Name Description

George Lu Mr. George Lu serves as Executive Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer of the Company. He has more than fifteen years of entrepreneurial experience in strategic planning and general management of trading and manufacturing companies. Mr. George Lu is the founder, director and chairman of Goldenmars Technology Holdings Limited, a company whose shares are listed on the Stock Exchange (stock code: 3638) (“Goldenmars”), and is responsible for its overall management, operations and strategic development. Mr. George Lu was also appointed as a director of various subsidiaries of the Company, namely, Hang Fat Ginseng (2014) Limited, Hang Fat Ginseng Global Importer Limited, Hang Fat Ginseng Trading Company Limited, Long Xi (Hong Kong) Company Limited, Hang Fat Ginseng (Retail) Limited, Hang Fat Wild Ginseng Limited, Hang Fat Ginseng (Hong Kong) Company Limited, Hang Fat Ginseng Enterprise Limited, Hang Fat Wild Ginseng Enterprises Limited, Hang Fat Holdings Limited, Hang Fat Ginseng Company Limited, Hang Fat Ginseng Development Company Limited, Flying Century Limited, Fortune Gaining Limited, Greatest Summit Limited, Greatest Maker Limited, Luck Power (Hong Kong) Limited, Luck Power Development Limited, Fortune Topping Limited, Hang Fat Group Holdings Limited, Sparkling Square Holdings Company Limited, Union Field Assets Limited, Elegant Ocean Limited, Billion Wealth Overseas Limited, Wealthy Harvest Enterprises Limited and Top Nova Limited, with effect from the Subscription Completion.

Wai Fai Yeung Mr. Yeung Wai Fai is Deputy Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. Mr. Yeung Wai Fai is Deputy Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. Mr. Andrew Yeung, joined the Company as the general manager of the Company in November 2016. Upon his appointment as the Deputy Chairman and non-executive Director on 23 January 2017, he resigned as the general manager of the Company. He has been the deputy chief executive officer of Qianhai Corporate Finance Limited since November 2016. He had been the head of investment banking and advisory of Kim Eng Securities (Hong Kong) Limited from July 2015 to October 2016. He has been appointed as an independent nonexecutive director of VPower Group International Holdings Limited (stock code: 1608) since October 2016, and was an independent non-executive director of Goldenmars Technology Holdings Limited (stock code: 3638) between June 2016 and September 2016, companies whose shares are listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “Stock Exchange”). He was an independent director of Eversol Corporation (stock code: 3647.TT), which was delisted on the Taiwan GreTai Securities Market in October 2016, from June 2014 to June 2016. Mr. Andrew Yeung was the head of corporate finance advisory of Edmond de Rothschild (Suisse) S.A., Hong Kong Branch, from August 2014 to May 2015. Mr. Andrew Yeung has over 16 years of experience in investment and private banking. Prior to joining Edmond de Rothschild (Suisse) S.A., Hong Kong Branch, he was the managing director of DBS Asia Capital Limited and he worked at DBS Asia Capital Limited for over 10 years. He worked as the corporate finance associate in BNP Paribas Peregrine Capital Limited from April 2000 to May 2002. Mr. Andrew Yeung graduated from the Hong Kong Polytechnic University with a bachelor of arts (Hons.) in accountancy in 1994. Mr. Andrew Yeung has been a certified public accountant with the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

Tak Yung Yip Ms. Yip Tak Yung (Teresa), CPA, is Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary at Hang Fat Ginseng Holdings Company Limited. She joined the Group in 2013, and is responsible for finance management, compliance assurance and company secretarial matters of the Group. Ms. Yip is an associate member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Ms. Yip received a bachelor’s degree of Business Administration (Honours) in Accountancy from the City University of Hong Kong and subsequently had worked at Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu for 7 years, where she gained extensive experience in accountancy, auditing and taxation.

Kwok Ming Wong Mr. Wong Kwok Ming serves as Executive Director of the Company. He has more than 17 years of experience in the areas of auditing, accounting, taxation, capital markets, business advisory and corporate finance covering various industry sectors. Mr. Wong Kwok Ming possesses a Master Degree in Accounting from Curtin University of Technology and is a Practicing Certified Public Accountant of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Mr. Wong Kwok Ming has worked at PricewaterhouseCoopers Hong Kong for over 10 years in audit and assurance department with his last position as senior manager and has worked at a well-established and sizable manufacturing company as the chief financial officer after he left PricewaterhouseCoopers Hong Kong. Mr. Wong Kwok Ming is the chief financial officer and company secretary of Goldenmars, and is responsible for the overall financial and accounting affairs, treasury management, risk management and the overall company secretarial matters.

Wei Li Mr. Li Wei serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He has over twenty years of experience in establishing and operating businesses in Asia, and particularly in Hong Kong and China. Mr. Li Wei was educated in China, Germany and Australia. He has been an independent non-executive director of VST Holdings Limited, a company whose shares are listed on the Stock Exchange (stock code: 856) since 2007.

Wai Leung Wu Mr. Wu Wai Leung serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He graduated from the University of Hong Kong with a Bachelor’s degree in Social Sciences in 1985. Mr. Wu is currently the chief executive officer and an executive director of Greenheart Group Limited (stock code: 0094), a company listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong. Mr. Wu has over 20 years of experience in investing and business operations in Asia. Since 2003, Mr. Wu has been a director of First Gateway Capital Limited (formerly “First U.S. Capital Limited”), which engages in early stage investment, and investment advisory services to small and medium enterprises in Asia, with a focus in transportation, resource, manufacturing, technology and telecommunication companies. Mr. Wu was an independent non-executive director of Newton Resources Limited (stock code: 1231) from 25 January 2011 until 21 May 2015. He is currently a non-executive director of Newton Resources Limited.