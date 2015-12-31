Name Description

Peixi Cao Mr. Cao Peixi has been serving as Chairman of the Board of HUANENG POWER INTERNATIONAL, INC. since August 28, 2008. He is also General Manager of China Huaneng Group and Chairman of the Board in a power development company, as well as Chairman of the Board in a new energy company. He used to be Chairman of the Board and General Manager in Shandong-based power company, Deputy General Manager and General Manager of China Huadian Corporation, as well as Chairman of the Board in Huadian Power International Corporation Limited. He holds a Master of Engineering from Shandong University, China. He holds a postgraduate degree of master in engineering awarded by the Party School of the Central Committee, and is a researcher-grade senior engineer.

Junming Guo Mr. Guo Junming had been serving as Vice Chairman of the Board in Huaneng Power International, Inc till October 10, 2017. He also served as the Director of HIPDC and the Chairman of Huaneng Capital Services Co. Ltd and Chief Accounting Officer in another company. He was the Deputy Chief Accounting Officer and the Finance Manager of Huaneng Group. He graduated from Shanxi University of Finance and Economics, majoring in Business Finance and Accounting.

Lixin Huang Mr. Huang Lixin has been serving as Chief Accounting Officer in HUANENG POWER INTERNATIONAL INC. since January 21, 2016. He was Deputy Chief Accounting Officer, Chief Accounting Officer, Deputy Manager and Manager in two other companies. He holds an Executive Master of Business Administration from Tsinghua University, China.

Guoyue Liu Mr. Liu Guoyue has been serving as General Manager, Director of HUANENG POWER INTERNATIONAL, INC. He is also Chairman of the Board in a Shanghai-based marine transporation company, Chairman of the Board in a fuel company, as well as Director in four other companies and also serves as the Vice President of Huaneng Group. He served as Deputy General Manager of the Company. He holds a Ph.D. in Engineering from North China Electric Power University and an Executive Master of Business Administration (EMBA) from Peking University, China. He holds a Doctor’s degree in engineering. He is a senior engineer.

Xiaxia Fan Mr. Fan Xiaxia has been serving as Deputy General Manager, Director of HUANENG POWER INTERNATIONAL, INC. since May 14, 2008. He is also serving as Vice Chairman of the Board of a nuclear power development company. He used to take several titles including Manager, Deputy Manager, Assistant General Manager in other companies, respectively. He obtained an Executive Master of Business Administration (EMBA) from Tsinghua University, China.

Biquan Gu Mr. Gu Biquan has been serving as Deputy General Manager in HUANENG POWER INTERNATIONAL, INC. since March 21, 2012. He is also Chairman of the Board in a Beijing-based company and Vice Chairman of the Board in three other companies. He used to be Secretary of the Board, Assistant General Manager, Manager of Zhejiang Branch, Deputy Manager of Nantong Branch, Manager-Planning & Development in the Company. He graduated from Beijing Open University, majoring in Electronics.

Jianmin Li Mr. Li Jianmin has been serving as Deputy General Manager in HUANENG POWER INTERNATIONAL, INC. since October 24, 2012. He currently also serves as Chairman of the Board in three companies, Vice Chairman of the Board in a investment company, as well as Executive Director in a Fujian-based company. He was Chief Engineer in a power generation company, as well as General Manager-Hebei Branch in another company. He holds a Bachelor of Engineering in Power Plant and Power System from North China Electric Power University.

Ranxing Liu Mr. Liu Ranxing has been serving as Deputy General Manager in Huaneng Power International, Inc. He was General Manager of Huaneng Northeast (Liaoning) Branch, and Executive Director and General Manager of Huaneng Energy & Communications Holdings Co., Ltd. He graduated from Harbin Institute of Technology, majoring in Management Engineering, with a Master of Science.

Zhiyi Song Mr. Song Zhiyi has been serving as Deputy General Manager in HUANENG POWER INTERNATIONAL, INC. since October 24, 2012. He currently also serves as Chairman of the Board in three other companies. He was Chief Engineer in a Liaoning-based engineering company, as well as Deputy General Manager-Dongbei Branch and General Manager-Dongbei Branch in another group. He holds Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Peking University, China.

