Anhui Conch Cement Co Ltd (0914.HK)

0914.HK on Hong Kong Stock

34.55HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.15 (+0.44%)
Prev Close
HK$34.40
Open
HK$34.60
Day's High
HK$34.95
Day's Low
HK$33.50
Volume
13,741,864
Avg. Vol
9,987,107
52-wk High
HK$34.95
52-wk Low
HK$20.55

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Dengbang Gao

56 2016 Chairman of the Board

Jianchao Wang

53 2015 Vice Chairman of the Board

Bo Zhou

41 2017 Chief Accounting Officer, Executive Director, Secretary of the Board

Bin Wu

52 2016 General Manager, Executive Director

Feng Ding

44 2016 Deputy General Manager, Executive Director

Qunfeng Li

45 2015 Deputy General Manager

Xiaobo Li

47 2015 Deputy General Manager

Leyi Li

54 2012 Chief Engineer-Craft

Pak Yue Chiu

54 Secretary of the Board (Hong Kong)

Guoliang Dai

59 2013 Independent Non-Executive Director

Daguang Liang

57 2016 Independent Non-Executive Director

Mianzhi Yang

47 2016 Independent Non-Executive Director
Biographies

Name Description

Dengbang Gao

Jianchao Wang

Mr. Wang Jianchao has been serving as Vice Chairman of the Board in Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited since 2015. He also serves as Deputy General Manager in another group. He was Head of International Business, Head of Supply and Assistant General Manager in the Company.

Bo Zhou

Mr. Zhou Bo has been serving as Chief Accounting Officer, Executive Director, Secretary of the Board in Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited since August 9, 2017. He was Deputy Chief Accounting Officer in the Company. He holds a Master's degree in Management from Shanghai University, China.

Bin Wu

Mr. Wu Bin has been serving as General Manager, Executive Director in Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited since June 2, 2016. He served as Assistant General Manager and Deputy General Manager in the Company.

Feng Ding

Qunfeng Li

Xiaobo Li

Leyi Li

Mr. Li Leyi has been serving as Chief Engineer-Craft in Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited since March 26, 2012. He was Chief Engineer-Craft in the Company, as well as Deputy Chief Engineer and General Manager in other two cement companies, respectively.

Pak Yue Chiu

Guoliang Dai

Mr. Dai Guoliang has been serving as Independent Non-Executive Director in Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited since May 28, 2013. He also serving as Managing Director in another company, as well as Independent Non-Executive Director in Honghua Group Limited, Luk Fook Holdings International Ltd and First Credit Holdings Limited. He graduated from Victoria University of Wellington, New Zealand, his major is Business Administration. He is a Certified Public Accountant.

Daguang Liang

Mianzhi Yang

Basic Compensation

Name Fiscal Year Total

Dengbang Gao

--

Jianchao Wang

620,398

Bo Zhou

904,703

Bin Wu

1,061,580

Feng Ding

884,368

Qunfeng Li

981,065

Xiaobo Li

896,657

Leyi Li

885,908

Pak Yue Chiu

--

Guoliang Dai

151,471

Daguang Liang

151,471

Mianzhi Yang

151,471
As Of  31 Dec 2016

