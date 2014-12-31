Name Description

Xu Qian Mr. Qian Xu is Executive Chairman of the Board of Beijing Properties (Holdings) Limited. He is an executive Director and the chief executive officer of the Company since July 2009. He is the chairman and an executive director of the Beijing Enterprises Group Real-Estate Co., Ltd. (“BE Real Estate”) Mr. Qian graduated from the Economics and Management Faculty of the Beijing Industrial University with a Bachelor’s degree in Economics and has obtained his EMBA degree from Tsinghua University. Mr. Qian has extensive experience in mergers and acquisitions, corporate restructuring and financial management. Mr. Qian is a director of Brilliant Bright Holdings Limited (“Brilliant Bright”), which is a controlling shareholder of the Company. Mr. Qian was appointed as the nonexecutive director of CAQ Holdings Limited (“CAQ”), a company listed on the Australia Stock Exchange with Listing Corporation Code of CAQ on 20 April 2015.

Kin Wai Siu Mr. Siu Kin Wai is President, Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Beijing Properties (Holdings) Limited. Mr. Siu is the president and executive Director of the Company since June 2016 and July 2009, respectively. Mr. Siu graduated from the City University of Hong Kong with a Bachelor’s degree in Accountancy and is fellow members of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants and the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales. Mr. Siu has extensive experience in financial management and corporate advisory. Mr. Siu is a director of Brilliant Bright Holdings Limited, a controlling shareholder of the Company and also serves as the chief financial officer of Beijing Holdings Limited, an associate of the Company. Mr. Siu was appointed as an executive Director of Beijing Enterprises Medical and Health Industry Group Limited (SEHK stock code: 2389) on 22 May 2017. Mr. Siu was appointed as the non-executive director of CAQ Holdings Limited (“CAQ”), a company listed on the Australia Stock Exchange with Listing Corporation Code of CAQ, on 20 April 2015. Mr. Siu also serves as an independent non-executive director of Agritrade Resources Limited (SEHK stock code: 1131) since August 2010.

Yebi Hu Mr. Hu Yebi is Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of the Company. is an executive Director and the chairman of investment and risk management committee of the Company since December 2015. He is the founder and chairman of Vision Finance Group Limited. Mr. Hu received his Master of Business Administration from Netherlands International Institute for Management in the Netherlands and Postgraduate Diploma in Management Engineering from Beijing Institute of Technology in Beijing, the PRC. Mr. Hu has more than 24 years of experience in securities and financial services, merger and acquisition and corporate finance. Mr. Hu also holds concurrent executive directorships with Hua Lien International (Holding) Company Limited (Hong Kong Stock Exchange Stock Code: 969), Bestway International Holdings Limited (Hong Kong Stock Exchange Stock Code: 718) and ASR Logistics Holdings Limited (Hong Kong Stock Exchange stock code: 1803).

Ching Fu Cheng Mr. Cheng Ching Fu is Chief Financial Officer, Financial Controller, Executive Director, Company Secretary of Beijing Properties (Holdings) Limited. Mr. Cheng is the company secretary of the Company since June 2016. Mr. Cheng is the director and chief financial officer of China Logistics Infrastructures (Holdings) Limited and China Industrial Properties (Holdings) Limited, both are subsidiaries of the Company. Mr. Cheng was appointed as the chief financial officer of CAQ since 2015. Mr. Cheng graduated from Curtin University, Perth, Western Australia with a Bachelor’s degree in Commerce, majoring in Accounting and Finance. He then obtained a Master of Business Administration from the University of South Australia and a Master of Corporate Governance from the Hong Kong Polytechnic University. He is a fellow member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants, a member of the CPA Australia, an associate member of The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries and an associate member of The Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators. Mr. Cheng has extensive experience in the field of accounting, financial management and company secretarial.

Qilin Dong Mr. Dong Qilin is Chief Operating Officer, Executive Director of Beijing Properties (Holdings) Limited. Mr. Dong is an executive vice president of Beijing Yun Zhong Investment Consulting Co., Ltd (“BYZCC”), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company and an executive vice president of the Company since November 2009 and February 2014, respectively. He is also the manager of the Securities and Capital Market Department of the Beijing Enterprise Group Company Limited (“BE Group”). Mr. Dong graduated from the University of Science and Technology of Beijing with a Master’s degree in Public Administration (MPA) and obtained the professional and technological qualifications of Senior Accountant and Certified Public Accountant of the PRC. Mr. Dong has extensive experience in corporate management and financial operation.

