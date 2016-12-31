Name Description

Yi Huang Mr. Huang Yi is the Executive Chairman of the Board of Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited. Mr. Huang is one of the two founders, and has been Chairman of our Group since its inception in 1998. Mr. Huang has been serving as an executive Director since 23 June 2008 and he is also a director of the various companies in the Group. Mr. Huang is responsible for the strategic management of the Group and for formulating our overall corporate direction and focus. Prior to founding our Group, Mr. Huang was a director and deputy general manager at China Resources Machinery Co., Ltd. (“China Resources Machinery”), a state-owned enterprise engaged in importing and exporting automobiles and other machinery. Mr. Huang held numerous management positions in business administration, product procurement and sales operations in China Resources Machinery during his tenure between 1984 and 1994. In 1994, Mr. Huang joined China Automobile Company Limited (“China Automobile”) as a director, and was responsible for China Automobile’s procurement and sales divisions. In 1996, Mr. Huang invested in, and became a shareholder of, China Automobile. China Automobile, currently known as Hokuryo Holdings Company Limited, is presently an indirect whollyowned subsidiary of our Group. Mr. Huang has served as the president of the second session of Mercedes-Benz Dealer Council since November 2014, the president of the third and fourth session of Lexus China Dealer Council since 2013, as well as the president of the Advisory Council of GZ Toyota since 2012. Mr. Huang has substantial senior management experience and more than 29 years’ of experience and in-depth knowledge of the PRC automobile industry. He received a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from Xiamen University in 1983 and was awarded the title of “Economist” by MOFCOM in 1990, a work-related qualification title usually awarded to the government officials or managerial staff in state-owned enterprises by the government in recognition of their relevant working experiences.

Guoqiang Li Mr. Li Guoqiang is the President, Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited. He is the other founder of our Group, and has been serving as the Group’s chief executive officer and president since 1998 and as an executive Director since 23 June 2008. He is also a director of the various companies in the Group. Mr. Li is responsible for the overall management and operations of the Group. Mr. Li has served as deputy chairman for the CADA since December 2009. Mr. Li served as the factory director and legal representative of Aotong Repair & Assembly, and he was responsible for its overall management and operations. From 1996 to 1998, Mr. Li served as the vice chairman of Dalian Toyota Maintenance & Service Co., Ltd. and general manager of Dalian Bonded Zone Toyota Automobile Sales Co., Ltd., and was responsible for the decisions of procurement and sales of automobiles as well as the management of the national distribution networks during his tenure. In 1998, Mr. Li founded Dalian Aotong Industry Co., Ltd. (“Aotong Industry”), a company engaged in distribution of automobiles. Aotong Industry is the predecessor of Zhongsheng (Dalian) Group Co., Ltd., which is presently an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of our Group. Mr. Li has substantial senior management experience and more than 27 years’ experience and in-depth knowledge of the PRC automobile industry. Mr. Li also received a Distinguished Lexus Dealer award in 2007 from Toyota Motor (China) Investment Co., Ltd., as part of the Lexus Certification Program. In 1995, Mr. Li founded Dalian Aotong Automobile Repair & Assembly Factory (“Aotong Repair & Assembly”), a company engaged in automobile repair and maintenance services.

Zhicheng Zhang Mr. Zhang Zhicheng is the Vice President, Executive Director of Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited. Mr. Zhang has been serving as vice-president of the Group since July 2008 and executive Director since 31 March 2014. Mr. Zhang joined the Group in 2003, and has held numerous management positions in several of our key operating subsidiaries, including Fuzhou Zhongsheng Toyota Automobile Sales Co., Ltd., Dalian Zhongsheng Lexus Automobile Sales & Services Co., Ltd. and Dalian Zhongsheng Toyota Automobile Sales & Services Co., Ltd., primarily responsible for implementing the strategic decisions of the Group and liaising with the automakers regarding developing our brand automobile sales business. Mr. Zhang currently oversees the sales and management of our brand automobile sales business. Mr. Zhang has over 14 years’ relevant experience and in-depth expertise in the China’s automobile industry. Mr. Zhang received a Master’s degree in Business Administration from Dongbei University of Finance and Economics in 2003. Mr. Zhang also received Peak Performance General Manager awards in both 2006 and 2007 from Toyota Motor (China) Investment Co., Ltd., as part of the Lexus Certification Program.

Jinjiang Fang Mr. Fang Jinjiang is the Vice President of Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited. He joined our Group in April 2012 and currently serves as vice-president of our Group. Mr. Fang is primarily responsible for dealership network development. Mr. Fang worked as the general manager of dealership network development and management department of Beijing Benz Automotive Co., Ltd. from April 2008 to March 2012. Mr. Fang worked in Volkswagen Finance (China) Co., Ltd. from December 2004 to March 2008, and served successively as a sales manager and director of sales division. Mr. Fang served as sales manager of Volkswagen (China) Investment Co., Ltd. from July 2003 to November 2004 in Sales Department of Imported Audi. Mr. Fang worked in FAW – Volkswagen Sales Co., Ltd. from January 1998 to June 2003, and served successively as a consultant in market research and training, network planning manager of regional management department from Germany party and training manager of sales department from Germany party. Mr. Fang worked in the sales & marketing department of Volkswagen Asia Pacific Co., Ltd. (Hong Kong) from August 1996 to December 1997. Mr. Fang received a diploma in automobile market from Canadian Automotive Institute in April 1995 and a Bachelor’s degree in automobile market from University of Northwood in April 1996.

