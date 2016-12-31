Name Description

Bo Chen Mr. Chen Bo is Executive Chairman of the Board of Sinopec Kantons Holdings Limited since 19 May 2014. He graduated from East China Institute of Chemical Technology, currently known as East China University of Science and Technology, majoring in oil refining engineering and obtained a Bachelor of Engineering in July 1986 and also has a professional qualification of engineer. Mr. Chen is currently the General Manager and Executive Director of UNIPEC. After graduation from university, Mr. Chen has been working in Sinopec Group Company. Since joining UNIPEC in 1993, he has successively held various positions including the Business Manager of Crude Oil Department of UNIPEC, Business Manager and Deputy Manager of UNIPEC Asia Company Limited, Deputy Manager and Manager of Crude Oil Department of UNIPEC and Assistant to General Manager and Deputy General Manager of UNIPEC. Mr. Chen has extensive working experience in international crude oil and natural gas trading and transportation as well as international storage and logistics and has maintained a good relationship with the world’s major oil producers, large oil companies and large trading companies, and enjoys good reputation and credit in the industry. Mr. Chen has been the Chairman and Executive Director of the Company since May 2014.

Xiwen Xiang Mr. Xiang Xiwen is Executive Deputy Chairman of the Board of the Company. He graduated from Liaoning University in July 1989 majoring in accounting. He has the professional qualification of professor accountant. Also, he obtained a Master of Economics and has extensive experience in financial management and accounting. From July 1989 to April 2000, Mr. Xiang was Deputy Section Chief and Section Chief of Henan Petroleum Exploration Administration of Sinopec Group Company; from May 2000 to May 2002, he was Chief Accountant of the First Oil Production Plant of Henan Oilfield Branch Company of Sinopec Group Company; from June 2002 to April 2014, he was Deputy Chief Accountant and Chief Accountant of Henan Oilfield Branch Company of Sinopec Group Company; since May 2014, he has been Deputy Head of the Finance Department of Sinopec Corp., Mr. Xiang has been the Deputy Chairman and Executive Director of the Company since December 2015.

Hong Chen Mr. Chen Hong is Chief Financial Officer of Sinopec Kantons Holdings Limited. He graduated from Accounting Department of Renmin University of China in July 1994 majoring in international professional accounting and held a Master of Economics with professional qualification of senior accountant. He worked in the Finance Department of Sinopec International Co. Ltd, Sinopec International Products Trading Co, Sinopec (Singapore) Company, UNIPEC (Singapore) Company and other units respectively after his graduation. He was the Deputy Chief of Finance Department of UNIPEC from December 2008 to March 2012. Mr. Chen has been the Chief Financial Officer of the Company since March 2012.

Zhijun Ye Mr. Ye Zhijun is Managing Director, Executive Director of Sinopec Kantons Holdings Limited. He held a bachelor degree in Chemical Engineering and Master of Business Administration and has professional qualification of senior economist. He joined Guangzhou Petroleum and Chemical Plant of Sinopec Corp. in August 1988. He was Deputy Officer and Officer of Operations Department of Guangzhou Yinzhu Polypropylene Ltd. of Guangzhou Petroleum and Chemical Plant of Sinopec Corp. from June 1995 to July 1997; Deputy General Manager of Guangzhou Yinzhu Polypropylene Ltd. from July 1997 to September 1999; and Deputy Manager of Sales Centre of Guangzhou Branch Company of Sinopec Corp. from September 1999 to December 2001. Mr. Ye has been the Managing Director of the Company since January 2002.

Aibin Pang Mr. Pang Aibin is Deputy General Manager of Sinopec Kantons Holdings Limited. He held a bachelor’s degree and has the professional qualification of senior economist. He joined Jiujiang Petrochemical Factory of Sinopec Corp. in August 1991. He was the Deputy Chief of Crude Oil Department of Sinopec International Co. Ltd. from February 2005 to September 2005. He was the Deputy Chief of Crude Oil Department of UNIPEC from October 2005 to March 2008. Mr. Pang was Deputy General Manager of the Company from March 2008 to January 2017 and he has been the Chief of Crude Oil Department of UNIPEC since February 2017.

