Zhong Lin Mr. Lin Zhong serves as Chairman of the Board of CIFI Holdings Group Co Ltd. Mr. Lin Zhong has about 24 years of experience in the real estate business. He was appointed as Director on 20 May 2011 and is the chairman of the Nomination Committee and a member of the Remuneration Committee of the Company and is also a substantial shareholder of the Company and a director of certain subsidiaries of the Group. Mr. Lin Zhong was awarded “2010 Star of Real Estates” by Fudan University Real Estate Research Center and other institutions, “2013 Shanghai Real Estate Outstanding Leaders” by Magazine and “Golden Phoenix Global Chinese Real Estate Outstanding Growth Entrepreneur” by ifeng.com, Phoenix Television and China Real Estate Journal in 2014. He was appointed as the Member of the Board of Directors of the Oriental Real Estate Institute, the Council Member of the Council Board of Shanghai Land Institute in 2011, the Vice Chairman of Fujian Chamber of Commerce in Shanghai, Vice Chairman of Shanghai Population Welfare Foundation, Vice Chairman of National Real Estate Chamber of Commerce and Honorary Chairman of its Shanghai Sub-Chamber in 2013, and the deputy chief council member of the Eighth Term of Council of the Shanghai Real Estate Association and the rotating chairman of New Shanghai Businessman Federation in 2014. Mr. Lin Zhong graduated from the Xiamen University with a bachelor’s degree in economics. He further pursued and obtained an executive master of business administration degree from Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business. Mr. Lin Zhong is a brother of Mr. Lin Wei and Mr. Lin Feng.

Feng Lin Mr. Lin Feng serves as Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of CIFI Holdings Group Co Ltd. He is also a substantial shareholder of the Company and a director of certain subsidiaries of the Group. Mr. Lin Feng has about 15 years of experience in the real estate business. He joined our Group in 2001. He was appointed as Director on 20 May 2011. Mr. Lin Feng was awarded “Shanghai Fifty-Four Youth Medal” and “Shanghai Putuo District China Socialism Outstanding Contributors” in 2013. He is currently a Council Member of All-China Youth Federation, Executive Council Member of Shanghai Youth Federation, Executive Council Member of Shanghai Federation of Industry and Commerce (Commerce Chamber), Council Member of Shanghai Changning District Association of Industry and Commerce (Commerce Chamber), the Executive Council Member of Shanghai Putuo District Youth Federation, Representative of the Shanghai Putuo District People’s Congress, Member of the Board of Shanghai Institute of Visual Art and Director of CIFI Charity Foundation. Mr. Lin Feng graduated from the Xiamen University with a bachelor’s degree in economics and further obtained a master of business administration degree from the University of Dundee. Mr. Lin Feng is a brother of Mr. Lin Zhong and Mr. Lin Wei.

Wei Lin Mr. Lin Wei serves as Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of CIFI Holdings Group Co Ltd. He is also a substantial shareholder of the Company and a director of certain subsidiaries of the Group. Mr. Lin Wei has about 19 years of experience in the real estate business. He laid the foundation of our Group’s development with Mr. Lin Zhong. Mr. Lin Wei is a brother of Mr. Lin Zhong and Mr. Lin Feng.

Sze Ka Yau Mr. Yau Sze Ka serves as Chief Financial Officer of CIFI Holdings Group Co Ltd. Mr. Yau has over 20 years of experience in capital markets and corporate management, and have successfully executed a wide range of transactions including initial public offerings, equity and bond fundraisings, syndicated loans, project financings, mergers and acquisitions and corporate restructuring. He joined the Group in July 2011. From December 2005 to June 2011, Mr. Yau was the director of corporate affairs of Lai Sun Garment (International) Limited, where he was responsible for corporate finance, business development and investor relations. From January 2003 to December 2005, he was a director of DBS Asia Capital Limited. From September 1999 to January 2003, he worked for ICEA Capital Limited and his last position held was executive director (investment banking division). Mr. Yau graduated from the University of California at Berkeley with a bachelor of science degree. He is also a holder of Chartered Financial Analyst.

Liang Zhang Mr. Zhang Liang serves as Chief Human Resource Officer, Vice President of CIFI Holdings Group Co Ltd. Mr. Zhang joined the Group in February 2012. Prior to joining our Group, Mr. Zhang worked in SPH Ke Yuan Xinhai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd (formerly known as CITIC Pharma Co., Ltd.) as the Chief Human Resources Officer from July 2010 to January 2012. He also worked in Tianjin Tasly Group Co., Ltd. as the President Assistant and the Director of the Human Resources Centre from April 2005 to July 2010. Mr. Zhang had worked in Motorola (China) Electronics Limited from December 1995 to April 2005, as the Human Resources Manager of semi-conductor department and the Asia Pacific Representative of Global Performance Management Project. Mr. Zhang graduated from the China Europe International Business School with a master of business administration degree, and Tianjin Foreign Studies University with a bachelor of arts degree.

