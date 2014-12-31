Name Description

Xin Zhang Mr. Zhang Xin serves as Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. He was Managing Director, General Manager at CPMC Holdings Ltd. Mr. Zhang is primarily responsible for the operation management of the Group. Mr. Zhang joined the Group in January 1995, and was appointed a Director on 23 June 2008. He has almost 20 years of experience in the packaging industry. Mr. Zhang has been the vice president of the China Packaging Federation since November 2011. Mr. Zhang received a bachelor’s degree in Aeronautical Machinery Processing from Nanchang Institute of Aeronautical Technology (now known as Nanchang Hangkong University) in 1983 and a master’s degree in Business Administration from the University of Southeastern China in 2002. In 2005, Mr. Zhang was awarded the Governmental Special Allowance by the State Council of the PRC for his contributions to the development of engineering technology in the PRC. He is a senior engineer.

Ye Zhang Mr. Zhang Ye serves as Executive Director, Managing Director, General Manager of the Company. He was General Corporate Counsel and Deputy General Manager of CPMC Holdings Limited. Mr. Zhang is primary responsible for the daily operation and management of the Group. Mr. Zhang Ye joined the Group in April 1995, and had served as sales manager, sales director, general manager of the subsidiaries of the Company, assistant to the General Manager, deputy General Manager, etc. successively. He also served as the chief legal consultant of the Group concurrently during the period from July 2011 to January 2016. He currently serves as directors of certain subsidiaries of the Company. He has 21 years of experience in the packaging industry. Mr. Zhang Ye obtained an associate degree in physics from Shanghai Fudan University in 1995, and obtained a bachelor degree in business management from the Continuing Education School of Shanghai Fudan University in 1999.

Ming Chung Yim Mr. Yim Ming Chung has been appointed as Company Secretary of the Company, with effect from 6 March 2016. He also serves as authorised representative of the Company. Mr. Yim has more than 10 years of experience in auditing and handling listed company secretarial and compliance related matters. Mr. Yim holds a bachelor degree in Business Administration in electronic commerce and a master degree in Science in Professional Accounting and Corporate Governance from City University of Hong Kong. He is also a Certified Public Accountant of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

Qianzheng Chen Mr. Chen Qianzheng is Non-Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Chen had served as a manager, assistant to general manager, deputy general manager and general manager successively at Wuhan COFCO Import and Export Co., Ltd. a wholly owned subsidiary of China Foods Import and Export (Group) Co., Ltd. (currently known as COFCO Corporation), from Feb 1987 to May 2006. From May 2006 to July 2008, Mr. Chen worked at China Foods (Group) Co., Ltd. (currently known as COFCO Corporation) as a general manager of its meat department. He was the deputy general manager and also serves as the general manager of the marking department, the general manager of the trading department and the deputy general manager of cold chain logistics department of COFCO Meat Investment Company Limited successively from July 2008 to November 2016. Mr. Chen received a bachelor degree from Huazhong Agricultural University in July 1985, and was accredited as a Senior International Business Engineer in May 2002.

Tao Shen Mr. Shen Tao has been appointed as Non-Executive Director of the Company, with effect from 25 February 2016. Mr. Shen has had over 22 years of senior management experience in the packaging industry including acting as the general manager of Shanghai Shenjing Steel Processing Company Limited, the general manager of Shanghai Baoyi Can Company Limited, the assistant general manager of Shanghai Baosteel Property Development Company Limited, and the assistant general manager of Baosteel Metal Company Limited. Mr. Shen joined ORG in July 2008 and has been a director of ORG since October 2010. He worked as the vice general manager of ORG from October 2008 to February 2014, and has been the general manager of ORG since February 2014 and a director of HuangShan NOVEL since January 2016. Mr. Shen received a Master degree in Business Administration from Peking University in January 2015. He also obtained the qualification of senior business operator from the Occupational Skill Testing and Instruction Centre of China* and State Senior Business Operator Assessment Committee in March 2004.

Youzhi Yu Ms. Yu Youzhi is Non-Executive Director of the Company. Ms. Yu had served as the deputy director of communist party committee office of China Foods Import and Export (Group) Co., Ltd. (currently known as COFCO Corporation) from April 2003 to April 2006, and as the director of the communist party committee office of China Foods (Group) Co., Ltd., (currently known as COFCO Corporation) from April 2006 to December 2008. She had also served as the deputy minister as well as the director of the labour union office of the communist party office (corporate culture department), and the vice chairman of the labour union of COFCO Corporation from 2008 to 2016. Ms. Yu received a bachelor degree in philosophy from Wuhan University in 1985.

