Name Description

Baoping Qiao Mr. Qiao Baoping is a Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of China Longyuan Power Group Corp Ltd., Mr. Qiao graduated from Nankai University with a bachelor’s degree in Economics and is a senior economist. He was appointed as a non-executive Director and the chairman of the second session of the Board of the Company on 30 July 2013. Mr. Qiao had served as the deputy secretary general of All-China Students Federation. He had worked at an institution directly under the Central Commission of China Communist Youth League as executive deputy secretary of the Party Committee and secretary of the Commission for Disciplinary Inspection At the Central Commission of China Communist Youth League, he had served successively as the deputy head of the United Work Front Department, member of the Standing Committee and head of the Juvenile Rights and Interests Department, member of the Standing Committee and head of the Organisation Department. Further, he had served as head of Mass Work Department of the Working Committee of Central Government-owned Enterprises, secretary of the Central Government-owned Enterprises Working Committee of China Communist Youth League, head of the Mass Work Department (Mass Work Department of the Party Committee) and head of the United Work Front Department at the SASAC, as well as member of the Party Group and chief of the Discipline Inspection Group at China Power Investment Corporation. Mr. Qiao acted as secretary of the Party Group and vice president of Guodian Group, a director of GDPD (SSE: 600795) and the chairman of the Supervisory Board. Mr. Qiao currently acts as the chairman and secretary of the Party Group in Guodian Group.

Enyi Li Mr. Li Enyi is a President, Executive Director of China Longyuan Power Group Corp Ltd., He obtained a master’s degree in North China Electric Power University. He is a senior engineer. He was elected as an executive Director of the second session of the Board of the Company on 30 July 2013. Mr. Li joined the Group in 2013. He has served successively as the deputy head of Weifang Power Plant, Shandong , the head of Heze Power Plant Shandong, the president of Luneng Development and Property Co,. Ltd., Shandong , the president of Luneng Minerals Development Company Limited, Shandong, the vice president and president of Northern China branch of Guandian Group as well as the executive director and president of Guodian North China Power Co. Ltd.

Qun Huang Mr. Huang Qun serves as Vice President, Executive Director of China Longyuan Power Group Corp Ltd, with effect from May 18, 2012. He graduated from Tongji University with a bachelor’s degree in Engineering. He is a senior engineer. He acted as an executive Director of the first session of the Board of the Company from May 2012 to July 2012 as well as an executive Director of the second session of the Board of the Company since July 2012. Mr. Huang joined the Group in 1993 and worked as an engineer at Power Department of the Ministry of Energy Resources and Policy Research Office of the Ministry of Water Resources and Electric Power. He had successively served at China Longyuan Electric Power Group Corporation (the predecessor of the Company) as deputy head and head of Manager Department, head of the First Division of the Operation Department, chief economist and head of Operation Department, as well as assistant to president, and vice president.

Nansong Jia Mr. Jia Nansong is Vice President, Board Secretary and Joint Company Secretary of China Longyuan Power Group Corp Ltd. He graduated from North China Electric Power University majoring in Engineering and served as a senior engineer. He joined the Group in 1994. Mr. Jia held positions in the Power Generation Division of the Electric Power Planning and Design Institute and the Information Centre of the Ministry of Electric Power. He also successively served as the deputy manager of Technical Development Department, the manager of the Market Exploitation and Technical Development Department, the manager of the Project Development Department and the manager of the Technical Development Department of China Longyuan Electric Power Group Corporation as well as the standing vice president of Longyuan West Heat. He was also the manager of the Human Resource Department and the Auditing Supervision Department, the deputy chief economist and the assistant to president as well as the director of the Office of President of China Longyuan Electric Power Group Corporation, and the board secretary and one of the joint company secretaries of China Longyuan Power Group Corporation Limited.

Jin Ji Mr. Jin Ji is the vice president and chairman of labour union of the Company. Mr. Jin graduated from the Graduate School of Party School of the Central Committee of C.P.C with a master’s degree in Economic Management, and is a senior economist. Mr. Jin joined the Group in 1994. He had successively served as the head of general manager office, head of the infrastructure department, head of the department of communist workers and assistant to the general manager of Nantong Tianshenggang Electric Company Limited; vice general manager and general manager of Jiangsu Longyuan Wind Power Generation Co., Ltd; head of Jiangsu Longyuan Off-shore Wind Power Project Preparatory Office (part-time); and general manager of Longyuan Power Group (Shanghai) Wind Power Co., Ltd. (part-time).

