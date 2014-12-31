Name Description

Xiaoping Zeng Mr. Zeng Xiaoping has been appointed as Executive Chairman of the Board of Tianjin Development Holdings Limited., with effect from 16 July 2014. He is a senior engineer, graduated from Jiangxi Institute of Metallurgy (now known as Jiangxi University of Science and Technology) with a Bachelor’s Degree in Metallurgical Engineering in 1982 and a Master of Business Administration Degree from Tianjin University in 1998. Prior to joining the Company he had served various executive roles in Tianjin Tiangang Group Co., Ltd, Tianjin Metallurgical Industry General Corporation and Tianjin Metallurgy Group (Holdings) Co., Ltd. He had been the Deputy General Manager of Tianjin Iron & Steel Group Co., Ltd. from 2003 to 2009; Chairman and General Manager of Tianjin Metallurgy Group (Holdings) Co., Ltd. from 2009 to 2013. Besides, he was also the Deputy General Manager of Bohai Steel Group Co., Ltd. and Chairman of Tianjin Metallurgy Group (Holdings) Co., Ltd. during the period from 2013 to 2014. Mr. Zeng is currently the Chairman of Tsinlien Group Company Limited, the controlling shareholder of the Company. He has extensive experience in corporate management and strategic planning.

Zhiyong Wang Mr. Wang Zhiyong has been re-designated as General Manager, Executive Director of Tianjin Development Holdings Limited., with effect from 16 July 2014. He was appointed as an Executive Director of the Company on 27 October 2009 and Deputy General Manager of the Company on 14 May 2010. He is a member of the Investment Committee of the Company. He is the general manager of Tsinlien Group (Tianjin) Asset Management Company Limited (“Tsinlien Group (Tianjin) Asset”). Mr. Wang was the deputy general manager and the manager of the Finance Department of Tsinlien Group (Tianjin) Asset. Prior to joining Tsinlien Group (Tianjin) Asset in 1998, he was the head of operations of the International Department of Northern International Trust and Investment Company Limited. Mr. Wang graduated from Nankai University in 1994 with a Bachelor’s Degree of International Finance, he passed the examination for on the job Postgraduate Master’s Programme for Currency and Banking of Nankai University in 2000 and he obtained a Master’s Degree in Global Economy from Nankai University in 2009. In 2006, Mr. Wang was awarded the title of Section Cadre Leader of Work Committee of Developing Area and Bonded Area. Tsinlien Group (Tianjin) Asset was awarded the titles of Civilized Unit at Municipal Level as well as Section Leaders of Developing Area and Bonded Area.

Baoxin Jin Mr. Jin Baoxin is Deputy General Manager of the Company. Mr. Jin is a senior economist, graduated from the Tianjin University of Finance and Economics with a Bachelor’s Degree in International Finance in 1988 and a Master’s Degree in Economics from Nankai University in 2001. Prior to joining of the Company, he has worked in various role including deputy manager of treasury department of Tianjin International Trust and Investment Corporation assistant to president and concurrently manager of strategic planning department of Tianjin International Investment Co., Ltd. as well as assistant to president and concurrently manager of direct finance department of Tianjin Financial Investment and Services Group Co., Ltd. Mr. Jin has extensive experience in capital market. He is currently a director of Tsinlien Group Company Limited and Tianjin Tsinlien Investment Holdings Co., Ltd.

Jing Shi Ms. Shi Jing is Assistant to General Manager of Tianjin Development Holdings Limited. Ms. Shi graduated from the Tianjin University of Finance and Economics with a Bachelor’s Degree in Economics in 1992 and a Master’s Degree in Economics in 1995. She has been in corporate finance (domestic and foreign) and financial management for many years. Ms. Shi joined the Company since 2005 and has served in various roles including manager of finance department of Tianjin Development Assets Management Co., Ltd. and general manager of audit and legal affairs department of the Company, Prior to joining the Company, she was a commissioner of finance of Ting Hsin International Group, vice president of Fengyuan Consulting (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. and senior associate of finance department of Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. Ms. Shi is currently the assistant to general manager of Tsinlien Group Company Limited and a non-executive director of Dynasty Fine Wines Group Limited (Stock Code: 828).

Ching Hei Chong Mr. Chong Ching Hei is Financial Controller of the Company. Mr. Chong graduated from the Hong Kong Polytechnic University with a Master’s Degree in Professional Accounting. He was admitted as a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants in October 1999 and has extensive experience in auditing and corporate financial services. Mr. Chong previously worked for Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu for over seven years. During the period from 2004 to 2006, he served as a financial controller and company secretary of Coastal Rapid Transit Company Limited. a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company. Prior to re-joining the Company in July 2013, Mr. Chong was the financial controller and company secretary of Jianhua Concrete Pile Holdings Limited. He also served as the financial controller and company secretary of China Water Property Group Limited (Stock Code: 2349) until March 2011.