Changfeng Li Mr. Li Changfeng is Executive Vice President, Executive Director of Beijing Properties (Holdings) Limited. He is an executive vice president of the Company and BYZCC, the chairman and an executive director of China Logistics since November 2009 and February 2014, respectively. Mr. Li graduated from the Northern Jiaotong University with a Master’s degree in Transportation Management and obtained the professional and technological qualification of an Engineer of the PRC. Mr. Li has extensive experience in corporate management and investment and development of logistics properties.

Shixing Zhu Mr. Zhu Shixing is Executive Vice President of Beijing Properties (Holdings) Limited. Mr. Zhu is also Executive Vice President of BYZCC. He also serves as the chairman and an executive director of Genvon, an associated company of the Company. Mr. Zhu graduated from the Beijing Sport University and the Central University of Finance and Economics with Bachelor’s degrees in Management and Finance respectively, and obtained the professional and technological qualification of an Assistant Economist of the PRC. Mr. Zhu has extensive experience in real estate project construction management. He was appointed as a vice president of BYZCC in June 2010 and was promoted as an executive vice president of BYZCC and was also appointed as an executive vice president of the Company in October 2014.

Yue Tian Mr. Tian Yue is Vice President of Beijing Properties (Holdings) Limited. Mr. Tian is a senior vice president of BYZCC, the general manager and an executive director of China Logistics. Mr. Tian graduated from Northwestern Polytechnical University with a Bachelor’s degree in Industry Electrification. Mr. Tian has extensive experience in corporate management, commercial property operation and property leasing management. He was appointed as a vice president of BYZCC in June 2010 and was promoted as a senior vice president of BYZCC and was also appointed as a vice president of the Company in February 2014.

Renyi Ang Mr. Ang Renyi is Executive Director of Beijing Properties (Holdings) Limited effective December 19, 2012. Mr. Ang, holds a Bachelor’s degree in Environmental Engineering from the Harvard University. Prior to joining our Board, Mr. Ang Renyi had been an analyst of energy and natural resources group in J.P. Morgan Asia Pacific. He has extensive experience in the areas of banking and capital markets. Mr. Ang joined the Group in December 2012.

Shuping Li Mr. Li Shuping has been appointed as an Executive Director of the Company. He is the executive director and general manager of Beijing Enterprises Group Real Estate Co., Ltd. Mr. Li is a graduate of Tongji University, majoring in urban gas studies. Mr. Li worked at Beijing Gas Planning Company from 1994 to 2000. He joined an engineering consultant subsidiary of a gas group company in 2000 and served as the division head of the planning division, the deputy manager, the deputy manager and the deputy manager of the engineering and construction department as well as the executive deputy manager. He joined Beijing Gas Group Co., Ltd. as the manager of the engineering and construction department in 2009. In 2010, Mr. Li joined Beijing Enterprises Group Real Estate Co., Ltd as the person-in-charge of the engineering management and cost control department. From 2011 to 2016, Mr. Li served as the general manager of Beijing Enterprises Group International Capital Properties Development Co., Ltd. ), and the assistant general manager, the deputy general manager and the general manager of Beijing Enterprises Group Real Estate Co., Ltd. Mr. Li has extensive experience in areas including corporate management, engineering and construction and cost control.

Luning Yu Mr. Yu Luning is Executive Director of Beijing Properties (Holdings) Limited. He graduated from the Economics and Management Faculty of the Beijing Industrial University with a Bachelor’s degree in Economics. Mr. Yu has extensive experience in property development, corporate restructuring and financial management. Mr. Yu joined the Group in January 2011.

Jiansuo Zhao Mr. Zhao Jiansuo has been appointed as Executive Director of the Company. He is an executive director, a deputy secretary and the chairman of the labour union of BE Real Estate. Mr. Zhao graduated from the Party School of the Central Committee of C. P. C. majoring in international economics. He served in the People’s Liberation Army General Staff Department from 1980 to 1992 and was a captain and assistant engineer when he retired from the army. Mr. Zhao worked at the Cadre Division of the Urban Construction Work Commission of the CPC Beijing Municipal Committee from 1992 to 2003, and joined Beijing Gas Group Co., Ltd. as the deputy director of the general office in 2003. In 2005, Mr. Zhao joined BE Group as the deputy director of the general office and deputy chairman of the labour union. Mr. Zhao was re-designated by BE Group as the deputy secretary and chairman of the labour union of its subsidiary, BE Real Estate in 2015. Mr. Zhao has extensive experience in corporate management, internal control and government liaison.

