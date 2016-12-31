Anhui Conch Cement Co Ltd (0914.HK)
0914.HK on Hong Kong Stock
34.55HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.15 (+0.44%)
Prev Close
HK$34.40
Open
HK$34.60
Day's High
HK$34.95
Day's Low
HK$33.50
Volume
13,741,864
Avg. Vol
9,987,107
52-wk High
HK$34.95
52-wk Low
HK$20.55
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
Dengbang Gao
|56
|2016
|Chairman of the Board
Jianchao Wang
|53
|2015
|Vice Chairman of the Board
Bo Zhou
|41
|2017
|Chief Accounting Officer, Executive Director, Secretary of the Board
Bin Wu
|52
|2016
|General Manager, Executive Director
Feng Ding
|44
|2016
|Deputy General Manager, Executive Director
Qunfeng Li
|45
|2015
|Deputy General Manager
Xiaobo Li
|47
|2015
|Deputy General Manager
Leyi Li
|54
|2012
|Chief Engineer-Craft
Pak Yue Chiu
|54
|Secretary of the Board (Hong Kong)
Guoliang Dai
|59
|2013
|Independent Non-Executive Director
Daguang Liang
|57
|2016
|Independent Non-Executive Director
Mianzhi Yang
|47
|2016
|Independent Non-Executive Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
Dengbang Gao
Jianchao Wang
|Mr. Wang Jianchao has been serving as Vice Chairman of the Board in Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited since 2015. He also serves as Deputy General Manager in another group. He was Head of International Business, Head of Supply and Assistant General Manager in the Company.
Bo Zhou
|Mr. Zhou Bo has been serving as Chief Accounting Officer, Executive Director, Secretary of the Board in Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited since August 9, 2017. He was Deputy Chief Accounting Officer in the Company. He holds a Master's degree in Management from Shanghai University, China.
Bin Wu
|Mr. Wu Bin has been serving as General Manager, Executive Director in Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited since June 2, 2016. He served as Assistant General Manager and Deputy General Manager in the Company.
Feng Ding
Qunfeng Li
Xiaobo Li
Leyi Li
|Mr. Li Leyi has been serving as Chief Engineer-Craft in Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited since March 26, 2012. He was Chief Engineer-Craft in the Company, as well as Deputy Chief Engineer and General Manager in other two cement companies, respectively.
Pak Yue Chiu
Guoliang Dai
|Mr. Dai Guoliang has been serving as Independent Non-Executive Director in Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited since May 28, 2013. He also serving as Managing Director in another company, as well as Independent Non-Executive Director in Honghua Group Limited, Luk Fook Holdings International Ltd and First Credit Holdings Limited. He graduated from Victoria University of Wellington, New Zealand, his major is Business Administration. He is a Certified Public Accountant.
Daguang Liang
Mianzhi Yang
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
Dengbang Gao
|--
Jianchao Wang
|620,398
Bo Zhou
|904,703
Bin Wu
|1,061,580
Feng Ding
|884,368
Qunfeng Li
|981,065
Xiaobo Li
|896,657
Leyi Li
|885,908
Pak Yue Chiu
|--
Guoliang Dai
|151,471
Daguang Liang
|151,471
Mianzhi Yang
As Of 31 Dec 2016
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
Dengbang Gao
|0
|0
Jianchao Wang
|0
|0
Bo Zhou
|0
|0
Bin Wu
|0
|0
Feng Ding
|0
|0
Qunfeng Li
|0
|0
Xiaobo Li
|0
|0
Leyi Li
|0
|0
Pak Yue Chiu
|0
|0
Guoliang Dai
|0
|0
Daguang Liang
|0
|0
Mianzhi Yang
|0
|0