Baoquan Zhang Mr. Zhang Baoquan is Vice President of China Longyuan Power Group Corp Ltd. Mr. Zhang graduated successively from Tsinghua University and the Hydropower Department of China Electric Power Research Institute with a master’s degree in Engineering. Mr. Zhang is a professor-grade senior engineer. Mr. Zhang joined the Company in 1993. He had served in China Electric Power Research Institute and China Electricity Council. He had successively worked as the deputy manager of the Engineering Project Department of Zhongneng Power-Tech, the president of Zhongneng Power Technology Trading Company, assistant to president and president of Zhongneng Power-Tech, president of Beijing Zhongneng Lianchuang Wind Power Technology Company Limited, assistant to president and chief economist of China Longyuan Electric Power Group Corporation, as well as the standing deputy director and director of Renewable Energy Research and Development Centre.

Binquan Zhang Mr. Zhang Binquan is Vice President of China Longyuan Power Group Corp Ltd. since 27 March 2014. He graduated from Harbin Institute of Technology and Yanshan University with a bachelor’s degree in control engineering and a master’s degree in Public Administration, successively. He is a senior economist. Mr. Zhang joined the Group in 2014. He has served successively as project manager of the import department of China Great Wall Industry Corporation, project manager of CITIC International Cooperation Co., Ltd., general manager assistant and deputy general manager of Guodian Longyuan Power Technology & Engineering Co., Ltd., manager of planning department and manager of operation and development department of Guodian Technology & Environment Group Company, general manager of Guodian Ningxia Solar Co., Ltd. and deputy general manager of Guodian Technology & Environment Group Corporation Limited (HKSE: 01296), and concurrently served as the general manager of Guodian United Power Technology Co., Ltd. in the period.

Shihong Chang Mr. Chang Shihong is a Chief Accountant of China Longyuan Power Group Corp Ltd. He graduated from Dongbei University of Finance & Economics with a master’s degree in Accounting. He is a senior accountant. Mr. Chang joined the Group in 2009. Mr. Chang had successively worked as a member of the Party Committee and the chief accountant of Guodian Datong No. 2 Power Plant, deputy head (in charge) of Finance Division of Finance and Asset Management Department of Guodian Group, deputy head (in charge) of Accounting Division of Finance Management Department of Guodian Group, director of Finance and Property Right Management Department of China Longyuan Electric Power Group Corporation, and director of Finance and Property Right Management Department and deputy chief accountant of China Longyuan Power Group Corporation Limited.

Yuk Tai Soon Ms. Soon Yuk Tai is an Joint Company Secretary of China Longyuan Power Group Corp Ltd., since 20 November 2010. She is a director of the Corporate Services Division of Tricor Services Limited. Prior to joining Tricor Group in 2002, she was a senior manager of company secretarial services department at Ernst & Young and Tengis Limited in Hong Kong. Ms. Soon is a chartered secretary and a fellow member of both the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators in the United Kingdom and the Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries. Ms. Soon has extensive experience in a diversified range of corporate services and has been providing professional secretarial services to many companies listed in Hong Kong. g.

Baoxing Luan Mr. Luan Baoxing is Non-Executive Director of China Longyuan Power Group Corp Ltd. He graduated from Harbin Institute of Technology with a master degree in Business Administration and is a senior accountant. Mr. Luan acted as a non-executive Director of the first session of the Board of the Company from July 2009 to July 2012 as well as a non-executive Director of the second session of the Board of the Company since July 2012. Mr. Luan has served successively as deputy head of Property and Fund Division and head of Accounting Cost Division of Finance Department of Heilongjiang Electric Power Company, deputy head and head of Accounting Cost Division of Finance Department and deputy head of Finance Department of China Northeast Electric Power Group Company, deputy chief accountant and head of Finance Department of Chongqing Electric Power Company, deputy head of Finance and Property Department and deputy head of Capital Operation and Property Management Department and head of Capital Operation and Property Right Management Department of China Guodian Corporation. Mr. Luan is currently the president of Guodian Capital Holding Co., Ltd.and a supervisor of Guodian Sichuan Power Generation Co., Ltd.

