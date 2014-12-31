Name Description

Xiaoying Yang Ms. Yang Xiaoying is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Forefront Group Limited. She studied and obtained her Bachelors’ degree in Computer Science in the University of Electronic Science & Technology of China in the People’s Republic of China and EMBA in China Europe International Business School. She has 27 year's of experience in sales and marketing, business development, operations as well as consulting in the IT industry. Ms. Yang is currently an independent director of Digital China Information Service Company Ltd., a company listed on Shenzhen Stock Exchange (stock code: 000555) and was Vice President of Oracle Customer Services, Greater China of Oracle (China) Software Systems Co., Ltd. from February 2006 to April 2014.

Chi Fai Choi Mr. Choi Chi Fai has been appointed as Executive Director of Forefront Group Limited., with effect from 4 March 2015. He holds a Bachelor Degree of Business Administration in Accounting from The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology. Mr. Choi is a member of Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and a fellow member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants. He has over 10 year's of experience in internal and external auditing, merger and acquisition, and direct investment. He currently is the Chief Investment Officer of Carnival Group International Holdings Limited (stock code: 996), which is listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “Stock Exchange”). He was an independent nonexecutive director of Energy International Investments Holdings Limited (stock code: 353) and Associate Director of CCB International Asset Management Limited (the “CCBIAM”). CCBIAM is ultimately controlled by China Construction Bank Corporation (stock code: 939), which is listed on the Stock Exchange and the Shanghai Stock Exchange (stock code: CH. 601939).

To Tsang Mr. Tsang To has been appointed as Executive Director of Forefront Group Limited., with effect from 27 February 2014. He is a partner of a PRC law firm. Mr. Tsang holds a bachelors degree in laws from Xiamen University and a master’s degree in laws from the University of London. He is admitted as a solicitor to the High Court of Hong Kong as well as a PRC qualified lawyer. Mr. Tsang is currently an independent director of THT Heat Transfer Technology. Inc. (Stock Code: THTI), a company listed on the NASDAQ Stock Market and formerly an executive director of Enterprise Development Holdings Limited (stock code: 1808) (formerly known as Tai-I International Holdings Limited), companies listed on the Stock Exchange.

Kwok San Wong Mr. Wong Kwok San has been appointed as Company Secretary of Forefront Group Limited., with effect from 1 October 2014. Mr. Wong is a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Mr. Wong has more than 10 year's of experience in the accounting and auditing fields.

Hon Siang Chin Mr. Chin Hon Siang is an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He holds a Bachelor of Commerce Degree from Monash University. Mr. Chin is a member of CPA Australia. He has over 15 years of experience in external auditing, merger and acquisition and corporate finance. He served as the Chief Financial Officer of Asia Green Agriculture Group Limited, a company formerly listed on Over the Counter Bulletin Board in the United States of America (stock code: AGAC), from September 2012 to August 2015, the Chief Finance Manager of Dukang Distillers Holdings Limited, a company listed on Singapore Exchange (stock code: GJ8) and Taiwan Stock Exchange Corporation (stock code: 911616), from May 2010 to March 2012 and the Chief Financial Officer of United Food Holdings Limited, a company listed on Singapore Exchange (stock code: AZR), from September 2002 to April 2010.

Xin Huang Mr. Huang Xin has been appointed as the Independent Non-executive Director of the Company. He holds a master degree in laws from Peking University. He has worked in United Securities Limited, HongYuan Securities Co., Limited and Credit Suisse Founder Securities Limited which are engaged in investment banking business. He is currently a director of (Rayspower New Energy Co., Ltd.), a company listed on National Equities Exchange and Quotations (NEEQ: 430065), the director and general manager of (Beijing Jingyixhihui education technology Co) and (Gonqingcheng Xingchen Education Investment Co) and member of investment committee of (Suzhou Jiuitailanshan Investment Co).