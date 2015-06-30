Name Description

Kwong Lam Sit Dr. Sit Kwong Lam, Ph.D., is Executive Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer of Brightoil Petroleum (Holdings) Limited. He has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer of the Company effective August 21, 2015. Dr. Sit had been an executive director, Chairman and the Chief Executive Officer of the Company since 20 June 2008. He resigned as the Chief Executive Officer on 16 July 2014. He is also a member of the remuneration committee and nomination committee of the Company. He obtained a doctorate degree in philosophy in 2005. He is a member of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, vice chairman of China’s Chamber of Commerce for Petroleum Industry and chairman of the board of directors of Shenzhen Brightoil Group Co., Ltd. and its subsidiaries (“Shenzhen Brightoil Group”). Dr. Sit is the founder of Brightoil Group. He has been specialising in the oil energy field and dedicated to developing energy businesses. Shenzhen Brightoil Group was established in 1993 which is wholly and beneficially controlled by Dr. Sit. The scope of business of Shenzhen Brightoil Group includes oil storage and international trading of petroleum products, marine transportation, gas stations, marine bunkering and also engages in oil and gas exploration and exploitation.

Yih Lin Tan Mr. Tan Yih Lin is Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director, Company Secretary of Brightoil Petroleum (Holdings) Limited. He has been an executive Director and the Chief Financial Officer of the Company since June 2008. He has been appointed as company secretary of the Company on 11 May 2015. Mr. Tan is also a member of Remuneration Committee and Nomination Committee of the Company. He is mainly responsible for the financial management. Mr. Tan graduated from Singapore Polytechnic in 1993. In 1998, he passed the ICPAS/ACCA certified accountant examination with first runner-up honour in Singapore. He obtained a master degree in computing from De Montfort University, the United Kingdom in 2000.

Bo Tang Mr. Tang Bo is Executive Director of Brightoil Petroleum (Holdings) Limited., since June 20 2008. He has been an executive Director of the Company since June 2008 and is mainly responsible for project construction and investment and business development on storage and transportation. He graduated from the business school of Nanjing University in 1992 with a master degree in economics. Mr. Tang had in the past held various positions in the Shenzhen Brightoil Group. He was responsible for external investment and business development and has over 15 years of experience in the oil industry, during the time when he was the Vice President of the Shenzhen Brightoil Group. He also supervises group human resources and serves as a director of certain subsidiaries of the Group.

Wei Wang Mr. Wang Wei has been appointed as Executive Director of Brightoil Petroleum (Holdings) Limited., with effect from 8 May 2015. He is obtained a Diploma in English and Economic Law from Zhong Hua Social University (currently known as Beijing Professional Business Institute) in Beijing and acquired the International Commercial Professional and Technical qualification awarded by Ministry of Foreign Trade and Economic Cooperation, PRC. He also acquired the senior economist qualification in 2011. Mr. Wang has over 28 years experience in oil & gas industry. Before joining the Group, Mr. Wang held a number of senior management positions in different business units of Sinochem Group from 1986 to 2014; the latest position being the Managing Director of Sinochem International Oil (Singapore) Pte Ltd from 2007 to 2014. Mr. Wang joined the Group as Chief Executive Officer of Brightoil Petroleum (S’pore) Pte. Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company on 24 November 2014.

Zhujiang Dai Mr. Dai Zhujiang is Non-Executive Director of Brightoil Petroleum (Holdings) Limited. Mr. Dai studied in Beijing Foreign Language Institute (now known as Beijing Foreign Studies University from 1971 to 1975 and graduated with a bachelor degree. In 1990, he served as a senior management of China Resources Textile Materials Co. Ltd. He has been the financial adviser and senior business manager of two insurance companies (AIA and Prudential) in Hong Kong since 2000. Mr. Dai is a Registered Financial Planner of the Registered Financial Planners Institute since 2005. Mr. Dai joined the Group since June 2008.

Hsin Kang Chang Prof. Chang Hsin Kang is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Brightoil Petroleum (Holdings) Limited., since June 2008. He is member of Audit Committee and Nomination Committee and chairman of Remuneration Committee of the Company. He is Foreign Member of the Royal Academy of Engineering of the United Kingdom and Member of International Eurasian Academy of Science. A member of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, he is also a recipient of the Gold Bauhinia Star as well as a Justice of Peace in Hong Kong SAR. Professor Chang obtained a bachelor degree in civil engineering from National Taiwan University in 1962, a master’s degree in structural engineering from Stanford University in 1964, and a Ph.D. in biomedical engineering from Northwestern University in 1969 in the United States. He taught at State University of New York at Buffalo, McGill University in Canada and University of Southern California from 1969 to 1990. Having served as Founding Dean of the School of Engineering of the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, 1990-1994, and Dean of the School of Engineering of the University of Pittsburgh, 1994 to 1996, Professor Chang was President and University Professor of City University of Hong Kong from 1996 to 2007. He joined the Group in June 2008. Professor Chang was Chairman of the Hong Kong Cultural and Heritage Commission from 2000 to 2003, a member of the Council of Advisors on Innovation and Technology from 2000 to 2004 and a member of Judicial Officers Recommendation Commission from 1999 to 2005. Professor Chang was decorated as Chevalier dans l’Ordre National de la Legion d’Honneur of France in 2000 and appointed Commandeur dans l’Ordre des Palmes Academiques of France in 2009. He is also an independent non-executive director of Hon Kwok Land Investment Company, Limited (Stock Code: 160) and HKT Trust and HKT Limited (Stock Code: 6823).

Chan Lam Kwong Mr. Kwong Chan Lam is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Brightoil Petroleum (Holdings) Limited., since June 20, 2008. He is member of Remuneration Committee and Nomination Committee and chairman of the Audit Committee of the Company. Mr. Kwong is a fellow certified public accountant in Hong Kong and a former partner of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu. He is a fellow member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and Association of Chartered Certified Accountants. Mr. Kwong has 35 years of experience in auditing, financial accounting and taxation in relation to various companies (for 22 years of which, he held the position of partner). He obtained a bachelor degree in business and administration from the Chinese University of Hong Kong in 1972. Mr. Kwong joined the Group in June 2008.