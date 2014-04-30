Name Description

Xijian Zhou Mr. Zhou Xijian is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. He has over 20 years of business experience. Mr. Zhou is the president of (Guangdong Daohe Investment Group LLC*) (“Guangdong Daohe”). Guangdong Daohe is a multi-industry company which is engaged in a wide range of businesses including but not limited to liquor, drinking water, film and television, catering and Internet technology. Mr. Zhou obtained a master’s degree in business administration from the Business School of Nanjing Normal University in 2011.

Hing Lin Wong Mr. Wong Hing Lin (Dennis) is President, Executive Director of Linmark Group Limited. Mr. Wong was appointed as an executive director of the Company with effect from September 1, 2010. Mr. Wong has been the chief financial officer of the Group since 2006 and oversees the finance, legal, shipping, IT and HR functions of the Group. Prior to that, Mr. Wong was the head of corporate development department of Roly International, an intermediate holding company of the Company, primarily responsible for Roly International and the Group's corporate development, mergers and acquisitions and investor relations activities. Before joining Roly International in 2000, Mr. Wong had worked at several international financial institutions where he gained experience in finance, investments and banking. Mr. Wong holds a Master of Business Administration degree in finance from Boston University in the United States, and a Bachelor of Science degree from The University of British Columbia in Canada.

Qi Zhang Mr. Zhang Qi is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of the Company. He has over 16 years of business experience, and is currently the global executive president of Nanjing Joymain Sci & Tech Development Co., Ltd.*) (“Nanjing Joymain”). Nanjing Joymain is principally engaged in the research and development, production, sale and service of healthcare products. Mr. Zhang obtained a master’s degree in business administration from the Business School of Nanjing Normal University in 2011.

Lim Yam Wong Mr. Wong Lim Yam is the Group Financial Controller, Company Secretary of the Company. He has more than 14 years of experience in the fields of auditing and accounting and has experience in handling secretarial and compliance related matters. Mr. Wong Lim Yam graduated from Oxford Brookes University with a Bachelor of Science degree majoring in applied accounting. He is a certified public accountant of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and a member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants.

Jifeng Zhang Mr. Zhang Jifeng is an Executive Director of the Company. He is currently the fund manager of e-Film Culture Fund*). He is specialised in planning and operation of film and TV investment and industrial town for film and TV culture. He graduated from (Shanghai News Broadcasting Television School*), specialising in news editing. Prior to Mr. Zhang Jifeng’s appointment with (Zhongheng eFilm Culture Fund*), he had been the general manager of (Beijing Aojinyuan Real Estate & Development Pty. Ltd.*). Formerly, he was the deputy general manager of (E-House (China) Holdings Limited*), general manager of its Shenyang branch, deputy general manager of its Beijing branch and deputy general manager of its Northern China branch; the deputy general manager of (Shanghai Real Estate Sales Co., Limited*), the predecessor of (E-House (China) Holdings Limited*); the strategic consultant of (commercialization promotional committee of West Nanjing Road, Jing’an District in Shanghai); senior strategic manager of Shanghai branch of Midland Realty; strategic manager of Shanghai branch of (Lee Tat Property Consultant Limited*); and member of (Working Group for Pilot Management of First Tranche of Domestic Commodity Housing in Shanghai City*) (the representative of (Shanghai Housing Trade and Exhibition Market*)).

Shu Yan Lau Mr. Lau Shu Yan is an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He is currently a partner of an audit firm. He had previously worked in an international accounting firm and has over 10 years of experience in finance, auditing and accounting fields. Mr. Lau is currently an independent non-executive director of Union Asia Enterprise Holdings Limited (stock code: 8173) and (Shenzhen Mingwah Aohan High Technology Corporation Limited*) (stock code: 8301), the securities of both companies are listed on the Stock Exchange. He is also an independent non-executive director, chairman of the audit committee and member of the remuneration committee of Perfectech International Holdings Limited (stock code: 765), the securities of which are listed on the Stock Exchange. Mr. Lau graduated from University of Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom with a Bachelor of Arts degree majoring in accounting and financial analysis. He is a certified public accountant of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and a fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants. Mr. Lau was formerly an independent non-executive director of Evershine Group Holdings Limited (formerly known as TLT Lottotainment Group Limited) from 11 July 2012 to 16 January 2014, the securities of which are listed on the Stock Exchange (stock code: 8022).

Minshiang Wang Mr. Wang Minshiang (Arthur) is Independent Non-Executive Director of Linmark Group Limited, since 2002. Previously, Mr. Wang was a member of the board and chief executive officer of GigaMedia Limited, a NASDAQ listed online entertainment and game provider. He was previously a cofounder and executive director of KGI Asia Limited, the investment banking arm of the Koos Group of Taiwan. He has served on the board of directors of several finance and technology companies in the region and was previously a member of the board and audit committee chair of Softbank Investment International (Strategic) Limited (now known as China Renji Medical Group Limited), the shares of which are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange. Mr. Wang received his Juris Doctorate degree from Yale Law School and practised corporate and securities law in Hong Kong and New York. He also holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of California at Los Angeles in the United States.