fung, Daisy is an Executive Director of the Company. She was an appointed representative of Shun Tak Holdings Limited, which is a corporate director of STDM (the controlling shareholder of the Company), up till 31 March 2010, and has thereafter become an appointed representative of Lanceford Company Limited, which is also a corporate director of STDM, since 1 April 2010. She was appointed an executive director of Shun Tak Holdings Limited in 1994, and has been the deputy managing director and chief financial officer of Shun Tak Holdings Limited since 1999. She is also a member of the executive committee, remuneration committee and nomination committee of Shun Tak Holdings Limited and a director of a number of its subsidiaries.Ms. Ho is Vice President and an executive committee member of The Real Estate Developers Association of Hong Kong, Fellow of The Hong Kong Institute of Directors, Governor of The Canadian Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong, Vice President of Macao Association of Building Contractors and Developers, Member and member of Ladies Committee of The Chinese General Chamber of Commerce, Life member and member of Ladies Committee of Macao Chamber of Commerce, Member of the Hong Kong Institute of Real Estate Administrators, Chairman of Hong Kong Ballet, Vice-chairman of Po Leung Kuk. Ms. Ho holds a Master of business administration degree in finance from the University of Toronto and a Bachelor’s degree in marketing from the University of Southern California.

Hong Kuen Shum Mr. Shum Hong Kuen is a Executive Director of SJM Holdings Limited. He has been a member of each of the Nomination Committee and the Executive Committee of the Board since 2008 and 2009 respectively. He is also a director of a subsidiary of the Company. Mr. Shum has been a director of SJM since 2007 and of Sociedade de Turismo e Desenvolvimento Insular S.A.R.L. since 1998. He is an executive director and a member of the executive committee of the board of directors of Shun Tak Holdings Limited (listed on the HKSE Main Board). He is also a director of a number of subsidiaries in the Shun Tak Group. Mr. Shum holds a Bachelor’s degree from the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, and a Master’s degree in Business Administration from the University of California, Berkeley, U.S.A. He is a fellow member of the Hong Kong Institute of Directors.

Shuk Chong Kwok Ms. Kwok Shuk Chong is a Company Secretary of SJM Holdings Limited. Ms. Kwok is a fellow member of the Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries and the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators in the United Kingdom. She has experience in company secretarial practices in professional firms, private and listed groups of companies.

Kar Shun Cheng Dr. Cheng Kar Shun is Non-Executive Director of SJM Holdings Limited. He has been a director of SJM since 2013. Dr. Cheng is the chairman and executive director of New World Development Company Limited, Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, NWS Holdings Limited and International Entertainment Corporation, the chairman and non-executive director of New World Department Store China Limited, Newton Resources Ltd and FSE Engineering Holdings Limited, and an independent non-executive director of Hang Seng Bank Limited and HKR International Limited, all of them are companies listed on the HKSE Main Board. Dr. Cheng is the chairman and managing director of New World China Land Limited, which was listed on the HKSE Main Board and has been withdrawn from listing since August 2016. He was a non-executive director of Lifestyle International Holdings Limited (listed on HKSE Main Board) until May 2015. Dr. Cheng is the chairman of the Advisory Council for The Better Hong Kong Foundation and a standing committee member of the 12th National Committee of CPPCC. In 2001, he was awarded the Gold Bauhinia Star by the Hong Kong SAR Government.

Tak Hay Chau Mr. Chau Tak Hay is Independent Non-Executive Director of SJM Holdings Limited. He is a member of the Audit Committee of the Board since 2008, a member of the Remuneration Committee of the Board since 2010, and a member of the Nomination Committee of the Board since 2008 and thereafter appointed as the Chairman of the said committee in 2012. Mr. Chau has been an independent non-executive director of Tradelink Electronic Commerce Limited (listed on the HKSE Main Board) since 2009 and an independent non-executive director of Wheelock and Company Limited (listed on HKSE Main Board) since 2012. Mr. Chau graduated from The University of Hong Kong in 1967. Between 1988 and 2002, Mr. Chau served in a number of principal official positions in the Hong Kong SAR Government, including Secretary for Commerce and Industry, Secretary for Broadcasting, Culture and Sport, and Secretary for Health and Welfare. He was awarded the Gold Bauhinia Star by the Hong Kong SAR Government in 2002.

Hong Tsung Lan Dr. Lan Hong Tsung, David is Independent Non-Executive Director of SJM Holdings Limited. Dr. Lan is a member of the Nomination Committee of the Board since 2008, a member of the Audit Committee of the Board since 2010, and a member of the Remuneration Committee of the Board since 2008 and thereafter appointed as the Chairman of the said committee in 2012. Dr. Lan is the Chairman of David H T Lan Consultants Ltd., the Senior Advisor of Mitsui & Co (HK) Ltd., an independent non-executive director of Nanyang Commercial Bank, Ltd., a supervisor of Nanyang Commercial Bank (China), Limited and the President of The International Institute of Management. He is also an independent non-executive director of Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings Limited and Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings Limited, each of which is listed on the HKSE Main Board, as well as an independent nonexecutive director and Chairman of Audit Committee of ARA Asset Management (Prosperity) Limited, the manager of HKSE Main Board listed Prosperity Real Estate Investment Trust. Dr. Lan was an independent nonexecutive director of Hutchison Harbour Ring Limited (now known as “China Oceanwide Holdings Limited”) listed on the HKSE Main Board, until December 2014 and was the non-executive director and the co-chairman of Aurum Pacific (China) Group Limited, listed on the HKSE Growth Enterprise Market, for the period from March 2015 to October 2015. He has been an independent non-executive director and a member of the audit committee of ARA Asset Management (Fortune) Limited, the manager of HKSE Main Board listed Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust until 1 January 2017. In 2000, Dr. Lan was awarded the Gold Bauhinia Star by the Hong Kong SAR Government for his 39 year-long civil service when he retired as the Secretary for Home Affairs. He was appointed to the 10th and 11th sessions of the National Committee Member of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference.

Lai Him Shek Hon. Shek Lai Him is an Independent Non-Executive Director of SJM Holdings Limited. Hon. Shek is the chairman and an independent non-executive director of Chuang’s China Investments Limited and the vice-chairman and an independent non-executive director of ITC Properties Group Limited, both companies are listed on the HKSE Main Board. He is also an independent non-executive director of a number of companies listed on the HKSE Main Board, namely, China Resources Cement Holdings Limited, Chuang’s Consortium International Limited, Cosmopolitan International Holdings Limited, Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, Goldin Financial Holdings Limited, Hop Hing Group Holdings Limited, ITC Coporation Limited, Lai Fung Holdings Limited, Lifestyle International Holdings Limited, Midas International Holdings Limited, MTR Corporation Limited, NWS Holdings Limited and Paliburg Holdings Limited. Hon. Shek is an independent noneecutive director of Eagle Asset Management (CP) Limited, the manager of Champion Real Estate Investment Trust, and Regal Portfolio Management Limited, the manager of Regal Real Estate Investment Trust, both of the Trusts are listed on the HKSE Main Board. Hon. Shek was an independent non-executive director of Hsin Chong Construction Group Ltd., Titan Petrochemicals Group Limited and TUS International Limited, all of which are listed on the HKSE Main Board, until May 201, February 2014 and January 2017 respectively. He is an independent non-executive director of Dorsett Hospitality International Limited, which was listed on the HKSE Main Board and has been withdrawn from listing since October 2015. Hon. Shek graduated from the University of Sydney with a Bachelor of Arts degree and a Diploma in Education. Hon. Shek is a member of the Legislative Council of the Hong Kong SAR representing the real estate and construction functional constituency since 2000.