Di Cui Dr. Cui Di is Executive Director of Tianjin Development Holdings Limited since December 1, 2013. She graduated from the Tianjin University of Finance and Economics with a Bachelor’s Degree in Economics in 1988 and obtained a Master’s Degree in Economics in 2002 and a Doctoral Degree in Economics from Nankai University in 2009. Dr. Cui joined the Company since July 2009 and has served as deputy general manager of Tianjin Development Assets Management Co., Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, and later concurrently as general manager of Tsinlien Group (Tianjin) Asset Management Company Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tsinlien. Prior to joining the Company, she has worked in various roles including deputy general manager of Tianjin Leadar (Group) Import & Export Co., Ltd., deputy commissioner for treasury of Tianjin Leadar (Group) Co., Ltd. and was with Tianjin Liho Group as assistant to general manager. Dr. Cui is currently a deputy general manager of Tsinlien. She has experience in corporate management, finance and trading.

Chuan Yang Dr. Yang Chuan has been appointed as Executive Director of the Company, effective 26 March 2015. He is a senior economist graduated from the Tianjin University of Finance and Economics with a Bachelor’s Degree in Economics in 1990, and obtained a Master’s Degree in Economics in 1996 and a Doctoral Degree in Economics from Nankai University in 2001. Dr. Yang acts as the chairman and general manager of Tianjin Tai Kang Investment Co., Ltd. (“Tai Kang”), a non-wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, and concurrently as assistant to general manager of Tianjin BENEFO Machinery Equipment Group Co., Ltd. since 2012. Prior to joining Tai Kang, he had served in various executive roles including the chairman and general manager of Zowee Department Stores Group Stock Co., Ltd., the chairman and general manager of Tianjin Hi-Tech Development Co., Ltd. (Stock Code: 600082), a company whose shares are listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, as well as the general manager of Maigou (Tianjin) Group Co., Ltd.. Dr. Yang has extensive experience in capital operation and corporate management.

Su Yee Lee Ms. Lee Su Yee, Bonnia is Company Secretary of the Company. Ms. Lee joined the Company since October 2010 as an assistant company secretary. She is an associate member of both The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries and The Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators of the United Kingdom. She is also a holder of the Practitioner’s Endorsement from The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries. Ms. Lee holds a Master of Science Degree in Professional Accounting and Corporate Governance from City University of Hong Kong and has extensive experience in company secretarial practice.

Ching Har Chan Dr. Chan Ching Har, (Eliza) LL.D. (Hon), is a Non-Executive Director of Tianjin Development Holdings Limited since October 27, 2009. Dr. Chan is a Senior Consultant of Boughton Peterson Yang Anderson, Solicitors. She is a Member of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), a Standing Member of the CPPCC Tianjin Committee, the Foreign Economic Affairs Legal Counsel to the Tianjin Municipal People’s Government, an arbitrator of the China International Economic and Trade Arbitration Commission (CIETAC), and a China-Appointed Attesting Officer appointed by the Ministry of Justice. She serves as Chairman of Kowloon Hospital, Chairman of Hong Kong Eye Hospital, Chairman of Pensions Appeal Panel, Member of The Medical Council of Hong Kong, Member of the Administrative Appeals Board, Investigation Panel Member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Legal Advisor to The Hong Kong Chinese Enterprises Association. Dr. Chan is the Executive Vice-President of the Hong Kong CPPCC (Provincial) Members Association, Honorary President of The Hong Kong China Chamber of Commerce and a Governor of The Canadian Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong. She was formerly a Member of the Hong Kong Hospital Authority, Member of the Hong Kong Public Service Commission, Member of the Board of Education, Member of the Hong Kong Examination and Assessment Authority and Council Member of The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology. She is a Member of the Board of the Hong Kong Science and Technology Park Corporation and a Non-Executive Director of China Aerospace International Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 31) a company whose shares are currently listed on the Stock Exchange. Dr. Chan has been appointed as Justice of the Peace (JP) and awarded the honour of Bronze Bauhinia Star (BBS) by the Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and conferred the Honorary Doctor of Laws (LL.D. (Hon)) degree by the University of Victoria in Canada.

Wing Yui Cheung Mr. Cheung Wing Yui (Edward) is a Non-Executive Director of Tianjin Development Holdings Limited. He was appointed as an independent non-executive director of the Company in November 1997 and re-designated as Non-Executive Director of the Company in September 2004. He received a Bachelor of Commerce Degree in Accountancy from the University of New South Wales, Australia. Mr. Cheung is a member of CPA Australia. He has been a practicing solicitor in Hong Kong since 1979 and is a consultant of the law firm Woo, Kwan, Lee & Lo. He has been admitted as a solicitor in the United Kingdom and as an advocate and solicitor in Singapore. Mr. Cheung is an independent non-executive director of a number of companies listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “Stock Exchange”), namely Hop Hing Group Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 47) and Agile Property Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 3383). He is a non-executive director of a number of companies listed on the Stock Exchange namely SmarTone Telecommunications Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 315), SUNeVision Holdings Ltd. (Stock Code: 8008), Tai Sang Land Development Limited (Stock Code: 89) and SRE Group Limited (Stock Code: 1207). In addition, he is currently a director of The Community Chest of Hong Kong, the deputy chairman and a council member of The Open University of Hong Kong and a member of the Appeal Board established under the Accreditation of Academic and Vocational Qualifications Ordinance.

