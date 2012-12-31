Edition:
Hisense Kelon Electrical Holdings Co Ltd (0921.HK)

0921.HK on Hong Kong Stock

10.58HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.10 (+0.95%)
Prev Close
HK$10.48
Open
HK$10.50
Day's High
HK$10.72
Day's Low
HK$10.34
Volume
6,468,000
Avg. Vol
2,754,528
52-wk High
HK$13.84
52-wk Low
HK$5.72

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Ye Tang

50 2006 Chairman of the Board

Shaoqian Jia

44 2017 President

Yonghe Gan

46 2012 Vice President, Director

Yunli Wang

40 2010 Vice President

Yuqing Zhang

50 2009 Vice President

Tak Fong Wong

46 2012 Company Secretary

Feng Xia

35 2010 Secretary of the Board

Lan Lin

56 2006 Director

Shu Yu

63 2006 Director

Jinquan Ma

73 2017 Independent Non-Executive Director

Xinyu Wang

43 2011 Non-Executive Independent Director

Xiangyi Xu

60 2012 Independent Non-Executive Director

Shengping Zhang

50 2006 Independent Non-Executive Director
Biographies

Name Description

Ye Tang

Mr. Tang Yeguo has been Chairman of the Board in Hisense Kelon Electrical Holdings Co., Ltd. He is also Chairman of the Board in Hisense Air Conditioner Co., Ltd., as well as Vice President and Director in Hisense Company Limited. He used to be President in the Company. He was Deputy General Manager, General Manager, Chief Accounting Officer and Director in Hisense Electric Co., Ltd., Assistant President and President in Hisense Company Limited as well as General Manager in Hisense Air Conditioner Co., Ltd.

Shaoqian Jia

Mr. Jia Shaoqian has been President in Hisense Kelon Electrical Holdings Co., Ltd. since March 2, 2017. He used to be Head of President's Office and Head of Public Relations in Hisense Company Limited.

Yonghe Gan

Mr. Gan Yonghe has been Vice President and Director of Hisense Kelon Electrical Holdings Co., Ltd since January 16, 2012. He used to be Deputy General Manager in a Guangdong-based refrigerator company.

Yunli Wang

Mr. Wang Yunli is Vice President in Hisense Kelon Electrical Holdings Co Ltd. He used to be Executive Deputy General Manager and Executive General Manager in the Company, as well as Deputy General Manager of Marketing in Qingdao Hisense Electric Co Ltd.

Yuqing Zhang

Mr. Zhang Yuqing has been Vice President in Hisense Kelon Electrical Holdings Co., Ltd. since June 26, 2009. He used to be General Manager and Director of a Zhejiang-based electrical appliance company, as well as Deputy General Manager and General Manager in other companies.

Tak Fong Wong

Feng Xia

Mr. Xia Feng is Secretary of the Board in Hisense Kelon Electrical Holdings Co., Ltd. He is also Head of Securities Division of the Company. He used to be Deputy Manager of Marketing in Qingdao Hisense Air-conditioner Co Ltd, as well as Deputy Manager of Securities Department, Representative of Securities, Manager of Securities Department and Secretary of the Board. He holds a Master's degree in Management.

Lan Lin

Mr. Lin Lan has been Director in Hisense Kelon Electrical Hldngs Co., Ltd since June 2006. He is also Vice President and Director in Hisense Company Limited, as well as Director in Hisense Electric Co., Ltd.

Shu Yu

Ms. Yu Shumin has been serving as Director in Hisense Kelon Electrical Hldngs Co., Ltd since December 31, 2006. She is Chairman of the Board in Hisense Electric Co., Ltd. as well as Vice Chairman of the Board and President in Hisense Company Limited. She used to be General Manager in Hisense Electric Co., Ltd. and Executive President and Vice President in Hisense Company Limited.

Jinquan Ma

Xinyu Wang

Mr. Wang Xinyu has been Non-Executive Independent Director of Hisense Kelon Electrical Holdings Co., Ltd since September 26, 2011. He used to be Senior Vice President in MBK Partners, Managing Director in JP Capital Investment Limited and Director in Luye Pharma Group Ltd. He holds a Bachelor's degree in international finance from University of International Business and Economics and a Master of Business Administration from University of Chicago.

Xiangyi Xu

Shengping Zhang

Mr. Zhang Shengping has been Independent Non-Executive Director in Hisense Kelon Electrical Holdings Co., Ltd. since June 26, 2006. He is also Independent Director in Silver Plaza Group Co., Ltd. and another company. He holds a Master of Science from Shandong University and a Ph.D. in Economics from Nankai University, China. He is an Associate Professor in Peking University, China.

Basic Compensation

Name Fiscal Year Total

Ye Tang

910,400

Shaoqian Jia

62,120,000

Yonghe Gan

99,920,000

Yunli Wang

80,920,000

Yuqing Zhang

65,950,000

Tak Fong Wong

16,270,000

Feng Xia

33,390,000

Lan Lin

--

Shu Yu

--

Jinquan Ma

--

Xinyu Wang

60,000

Xiangyi Xu

--

Shengping Zhang

90,000
As Of  31 Dec 2012