Dong Chen Mr. Chen Dongbiao serves as Executive Vice President of CIFI Holdings (Group) Co. Ltd. since August 2013. He is responsible for overall management of operations, construction, procurement and cost, and business development of Yangtze Delta Region. Mr. Chen joined the Group in August 2013. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Chen worked for China Vanke Co., Ltd., and held the positions of Director of Engineering of China Vanke Co., Ltd., General Manager and Chairman of Shanghai Vanke Real Estate Co., Ltd. Mr. Chen graduated from the China Europe International Business School with a master of business administration degree, and Shanghai City Construction Institute with a bachelor of engineering degree. Mr. Chen was a Representative of Shanghai Pudong District People’s Congress from 1997 to 2002 and has been a Committee Member of Shanghai Minhang District Political Consultative Conference.

Yu Zhu Mr. Zhu Yu serves as Vice President of CIFI Holdings Group Co Ltd. Mr. Zhu joined our Group in March 2006. Prior to joining our Group, he was the secretary of the board and deputy general manager of Jiangsu Xiake Color Spinning Co., Ltd, a listed company in the PRC. Mr. Zhu graduated from Nanjin Normal University with a bachelor’s degree in mathematics. He also obtained the qualification of associate professor in the PRC.

Xin Yang Mr. Yang Xin serves as General Manager - Finance Centre of CIFI Holdings Group Co Ltd. Mr. Yang joined the Group in July 2010. He has experience in banking and finance. Prior to joining the Group, he worked in various management positions at Agricultural Bank of China Limited. Mr. Yang graduated from the Shanghai Jiao Tong University with a bachelor’s degree in international finance and further obtained a master of business administration degree. He also holds the Senior International Finance Manager qualification issued by International Financial Management Association.

Ming Ge Mr. Ge Ming serves as Director - Human Resources of CIFI Holdings (Group) Co. Ltd. Mr. Ge have vast experience in human resources management. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Ge worked at Oriental Cambridge Education Group as the Director of Human Resources and a Member of the Executive Committee. Prior to that, Mr. Ge worked at Shanghai Tuosheng Associates and Longfor Properties. Mr. Ge graduated from Fudan University with a bachelor’s degree in economics, majoring in international finance.

Yuk Ming Leung Mr. Leung Yuk Ming serves as Director - Investor Relations of CIFI Holdings (Group) Co. Ltd. He has extensive experience in investor relations, investment banking, Listing Rules compliance and accounting. In his career, Mr. Leung has worked for Powerlong Real Estate Holdings Limited, Macquarie Capital (Hong Kong) Limited, DBS Asia Capital Limited, the Listing Division of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong and Ernst & Young. Mr. Leung received his bachelor’s degree in commerce and LLB from the University of Calgary and the University of London respectively. He is a holder of Chartered Financial Analyst, member of Hong Kong Society of Financial Analysts and member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. He joined the Group in June 2013.

Yuangang Ding Mr. Ding Yuangang serves as Director - Operations Management of CIFI Holdings Group Co Ltd. Mr. Ding joined the Group in June 2010. He had various experience in information technology. Prior to joining the Group, he worked as Group Chief Information Officer for Chongqing Longhu Development Co., Ltd. Mr. Ding graduated from the Harbin Institute of Technology University with a bachelor degree in computer software. He further completed the Mini-EMBA programme at Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business. Mr. Ding also obtained the qualification of senior engineer in the PRC. He has been awarded the Excellent Chief Information Officer Awards 2009.

Zhaohui Ding Mr. Ding Zhaohui serves as Director - Legal and Internal Audit of CIFI Holdings (Group) Co. Ltd. Mr. Ding joined the Group in September 2014. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Ding worked for China Vanke Co., Ltd. from October 2000 to September 2014 and held the positions of Deputy General Manager and General Manager of Legal Department of China Vanke Co., Ltd.. Mr. Ding graduated from East China Normal University with a bachelor’s degree in history and later obtained a master of laws degree from Renmin University of China.

Feng Liu Mr. Liu Feng serves as Director - Cost Management of CIFI Holdings (Group) Co. Ltd. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Liu worked for China Resources Land (Shanghai) Co. Ltd from 2003 to 2011 and held the position of Contract Manager, Shanghai and Zhejiang Area Contract Responsible Officer. Before that, he worked for Shanghai Vanke Real Estate Co., Ltd. as Head of Procurement in Engineering Management Department. Mr. Liu graduated from Zhejiang University majoring in civil engineering, with a master degree in engineering.