Hon Kwan Cheng Dr. Cheng Hon Kwan, OBE, is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Tianjin Development Holdings Limited since June 2001. Dr. Cheng obtained his Bachelor’s Degree in Civil Engineering from Tianjin University and a postgraduate diploma from Imperial College of Science and Technology, London. He has been awarded Honorary Doctoral Degrees from Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, City University of Hong Kong, Open University of Hong Kong, and Open University, UK. He is a Fellow of Imperial College and City and Guilds London Institute. He is a past President, Honorary Fellow and Gold Medallist of the Hong Kong Institution of Engineers; past Vice President, Fellow and Gold Medallist of the Institution of Structural Engineers, Fellow of the Institution of Civil Engineers, United Kingdom and the American Society of Civil Engineers and Honorary Fellow of Engineers Australia. He is an Honorary Member of the Hong Kong Institute of Planners and the Hong Kong Institute of Architects; State Class I Registered Structural Engineer Qualification. He is an authorized person and registered structural engineer. Dr. Cheng is a former Chairman of Hong Kong Housing Authority and Transport Advisory Committee. He was a Standing Member of the Tianjin Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) and is a permanent Honorary Chairman of the Hong Kong Tianjin Friendship Association and Chairman of the Tianjin CPPCC Former Hong Kong and Macau Members Friendship Association.

Yu Loke Dr. Loke Yu (Loke Hoi Lam), CPA, has been appointed as a Non-Executive Independent Director of Tianjin Development Holdings Limited with effect from December 21, 2012. He holds a Master of Business Administration Degree from the Universiti Teknologi Malaysia and a Doctor of Business Administration Degree from University of South Australia. Dr. Loke is a Fellow member of The Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales, Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and The Hong Kong Institute of Directors. He is also an Associate member of The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries. He has over 37 years of experience in accounting and auditing for private and public companies, financial consultancy and corporate management. Dr. Loke is currently the company secretary of Minth Group Limited (Stock Code: 425) and serves as an independent non-executive director of Matrix Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 1005), VODone Limited (Stock Code: 82) Bio-Dynamic Group Limited (Stock Code: 39), China Fire Safety Enterprise Group Limited (Stock Code: 445), Winfair Investment Company Limited (Stock Code: 287), SCUD Group Limited (Stock Code: 1399), Zhong An Real Estate Limited (Stock Code: 672) and Chiho-Tiande Group Limited (Stock Code: 976), all of these companies are listed on the Stock Exchange.

Kwai Wing Mak Mr. Mak Kwai Wing (Alexander), BSoc.Sc., ATIHK, ASA, is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Tianjin Development Holdings Limited, since October 27, 2009. Mr. Mak graduated from The University of Hong Kong with a degree of Bachelor of Social Science. He is an associate member of CPA Australia and The Taxation Institute of Hong Kong. He is a contributing author to local and international newspapers and professional journals. Mr. Mak was formerly an assessor with the Inland Revenue Department. Mr. Mak is the treasurers of H5N1 Concern Group and The Hong Kong International Film Festival Society Limited; a member of Hong Kong Professional Consultants Association, Tax SQ and SD Development Committee of Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and School Management Committee of Hotung Secondary School. Previously, Mr. Mak had served as the president of The Taxation Institute of Hong Kong; the vice chairman of Steering Committee of Hong Kong Network of Virtual Enterprises; the governor of Rotary International District 3450; the chairman of Practice Firm Steering Committee of Hong Kong Institute of Vocational Education (Tsing Yi) and District Rotary Foundation Committee of Rotary International District 3450; a treasurer of The Hong Kong Road Safety Association and Senior Citizen Home Safety Association; a member of taxation committee of Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants a member of the Road Safety Council, Joint Liaison Committee on Taxation, Hospital Authority Public Complaints Committee, Hospital Governing Committee of Hong Kong Eye Hospital and Kowloon Hospital; and a part-time member of Hong Kong Government’s Central Policy Unit. Mr. Mak is an independent non-executive director of Hsin Chong Construction Group Limited (Stock Code: 404), a company whose shares are listed on the Stock Exchange.

Yi Kum Ng Ms. Ng Yi Kum (Estella) is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Tianjin Development Holdings Limited since July 28, 2010. Ms. Ng is the Chief Financial Officer of Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (Stock Code: 2007) a company whose shares are listed on the Stock Exchange. From September 2005 to November 2007, she was an executive director of Hang Lung Properties Limited (“Hang Lung”), a company whose shares are listed on the Stock Exchange. Prior to her joining in Hang Lung in 2003, she was employed by the Stock Exchange in a number of senior positions, most recently as senior vice president of the Listing Division. Prior to that, she gained auditing experience with Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu. Ms. Ng is a qualified accountant and holds a Master of Business Administration degree from the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology. She is an associate of The Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales, the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators, a fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants and the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants. She has contributed her time to public service appointments, including being a co-opted member of the audit committee of the Hospital Authority. Ms. Ng is an independent non-executive director of Hong Kong Resources Holdings Company Limited (Stock Code: 2882) and Ever Fortune International Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 875), all companies are listed on the Stock Exchange.