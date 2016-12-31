Name Description

Jianchao Wang Mr. Wang Jianchao has been serving as Vice Chairman of the Board in Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited since 2015. He also serves as Deputy General Manager in another group. He was Head of International Business, Head of Supply and Assistant General Manager in the Company.

Bo Zhou Mr. Zhou Bo has been serving as Chief Accounting Officer, Executive Director, Secretary of the Board in Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited since August 9, 2017. He was Deputy Chief Accounting Officer in the Company. He holds a Master's degree in Management from Shanghai University, China.

Bin Wu Mr. Wu Bin has been serving as General Manager, Executive Director in Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited since June 2, 2016. He served as Assistant General Manager and Deputy General Manager in the Company.

Leyi Li Mr. Li Leyi has been serving as Chief Engineer-Craft in Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited since March 26, 2012. He was Chief Engineer-Craft in the Company, as well as Deputy Chief Engineer and General Manager in other two cement companies, respectively.