Yuan Zhou Mr. Zhou Yuan has been appointed as Non-Executive Director of the Company, with effect from 25 February 2016. He has been appointed as the vice chairman of ORG Packaging Company Limited (“ORG”), a listed company on Shenzhen Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 002701) and a substantial shareholder of the Company, since November 2010 and as a director of HuangShan NOVEL Company Limited (“HuangShan NOVEL”), a listed company on Shenzhen Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 002014), since January 2016. Mr. Zhou Yuan received a Bachelor degree of Engineering (with Honours) in the field of Mechanical Engineering from Monash University in Australia in December 2010.

Yuk Wo Cheng Mr. Cheng Yuk Wo is an Independent Non-Executive Director of CPMC Holdings Limited. Mr. Cheng is a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales and the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants, and a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Ontario, Canada. Mr. Cheng has over 20 years of experience in auditing, finance and business management. He has been the sole proprietor of Erik Cheng & Co., Certified Public Accountants in Hong Kong since 1999. Mr. Cheng is currently an executive director of 21 Holdings Limited and an independent non-executive director of the following companies which are listed on the Stock Exchange, included CSI Properties Limited (formerly known as Capital Strategic Investment Limited), HKC (Holdings) Limited, C.P. Lotus Corporation, Chong Hing Bank Limited, Liu Chong Hing Investment Limited, South China Land Limited, Goldbond Group Holdings Limited, Imagi International Holdings Limited and Top Spring International Holdings Limited. Mr. Cheng received a bachelor’s degree in Accounting from the University of Kent, England in 1983 and a master’s degree in Accounting and Finance from the University of London, England in 1984.

Tingmei Fu Mr. Fu Tingmei is an Independent Non-Executive Director of CPMC Holdings Limited. Mr. Fu has extensive experiences in investment, finance, law and business management. Between 1992 and 2003, he conducted many corporate finance transactions in several investment banking firms based in Hong Kong including serving as a director of Peregrine Capital Limited, and a deputy managing director and subsequently promoted as a managing director of BNP Paribas Peregrine Capital Limited. Mr. Fu is currently engaged in private investments business. He is currently also an independent non-executive director of Beijing Enterprises Holdings Limited and Guotai Junan International Holdings Limited, both listed on the Stock Exchange. Mr. Fu graduated from the University of London with a master’s degree and a doctorate degree in Law in 1989 and 1993, respectively.

Tit Shan Pun Mr. Pun Tit Shan is Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Pun holds a master of business administration degree (with honour) from the University of Manchester. Mr. Pun is currently the chief executive officer of Asia Wealth Securities Limited and was the chief investment officer of Astrum Capital Management Limited. He has over 31 years of experience in the finance field, such as strategic dealing and arbitraging in the derivatives market, sales and marketing management in the primary and secondary equity market and sales and assets managing of high net-worth clients and investment advisory. From 1984 to 1989, Mr. Pun was a chief trader and dealing room manager of legacy Po Sang Bank Ltd., Hong Kong and was a vice president and senior dealer of Credit Suisse, Hong Kong from 1989 to 1993, both focusing on foreign exchange and precious metals trading. From 1993 to 1994, he was a manager of Po Sang Financial Investment Services Co., Ltd. From 1994 to 1996, he was appointed as director of Po Sang Futures Ltd. and Chung Mao Commodities & Futures Ltd. From 1996 to 2003, he acted as vice president of Bank of China International Securities Ltd. looking after the stock options and the financial derivatives and the brokerage sales department. From 2003 to 2008, he was the responsible officer and director of Southwest Securities (HK) Brokerage Ltd. (formerly known as Tanrich Securities Co. Ltd.), Southwest Securities (HK) Asset Management Ltd. (formerly known as Tanrich Asset Management Ltd.), and Southwest Securities (HK) Futures Ltd. (formerly known as Tanrich Futures Ltd.). From 2008 to 2015, he was the responsible officer of Haitong International Securities Co. Ltd., Haitong International Futures Ltd., and in the years of 2008 to 2014, he was also the responsible officer of Haitong International Asset Management Ltd.