Xianfeng Tang Mr. Tang Xianfeng is the Vice President of Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited. He joined our Group in January 2014 and currently serves as vice-president of our Group, primary responsible for construction and development. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Tang served as the vice-president of Dalian Huarui Heavy Industry Group Co., Ltd. from January 2012 to December 2013. In addition, Mr. Tang also served as a designer in the research institute, office vice-director, assistant to the head of reducer factory, vice-director of labour and personnel department and head of port machinery factory of Dalian Daqi Group from 1999 to 2003. Mr. Tang joined Dalian DHI. DCW Group Co., Ltd. in June 2003 and served as the executive vice head and head of Second Business Division, assistant to the general manager and vice general manager of the Group. Mr. Tang obtained a Bachelor’s degree in lifting transportation and mechanical engineering from Taiyuan Heavy Machinery Institute in 1991 and obtained a Master’s degree in mechanical engineering Wuhan University of Technology in 2006. Mr. Tang obtained the senior professional manager qualification and was qualified as professor and researcher level senior engineer.

Qingshan Du Mr. Du Qingshan is the Deputy General Manager, Executive Director of Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited. Mr. Du has been serving as deputy general manager of the Group since 2007. Mr. Du has been an executive Director since 23 June 2008. He is responsible for the financial planning, strategy and management of the Group, and oversees all the financial matters of the Group. Prior to joining the Group in 2007, Mr. Du was appointed by the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of Dalian Municipal Government to serve as the chief financial officer of a large-scale state-owned enterprise, Dalian DHI.DCW Group Co., Ltd. (“Dalian DHI.DCW”) and was in charge of the general financial and accounting affairs of Dalian DHI.DCW. Mr. Du was primarily responsible for the financial operations of Dalian DHI. DCW, which contributed to his over 27 years’ experience in the areas of accountancy and finance. Mr. Du received a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from the Shanghai University of Finance and Economics in 1986 and a master’s degree in Business Administration from Dongbei University of Finance and Economics in 2002.

Guangming Yu Mr. Yu Guangming is the Deputy General Manager, Executive Director of Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited. He has been serving as deputy general manager of the Group since 2004. Mr. Yu has been an executive Director since 23 June 2008. He is responsible for the strategic business development of the Group as well as selecting and training middle-to-senior level managers of 4S dealerships of the Group. Since joining our Group in 2000, Mr. Yu has held numerous management positions in several of our principal subsidiaries, including Zhongsheng (Dalian) Group Co., Ltd., Dalian Aotong Dongfeng Honda Automobile Sales & Services Co., Ltd., Shanghai Guoxin Automobile Sales Co., Ltd. and Shanghai Zhongsheng Toyota Automobile Sales & Services Co., Ltd., primarily in charge of setting up, overseeing and improving the management teams of our subsidiaries, implementing the strategic decisions of the Group and liaising with the automakers and customers regarding business relationship building. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Yu served as a manager of Shanghai Material Office of the PRC Ministry of Railways from 1975 to1994, and he was primarily responsible for the management of its business operations. From 1994 to 2000, Mr. Yu served as a deputy managing director of Hong Kong Union Park Company Limited, a Hong Kong subsidiary of China Railway Materials Commercial Corporation, a large-scale PRC state-owned enterprise, where he was in charge of its overall management and operations during his tenure. Mr. Yu has more than 17 years’ relevant experience in the PRC automobile industry. Mr. Yu received a graduation certificate in respect of an associate degree in English from Shanghai International Studies University in 1985.

Wei Si Mr. Si Wei is the Executive Director of Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited., since 20 August 2012. Mr. Si joined the Group in June 2012 and since then has been responsible for the strategic development of the Group. Mr. Si has approximately 25 years’ experience in the automobile industry. Mr. Si commenced his industry experience by working for automobile dealers from 1992 to 1999, during which period he was exposed to an array of automobile brands including Mitsubishi and Saab. In 1999, he joined the Audi Motor Department of Volkswagen (China) Investment Company Limited, where he was a sales manager responsible for sales of imported Audi automobiles and management and development of dealership network about imported Audi automobiles. From 2004 to 2006, Mr. Si was a sales director of Volkswagen (Finance) China Company Limited responsible for sales and dealership relationship. From 2006 to 2007, Mr. Si acted as the director of the Iveco Business Department for Fiat’s representative office in China and took responsibilities for business development matters. Subsequently Mr. Si commenced his employment with Beijing Benz Automobile Co., Ltd. in 2007 where he was initially the general manager of dealership network development department, responsible for dealership network management and development. In 2008, Mr. Si assumed the office of vice executive president of Beijing Benz Automobile Co., Ltd. in charge of sales and marketing activities. Mr. Si received a Bachelor’s degree in English and American literature from Beijing Normal College in 1987.