Xiulan Zhang Ms. Zhang Xiulan is Deputy General Manager of Sinopec Kantons Holdings Limited. She held a Bachelor of Finance, and the professional qualification of senior accountant. She also has a certified of Accountancy Profession in China (CICPA). Since August 1989, she worked in Refinery Factory of Beijing Yanshan Petrochemical Company, the Planning Institute and the Finance Department of Sinopec Corp. respectively. She was the Deputy Chief of Audit Division of Finance Department of Sinopec Corp. from June 2003 to October 2003, and the Deputy Chief of Treasury Division of Finance Department of Sinopec Corp. from November 2003 to March 2008. Ms. Zhang was the Chief Financial Officer of the Company from March 2008 to February 2012, and has been the Deputy General Manager of the Company since March 2012.

Jian Zhu Mr. Zhu Jian Deputy is Deputy General Manager of Sinopec Kantons Holdings Limited since July 2011. He held a Bachelor of Engineering and has the professional qualification of economist. He joined Ningbo Port Company Ltd. Oil Handling & Tug (Barge) Branch in August 1998 and joined UNIPEC in 2000, in which he served as Deputy Chief of Transportation Department from October 2007 to July 2011. Mr. Zhu has served as the Deputy General Manager of the Company since July 2011.

Liqi Dai Mr. Dai Liqi is Executive Director of the Company. He graduated from China Textile University in July 1989 majoring in chemical fiber with a Bachelor of Engineering. He also has a professional qualification of senior engineer. From August 1989 to February 1994, Mr. Dai was Lead Technician and Engineer of the Post-combed Drawing Workshop of Polyester Factory of Tianjin Branch Company of Sinopec Corp.; from February 1994 to January 2002, he was Engineer and Senior Engineer of Planning & Development Department of Sinopec Corp.; from February 2002 to October 2005, he was Deputy Head of the Project Cooperation Office of Planning & Development Department of Sinopec Corp.; from October 2005 to October 2010, he was Head of the Project Cooperation Office of Planning & Development Department of Sinopec Corp.; from October 2010 to December 2016, he was Deputy Director of the Foreign Cooperation Office of Sinopec Corp.; and since January 2017, he has been Director of the Foreign Cooperation Office and Deputy Director of the Planning & Development Department of Sinopec Corp., Mr. Dai has been an Executive Director of the Company since December 2015.

Jianxin Li Mr. Li Jianxin is Executive Director of the Company. He graduated from Hangzhou University in 1990 majoring in finance with a Bachelor of Economics and graduated from International Business College of Nanjing University in June 1998 with a Master of Business Administration. He also has professional qualification of professor economist. From August 1990, Mr. Li worked for Sinopec Yangzi Petrochemical Company Ltd. (“Yangzi Petrochemical Company”); from August 1996 to July 2000, he was the Officer, Deputy Section Chief and Section Chief of the Finance Department of Yangzi Petrochemical Company; from July 2000 to April 2002, he was Deputy Director of the Finance Department of Guangdong Oil Products Branch Company of Sinopec Corp.; from April 2002 to September 2005, he was Deputy Chief Accountant and Chief Accountant of Shenzhen Oil Products Branch Company of Sinopec Corp.; from September 2005 to June 2007, he was Chief Accountant of Guizhou Oil Products Branch Company of Sinopec Corp.; from June 2007 to April 2015, he was the Chief Financial Officer, Director and General Manager of Sinopec (Hong Kong) Limited and also Director of Sinopec Century Bright Capital Investment Limited and Sinopec Insurance Limited; and since April 2015, he has been the Chief Accountant of Guangzhou Branch Company of Sinopec Corp., Mr. Li has been an Executive Director of the Company since December 2015.