Baole Wang Mr. Wang Baole serves as the Non-Executive Director of China Longyuan Power Group Corp Ltd. He graduated from Xiamen University with a bachelor’s degree in Economics and has completed post-graduate studies on Statistics (Investment Decision-making Analysis). He is a senior statistician. Mr. Wang acted as a non-executive Director of the first session of the Board of the Company from July 2009 to July 2012 as well as a non-executive Director of the second session of the Board of the Company since July 2012. Mr. Wang has served successively as deputy head of Statistics Division of Planning Department of the Ministry of Water Resources and Electric Power, deputy head and head of Statistics Division of General Planning Department of the Ministry of Energy Resources, head of Statistics & Analysis Division and deputy general director of Planning Department of the Ministry of Electric Power, deputy head of Planning & Investment Department and deputy head of Strategic Study & Planning Department of the State Power Corporation. Mr. Wang is currently an assistant to president and head of Plan & Development Department of Guodian Group.

Xiangbin Yang Mr. Yang Xiangbin is the Non-Executive Director of the Company. holds an MBA degree from the Open University of Hong Kong and is a senior accountant and a certified public accountant. He served as head of the Budget Office of the Finance Department of Heilongjiang Power Company Limited; deputy head and head of the Budget Office of the Finance and Ownership Department, deputy head of the Finance and Ownership Department and deputy head of the Financial Management Department of China Guodian Corporation; director and deputy general manager of Inner Mongolia Pingzhuang Coal (Group) Co., Ltd. and vice chairman of Inner Mongolia Pingzhuang Resources Co., Ltd. (SZSE: 000780). Mr. Yang currently serves as the head of the Capital and Asset Management Department of China Guodian Corporation.

Dechang Han Mr. Han Dechang is Independent Non-Executive Director of China Longyuan Power Group Corp Ltd. since 22 May 2014. He is a tutor of doctoral candidate and has a doctorate degree in economics. He was admitted to the politics and economics department under the Faculty of Economics of Nankai University in 1979 and became a tutor of the Faculty after his graduation with a bachelor’s degree in 1983. During that time, he obtained his master and doctorate degrees in economics. Mr. Han Dechang served as a lecturer in 1988 and then was promoted as an associated professor in 1992. In 1997, he was promoted as a professor and redesignated from the Faculty of Economics to Business School taking the position of dean of the department of marketing in the same year due to restructuring of discipline. Mr. Han Dechang currently serves as the deputy dean of Business School of Nankai University, head of EMBA centre, a member of the school’s Party committee and a member of the academic degree committee and titles assessment and employment committee. Mr. Han Dechang currently also serves as the vice chairman of the Tianjing Marketing Association, an executive director of the China Marketing Association and the vice chairman of the Chinese Universities Pricing and Teaching Association.

Yan Meng Mr. Meng Yan serves as an Independent Non-Executive Director of China Longyuan Power Group Corp Ltd. He holds a doctorate degree in Economics (Accounting) from the Research Institute for Fiscal Science of Ministry of Finance and the qualification of PRC Certified Public Accountant. Mr. Meng acted as an independent non-executive Director of the first session of the Board of the Company from July 2009 to July 2012 as well as an independent non-executive Director of the second session of the Board of the Company since July 2012. Mr. Meng received the special government allowance from the State Council in 1997. Mr. Meng was also the expert consultant of the Accounting Standards Committee of the Ministry of Finance for accounting standards, the expert of the Ministry of Finance for enterprise performance evaluation, an independent director of Beijing Bashi Media Co,. Ltd. (SSE: 600386), an independent director of Henan Splendor Science and Technology Co., (SZSE: 002296) as well as an independent director of China Merchants Property Development Co (SZSE: 000024; 200024) (SGX: C03). At present, Mr. Meng serves as an independent director of Jolimark Holdings Limited (2028.HK), Yantai Wanhua Polyurethanes Co,. Ltd. (SSE: 600309) and an independent director of COFCO Property (Group) Co,. Ltd. (SZSE: 000031). Mr. Meng is currently the dean, professor and supervisor of doctorate students in the School of Accountancy of Central University of Finance and Economics. He is also the executive director of the Accounting Society of China and the Banking Accounting Society of China, member of the Master of Professional Accounting (MPAcc) Education Steering Committee under the Ministry of Education and member of Instruction Committee on Teaching and Learning of Business Administration Disciplines of Higher Education Institutions under the Ministry of Education.