Taoyuan Pan Mr. Pan Taoyuan serves as President Assistant and Director - Investment and Development of CIFI Holdings (Group) Co. Ltd. Mr. Pan joined the Group in February 2008 and was previously the Group’s General Manager of Sales and Marketing Management Centre of the Group. Before joining our Group, Mr. Pan worked in Shanghai P & R Real Estate Consultant Co., Ltd as the deputy general manager from October 2004 to January 2007. Mr. Pan graduated from the National Taichung Institute of Technology majoring in Japanese language.

Chenguang Wu Mr. Wu Chenguang serves as Director - Engineering and Procurement of CIFI Holdings (Group) Co. Ltd. Mr. Wu joined the Group in February 2014. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Wu worked for China Vanke Co., Ltd. from September 2002 to February 2014 and held the positions of Manager of the Procurement Center of China Vanke Co., Ltd. and Engineering Director and Assistant General Manager of Shanghai Vanke Property Management Co., Ltd.. Mr. Wu obtained a bachelor’s degree in engineering management from Southeast University of China, majoring in Civil Engineering.

Peng Zhan Mr. Zhan Peng serves as Director - Design Management of CIFI Holdings (Group) Co. Ltd. Mr. Zhan joined the Group in June 2013. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. Zhan worked for China Resources Land (Shandong) Co., Ltd. from 2010 to 2013 as Director of Design Department. Between 2000 and 2010, he worked in the United States for various international architectural firms including Callison, Leo A Daly and Lessard. Mr. Zhan obtained bachelor’s degree in architecture from Tianjin University, master’s degree in architecture from Washington University in St. Louis and is a registered architect in Washington D.C., Virginia and Maryland in the United States.

Tai On Lo Mr. Lo Tai On, CPA serves as Company Secretary of CIFI Holdings Group Co Ltd. Mr. Lo is a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. He has over 27 years of experience in the field of company secretarial services and is now a director of Fair Wind Secretarial Services Ltd., a secretarial company rendering secretarial services. Mr. Lo is also the company secretary of several companies listed on the Stock Exchange, including AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (SEHK stock code: 2018), Pak Fah Yeow International Limited (SEHK stock code: 239), and Good Friend International Holdings Inc. (SEHK stock code: 2398).

Yunchang Gu Mr. Gu Yunchang serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of CIFI Holdings Group Co Ltd., since October 9, 2012. He is a member of the Audit Committee and Nomination Committee. Mr. Gu was the vice chairman of the China Real Estate Research Association from 2006 to May 2013 and had also been the vice chairman and secretary-general of the China Real Estate Association from 1998 to 2006. Mr. Gu formerly served at different positions in the Ministry of Construction of the PRC, including the deputy director at Policy Research Centre of Ministry of Construction from 1988 to 1998; the person-in-charge of the City and Township Residence Research Centre of Ministry of Construction from 1986 to 1988; and the Deputy Division Head and Division Head at Urban Residence Bureau of Ministry of Construction from 1979 to 1986. Mr. Gu specialises in theory and policy research, market research and analysis concerning China real estate industry. In the 1980s, he participated in the policy research and formulation of China’s city and village residential construction techniques, carrying on a State key project “2000 China”, and won the First Class National Science Technology Advance Award in China twice. After joining the China Real Estate Association in 1998, he has been involved in promoting the development of the China real estate industry as well as undertaking the research and analysis of the national real estate market. He is also the main organiser and writer of the China Real Estate Market Report, an annual analysis report issued by the China Real Estate Association. Mr. Gu was an independent non-executive director of Shimao Property Holdings Limited (SEHK stock code: 813) from April 2006 to May 2011 and was an independent non-executive director of E-House (China) Holdings Limited (NYSE stock code: EJ) from August 2008 to March 2014.

Wee Seng Tan Mr. Tan Wee Seng serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of CIFI Holdings Group Co Ltd., since October 9, 2012. He is the chairman of Company's Audit Committee and a member of the Remuneration Committee. Mr. Tan has over 30 years of business, financial, operation and strategy management experience and has also held various senior management positions in a number of multinational and Chinese corporations. Mr. Tan has been an independent director of ReneSola Ltd. and 7 Days Group Holdings Limited since 2009, the shares of both companies are listed on the New York Stock Exchange. He has also been a nonexecutive director of Xtep International Holdings Limited (SEHK stock code: 1368) and of Sa Sa International Holdings Limited (SEHK stock code: 178) since 2010 and the independent non-executive director of Biostime International Holdings Limited (SEHK stock code: 1112) since 2010. In June 2012, Mr. Tan has been re-designated from a nonexecutive director to an independent non-executive director of Sa Sa International Holdings Limited. In 1999, he served as a senior vice president of Reuters and the head of Information and Trading System for the China, Mongolia and North Korea regions. From 2003 to 2008, he served as an executive director, chief financial officer and company secretary of Li Ning Company Limited (SEHK stock code: 2331). Mr. Tan is a fellow member of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants, United Kingdom and a fellow member of the Hong Kong Institute of Directors since 2007.