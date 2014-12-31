Name Description

Che Kin Kan Mr. Kan Che Kin is the Executive Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer of China LNG Group Ltd. Mr. Kan graduated from the University of East Anglia with a Bachelor of Science degree. Mr. Kan is an associate member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales, the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and a fellow of the Hong Kong Securities Institute. Mr. Kan had worked with Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu and KPMG and is equipped with extensive experience in accounting, taxation and corporate finance. In addition, Mr. Kan has over 20 years of experience in serving on the board of directors of financial institutions and listed companies in Hong Kong, including Security Pacific Credit Hong Kong Limited (a subsidiary of Security Pacific National Bank, taken over by Bank of America then by China Construction Bank), Burlingame International Company Limited (now renamed as EverChina Int’l Holdings Company Limited) (stock code: 202) and Warderly International Holdings Limited (now renamed as Fullshare Holdings Limited) (stock code: 607). Mr. Kan resigned as a director of EverChina Int’l Holdings Company Limited in September 2000 and of Fullshare Holdings Limited in December 2013. Mr. Kan is also a director of several wholly-owned subsidiaries of the Company.

Li Bo Chen Mr. Chen Li Bo is the Executive Deputy Chairman of the Board of China LNG Group Ltd. Mr. Chen graduated from China’s Northeastern University of Finance (formerly the Liaoning Institute of Finance), worked for the China Construction Bank for over 15 years and was a vice president of the Pudong branch. Mr. Chen worked over 14 years for HKC (Holdings) Limited, whose predecessor is Kumagai Gumi (Hong Kong) Limited and was their executive director, chief operating officer, deputy chairman and chief executive officer. Mr. Chen has served on the board of directors of two listed companies in Hong Kong, including HKC (Holdings) Limited (stock code: 190) and J.I.C. Technology Company Limited (now renamed as China Renewable Energy Investment Limited) (stock code: 987). He resigned as director of HKC (Holdings) Limited and China Renewable Energy Investment Limited in 2008. Mr. Chen has extensive experience in finance and corporate affairs in China.

Chi Lap Keung Mr. Keung Chi Lap serves as Chief Financial Officer of the Company. He was Chief Financial Officer, Company Secretary of the Company. He holds a Bachelor Degree in Accounting and Finance from the University of Hong Kong. He is a fellow member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants. He has extensive experience in financial management, auditing, taxation, and company secretarial matters.

Kai Yien Li Mr. Li Kai Yien is the Executive Director of China LNG Group Limited. Mr. Li graduated from University of Southern California with a Bachelor of Science degree in 1995. Mr. Li has been a Certified Public Accountant since 2001 and has more than 10 years’ experience in accounting and securities dealing. Mr. Li is currently a dealer representative of Phillip Securities (HK) Ltd.

Cheuk Pan Ha Mr. Ha Cheuk Pan serves as Company Secretary of the Company. Mr. Ha holds a Bachelor of Commerce (Honours) in Accountancy from the Hong Kong Baptist University. He is a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and has over 7 years of experience in the field of accounting, auditing, taxation and secretarial services.

Lee G. Lam Dr. Lee G. Lam., Ph.D., is the Non-Executive Director of China LNG Group Limited. He was appointed as an independent non-executive Director on 23 October 2014. Dr. Lam is currently Chairman-Indochina, Myanmar and Thailand (and formerly Chairman-Hong Kong), and Senior Adviser-Asia, of Macquarie Capital (Hong Kong) Limited. Dr. Lam holds a Bachelor of Science in Sciences and Mathematics, a Master of Science in Systems Science, and a Master of Business Administration, all from the University of Ottawa in Canada, a Post-graduate Diploma in Public Administration from Carleton University in Canada, a Post-graduate Diploma in English and Hong Kong Law and a Bachelor of Law (Hons) from Manchester Metropolitan University in the United Kingdom, a PCLL in law from the City University of Hong Kong, a Certificate in Professional Accountancy from the Chinese University of Hong Kong SCS, a LLM in law from the University of Wolverhampton in the United Kingdom, a Master of Public Administration and a Doctor of Philosophy from the University of Hong Kong. A former member of the Hong Kong Bar, Dr. Lam is a Solicitor of the High Court of Hong Kong and an Honorary Fellow of CPA Australia. Dr. Lam has over 30 years of experience in multinational general management, management consulting, corporate governance, direct investment, investment banking and fund management across the telecommunications, media and technology (TMT), consumer/healthcare, infrastructure/real estates, resources/energy and financial services sectors, and he also serves on the board of a number of publiclylisted companies and investment funds in the Asia Pacific region. Having served as a Part-time Member of the Central Policy Unit of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region for two terms and the Legal Aid Services Council of Hong Kong, Dr. Lam is a Member of the Jilin Province Committee (and formerly a Specially-invited Member of the Zhejiang Province Committee) of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference.

Simon Murray Mr. Simon Murray, CBE is the Non-Executive Director of China LNG Group Limited. Mr. Murray has been awarded the CBE (Commander of the British Empire) by H.M. The Queen, and the Order of Merit of the French Republic and is a “Chevalier de La Legion d’Honneur”. He holds an Honorary Degree in law, from Bath University and attended the (SEP) Stanford Executive Programme in the United States. Mr. Murray is currently the chairman of General Enterprise Management Services (International) Limited (GEMS Ltd.), a private equity fund management company. He is a non-executive director of Greenheart Group Limited (Stock Code: 94) and IRC Limited (Stock Code: 1029), and an independent non-executive director of CK Hutchison (Holdings) Limited (with effect from 18 March 2015, Cheung Kong (Holdings) Limited became a wholly owned subsidiary of CK Hutchison Holdings Limited and its listing status was replaced by CK Hutchison (Stock Code: 0001)), Orient Overseas (International) Limited (Stock Code: 316), Wing Tai Properties Limited (Stock Code: 369) and Spring Asset Management Limited (Stock Code: 1426), the manager of Spring Real Estate Investment Trust, all of which are companies listed on the Stock Exchange. He is also a non-executive director of Compagnie Financière Richemont SA, a company listed in Switzerland. He has been an independent non-executive director and vice chairman of Essar Energy Plc from April 2010 to May 2014, and the chairman and an independent non-executive director of Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. from July 2013 to April 2015, both companies are listed in the United Kingdom.

Po Fung Au Yeung Mr. Au Yeung Po Fung serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He holds the Bachelor of Arts (Honours) Degree in Finance from the Hong Kong Polytechnic University, is a fellow member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales, a fellow member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants, a fellow member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants, a charter holder of the CFA Institute, and a member of Hong Kong Society of Financial Analysts. Mr. Au Yeung is currently engaging in providing financial advisory services on corporate finance and mergers and acquisitions. He is currently an independent non-executive director of Kiu Hung International Holdings Limited, a company listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (HKEX stock code: 381). He served as the vice president and the chief financial officer of several property developers including Fosun International Limited (HKEX stock code: 656), Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (HKEX stock code: 16) and Powerlong Real Estate Holdings Limited (HKEX stock code: 1238), all of the companies are listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. Mr. Au Yeung has been in charge of financial management for a number of companies across different industries, including property developers, financial institutions, conglomerates and international audit firm totally more than 23 years of experience.

Lum Lee Lam Mr. Lam Lum Lee is Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Lam is currently chairman of China Information Industry Association and chairman of China Culture & Education Foundation. He was a committee member of Hong Kong Vocational Training Council of Electronic and Telecommunication Division, a president of Hong Kong Critical Components Manufacturers Association, a vice chairman of Hong Kong Electronic Technology Association, and a director of Hong Kong Optoelectronic Association.