Senrong Wu Mr. Wu Senrong has been serving as Deputy General Manager in HUANENG POWER INTERNATIONAL, INC. since October 24, 2012. He currently also serves as Chairman of the Board in a power generation company and Executive Director in two other companies. He was General Manager in a power generation company. He holds an Executive Master of Business Administration (EMBA) from Tsinghua University, China.

Ping Zhao Mr. Zhao Ping has been serving as Deputy General Manager in HUANENG POWER INTERNATIONAL, INC. since October 24, 2012. He currently also serves as Chairman of the Board in three companies, as well as Executive Director in two other companies. He used to serve as Chief Engineer in the Company. He holds a Master of Engineering in Thermal Power Engineering and an Executive Master of Business Administration from Tsinghua University, China.

Yong He Mr. He Yong has been serving as Chief Engineer in HUANENG POWER INTERNATIONAL, INC. since October 24, 2012. He currently also serves as Chairman of the Board in a Hebei-based power generation company. He was Deputy Chief Engineer of the Company, as well as Deputy General Manager and General Manager in a Wuhan-based power generation company. He holds a Master's degree in Corporate Management from Wuhan University, China.

Hongbo Guo Mr. Guo Hongbo has been serving as Director of HUANENG POWER INTERNATIONAL, INC. since February 22, 2012. He also works as the Chairman of Liaoning Energy Investment (Group) Limited Liability Company. He was the Assistant to the president, vice president, Executive vice president, a Director, the president and Vice Chairman of Liaoning Energy Investment (Group) Limited Liability Company. He graduated from Jilin University with a Master’s degree in Public Administration.

Jian Huang Mr. Huang Jian has been serving as Director in HUANENG POWER INTERNATIONAL, INC. since August 28, 2008. He used to be Deputy General Manager, Secretary of the Board, Chief Accountant, Deputy Chief Accountant and Deputy Manager of Finance Department in the Company. He is also Assistant General Manager of China Huaneng Group where he used to be Deputy Chief Economist, Chairman of the Board in two other companies, as well as Executive Vice Chairman of the Board in a capital service company. He graduated from Research Institute for Fiscal Science, Ministry of Finance, Specializing in Accounting, with a Master's degree in Economics.

Shiqi Li Mr. Li Shiqi has been serving as Director of HUANENG POWER INTERNATIONAL, INC. since May 17, 2011. He is also serving as General Manager of a power development company. He served as Deputy General Manager and Chief Economist in the Company and Chief Accounting Officer of another company, as well as Chairman of the Board and Executive Vice Chairman of the Board in a capital service company. He graduated from Renmin University of China, majoring in Finance.

Song Li Ms. Li Song has been serving as Director Huaneng Power International, Inc. She is also Deputy General Manager, Vice Chairman of the Board and Director in five other companies.

Dabin Mi Mr. Mi Dabin has been serving as Director in Huaneng Power International, Inc. He also serves as Deputy General Manager of Hebei Construction & Investment Group Co., Ltd. and the Chairman of the Board in Hebei Construction & Energy Investment Co., Ltd. He was Chief Engineer, Deputy General Manager and General Manager of Qinhuangdao Power Generation Co., Ltd., General Manager of Qinhuangdao Thermal Power Generation Co., Ltd., an Assistant President and the Head of Production and Operation Department of Hebei Construction & Investment Group Co., Ltd., General Manager of Qinhuangdao Power Generation Co., Ltd. and Qinhuangdao Thermal Power Generation Co., Ltd. He graduated from North China Electric Power University, majoring in Power Engineering, and holds a master’s degree.

Zhensheng Li Mr. Li Zhensheng has been serving as Independent Director of HUANENG POWER INTERNATIONAL, INC. He is also Independent Director in another Qingdao-based company. He was Chief Accounting Officer in another company.