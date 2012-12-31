Name Description

Ye Tang Mr. Tang Yeguo has been Chairman of the Board in Hisense Kelon Electrical Holdings Co., Ltd. He is also Chairman of the Board in Hisense Air Conditioner Co., Ltd., as well as Vice President and Director in Hisense Company Limited. He used to be President in the Company. He was Deputy General Manager, General Manager, Chief Accounting Officer and Director in Hisense Electric Co., Ltd., Assistant President and President in Hisense Company Limited as well as General Manager in Hisense Air Conditioner Co., Ltd.

Shaoqian Jia Mr. Jia Shaoqian has been President in Hisense Kelon Electrical Holdings Co., Ltd. since March 2, 2017. He used to be Head of President's Office and Head of Public Relations in Hisense Company Limited.

Yonghe Gan Mr. Gan Yonghe has been Vice President and Director of Hisense Kelon Electrical Holdings Co., Ltd since January 16, 2012. He used to be Deputy General Manager in a Guangdong-based refrigerator company.

Yunli Wang Mr. Wang Yunli is Vice President in Hisense Kelon Electrical Holdings Co Ltd. He used to be Executive Deputy General Manager and Executive General Manager in the Company, as well as Deputy General Manager of Marketing in Qingdao Hisense Electric Co Ltd.

Yuqing Zhang Mr. Zhang Yuqing has been Vice President in Hisense Kelon Electrical Holdings Co., Ltd. since June 26, 2009. He used to be General Manager and Director of a Zhejiang-based electrical appliance company, as well as Deputy General Manager and General Manager in other companies.

Feng Xia Mr. Xia Feng is Secretary of the Board in Hisense Kelon Electrical Holdings Co., Ltd. He is also Head of Securities Division of the Company. He used to be Deputy Manager of Marketing in Qingdao Hisense Air-conditioner Co Ltd, as well as Deputy Manager of Securities Department, Representative of Securities, Manager of Securities Department and Secretary of the Board. He holds a Master's degree in Management.

Lan Lin Mr. Lin Lan has been Director in Hisense Kelon Electrical Hldngs Co., Ltd since June 2006. He is also Vice President and Director in Hisense Company Limited, as well as Director in Hisense Electric Co., Ltd.

Shu Yu Ms. Yu Shumin has been serving as Director in Hisense Kelon Electrical Hldngs Co., Ltd since December 31, 2006. She is Chairman of the Board in Hisense Electric Co., Ltd. as well as Vice Chairman of the Board and President in Hisense Company Limited. She used to be General Manager in Hisense Electric Co., Ltd. and Executive President and Vice President in Hisense Company Limited.

Xinyu Wang Mr. Wang Xinyu has been Non-Executive Independent Director of Hisense Kelon Electrical Holdings Co., Ltd since September 26, 2011. He used to be Senior Vice President in MBK Partners, Managing Director in JP Capital Investment Limited and Director in Luye Pharma Group Ltd. He holds a Bachelor's degree in international finance from University of International Business and Economics and a Master of Business Administration from University of Chicago.