Mei Ha Kam Ms. Kam Mei Ha is the Joint Company Secretary of Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited since 1 July 2010. She is a director of Corporate Services Division of Tricor Services Limited and a fellow member of both The Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators and The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries. Ms. Kam has over 25 years of experience in corporate secretarial area.

Sze Mak Ms. Mak Sze is the Joint Company Secretary of Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited since 1 July 2010. She is a senior manager of Corporate Services Division of Tricor Services Limited and an associate member of both The Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators and The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries. Ms. Mak has over 20 years of experience in corporate secretarial area.

Kim Teck Cheah Mr. Cheah Kim Teck is the Non-Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Cheah has been serving as the managing director, business development of Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited (“JC&C”) (a company listed on the Singapore Exchange, stock code: C07) since 2014 and is responsible for developing new lines of business in the region. He was formerly the chief executive officer of the group motor operations department of JC&C between 2004 and 2013. From June 2005 to March 2017, Mr. Cheah served as an independent director of Mapletree Logistics Trust Management Ltd. (a company listed on the Singapore Exchange, stock code: M44U). Prior to joining JC&C, Mr. Cheah held senior executive positions in various multinational companies, namely DaimlerChrysler Singapore Pte Ltd, Artal Food (SEA) Pte Ltd, McDonald’s Restaurant Pte Ltd, Kentucky Fried Chicken Corporation and Coca-Cola Export Corporation. Mr. Cheah is also the chairman of Seletar Country Club and an independent director of Singapore Pools (Private) Ltd. Mr. Cheah holds a master’s degree in Marketing from the University of Lancaster, United Kingdom.

Yiu Kai Pang Mr. Pang Yiu Kai is Non-Executive Director of the Company., since 22 August 2016. He is the deputy managing director of Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited. He is also deputy chairman of Jardine Matheson Limited, chairman of Jardine Pacific, chairman and chief executive of Jardine Motors, and a director of Jardine Matheson (China) Limited. Mr. Pang joined the Jardine Matheson Group in Hong Kong in 1984, where he first worked in a variety of positions in the trading, marketing and retail sectors of the group. He was appointed director of Jardine Pacific in 1995 with responsibility for the company’s restaurants businesses, and in 1999 he moved to Jardine Motors as chief executive officer of Zung Fu before becoming executive chairman in 2003. Prior to taking up his current role, he was appointed in 2007 as chief executive of a listed-subsidiary of Jardine Matheson Group, Hongkong Land Holding Limited, a property investment, management and development group. Mr. Pang is a director of Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited (stock code: DFI), Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (stock code: HKLD), Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (stock code: JAR), Jardine Strategic Holdings Limited (stock code: JDS) and Mandarin Oriental International Limited (stock code: MDO), each of which has a standard listing on the London Stock Exchange as primary listing, with secondary listings in Bermuda and Singapore. Mr. Pang was born in Hong Kong and graduated from the University of Nottingham with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Civil Engineering and a Master of Business Administration Degree from the University of Edinburgh in the United Kingdom. He completed the Program for Global Leadership at Harvard Business School in 1998. In July 2016, he was conferred an Honorary Doctorate degree by the University of Edinburgh.

Yong Lin Mr. Lin Yong is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited since 31 March 2014. Mr. Lin has over 21 years of experience in investment bank industry. He joined Haitong Securities Co., Ltd. in 1996 and was a general manager of the Investment Banking Department of Haitong Securities Co., Ltd. from 2001 to 2007 and he has been appointed as an assistant to general manager of Haitong Securities Co., Ltd. with effect from 30 December 2014. He has been the chief executive officer of Haitong International Holdings Limited (formerly known as “Hai Tong (HK) Financial Holdings Limited”) since 2007 and is responsible for the overall operation of Haitong International Holdings Limited. He was appointed as an executive director on 23 December 2009 of Haitong International Securities Group Ltd. (stock code: 665) which is a company listed on the Stock Exchange and as the joint managing director of this company on 10 March 2010. He has been a deputy chairman of the board of directors and the managing director of this company as well as the chief executive officer of this group since 29 April 2011. In addition, Mr. Lin is the chairman of the board of directors or a director of various subsidiaries of this company and a responsible officer of Hai Tong Asset Management (HK) Limited, Hai Tong Capital (HK) Limited, Haitong International Asset Management Limited and Haitong International Capital Limited under the Securities and Futures Ordinance. Mr. Lin is one of the first batch of sponsor representatives of China Securities Regulatory Committee. Mr. Lin also served as a member of the advisory committee of the Securities and Futures Commission. He acts as an adjunct professor in Management College of Xiamen University and is a member of China Finance 40 Forum Executive Council since 12 May 2010. Mr. Lin holds a Doctorate Degree in Economics from Xi’an Jiaotong University.