Wei Jiang Mr. Jiang Wei is Senior Vice President of BYZCC , a subsidiary of Beijing Properties (Holdings) Limited. Mr. Jiang graduated from Harbin Railway Technical College majoring in railway engineering. Mr. Jiang has engaged in the fields of railway project construction and automobile trading for a long time and has extensive experience in engineering and trading. He was appointed as a senior vice president of BYZCC in October 2014.

Xin Li Ms. Li Xin is Senior Vice President of BYZCC., a subsidiary of Beijing Properties (Holdings) Limited. Ms. Li graduated from Renmin University of China with a bachelor’s degree in Industrial Economics and Management, and obtained the professional and technological qualification of Senior Accountant of the PRC. Ms. Li has extensive experience in financial management. She was appointed as a senior vice president of BYZCC in February 2014.

James Chan Mr. James Chan is Independent Non-Executive Director of Beijing Properties (Holdings) Limited. Mr. Chan has over 30 years of comprehensive experience in design, planning and land matters, and design development and construction management of investment properties. Mr. Chan holds a Bachelor’s degree of Arts in Architectural Studies from the University of Hong Kong, a Bachelor’s degree of Architecture from the University of Dundee in Scotland and an EMBA degree from Tsinghua University. Mr. Chan also is an executive director and the project director of the Pacific Century Premium Development Limited (SEHK Stock Code: 432). Mr. Chan is an non-executive director of Viva China Holding Limited (SEHK Stock Code: 8032). Mr. Chan joined the Group in June 2011.

Gen Cheung Goh Mr. Goh Gen Cheung is Independent Non-Executive Director of Beijing Properties (Holdings) Limited. Mr. Goh has over 30 years of treasury, finance and banking experience. Mr. Goh is an associate member of the Chartered Institute of Bankers and obtained his MBA degree from the University of East Asia in Macau. Mr. Goh also serves as an independent non-executive director of CEC International Holdings Limited (SEHK stock code: 759). He was also an independent non-executive director of Shinhint Acoustic Link Holdings Limited (SEHK stock code: 2728) until 30 November 2014.

Lishui Song Mr. Song Lishui is Independent Non-Executive Director of Beijing Properties (Holdings) Limited. Mr. Song is a professor at the Department of Economics of the Faculty of Economics at the Meiji Gakuin University, Japan. Mr. Song obtained a Doctorate in Economics from the Graduate School of the Ritsumeikan University in March 1996, a Master’s degree in Economics from the Graduate School of the Kyoto University in March 1991 and a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from the Department of Planning and Statistics from a school of the Renmin University of China in July 1986. Mr. Song was a visiting scholar of the Center for East Asian and Pacific Studies at the University of Illinois, the United States. He also served as a civil servant at the Personnel and Education Department of the National Bureau of Statistics of the People’s Republic of China. He has extensive experience in economics. Mr. Song joined the Group in December 2014.

Ming Xie Mr. Xie Ming is an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He is the chairman of China Alcoholic Drinks Association, honorary chairmen of Sichuan Development Grain Liquor Equity Investment Fund and Sichuan Yucheng Wine Industry Investment Management Co., Ltd and Sichuan deputy to the National People’s Congress. Mr. Xie was the chairman of Luzhou Laojiao Co., Ltd whose shares are listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (stock code: 000568), the chairman of the board of Luzhou Laojiao Group Co., Limited and the chairman of Luzhou Laojiao International Development (Hongkong) Co., Limited, and served with the government of Luxian, Luzou as person in charge and secretary. Mr. Xie obtained a master’s degree in business administration from Sichuan University in June 2006 and a master’s degree in business administration from Tsinghua University in June 2010. Mr. Xie was appointed an independent non-executive director of Beijing Enterprise Medical and Health Industry Group Limited (“Beijing Medical”, SEHK stock code: 2389) on 18 August 2014, and has resigned as an independent non-executive director of the Beijing Medical with effect from 29 February 2016.