Guotao Wang Mr. Wang Guotao is Executive Director of the Company. He graduated from Huazhong University of Science and Technology in July 1988 majoring in applied chemistry and held a master degree in Oil and Natural Gas Engineering. He also has professional qualification of senior engineer. From July 1988 to July 1995, he was a technician of Huangdao Oil Tanks of Shengli Oil Transmission Company of Pipeline Bureau; from July 1995 to June 1998, he was Deputy Station Head and Station Head of Shouguang Station of Shengli Oil Transmission Company of Pipeline Bureau; from June 1998 to June 2001, he was Station Head of Shouguang Station of Shengli Oil Transmission Company and Station Head of Shouguang Station of Weifang Pipeline Division of Pipeline Storage & Transportation Company; from June 2001 to August 2001, he was Deputy Head of Weifang Pipeline Division and Director of Huangdao Oil Tanks of Pipeline Storage & Transportation Company; from August 2001 to December 2004, he was Deputy Director of Huangdao Oil Tanks of Pipeline Storage & Transportation Branch Company; from December 2004 to May 2012, he was Director of Huangdao Oil Tanks of Pipeline Storage & Transportation Branch Company and Deputy Secretary to the Communist Party Committee (from April 2008 to May 2012, he was also Head of Qingdao Management Office of Pipeline Storage & Transportation Company); from May 2012 to September 2014, he was Deputy General Manager of Pipeline Storage & Transportation Branch Company and the Standing Committee Member of Communist Party Committee; since September 2014, he has been Deputy General Manager and the Standing Committee Member of the Communist Party Committee of Pipeline Storage & Transportation Company of Sinopec Corp.. Mr. Wang has been an Executive Director of the Company since December 2015.

Yang Chau Lai Mr. Lai Yang Chau is an Joint Company Secretary of Sinopec Kantons Holdings Limited. He is a practicing lawyer in Hong Kong.

Wenping Li Mr. Li Wenping is Joint Company Secretary of Sinopec Kantons Holdings Limited. He held a Master of Business Administration and has the professional qualification of senior economist. He joined the research institute of Yangzi Petrochemical Company of Sinopec Corp. in August 1985. He was Deputy Head of Plastic Research and Development Centre of Yangzi Petrochemical Company Sinopec Corp. from January 1994 to September 1994, and Project Manager of Joint Venture and Cooperation Division of Yangzi Petrochemical Company Sinopec Corp. from January 1999 to January 2002, and the Investor Relations Manager of Hong Kong Representative Office of Sinopec Corp. from January 2002 to March 2008. Mr. Li has been the Secretary to the Board of the Company since March 2008.

Chung Fong Mr. Fong Chung, Mark is Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He was the former President of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Mr. Fong has over 40 years of experience in the accounting profession. Since June 2016 he is a Council Member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales and since February 2016 he is the Chairman of audit committee of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Mr. Fong is currently an Independent Non-Executive Director of New China Life Insurance Co., Ltd., Macau Legend Development Limited and China Oilfield Services Limited, all of which are listed companies on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, and is also a Non-Executive Director of Worldsec Limited, a company listed on London Stock Exchange. Mr. Fong has been an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company since September 2004.

Wai Chu Tam Ms. Tam Wai Chu Maria, LL.D., is Independent Non-Executive Director of Sinopec Kantons Holdings Limited. She was graduated from London University. She qualified as a barrister-at-law at Gray’s Inn, and practised in Hong Kong. Ms. Tam was a member of the Preparatory Committee for the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (PRC) and Hong Kong Affairs Advisor (PRC). She is currently an Independent Non-Executive Director of Guangnan (Holdings) Limited, Minmetals Land Limited, Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, Sa Sa International Holdings Limited, Tong Ren Tang Technologies Co. Ltd., Wing On Company International Limited and Macau Legend Development Limited, all of which are listed companies on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. She is also a Director of Green Fun Limited, Love Foundation Limited and Love • Family Foundation Limited. She was a member of the Advisory Committee on Corruption and Witness Protection Review Board of Independent Commission Against Corruption (“ICAC”) of Hong Kong from January 2010 to December 2014. She is the Chairman of Operations Review Committee, a member on the Panel of the Witness Protection Review Board, and an Ex-Officio of the Advisory Committee on Corruption under ICAC since January 2015. She is a Deputy to the National People’s Congress of the PRC and a member of the Basic Law Committee of Hong Kong Special Administrative Region. She is also a member of various community service organisations. Ms. Tam has been an Independent Non- Executive Director of the Company since June 1999.