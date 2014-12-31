Name Description

Yong Peng Li Mr. Li Yong Peng is Chief Executive Officer, Vice President, Executive Director of Dongjiang Environmental Co Ltd. He graduated from Zhong Nan Finance University () (currently known as Zhong Nan Finance & Law University ()) with a bachelor degree in economics in 1998, majoring in state-owned assets management. Mr. Li was appointed as the vice president of the Company in October 2012, and is responsible for the business divisions and the management of market operation of the Group. Mr. Li is a nephew of Mr. Zhang Wei Yang, the chairman of the Board, an executive Director and the founder of the Group. Mr. Li was appointed as an executive Director on 28 November 2001.

Tian Wang Ms. Wang Tian is Vice President, Company Secretary of Dongjiang Environmental Co Ltd., effective December 17, 2012. Ms. Wang joined the Group in March 2002. She graduated from Zhongshan University in 1999 majoring in international finance and obtained a master degree in economics from University of Birmingham in the United Kingdom. Ms. Wang has over 10 years of experience in the field of investment and management. On 17 December 2012, Ms. Wang was appointed as the company secretary and authorised representative of the Company, and was appointed as the vice president of the Group on 10 June 2014

Ting Wu Cao Mr. Cao Ting Wu is Vice President of the Group of Dongjiang Environmental Co Ltd since 2009. He in charge of investment management. Mr. Cao had been the financial controller of the Company until his resignation with effect from 8 November 2013. Mr. Cao graduated in statistics from Jiang Xi University of Finance and Economics in 1989, and obtained a degree of MBA in finance from Chinese University of Hong Kong. Mr. Cao joined the Group in March 2007. Mr. Cao has over 20 years of experience in financial management

Yong Hui Lan Mr. Lan Yong Hui is Vice President of Dongjiang Environmental Co Ltd. He charge of management of environment, health and safety of the Group and the senior engineer of the Group. Mr. Lan graduated from Northwest University of Light Industry with a master degree in polymer materials and engineering in 1988. From 1991 to 2003, Mr. Lan worked with China Merchants Group in management position. After joining the Group in 2004, Mr. Lan acted as the general manager of several subsidiaries of the Group. Mr. Lan has rich experience in the technology and management.

Huachen Tian Mr. Tian Huachen is Financial Controller in Dongjiang Environmental Co Ltd. since November 9, 2013. He mainly responsible for the financial management work of the Group. Mr. Tian was acted as vice-president at Synertone Communication Corporation (Stock Code: 1613). Mr. Tian joined the Group on 8 November 2013. Mr. Tian possesses rich experience in management.

Ren Liu Mr. Liu Ren has been appointed as Executive Director of the Company, effective 30 August 2016. Mr. Liu with a Master Degree of Economics. He had worked in the headquarter of the investment bank of Xiangcai Securities Co., Ltd., the headquarter of the investment bank of Fortune Securities Co., Ltd. and The 23rd Metallurgical Construction Group Co., Ltd. of Minmetals. He has served as an Assistant General Manager and Minister of Capital Operations of Guangdong Rising Assets Management Co., Ltd. since May 2014. Mr. Liu Ren has also served as a Director in Xinsheng Futures Co., Ltd., E Fund Management Co., Ltd., Foshan Nationstar Optoelectronics Co. Ltd. (listed on Shenzhen Stock Exchange, stock code: 002449), Foshan Electrical and Lighting Co., Ltd. (listed on Shenzhen Stock Exchange, stock code: 00054) and Rising Nonferrous Metals Share Co., Limited (listed on Shanghai Stock Exchange, stock code: 600259).

Qian Deng Mr. Deng Qian has been appointed as Non-Executive Director of the Company, effective 30 August 2016. Mr. Deng, with a Master Degree. He has served as an Office Secretary, Director and Senior Director of Business Development and Deputy General Manager of Investment and Development Department in Shenzhen Zhongjin Lingnan Nonfemet Co. Ltd. Since May 2016, he has served as a Minister of Overseas Development Department of Guangdong Rising Assets Management Co., Ltd.

Yiming Huang Mr. Huang Yiming has been appointed as Non-Executive Director of the Company, effective 30 August 2016. Mr. Huang, with a Bachelor’s Degree. He had worked in Guangdong International Trust and Investment Corporation, Bestfound Law Firm, etc. Since April 2016, he has served as a Minister of Legal Affairs Department in Guangdong Rising Assets Management Co., Ltd.

Boren Liu Mr. Liu Boren has been appointed as Non-Executive Director of the Company, effective 30 August 2016. He holds a Bachelor’s Degree. He had worked in Guangdong Branch of the People’s Bank of China, Guangzhou Branch of People’s Bank of China and Guangdong Regulatory Bureau of China Banking Regulatory Commission. Since March 2014, he has served as an Assistant General Manager in Guangdong Rising Assets Management Co., Ltd.

Zhengfu Zhu Dr. Zhu Zhengfu has been appointed as Non-Executive Director of the Company, effective 30 August 2016. He is a senior lawyer with a Doctoral Degree. He has currently served as a Director and Directing Partner of Guangdong Dong Fang Kun Lun Law Office. Mr. Zhu Zhengfu also serves as an Independent Director of E Fund Management Co., Ltd., Guangdong Guangzhou Daily Media Co., Ltd. (listed on Shenzhen Stock Exchange, stock code: 0002181), Poly Real Estate Group Co., Ltd. (listed on Shanghai Stock Exchange, stock code: 600048), Beijing Honggao Creative Construction Design Co., Ltd. (listed on Shenzhen Stock Exchange, stock code:002504) and O Luxe Holdings Limited (listed on Hong Kong Stock Exchange, stock code:00860), and a Supervisor of CSSC Offshore & Marine Engineering (Group) Company Limited (listed on Hong Kong stock exchange (stock code: 0317) and Shanghai Stock Exchange (stock code:600685)).

Jiu Hui Qu Mr. Qu Jiu Hui is Independent Non-Executive Director of Dongjiang Environmental Company Limited. Mr. Qu is an Academician of Chinese Academy of Engineering and a researcher of Research Center for Eco-Environmental Sciences of Chinese Academy of Sciences. He also serves as the Vice Chairman of All-China Environment Federation, Vice Chairman of Chinese Society for Environmental Sciences and Vice Chairman of Chinese Society for Sustainable Development and member of the National Environmental Consultation Committee. Mr. Qu is also an independent non-executive director of Guodian Technology & Environment Group Corporation Limited (Stock Code: 01296), whose shares are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange. Mr Qu specializes in water science and the research of engineering technology. He has made various breakthroughs in the theory and technology of water pollution control and securing safe drinking water.